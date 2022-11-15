The Best Microcurrent Devices to Try at Home for a Tighter and Sculpted Appearance

  The list of non-invasive beauty tools one can use to achieve a youthful complexion at home is getting more and more impressive as the years go on. For example, if you want to perk up tired skin, popping on an LED face mask works wonders at boosting your glow and clearing away blemishes. If you're struggling with a sagging jawline and fine lines and wrinkles, there are endless skin-tightening treatments that do the trick at plumping up and adding bounce to the visage. And if you want to combat all signs of aging? A microcurrent device can address just about every concern.

"Microcurrent devices are beauty tools that deliver an electrical current to the muscles and skin cells in the face," explains NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. "This current works to build up the muscles in the face, which in turn lift and tighten the skin while also smoothing lines. This can stimulate the production of collagen as well, which strengthens the skin and helps with elasticity, hydration, and signs of aging." 

Here, the best microcurrent devices to use when you want to take your anti-aging skincare regimen to the next level.
    The Best Microcurrent Devices to Try at Home for a Tighter and Sculpted Appearance

    The list of non-invasive beauty tools one can use to achieve a youthful complexion at home is getting more and more impressive as the years go on. For example, if you want to perk up tired skin, popping on an LED face mask works wonders at boosting your glow and clearing away blemishes. If you're struggling with a sagging jawline and fine lines and wrinkles, there are endless skin-tightening treatments that do the trick at plumping up and adding bounce to the visage. And if you want to combat all signs of aging? A microcurrent device can address just about every concern.

    "Microcurrent devices are beauty tools that deliver an electrical current to the muscles and skin cells in the face," explains NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. "This current works to build up the muscles in the face, which in turn lift and tighten the skin while also smoothing lines. This can stimulate the production of collagen as well, which strengthens the skin and helps with elasticity, hydration, and signs of aging."

    Here, the best microcurrent devices to use when you want to take your anti-aging skincare regimen to the next level.

  MINI+ Starter Kit

NuFace

This wouldn't be a best microcurrent device list without mentioning an FDA-cleared NuFace device. The brand's latest innovation, the MINI+, offers three intensities that help tone, lift, and sculpt the face in minutes and comes with two activators and a brush for pre-treatment application. It also connects with an exclusive app that offers several at-home treatments for different areas of the face. Need another reason to add to cart? The T&C tried-and-true tool is easy, not time-consuming, and great to use in between your monthly facials when you want a tighter and chiseled complexion.
    MINI+ Starter Kit

    NuFace

    This wouldn't be a best microcurrent device list without mentioning an FDA-cleared NuFace device. The brand's latest innovation, the MINI+, offers three intensities that help tone, lift, and sculpt the face in minutes and comes with two activators and a brush for pre-treatment application. It also connects with an exclusive app that offers several at-home treatments for different areas of the face. Need another reason to add to cart? The T&C tried-and-true tool is easy, not time-consuming, and great to use in between your monthly facials when you want a tighter and chiseled complexion.

  ZIIP GX Series

ZIIP GX

For a relaxing, at-home facial that can't be beat, look no further than Ziip's anti-aging tool. It combines nanocurrent and microcurrent technology to sculpt the face and neck, chisel out cheekbones and the jawline, and promote a glow like none other. Plus, it's compatible with a special app that offers a selection of treatments based on your concerns. 

One reviewer calls it a "lifesaver for the aging elder," noting that the results were so mindblowing after one week's use, it "sold me for life."
    ZIIP GX Series

    ZIIP GX

    For a relaxing, at-home facial that can't be beat, look no further than Ziip's anti-aging tool. It combines nanocurrent and microcurrent technology to sculpt the face and neck, chisel out cheekbones and the jawline, and promote a glow like none other. Plus, it's compatible with a special app that offers a selection of treatments based on your concerns.

    One reviewer calls it a "lifesaver for the aging elder," noting that the results were so mindblowing after one week's use, it "sold me for life."

  TheraFace PRO

Therabody

Behold, a do-it-all facial device that can actually do it all. The TheraFace Pro comes with six different attachments, including a microcurrent head, that can help relieve tension in the face, tighten and brighten skin, combat fine lines and wrinkles, clear away acne, and remove any lingering dirt, oil, or debris in pores. 

