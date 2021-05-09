The Best Meat and Cheese Gift Baskets to Order Online

  • <p>Planning a party isn't always easy. You need to create a menu and a guest list, taking into account dietary restrictions and any social issues that could arise through an ill-advised seating arrangement. Why not take at least some of the hassle out of the equation by ordering a meat and cheese platter from one of America's top purveyors? It will ensure that guests have something to nosh on before they sit down to dinner. Alternatively, if you are a guest for a soiree, what better way to say thank you or kick the night off on a high note with a gift basket filled with meat and cheeses to enjoy early on in the evening.</p><p>"Charcuterie and cheese were made for each other," Cabot Cheese proclaims on its <a href="https://www.cabotcheese.coop/charcuterie-cheese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">website</a>. As cheese expert <a href="http://lizthorpe.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Thorpe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liz Thorpe</a> <a href="https://www.seriouseats.com/2014/10/how-to-pair-meat-and-cheese.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:explains" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">explains</a> in Serious Eats, "If you're setting out a nice cheese plate, you may want more on there than cheese alone. Honey, fruit, and crackers are easy enough additions. But cured meat adds substance and heft to cheese like nothing else." That heft can come from a whole muscle meat, like prosciutto, or an encased meat, like salami. As with cheese, it's good to consider a mix of textures and flavors as you assemble your selections. Also remember the adage, "what grows together goes together." Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto di Parma, for example, are an exellent pairing as both come from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. </p><p>Now, thanks to retailers offering nationwide shipping and sites like <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=74968X1525087&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldbelly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Goldbelly</a> facilitating it for them, you can get some of the best meat and cheese boards sent straight to your home. Here are the top selections to order from the top purveyors, like Eli Zabar in New York, Oakville Grocery in Napa Valley, and Blackberry Farm in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Bon appétit!</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/dining/g29328884/best-wine-cheese-gift-baskets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Wine and Cheese Gift Baskets to Send Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Best Wine and Cheese Gift Baskets to Send Now </a></p>
    Planning a party isn't always easy. You need to create a menu and a guest list, taking into account dietary restrictions and any social issues that could arise through an ill-advised seating arrangement. Why not take at least some of the hassle out of the equation by ordering a meat and cheese platter from one of America's top purveyors? It will ensure that guests have something to nosh on before they sit down to dinner. Alternatively, if you are a guest for a soiree, what better way to say thank you or kick the night off on a high note with a gift basket filled with meat and cheeses to enjoy early on in the evening.

    "Charcuterie and cheese were made for each other," Cabot Cheese proclaims on its website. As cheese expert Liz Thorpe explains in Serious Eats, "If you're setting out a nice cheese plate, you may want more on there than cheese alone. Honey, fruit, and crackers are easy enough additions. But cured meat adds substance and heft to cheese like nothing else." That heft can come from a whole muscle meat, like prosciutto, or an encased meat, like salami. As with cheese, it's good to consider a mix of textures and flavors as you assemble your selections. Also remember the adage, "what grows together goes together." Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto di Parma, for example, are an exellent pairing as both come from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy.

    Now, thanks to retailers offering nationwide shipping and sites like Goldbelly facilitating it for them, you can get some of the best meat and cheese boards sent straight to your home. Here are the top selections to order from the top purveyors, like Eli Zabar in New York, Oakville Grocery in Napa Valley, and Blackberry Farm in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Bon appétit!

  • <p><strong>Eli Zabar</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Feli-zabar%2Fcharcuterie-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg36085441%2Fbest-meat-and-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>New Yorkers know that Zabar's has been a go-to for food gifts of all kinds—from black and white cookies to smoked salmon and cured meats—since it opened on the Upper West Side in 1973. This charcuterie kit, which serves six to eight people, includes three types of sliced salami (hot, sweet, and truffle and fennel-infused); either prosciutto or lombo depending on availability); sliced cured lardo; fresh cornichon pickles; and Eli's Crisps and Savory Crackers.</p>
    New Yorkers know that Zabar's has been a go-to for food gifts of all kinds—from black and white cookies to smoked salmon and cured meats—since it opened on the Upper West Side in 1973. This charcuterie kit, which serves six to eight people, includes three types of sliced salami (hot, sweet, and truffle and fennel-infused); either prosciutto or lombo depending on availability); sliced cured lardo; fresh cornichon pickles; and Eli's Crisps and Savory Crackers.

