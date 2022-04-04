The Best Luxury Gifts For Women with Style

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Shop gifts for the most discerning woman in your life. From your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37212524/birthday-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother" class="link ">mother</a> to your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g24224314/best-gifts-for-sister-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sister" class="link ">sister</a> or ,do we dare say, perhaps yourself? As Oscar Wilde once said, "I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best." The following items are perfect instances of that‚ from an exquisite Cartier necklace to the perfectly crafted loafer. </p>
<p class="body-dropcap">Shop gifts for the most discerning woman in your life. From your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37212524/birthday-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother" class="link ">mother</a> to your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g24224314/best-gifts-for-sister-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sister" class="link ">sister</a> or ,do we dare say, perhaps yourself? As Oscar Wilde once said, "I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best." The following items are perfect instances of that‚ from an exquisite Cartier necklace to the perfectly crafted loafer. </p>
<p><strong>New in</strong></p><p>papier.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Feat-well-39497&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the discerning foodie who loves a bit of experimentation, this food journal is it. </p>
<p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$349.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fanine-bing-sid-slip-on-sandals-item-17839007.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Slides are all the rage.</p>
<p><strong>ilia </strong></p><p>iliabeauty.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Filiabeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Ftrue-red&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start her clean beauty transformation now.</p>
<p><strong>bulgari</strong></p><p>Saks Fifth Avenue</p><p><strong>$7000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbvlgari-serpenti-viper-18k-yellow-gold--amp--diamond-wrap-ring-0400013439516.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>File under: dream gifts.</p>
<p><strong>Saint Laurent</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1950.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fsaint-laurent-rive-gauche-embroidered-crochet-tote-2176572.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A good raffia tote is always in season.</p>
<p><strong>BLACKSAW</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Feverything-else%2Fproduct%2Fblacksaw%2Fssense-exclusive-beige-and-off-white-john-zabawa-edition-icon-throw%2F8472201&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A throw that also looks like art.</p>
<p><strong>AGMES</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fagmes%2Fgold-simone-bodmer-turner-edition-pearl-long-diane-earrings%2F8042051&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Warmer weather calls for a great statement earring.</p>
<p><strong>Okapi</strong></p><p>industrieafrica.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://industrieafrica.com/collections/accessories/products/blue-oracle-playing-cards" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Invite friends over, light some candles and pull out this deck from the South African brand.</p>
<p><strong>CARTIER</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$5300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcartier%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fwatches%2Ftank-americaine-automatic-226mm-medium-stainless-steel-and-alligator-watch%2F19971654707114691&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not that a gift can prove your love, but this is a great place to start.</p>
<p>industrieafrica.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://industrieafrica.com/collections/accessories/products/chineye-slippers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Nili Lotan</strong></p><p>nililotan.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nililotan.com%2Fproducts%2Ftanner-trench-coat%3Fvariant%3D31926227402870&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A great trench is always a good idea.</p>
<p><strong>Completed Works </strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcompletedworks%2Faccessories%2Fcollectables%2Fplus-ekaterina-bazhenova-yamasaki-wake-ceramic-vase%2F46353151654608725&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add depth and dimension to any home office.</p>
<p>janessaleone.com</p><p><strong>$230.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjanessaleone.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew%2Fproducts%2Fdarcy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A beach hat that can be worn just about anywhere else, too.</p>
<p>athenacalderone.com</p><p><strong>$1650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.athenacalderone.com/shop/p/athena-calderone-x-simone-bodmer-turner-vence-sconce" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sconce that reimagines the word.</p>
<p><strong>Loro Piana</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$485.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Floro-piana-storm-system-cashmere-baseball-cap-2040293.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Luxury in a baseball cap.</p>
<p>jennikayne.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Fsierra-serving-bowl-oatmeal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A gorgeous serving bowl makes every day a little special.</p>
<p><strong>LEICA</strong></p><p>bhphotovideo.com</p><p><strong>$1395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bhphotovideo.com%2Fc%2Fproduct%2F1445092-REG%2Fleica_19116_d_lux_7_digital_camera.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Leica's latest shooter boasts a versatile lens and large high-resolution image sensor—it has numerous new functions and features such as a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C charging and Post-Focus software effects—all perfect for travel. </p>
<p><strong>ANITA KO</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$2250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fanita-ko%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Frings%2Fsmall-palm-leaf-18-karat-gold-diamond-ring%2F10163292707953486&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep nature top of mind, always.</p>
<p><strong>Olivia von Halle</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$1275.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Folivia-von-halle%2Fgia-london-silk-and-cashmere-blend-hoodie-and-track-pants-set%2F1206550&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A tracksuit, but in cashmere. Do we need to say more?</p>
<p><strong>Tory Burch</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$378.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Ftory-burch-cotton-tunic-dress-2174455.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>CELINE</strong></p><p>celine.com</p><p><strong>$530.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.celine.com/en-us/celine-shop-women/accessories/hats-and-soft-accessories/celine-bucket-hat-in-nylon-twill-2AUB8930C.38NO.html?gclid=CjwKCAjwiY6MBhBqEiwARFSCPrvyHH1LOI-xlNrwyU-_aOVl1HEb2rVNTy0J71Yb4d6AOOiYuwqALRoC_vkQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rainy days never had it so good.</p>
<p>higherdose.com</p><p><strong>$599.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhigherdose.com%2Fproducts%2Finfrared-sauna-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Van Cleef & Arpels</strong></p><p>vancleefarpels.com</p><p><strong>$21100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vancleefarpels.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fcollections%2Fjewelry%2Fother-collections%2Fzodiaque%2Fvcarp9rc00---zodiaque-long-necklace-aquarii-aquarius.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get one in your sign and one in theirs. </p>
<p>splits59.com</p><p><strong>$29.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.splits59.com%2Fproducts%2Fraquel-high-waist-airweight-flare&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Paris Texas</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$725.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fparis-texas-sharon-60-suede-ankle-boots-2196078.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$1250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fgucci-ophidia-gg-small-shoulder-bag-2200471.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$56.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0847870588?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.4447%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$1900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fwomen%2Fp%2Fbottega-veneta%2Fshopping-bag-jacquard-intreccio-towelling-knit%2F511120&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Celine Eyewear</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fceline-eyewear-cat-eye-sunglasses-2155808.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>theohmstore.co</p><p><strong>$165.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theohmstore.co%2Fpages%2Ftiger-bowl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Live The Process</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$228.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Flive-the-process-leda-ribbed-knit-polo-cardigan-2142362.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4447%2Fluxury-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>

See all of BAZAAR's picks for the best luxury gifts for women this 2021 season.

