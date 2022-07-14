All the Best Metal Bed Frames for Making Your Room Look Chic AF

Reuters
Hong Kong police said on Thursday they had arrested four men, wanted on charges stemming from mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, who had gone into hiding for over a year. Steve Li, with the police national security department, told reporters the four, aged 16-24, had been arrested in the countryside at dawn on Wednesday. Since late 2020 and early 2021, the men had holed up in various places including a windowless room in an industrial building, supported by a group of handlers, some of whom had since fled to the UK, Li said.