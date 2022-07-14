All the Best Metal Bed Frames for Making Your Room Look Chic AF

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Trying to build the bed of your dreams? You're obv going to need a q-u-a-l-i-t-y <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g40091898/best-mattresses-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattress" class="link ">mattress</a>, a set of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g25634459/softest-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:super-soft sheets" class="link ">super-soft sheets</a>, some plush <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g37672613/best-pillows-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pillows" class="link ">pillows</a> for resting your precious head, and (perhaps most importantly) a pretty <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g39385126/best-bed-frames/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bed frame" class="link ">bed frame</a> to pull it all together. If your aesthetic is modern or industrial, then a metal bed frame is the way to go—though tbh, the best metal bed frames can be incorporated into any kind of décor. Plus, metal and steel bed frames are solid, durable, versatile, and can withstand a large amount of weight, so ya really can't go wrong. Don't believe us? Just take a look at some of our faves. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks for metal bed frames for 2022:</h2><p>From platform beds to daybeds to canopy beds, metal frames come in all sorts of designs, and we've got all the best ones rounded up for you here. And jsyk, the prices listed are for queen-size frames (except for the daybed option), but all of our selects are available in a variety of bed sizes. Read on for details on all our favorites, as well as everything you should know before investing in a metal bed frame for your boudoir.</p>
    Our top picks for metal bed frames for 2022:

  • <p><strong>Alwyn Home </strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$227.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2FAlwyn-Home--Hampton-Steel-Bed-Frame-X114109890-L776-K%7EW003098789.html%3Fpiid%3D900682070&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40580562%2Fbest-metal-bed-frames%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for something simple and chic? This budget-friendly steel frame has clean lines and a slat system to support your mattress, so there's no need to buy a box spring. It also has slots on the legs that let you pair it with the headboard of your choice and tons of room for under-bed storage. As a bonus, it's SO easy to assemble.</p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS:</strong> "This is NOT your ordinary bed frame! It is fantastic," one review reads. "It comes beautifully packed in a large heavy carton. All parts are there, clearly marked, with instructions a child could follow. And this thing is STURDY! We have an enormous memory foam mattress on it and it's not going anywhere."</em></p>
    Hampton Steel Bed Frame

    Alwyn Home

    Looking for something simple and chic? This budget-friendly steel frame has clean lines and a slat system to support your mattress, so there's no need to buy a box spring. It also has slots on the legs that let you pair it with the headboard of your choice and tons of room for under-bed storage. As a bonus, it's SO easy to assemble.

    THE REVIEWS: "This is NOT your ordinary bed frame! It is fantastic," one review reads. "It comes beautifully packed in a large heavy carton. All parts are there, clearly marked, with instructions a child could follow. And this thing is STURDY! We have an enormous memory foam mattress on it and it's not going anywhere."

  • <p><strong>Crate&Barrel </strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$899.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fmason-shadow-queen-bed%2Fs521319&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40580562%2Fbest-metal-bed-frames%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gorgeous option from Crate&Barrel puts a lil twist on the classic iron bed with a gently rounded headboard and footboard— plus, the soft charcoal powdercoat is just *chef's kiss.* Thanks to its solid iron and steel tubing, this bed is guaranteed to last for years (and lucky for you, it'll never go out of style). </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"I wanted an iron bed with simple lines and this bed fit the bill," says one reviewer. "Not only is it sleek and classy but very stable and strong. Love it!!"</em></p>
    Mason Shadow Bed

    Crate&Barrel

    This gorgeous option from Crate&Barrel puts a lil twist on the classic iron bed with a gently rounded headboard and footboard— plus, the soft charcoal powdercoat is just *chef's kiss.* Thanks to its solid iron and steel tubing, this bed is guaranteed to last for years (and lucky for you, it'll never go out of style).

    THE REVIEWS: "I wanted an iron bed with simple lines and this bed fit the bill," says one reviewer. "Not only is it sleek and classy but very stable and strong. Love it!!"

  • <p><strong>Novogratz </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$172.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07714Q5JG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For something with a lil more visual interest, go with this stylish stunner from Novogratz. Available in five colors and two base height options, this industrial-chic frame features decorative round finial posts on the headboard and footboard and doesn't require you to add a box spring. Oh, and can we talk about that price tag?</p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>According to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1EJSKG6IHHETR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one reviewer" class="link ">one reviewer</a>, "My boyfriend and I assembled it in 30 mins. Doesn’t squeak, super solid, pretty, and a quality product! Kind of shocked at how good it is! Skip the expensive furniture store and get this!"</em></p>
    Bushwick Metal Bed

    Novogratz

    For something with a lil more visual interest, go with this stylish stunner from Novogratz. Available in five colors and two base height options, this industrial-chic frame features decorative round finial posts on the headboard and footboard and doesn't require you to add a box spring. Oh, and can we talk about that price tag?

    THE REVIEWS: According to one reviewer, "My boyfriend and I assembled it in 30 mins. Doesn’t squeak, super solid, pretty, and a quality product! Kind of shocked at how good it is! Skip the expensive furniture store and get this!"