  • <p><strong>74 Reviews</strong></p><p>murrayscheese.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fthe-mvp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg36085441%2Fbest-meat-and-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Founded in New York's Greenwich Village in the 1960s, Murray's Cheese now has shops in Kroger supermarkets around the country in addition to its three NYC locations. With its selection and expert staff cheesemongers, it's easy to see why the brand has taken off. For a comprehensive introduction to Murray's, try their Most Valuable Platter. The behemoth offering serves eight to ten and comes with two-and-half pounds of cheese and eight-and-a-half ounces of meat. The cheeses include Murray's Cave Aged Gruyère, Cellars At Jasper Hill Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, Humboldt Fog, Taleggio, and Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese; the meats are Creminelli Wild Boar Salami and Prosciutto San Daniele. To top it off, you'll also get Castelvetrano Olives, Jan's Farmhouse Crisps Cranberry & Pistachio Crisps, and Z Crackers Sea Salt And Olive Oil Crackers.</p>
    Founded in New York's Greenwich Village in the 1960s, Murray's Cheese now has shops in Kroger supermarkets around the country in addition to its three NYC locations. With its selection and expert staff cheesemongers, it's easy to see why the brand has taken off. For a comprehensive introduction to Murray's, try their Most Valuable Platter. The behemoth offering serves eight to ten and comes with two-and-half pounds of cheese and eight-and-a-half ounces of meat. The cheeses include Murray's Cave Aged Gruyère, Cellars At Jasper Hill Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, Humboldt Fog, Taleggio, and Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese; the meats are Creminelli Wild Boar Salami and Prosciutto San Daniele. To top it off, you'll also get Castelvetrano Olives, Jan's Farmhouse Crisps Cranberry & Pistachio Crisps, and Z Crackers Sea Salt And Olive Oil Crackers.

  • <p><strong>Olympia Provisions</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Folympia-provisions%2F18121-italian-sampler&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg36085441%2Fbest-meat-and-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Elias Cairo founded Olympia Provisions in Portland, Oregon in 2009 after growing up as a first-generation Greek-American with a father who made charcuterie at home. As Oregon's first USDA-approved salumeria, Olympia Provisions makes charcuterie using Old World techniques. This sampler includes four flavors: Cacciatore (a classic Italian hunter's salami with caraway, coriander, dried red chili, and black pepper); Finocchiona (a traditional Italian salami with garlic, black pepper, and fennel); Salami Nola (a coarse-ground Italian salami with black pepper, chili flake, and allspice); and Sopressata (a classic Italian salami with clove, oregano, garlic, and chili flake).</p>
    Elias Cairo founded Olympia Provisions in Portland, Oregon in 2009 after growing up as a first-generation Greek-American with a father who made charcuterie at home. As Oregon's first USDA-approved salumeria, Olympia Provisions makes charcuterie using Old World techniques. This sampler includes four flavors: Cacciatore (a classic Italian hunter's salami with caraway, coriander, dried red chili, and black pepper); Finocchiona (a traditional Italian salami with garlic, black pepper, and fennel); Salami Nola (a coarse-ground Italian salami with black pepper, chili flake, and allspice); and Sopressata (a classic Italian salami with clove, oregano, garlic, and chili flake).

  • <p><strong>Oakville Grocery</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Foakville-grocery%2Fcheese-and-charcuterie-pairing-for-red-wine&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg36085441%2Fbest-meat-and-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to pair a meat and cheese board with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g32392235/best-red-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red wine</a>, Oakville Grocery has you covered. The Napa Valley institution, which opened in 1881, is surrounded by some of the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/travel-guide/a8641/napa-valley-travel-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best vineyards in America" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best vineyards in America</a>—perhaps the world—so its proprietors know how to create a winning combination. This one comes with two cheeses, Point Reyes Toma and McKinley Cheddar; two meats, Prosciutto San Daniele and Oakville Grocery Salumi; and Castelvetrano olives, Turkish apricots, and Marcona almonds.</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g27615659/best-wine-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type Wine Lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Best Wine Subscription Boxes for Every Type Wine Lover</a></p>
    If you want to pair a meat and cheese board with red wine, Oakville Grocery has you covered. The Napa Valley institution, which opened in 1881, is surrounded by some of the best vineyards in America—perhaps the world—so its proprietors know how to create a winning combination. This one comes with two cheeses, Point Reyes Toma and McKinley Cheddar; two meats, Prosciutto San Daniele and Oakville Grocery Salumi; and Castelvetrano olives, Turkish apricots, and Marcona almonds.