T&C's Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director Roxanne Adamiyatt says the microcurrent attachment is her favorite part "because it really does give you instantly sculpted and de-puffed results." Another reason she loves it? It's travel-friendly. "This has been a gamechanger for me because in the past I've left my standalone versions of these attachments at home as it's not efficient packing to bring them all with me on a trip."
    TheraFace PRO

    Therabody

    Behold, a do-it-all facial device that can actually do it all. The TheraFace Pro comes with six different attachments, including a microcurrent head, that can help relieve tension in the face, tighten and brighten skin, combat fine lines and wrinkles, clear away acne, and remove any lingering dirt, oil, or debris in pores.

    T&C's Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director Roxanne Adamiyatt says the microcurrent attachment is her favorite part "because it really does give you instantly sculpted and de-puffed results." Another reason she loves it? It's travel-friendly. "This has been a gamechanger for me because in the past I've left my standalone versions of these attachments at home as it's not efficient packing to bring them all with me on a trip."

  NuBODY®

NuFace

Similar to its sister device, the NuBODY uses microcurrent technology that tones, firms, and smooths away the look of dimples on the abs, butt, thighs, and arms in five minutes. Reviewers also love how easy it is to use and report instant results, with one writing: "My arms are much slimmer and now I'm using it on my stomach. I recommend it 100%"
    NuBODY®

    NuFace

    Similar to its sister device, the NuBODY uses microcurrent technology that tones, firms, and smooths away the look of dimples on the abs, butt, thighs, and arms in five minutes. Reviewers also love how easy it is to use and report instant results, with one writing: "My arms are much slimmer and now I'm using it on my stomach. I recommend it 100%"

  RejuvatoneMD — The Facial Toning System

Trophy Skin

Another FDA-cleared toning device that gets top marks for its instant sculpting effects. Featuring separate toning and lifting modes, the Trophy Skin tool gently stimulates facial muscles to increase blood flow, boosting collagen and elastin production for a plumper, lifted, and wrinkle-free visage. 

"This handheld device is a miracle worker!!" raves a reviewer. "It's portable, convenient, stylish, and most importantly - it WORKS to combat wrinkles, lines, sagging skin, and is a necessary weapon for your anti-aging arsenal!"
    RejuvatoneMD — The Facial Toning System

    Trophy Skin

    Another FDA-cleared toning device that gets top marks for its instant sculpting effects. Featuring separate toning and lifting modes, the Trophy Skin tool gently stimulates facial muscles to increase blood flow, boosting collagen and elastin production for a plumper, lifted, and wrinkle-free visage.

    "This handheld device is a miracle worker!!" raves a reviewer. "It's portable, convenient, stylish, and most importantly - it WORKS to combat wrinkles, lines, sagging skin, and is a necessary weapon for your anti-aging arsenal!"

  Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit

Solawave

Don't be fooled by the size of this small facial toner, because in just five minutes, it can help turn back the hands of time. Combining microcurrent with red light therapy, a low-vibrating facial massage, and therapeutic warmth, the ergonomic wand glides easily across the face to reinvigorate the skin, while blurring the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots. For best results, use it with the accompanying hyaluronic acid- and aloe vera-infused activator that deeply nourishes and hydrates.

Reviewers also love the device for its portability, convenience, and relaxing effects. "I've been using the wand and serum for a few weeks and I definitely notice a difference in my skin tone!" writes a user. "And it's a relaxing treat I look forward to every night. I love how the wand warms up and gives me a facial massage. I'm hooked!"
    Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit

    Solawave

    Don't be fooled by the size of this small facial toner, because in just five minutes, it can help turn back the hands of time. Combining microcurrent with red light therapy, a low-vibrating facial massage, and therapeutic warmth, the ergonomic wand glides easily across the face to reinvigorate the skin, while blurring the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots. For best results, use it with the accompanying hyaluronic acid- and aloe vera-infused activator that deeply nourishes and hydrates.

    Reviewers also love the device for its portability, convenience, and relaxing effects. "I’ve been using the wand and serum for a few weeks and I definitely notice a difference in my skin tone!" writes a user. "And it’s a relaxing treat I look forward to every night. I love how the wand warms up and gives me a facial massage. I’m hooked!"

  BEAR™ Facial Toning Device

FOREO

Want to achieve pro-quality facial results at home? Foreo's take on the toning device won't disappoint. The FDA-cleared handheld tool uses low-intensity electrical currents to tighten, brighten, and contour the face and neck, while patented T-Sonic pulsations help stimulate facial muscles and awaken skin. And the best part of all? The Bear device has an anti-shock system that automatically adjusts the device's microcurrent intensity based on your skin's resistance to electricity for the most comfortable at-home treatment.

"Over time, it is truly effective at diminishing the appearance of fine lines and the treatment time is quick enough for lazy days," raves a reviewer. "I am also impressed with the device's longevity and battery life... This is an essential part of my skincare routine."
    BEAR™ Facial Toning Device

    FOREO

    Want to achieve pro-quality facial results at home? Foreo's take on the toning device won't disappoint. The FDA-cleared handheld tool uses low-intensity electrical currents to tighten, brighten, and contour the face and neck, while patented T-Sonic pulsations help stimulate facial muscles and awaken skin. And the best part of all? The Bear device has an anti-shock system that automatically adjusts the device’s microcurrent intensity based on your skin's resistance to electricity for the most comfortable at-home treatment.

    "Over time, it is truly effective at diminishing the appearance of fine lines and the treatment time is quick enough for lazy days," raves a reviewer. "I am also impressed with the device’s longevity and battery life... This is an essential part of my skincare routine."

  ReFa CAXA RAY

If you love gua sha, you'll love this solar-powered microcurrent device. The crescent-shaped tool helps sculpt and contour the cheekbones, forehead, and jawline, while the rollers de-puff to create sharper, more-enhanced facial features. 

"I have only been using this product for about a week and I can see my jawline changing," raves a reviewer. "It is an easy facial tool to use and I do believe the roller balls are what is starting to reshape the jawline... It is also easy to hold in the hand while doing the facial exercises."
    ReFa CAXA RAY

    85 Reviews

    If you love gua sha, you'll love this solar-powered microcurrent device. The crescent-shaped tool helps sculpt and contour the cheekbones, forehead, and jawline, while the rollers de-puff to create sharper, more-enhanced facial features.

    "I have only been using this product for about a week and I can see my jawline changing," raves a reviewer. "It is an easy facial tool to use and I do believe the roller balls are what is starting to reshape the jawline... It is also easy to hold in the hand while doing the facial exercises."

  Pure Lift Face

FaceGym

Talk about heavy lifting! Powered by patented triple-wave technology, the FaceGym tool is like a workout for the face. It deeply stimulates facial muscles to visibly plump, tone, and firm the skin, leaving you with a younger-looking, healthy appearance. Equally as impressive: the patented diamond-shaped probes that awaken and reenergize for a smooth, refreshed complexion. After just one 5-minute session, "you can see instant changes," writes a new user, "but I'm mostly excited for the long term results."
    Pure Lift Face

    FaceGym

    Talk about heavy lifting! Powered by patented triple-wave technology, the FaceGym tool is like a workout for the face. It deeply stimulates facial muscles to visibly plump, tone, and firm the skin, leaving you with a younger-looking, healthy appearance. Equally as impressive: the patented diamond-shaped probes that awaken and reenergize for a smooth, refreshed complexion. After just one 5-minute session, "you can see instant changes," writes a new user, "but I'm mostly excited for the long term results."

  LUCE 4T Therapy, Microcurrent Facial Wand

Luce

Not only does this wand utilize microcurrent technology, but it uses red LED light for minimizing wrinkles and dark spots, sonic vibration therapy for boosting collagen production, and heat therapy for increasing blood flow and skin permeability for better absorption of skin products.
    LUCE 4T Therapy, Microcurrent Facial Wand

    Luce

    Not only does this wand utilize microcurrent technology, but it uses red LED light for minimizing wrinkles and dark spots, sonic vibration therapy for boosting collagen production, and heat therapy for increasing blood flow and skin permeability for better absorption of skin products.

