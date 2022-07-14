All the Best Metal Bed Frames for Making Your Room Look Chic AF

Reuters

A Hong Kong court sentenced a 66-year-old activist known as "Grandma Wong" to eight months' imprisonment on Wednesday, in the second jailing of a veteran Hong Kong democracy campaigner in as many days. Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu had been charged with two counts of unlawful assembly from 2019, when millions had taken part in months of protracted pro-democracy protests against a perceived tightening of Chinese Communist Party control over the city. The conviction is the latest against Hong Kong's dwindling band of democratic campaigners - many of whom have been jailed or forced into exile since a national security law came into effect in 2020, punishing crimes like subversion with possible life imprisonment.