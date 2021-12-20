The Best Maternity Clothes for Every Trimester

Shopping for new clothes is one of the many rites of passage you'll go through when you're pregnant. Whether it's something you're looking forward to or dreading, the good news is that there are plenty of brands to choose from for every budget and style preference to find maternity clothing that's comfortable, flattering and affordable.
The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab evaluates all types of clothing and accessories for parents, from maternity leggings, maternity jeans and maternity workout clothes to nursing bras and nursing covers to diaper bags and more. When it comes to finding the best maternity clothes, our fiber scientists and product experts consider factors like the materials used, special features on the garments, value and real user feedback. Read on to learn more about our top picks, but first, here's what to consider as you shop for maternity clothes.
Is it worth buying maternity clothes?
Yes, absolutely! While you can get away with wearing certain stretchy or flowy styles that aren't maternity-specific, chances are you'll need at least some clothing that's made to fit your growing bump. If you're worried about spending too much on clothing that you won't wear long term, consider shopping from affordable brands, buying pre-owned garments or picking out styles that you can continue wearing after pregnancy.
When should I start wearing maternity clothes?
While all bodies and bump sizes are different, most pregnant moms will start to wear maternity clothing in the second trimester. Some may even find it's more comfortable to wear pregnancy-specific clothes by the end of their first trimester, even if their existing clothes still fit. Either way, by the time you hit 20 weeks (i.e., the halfway mark), you can expect your bump to be showing and you'll need your wardrobe to accommodate it.
Keep in mind: Your pregnancy clothing size will be similar to your pre-pregnancy size – i.e. if you normally wear a size medium, you don't need to purchase a large because you're pregnant. Maternity brands take into account growing bumps with features like stretchy panels on pants and ruching on tops.
For all types of garments to build your new wardrobe, here are the best maternity clothes for pregnant moms that can even last through your postpartum days: