The Best Lures and Bait to Land the Fish You Want

No piece of fishing tackle generates more heated debate than the choice of fishing lures. So with the caveat that there is no “best” fishing lure for each unique angler and body of water, here are some of our favorite lures across some broad categories of fishing.
Types of Lures
There are three broad categories of lures to distinguish between: live bait, flies, and artificial lures. We’re focused here mostly on artificial lures since live bait is best sourced locally and flies are very particular to the area and the angler (though we do make an overall pick below for flies).
Live Bait
This includes the classic—earthworms—as well as a broad range of other options, from crickets to crawfish and sometimes not-quite-live choices such as chicken gizzards. Live bait can be extremely effective thanks to its scents and movement in the water, but be sure to check local regulations as some waters prohibit all or certain types of live bait.
Flies
Fly fishing is a very distinct subculture within fishing, and its practitioners are obsessed with their lures known as flies. Some DIYers tie their own flies, and a fly shop will usually have thousands of flies available for purchase. Because flies imitate local insects, it’s usually best to check with your local fly shop for guidance on which flies are working and where.
Artificial Lures
Within this broad category of man-made lures and baits, there is a bewildering variety of options including spinnerbaits, jigs, synthetic worms, spoons, and hard baits. These are the bread-and-butter of most spinning tackle anglers and will be the focus of our picks below.
How We Selected
My selections here were based on conversations with fishing outfitters and my years of experience fishing across the U.S. I grew up fishing mostly bass in New York’s Finger Lakes region, shorecasted and spearfished for saltwater species while living in Hawaii, and now I mostly fish for trout in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Most recently I’ve been impressed by the Runcl Crankbaits for bass fishing back home in Upstate New York.
We focused our selections on the most common lures in North America that anglers will find stocked online, in fishing-specific retailers, and in the more popular big-box stores. Our category picks offer guidance if you’ve already narrowed down your search.