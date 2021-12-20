The Best Maternity Clothes for Every Trimester

  • <p>Shopping for new clothes is one of the many rites of passage you'll go through when you're pregnant. Whether it's something you're looking forward to or dreading, the good news is that there are plenty of brands to choose from for every budget and style preference to find maternity clothing that's comfortable, flattering <em>and</em> affordable. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab evaluates all types of clothing and accessories for parents, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g33639244/best-maternity-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maternity leggings</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g34498315/best-maternity-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity jeans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maternity jeans</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g38304392/best-maternity-workout-clothes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity workout clothes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maternity workout clothes</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g22789092/best-nursing-bras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nursing bras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nursing bras</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g35151470/best-nursing-covers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nursing covers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nursing covers</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g5122/best-diaper-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diaper bags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">diaper bags</a> and more. When it comes to finding the best maternity clothes, our fiber scientists and product experts consider factors like the materials used, special features on the garments, value and real user feedback. Read on to learn more about our top picks, but first, here's what to consider as you shop for maternity clothes.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Is it worth buying maternity clothes?</h2><p>Yes, absolutely! While you can get away with wearing certain stretchy or flowy styles that aren't maternity-specific, chances are <strong>you'll need at least <em>some</em> clothing that's made to fit your growing bump.</strong> If you're worried about spending too much on clothing that you won't wear long term, consider shopping from affordable brands, buying pre-owned garments or picking out styles that you can continue wearing after pregnancy.</p><h2 class="body-h2">When should I start wearing maternity clothes?</h2><p>While all bodies and bump sizes are different,<strong> most pregnant moms will start to wear maternity clothing in the second trimester. </strong>Some may even find it's more comfortable to wear pregnancy-specific clothes by the end of their first trimester, even if their existing clothes still fit. Either way, by the time you hit 20 weeks (i.e., the halfway mark), you can expect your bump to be showing and you'll need your wardrobe to accommodate it.</p><p>Keep in mind: Your pregnancy clothing size will be similar to your pre-pregnancy size – i.e. if you normally wear a size medium, you don't need to purchase a large because you're pregnant. Maternity brands take into account growing bumps with features like stretchy panels on pants and ruching on tops.</p><p>For all types of garments to build your new wardrobe, <strong>here are the best maternity clothes for pregnant moms that can even last through your postpartum days:</strong></p>
    1/18

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Motherhood+Maternity/page/2C8DD395-B7EF-4220-A4A2-3819A3B60A1F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34481970%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT AMAZON.COM">SHOP AT AMAZON.COM</a></p><p>For layering pieces that let you create endless outfits, Motherhood Maternity is a<strong> one-stop shop with all of the essentials and must-haves to wear throughout your pregnancy. </strong>The brand offers everything from casual clothes to outfits for work along with your loungewear, outerwear and underwear.</p><p>The pricing is affordable and many pieces are under $50, but it's also not cheap, so you can expect it to last despite wearing it over and over (and over) again. We also love that it's available in regular, tall, petite and plus sizes, so there's something for everyone.</p>
    2/18

    1) Best Basic Maternity Clothes: Motherhood Maternity

    SHOP AT AMAZON.COM

    For layering pieces that let you create endless outfits, Motherhood Maternity is a one-stop shop with all of the essentials and must-haves to wear throughout your pregnancy. The brand offers everything from casual clothes to outfits for work along with your loungewear, outerwear and underwear.

    The pricing is affordable and many pieces are under $50, but it's also not cheap, so you can expect it to last despite wearing it over and over (and over) again. We also love that it's available in regular, tall, petite and plus sizes, so there's something for everyone.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fdivision.do%3Fcid%3D5758&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT OLDNAVY.COM">SHOP AT OLDNAVY.COM</a></p><p>If you're looking for<strong> budget-friendly pieces that don't skimp on quality</strong>, Old Navy's maternity section is full of comfortable, versatile and stylish clothing. The clothes are on the casual side with basics, activewear and loungewear, but there's also a dress assortment with drapey styles that you can wear to work. Even though the prices are already reasonable, still keep an eye out for sales: The brand frequently offers discount codes for further reductions.</p>
    3/18

    2) Best Value Maternity Clothes: Old Navy

    SHOP AT OLDNAVY.COM

    If you're looking for budget-friendly pieces that don't skimp on quality, Old Navy's maternity section is full of comfortable, versatile and stylish clothing. The clothes are on the casual side with basics, activewear and loungewear, but there's also a dress assortment with drapey styles that you can wear to work. Even though the prices are already reasonable, still keep an eye out for sales: The brand frequently offers discount codes for further reductions.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fmaternity%2Fcat%2F%3Fcid%3D5813&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT ASOS.COM">SHOP AT ASOS.COM</a></p><p>Asos is your best bet for fun outfits that don't cost a fortune. In fact, some of the styles are so cute that you'll want to wear them even when you're not pregnant. <strong>Perfect for date night, weddings or anytime you need to get dressed up</strong>, many of the pieces feature embellishments like lace, sequins and colorful prints. The brand sells more basic maternity clothing as well and offers pants in tall and petite sizes. </p>
    4/18

    3) Best Trendy Maternity Clothes: Asos

    SHOP AT ASOS.COM

    Asos is your best bet for fun outfits that don't cost a fortune. In fact, some of the styles are so cute that you'll want to wear them even when you're not pregnant. Perfect for date night, weddings or anytime you need to get dressed up, many of the pieces feature embellishments like lace, sequins and colorful prints. The brand sells more basic maternity clothing as well and offers pants in tall and petite sizes.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fwomen%2Fproducts%2Fmaternity-clothes.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT HM.COM">SHOP AT HM.COM</a></p><p>From business to business casual, H&M offers professional pregnancy styles that don't require a big investment. <strong>Key pieces include dresses, skirts, blouses and sweaters that are mostly under $40. </strong>Many of the pieces are neutral, so it's easy to mix and match to create lots of outfits, plus they're versatile so you can wear them outside of work. There are also tons of casual and lounging clothes in the mix.</p>
    5/18

    4) Best Maternity Clothes for Work: H&M

    SHOP AT HM.COM

    From business to business casual, H&M offers professional pregnancy styles that don't require a big investment. Key pieces include dresses, skirts, blouses and sweaters that are mostly under $40. Many of the pieces are neutral, so it's easy to mix and match to create lots of outfits, plus they're versatile so you can wear them outside of work. There are also tons of casual and lounging clothes in the mix.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.renttherunway.com%2Fmaternity&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT RENTTHERUNWAY.COM">SHOP AT RENTTHERUNWAY.COM</a></p><p>If you have to wear a maternity dress to a one-time event like a wedding or fundraiser, renting your outfit is the easiest way to go. Rent The Runway is <strong>widely recognized as the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g31156814/best-clothing-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best clothing rental service" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best clothing rental service</a> and offers an assortment of maternity styles for every formality. </strong>There are also rental maternity clothes for everyday use, which solves the problem of not wanting to wear the same outfits on repeat, but also not wanting to spend a lot on temporary clothing. Monthly memberships start at $69.</p>
    6/18

    5) Best Maternity Clothes for Special Occasions: Rent The Runway

    SHOP AT RENTTHERUNWAY.COM

    If you have to wear a maternity dress to a one-time event like a wedding or fundraiser, renting your outfit is the easiest way to go. Rent The Runway is widely recognized as the best clothing rental service and offers an assortment of maternity styles for every formality. There are also rental maternity clothes for everyday use, which solves the problem of not wanting to wear the same outfits on repeat, but also not wanting to spend a lot on temporary clothing. Monthly memberships start at $69.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fsearch%3FNtt%3Dmaternity&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT LULULEMON.COM">SHOP AT LULULEMON.COM</a></p><p>While not designed specifically as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g38304392/best-maternity-workout-clothes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity activewear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maternity activewear</a>, Lululemon's workout clothes are<strong> favorites among pregnant women for being comfortable and stretchy. </strong>The <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FAlign-Pant-Full-Length-28%2F_%2Fprod8780551&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Align Pant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Align Pant</a> in particular is popular for pregnancy with smooth and lightweight fabric that conforms to your body almost like magic. For up top, the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-sports-bras%2FEnlite-Bra-Weave%2F_%2Fprod9370109&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Enlite Bra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Enlite Bra</a> offers high-impact support without restricting your range of motion.</p>
    7/18

    6) Best Maternity Clothes for Exercise: Lululemon

    SHOP AT LULULEMON.COM

    While not designed specifically as maternity activewear, Lululemon's workout clothes are favorites among pregnant women for being comfortable and stretchy. The Align Pant in particular is popular for pregnancy with smooth and lightweight fabric that conforms to your body almost like magic. For up top, the Enlite Bra offers high-impact support without restricting your range of motion.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hatchcollection.com%2Fcollections%2Fview-all&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT HATCHCOLLECTION.COM">SHOP AT HATCHCOLLECTION.COM</a></p><p>The celebrity-favorite brand is pricier than others, with most styles over $100, but the stylish and high quality garments are certainly worth the splurge. The best part is that the loose clothing<strong> looks more like flowy apparel than maternity clothes so you can continue wearing it well after pregnancy.</strong> Styles include casual for everyday, eveningwear for special occasions, sleepwear, swim and more.</p>
    8/18

    7) Best Luxury Maternity Clothes: Hatch

    SHOP AT HATCHCOLLECTION.COM

    The celebrity-favorite brand is pricier than others, with most styles over $100, but the stylish and high quality garments are certainly worth the splurge. The best part is that the loose clothing looks more like flowy apparel than maternity clothes so you can continue wearing it well after pregnancy. Styles include casual for everyday, eveningwear for special occasions, sleepwear, swim and more.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2Fwomen%2Fapparel%2Fmaternity&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT WEARPACT.COM">SHOP AT WEARPACT.COM</a></p><p>If you prefer to wear organic fabrics during your pregnancy, Pact's line is certified by the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2Farticle%2Fget-to-know-organic-fabric-platforms-used-make-pact-products&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Global Organic Textile Standard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Global Organic Textile Standard</a> (GOTS) so you know <strong>the entire manufacturing process — not just the growing of the cotton — follows strict standards. </strong>The clothes are also <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2Farticle%2Ffair-trade-certified-factories-and-clothing&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fair Trade Certified" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fair Trade Certified</a>, which focuses on ethical issues like wages and working conditions. While the maternity styles are somewhat limited in the assortment, there are enough options to build a basic maternity wardrobe.</p>
    9/18

    8) Best Organic Maternity Clothes: Pact

    SHOP AT WEARPACT.COM

    If you prefer to wear organic fabrics during your pregnancy, Pact's line is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) so you know the entire manufacturing process — not just the growing of the cotton — follows strict standards. The clothes are also Fair Trade Certified, which focuses on ethical issues like wages and working conditions. While the maternity styles are somewhat limited in the assortment, there are enough options to build a basic maternity wardrobe.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thredup.com%2Fmaternity%3Fdepartment_tags%3Dmaternity&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT THREDUP.COM">SHOP AT THREDUP.COM</a></p><p>Buying pre-owned clothing instead of something new is a smart choice to avoid waste and save money, especially for clothing you know will be temporary. ThredUp has revolutionized the secondhand clothing industry and offers a vast assortment of maternity styles. It's easy to shop the website for your specific needs, and you can rest assured that <strong>each garment has been carefully inspected to make sure it's in excellent shap</strong><strong>e</strong>. </p>
    10/18

    9) Best Sustainable Maternity Clothes: ThredUp

    SHOP AT THREDUP.COM

    Buying pre-owned clothing instead of something new is a smart choice to avoid waste and save money, especially for clothing you know will be temporary. ThredUp has revolutionized the secondhand clothing industry and offers a vast assortment of maternity styles. It's easy to shop the website for your specific needs, and you can rest assured that each garment has been carefully inspected to make sure it's in excellent shape.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fcategory.do%3Fcid%3D6013%26nav%3Dmeganav%253AMaternity%253ACategories%253AJeans&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT GAP.COM">SHOP AT GAP.COM</a></p><p>With so many options for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g34498315/best-maternity-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity jeans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maternity jeans</a>, it can be overwhelming to find a pair that's comfortable and fits <em>your</em> body well. Gap has tons of variations to choose from, including both tall and short sizes. On top of that, <strong>the website makes it super easy to pick out your best fit: </strong>Choose from style – e.g. jegging, skinny, bootcut and more – or shop by how the jeans stay up, whether inset panels, demi waistbands, or full-coverage material over your bump.<br></p>
    11/18

    10) Best Maternity Jeans: Gap

    SHOP AT GAP.COM

    With so many options for maternity jeans, it can be overwhelming to find a pair that's comfortable and fits your body well. Gap has tons of variations to choose from, including both tall and short sizes. On top of that, the website makes it super easy to pick out your best fit: Choose from style – e.g. jegging, skinny, bootcut and more – or shop by how the jeans stay up, whether inset panels, demi waistbands, or full-coverage material over your bump.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fblanqi-everyday-maternity-belly-support-leggings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT BLOOMINGDALES.COM">SHOP AT BLOOMINGDALES.COM</a></p><p>Just like jeans, finding the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g33639244/best-maternity-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect pair of maternity leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">perfect pair of maternity leggings</a> isn't always easy. These popular pants, however, are<strong> fan favorites for being comfortable </strong><em><strong>and</strong></em><strong> supportive thanks to a built-in band that helps ease lower back pain</strong>, especially in your third trimester. They're also fully opaque so you don't have to worry about them being see-through, and the best part is that they stay in place (i.e. no rolling down!) without feeling constricting.</p>
    12/18

    11) Best Maternity Leggings: Blanqi

    SHOP AT BLOOMINGDALES.COM

    Just like jeans, finding the perfect pair of maternity leggings isn't always easy. These popular pants, however, are fan favorites for being comfortable and supportive thanks to a built-in band that helps ease lower back pain, especially in your third trimester. They're also fully opaque so you don't have to worry about them being see-through, and the best part is that they stay in place (i.e. no rolling down!) without feeling constricting.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/F6F61FFC-417D-42BF-A57E-1DCC4EC3F7A1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34481970%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT AMAZON.COM">SHOP AT AMAZON.COM</a></p><p>Many maternity brands sell dresses, but Seraphine stands out for their <strong>collection of flattering styles that fit well and feel comfortable</strong><strong>. </strong>While they're not cheap, most styles are still under $100. Many of the designs are even versatile enough to wear between work, special occasions and everyday use, plus they can still be worn as nursing dresses after you give birth. Not to mention, this is <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/fashion/g5094/seraphine-maternity-clothes-kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton's favorite maternity brand." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate Middleton's favorite maternity brand.</a><br></p>
    13/18

    12) Best Maternity Dresses: Seraphine

    SHOP AT AMAZON.COM

    Many maternity brands sell dresses, but Seraphine stands out for their collection of flattering styles that fit well and feel comfortable. While they're not cheap, most styles are still under $100. Many of the designs are even versatile enough to wear between work, special occasions and everyday use, plus they can still be worn as nursing dresses after you give birth. Not to mention, this is Kate Middleton's favorite maternity brand.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fsr%3Forigin%3Dkeywordsearch%26keyword%3Dangel%2Bmaternity%2Bpajama%2Bsets&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT NORDSTROM.COM">SHOP AT NORDSTROM.COM</a></p><p>Sleeping while pregnant can be tricky, but having the right sleepwear can make it much more comfortable. Angel Maternity <strong>combines soft, drapey fabrics with bump-friendly designs and easy nursing access, </strong>making the PJs suitable for both pregnancy and postpartum. With many options in pajama sets, nightgowns, robes and more, there's something for every style preference.</p>
    14/18

    13) Best Maternity Pajamas: Angel Maternity

    SHOP AT NORDSTROM.COM

    Sleeping while pregnant can be tricky, but having the right sleepwear can make it much more comfortable. Angel Maternity combines soft, drapey fabrics with bump-friendly designs and easy nursing access, making the PJs suitable for both pregnancy and postpartum. With many options in pajama sets, nightgowns, robes and more, there's something for every style preference.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/A778CDE0-F402-4DD9-B20F-34CBFD86C804?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34481970%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT AMAZON.COM">SHOP AT AMAZON.COM</a></p><p>This popular maternity brand is most widely known for its undergarments, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g22789092/best-nursing-bras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nursing bras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nursing bras</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g34976458/best-pumping-bras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumping bras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pumping bras</a> to pregnancy and postpartum panties. The fabrics are all <strong>super soft and stretchy to accommodate fluctuating sizes, plus they lie flat against skin </strong>so you don't have to worry about any rolling or digging in. For bras and underwear alike, there are tons of styles to choose from in the assortment.</p>
    15/18

    14) Best Maternity Underwear: Kindred Bravely

    SHOP AT AMAZON.COM

    This popular maternity brand is most widely known for its undergarments, from nursing bras and pumping bras to pregnancy and postpartum panties. The fabrics are all super soft and stretchy to accommodate fluctuating sizes, plus they lie flat against skin so you don't have to worry about any rolling or digging in. For bras and underwear alike, there are tons of styles to choose from in the assortment.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinkblushmaternity.com%2Fcollections%2Fmaternity-plus-whats-new&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT PINKBLUSHMATERNITY.COM">SHOP AT PINKBLUSHMATERNITY.COM</a></p><p>While several brands offer maternity clothes in plus sizes<strong>, we love the amount of options in assortment from PinkBlush. </strong>You can find lots of plus-size maternity clothing ranging from loungewear to dresses and everything in between. There are plenty of neutral basics to choose from along with fun prints in vibrant colors, and sizes go up to 3X (or size 24).<br></p>
    16/18

    15) Best Plus-Size Maternity Clothes: PinkBlush

    SHOP AT PINKBLUSHMATERNITY.COM

    While several brands offer maternity clothes in plus sizes, we love the amount of options in assortment from PinkBlush. You can find lots of plus-size maternity clothing ranging from loungewear to dresses and everything in between. There are plenty of neutral basics to choose from along with fun prints in vibrant colors, and sizes go up to 3X (or size 24).

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.loft.com%2Fmaternity-petites%2Fcat1890004&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT LOFT.COM">SHOP AT LOFT.COM</a></p><p>LOFT is widely known for its petite sizes that are <strong>specially tailored for shorter bodies, not just scaled down from taller sizes.</strong> When it comes to maternity jeans and pants, the brand offers a shorter 25" inseam, helping shorter moms-to-be prevent spending extra on getting pants hemmed.<br></p>
    17/18

    16) Best Petite Maternity Clothes: LOFT

    SHOP AT LOFT.COM

    LOFT is widely known for its petite sizes that are specially tailored for shorter bodies, not just scaled down from taller sizes. When it comes to maternity jeans and pants, the brand offers a shorter 25" inseam, helping shorter moms-to-be prevent spending extra on getting pants hemmed.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.longtallsally.com%2Ftall-maternity&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg34481970%2Fbest-maternity-clothes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP AT LONGTALLSALLY.COM">SHOP AT LONGTALLSALLY.COM</a></p><p>This brand is <strong>specifically designed for women that are 5'8" or taller. </strong>While you can certainly find "tall" sizes with other maternity clothing brands, this one has pants with a longer inseam than most others that you'll find on the market. It's ideal for anyone who struggles to find pants that are long enough, even in the "tall" section. It offers plenty of options from tops to bottoms to dresses and more.<br></p>
    18/18

    17) Best Tall Maternity Clothes: Long Tall Sally

    SHOP AT LONGTALLSALLY.COM

    This brand is specifically designed for women that are 5'8" or taller. While you can certainly find "tall" sizes with other maternity clothing brands, this one has pants with a longer inseam than most others that you'll find on the market. It's ideal for anyone who struggles to find pants that are long enough, even in the "tall" section. It offers plenty of options from tops to bottoms to dresses and more.

The best maternity clothing to wear during pregnancy, including trendy and cute clothes for all bodies with brands like Asos, Gap, Old Navy, Seraphine and H&M.