  • <p><strong>Blackberry Farm</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fblackberry-farm%2Ftaste-of-the-farm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg36085441%2Fbest-meat-and-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/travel-guide/a856/relais-chateaux-resort-blackberry-farm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blackberry Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blackberry Farm</a>, in Walland, Tennessee, has long been a T&C favorite. The Smoky Mountains resort is an epicure's paradise, and now you can get a sense of why that is shipped directly to your home. The ingredients in this gift box are all made at the James Beard Award-winning farm. They include two seasonal cheese, Sheep's Pimento cheese, sweet hot mustard, blackberry shortbread cookies, blackberry jam, blueberry jam, buttermilk biscuits, smoked onion jam, tomato-brined okra, and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=74968X1525087&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2FFoothills-Cuisine-Blackberry-Farm-Ancestors%2Fdp%2F0307886778" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blackberrry Farm cookbook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blackberrry Farm cookbook</a> and cap. Sorry—<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/travel-guide/news/a4257/truffle-hunting-puppies-at-blackberry-farm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blackbery Farm puppy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blackbery Farm puppy</a> not included. </p>
    Blackberry Farm, in Walland, Tennessee, has long been a T&C favorite. The Smoky Mountains resort is an epicure's paradise, and now you can get a sense of why that is shipped directly to your home. The ingredients in this gift box are all made at the James Beard Award-winning farm. They include two seasonal cheese, Sheep's Pimento cheese, sweet hot mustard, blackberry shortbread cookies, blackberry jam, blueberry jam, buttermilk biscuits, smoked onion jam, tomato-brined okra, and a Blackberrry Farm cookbook and cap. Sorry—Blackbery Farm puppy not included.

  • <p><strong>Eli Zabar</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Feli-zabar%2Fcheese-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg36085441%2Fbest-meat-and-cheese-gift-baskets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Zabar's cheese kit arrives on a wooden board that's perfect for serving at your next party. The offerings may vary, but you'll get two pounds of cheese including one American, two French, and one Swiss selection. Also included at Eli's Raisin Pecan crisps, Savory Cheese Shortbread Crackers, and one jar of pepper jelly. </p>
    This Zabar's cheese kit arrives on a wooden board that's perfect for serving at your next party. The offerings may vary, but you'll get two pounds of cheese including one American, two French, and one Swiss selection. Also included at Eli's Raisin Pecan crisps, Savory Cheese Shortbread Crackers, and one jar of pepper jelly.

  • <p><strong>CheeseBoarder</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=74968X1525087&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fcheeseboarder%2Fterza-cheese-and-charcuterie-board-for-3-4%3Fsearch_id%3D45813129%26ref%3Dsearch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>CheeseBoarder, based in West Palm Beach, offers a <a href="https://www.goldbelly.com/cheeseboarder" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:variety" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">variety</a> of cheese and charcuterie boards on Goldbelly. Twenty ounces of cheese and charcuterie accompany the specialty garnishes, crackers, and bamboo flatware that make up this kit. The cheeses include Wensleydale Cranberry, Huntsman 2-Layer, and Sage Derby; the charcuterie is Salami Calabrese and Sausage Truffa Secca, and the condiments include dried Turkish figs, dried passion fruit, Italian olive mix, truffle Marcona almonds, dried strawberries, candied walnuts, chocolate-covered almonds, and crackers.</p>
    CheeseBoarder, based in West Palm Beach, offers a variety of cheese and charcuterie boards on Goldbelly. Twenty ounces of cheese and charcuterie accompany the specialty garnishes, crackers, and bamboo flatware that make up this kit. The cheeses include Wensleydale Cranberry, Huntsman 2-Layer, and Sage Derby; the charcuterie is Salami Calabrese and Sausage Truffa Secca, and the condiments include dried Turkish figs, dried passion fruit, Italian olive mix, truffle Marcona almonds, dried strawberries, candied walnuts, chocolate-covered almonds, and crackers.