  • <p><strong>Joss & Main </strong></p><p>jossandmain.com</p><p><strong>$1360.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jossandmain.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcavale-platform-bed-j001285658.html%3Fpiid%3D1105815893&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40580562%2Fbest-metal-bed-frames%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're willing to splurge a bit on your dream bed, then feast your eyes on this beaut from Joss & Main. This bb has a vintage-inspired spindle back and gorgeous arch design, and thanks to its durable slat system, it doesn't require a box spring. Sturdy, stylish, and super easy to assemble—what more could ya want?? </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"Absolutely GORGEOUS bed!" reads one review. "Solid metal, extremely heavy, [and] such a high quality bed. Came in 3 huge boxes and I was a bit intimidated, but it was the easiest assembly. Had solid wood slats, which is so rare these days. This is a bed that will last a lifetime."</em></p>
    Cavale Bed

    Joss & Main

    If you're willing to splurge a bit on your dream bed, then feast your eyes on this beaut from Joss & Main. This bb has a vintage-inspired spindle back and gorgeous arch design, and thanks to its durable slat system, it doesn't require a box spring. Sturdy, stylish, and super easy to assemble—what more could ya want??

    THE REVIEWS: "Absolutely GORGEOUS bed!" reads one review. "Solid metal, extremely heavy, [and] such a high quality bed. Came in 3 huge boxes and I was a bit intimidated, but it was the easiest assembly. Had solid wood slats, which is so rare these days. This is a bed that will last a lifetime."

  • <p><strong>CB2 </strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$549.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Falchemy-matte-black-queen-bed%2Fs180159&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40580562%2Fbest-metal-bed-frames%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not looking for a statement-making bed frame that'll change the vibe of your room? Then this low-profile frame from CB2 is your best bet. It's available with a matte black or bronze powder coat, depending on your aesthetic, and since it's got wooden slats, you don't need to invest in a box spring. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS:</strong> According to one review, "This is perfect for a small apartment. It doesn’t take up a lot of space, it’s looks very modern and simple and yet it’s sturdy, and great quality overall."</em></p>
    Alchemy Bed

    CB2

    Not looking for a statement-making bed frame that'll change the vibe of your room? Then this low-profile frame from CB2 is your best bet. It's available with a matte black or bronze powder coat, depending on your aesthetic, and since it's got wooden slats, you don't need to invest in a box spring.

    THE REVIEWS: According to one review, "This is perfect for a small apartment. It doesn’t take up a lot of space, it’s looks very modern and simple and yet it’s sturdy, and great quality overall."

  • <p><strong>Mellow </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$179.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DDFKW1N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Featuring heavy-duty steel construction with metal slat support (aka no box spring necessary!), this simple platform bed from Mellow is a solid choice. It comes in two colors, as well as two height options, and reviewers love it for the rounded corners, ridiculously easy assembly process, and ofc, the price. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"I obsessively read reviews on a thousand different bed frames before I finally decided to get this one," <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1PIS9TVNPJ19J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one reviewer" class="link ">one reviewer</a> writes. "We have had it for about 2 months now, and I love it! It is very sturdy, very quiet, and has so much under-the-bed storage. Def would recommend."</em></p>
    Metal Platform Bed Frame

    Mellow

    Featuring heavy-duty steel construction with metal slat support (aka no box spring necessary!), this simple platform bed from Mellow is a solid choice. It comes in two colors, as well as two height options, and reviewers love it for the rounded corners, ridiculously easy assembly process, and ofc, the price.

    THE REVIEWS: "I obsessively read reviews on a thousand different bed frames before I finally decided to get this one," one reviewer writes. "We have had it for about 2 months now, and I love it! It is very sturdy, very quiet, and has so much under-the-bed storage. Def would recommend."

  • <p><strong>Lulu and Georgia </strong></p><p>luluandgeorgia.com</p><p><strong>$1149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luluandgeorgia.com%2Fproducts%2Fmaddie-bed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40580562%2Fbest-metal-bed-frames%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a frame that'll match any vibe? Say hello to this timeless option from Lulu and Georgia, which features delicate iron tubing to give it a breezy, airy look. Ya, it's a lil pricey, but the design will never go out of style and it's made to last, so it's an investment worth making. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"Fabulous bed!" one reviewer writes. "Looks great in person—sturdy, [and] no issues so far!"</em></p>
    Maddie Bed

    Lulu and Georgia

    Looking for a frame that'll match any vibe? Say hello to this timeless option from Lulu and Georgia, which features delicate iron tubing to give it a breezy, airy look. Ya, it's a lil pricey, but the design will never go out of style and it's made to last, so it's an investment worth making.

    THE REVIEWS: "Fabulous bed!" one reviewer writes. "Looks great in person—sturdy, [and] no issues so far!"

  • <p><strong>VECELO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$125.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XLK2FYH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you need a bed frame for a guest room (or have a bedroom with limited space), then a daybed—like this pretty choice from VECELO—is the perfect solution. Available in white or black and in classic or modern styles, this twin-size metal frame doesn't require a box spring, and it's got plenty of space beneath it for storage or even a trundle bed. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>As <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R5R6YEJH29R71?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one review" class="link ">one review</a> reads, "I was not really expecting much for the cost when I ordered this bed. Surprise, it is great! Easy to assemble by myself, arrived quickly in perfect condition, and looks fantastic."</em></p>
    Classic Metal Daybed Frame

    VECELO

    If you need a bed frame for a guest room (or have a bedroom with limited space), then a daybed—like this pretty choice from VECELO—is the perfect solution. Available in white or black and in classic or modern styles, this twin-size metal frame doesn't require a box spring, and it's got plenty of space beneath it for storage or even a trundle bed.

    THE REVIEWS: As one review reads, "I was not really expecting much for the cost when I ordered this bed. Surprise, it is great! Easy to assemble by myself, arrived quickly in perfect condition, and looks fantastic."

  • <p><strong>DHP </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$316.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01I6BUKKO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone who wants to feel like royalty while they snooze needs a canopy bed, and this metal frame option from DHP is such a steal. Available in black, white, or gold, this sleek and modern four-poster canopy bed looks *so* luxurious for the price, and reviewers say it's definitely sex-proof—no squeaking here!</p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"OMG I love my bed,"<em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RVKWULXGKBPM1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one tester" class="link ">one tester</a></em> writes. "I've had it up for almost over a year and I still haven't had any problems with it. Very sturdy {wink wink}!!! People are so surprised when I tell them I got my bed from Amazon because it looks very expensive."</em></p>
    Rosedale Metal Canopy Bed

    DHP

    Anyone who wants to feel like royalty while they snooze needs a canopy bed, and this metal frame option from DHP is such a steal. Available in black, white, or gold, this sleek and modern four-poster canopy bed looks *so* luxurious for the price, and reviewers say it's definitely sex-proof—no squeaking here!

    THE REVIEWS: "OMG I love my bed," one tester writes. "I've had it up for almost over a year and I still haven't had any problems with it. Very sturdy {wink wink}!!! People are so surprised when I tell them I got my bed from Amazon because it looks very expensive."

  • <p><strong>Zinus </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LXM1HEK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not looking to drop a ton of $$ on your new frame? This platform option from Zinus (which has over 27,000 five-star reviews, nbd) is calling your name. Available in four different height options, this frame is minimalist and modern with a super-strong foundation, no need for a box spring, and a design that allows for tons of under-bed storage. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS:</strong> "Super easy to assemble and take apart," <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2F9BVYKX2WDMZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40580562%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one tester" class="link ">one tester</a> </em>says. "Lightweight yet super sturdy! Just tall enough to fit thin bins underneath without being too tall and having too much extra wasted space. Have had it for many years and still works great—no bends or anything."</em></p>
    Joseph Metal Platforma Bed Frame

    Zinus

    Not looking to drop a ton of $$ on your new frame? This platform option from Zinus (which has over 27,000 five-star reviews, nbd) is calling your name. Available in four different height options, this frame is minimalist and modern with a super-strong foundation, no need for a box spring, and a design that allows for tons of under-bed storage.

    THE REVIEWS: "Super easy to assemble and take apart," one tester says. "Lightweight yet super sturdy! Just tall enough to fit thin bins underneath without being too tall and having too much extra wasted space. Have had it for many years and still works great—no bends or anything."

  • <p><strong>Sundays</strong></p><p>sundays-company.com</p><p><strong>$1790.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sundays-company.com%2Fproducts%2Flean-on-me-bed-queen-boucle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40580562%2Fbest-metal-bed-frames%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think a metal frame can't look cozy? Think again. Canadian company Sundays managed to make a steel-frame bed look like a fuzzy dream by wrapping it in textured bouclé and adding a soft, upholstered headboard. It's available in three colors and perfectly combines the structure of a metal frame with the warmth of an upholstered bed—and with no box spring required. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"This is one of the rare times I wish there was a scale that went to 11/10," writes one tester. "If you are reading this, you most likely have a few tabs open and are searching for the 'best' bed frame at a 'reasonable' cost. Stop searching. This is it...THIS. IS. THE. ONE."</em></p>
    Lean On Me Bed

    Sundays

    Think a metal frame can't look cozy? Think again. Canadian company Sundays managed to make a steel-frame bed look like a fuzzy dream by wrapping it in textured bouclé and adding a soft, upholstered headboard. It's available in three colors and perfectly combines the structure of a metal frame with the warmth of an upholstered bed—and with no box spring required.

    THE REVIEWS: "This is one of the rare times I wish there was a scale that went to 11/10," writes one tester. "If you are reading this, you most likely have a few tabs open and are searching for the 'best' bed frame at a 'reasonable' cost. Stop searching. This is it...THIS. IS. THE. ONE."

