All the Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

  • <p>If you’re getting fashion month fatigue, Milan had a few things up its sleeve to perk you up. From multiple debuts of creative directors at houses like Etro, Missoni, and Ferragamo to Prada’s continued success with the unstoppable design duo of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons and <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a41377782/bottega-veneta-summer-2023-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bottega Veneta’s scene-stealing show" class="link ">Bottega Veneta’s scene-stealing show</a>, the week left us sated with fashion for days. (That is, until Paris Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow.) Scroll through to read about and see the best looks of the week. <em>Andiamo</em>! </p>
    1/64

    All the Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

    If you’re getting fashion month fatigue, Milan had a few things up its sleeve to perk you up. From multiple debuts of creative directors at houses like Etro, Missoni, and Ferragamo to Prada’s continued success with the unstoppable design duo of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons and Bottega Veneta’s scene-stealing show, the week left us sated with fashion for days. (That is, until Paris Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow.) Scroll through to read about and see the best looks of the week. Andiamo!

    Stefania D'Alessandro - Getty Images
  • <p>Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana</p>
    2/64

    Matty Bovan

    Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana</p>
    3/64

    Matty Bovan

    Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana</p>
    4/64

    Matty Bovan

    Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>Sunday’s Armani show was 50 shades of beige…then gray, then purple. A gradient of muted and pastel tones shimmered with sequins, beading, and metallic threading, giving the collection a soft femininity that felt lighter than air. The sheer tops and netting? They added just the right dose of grit. The veteran designer <a href="https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/giorgio-armani-brings-plenty-sparkle-milan-fashion-with-main-line-2022-09-25/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:remarked" class="link ">remarked</a> that he had drawn inspiration from “other worlds.” Let your imagination run wild on this one.<em>—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor</em></p>
    5/64

    Giorgio Armani

    Sunday’s Armani show was 50 shades of beige…then gray, then purple. A gradient of muted and pastel tones shimmered with sequins, beading, and metallic threading, giving the collection a soft femininity that felt lighter than air. The sheer tops and netting? They added just the right dose of grit. The veteran designer remarked that he had drawn inspiration from “other worlds.” Let your imagination run wild on this one.—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 6/64

    Giorgio Armani

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 7/64

    Giorgio Armani

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta is defining the modern wardrobe as we know it today. Read our review <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a41377782/bottega-veneta-summer-2023-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link ">here</a>.</p>
    8/64

    Bottega Veneta

    Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta is defining the modern wardrobe as we know it today. Read our review here.

    Filippo Fior
  • 9/64

    Bottega Veneta

    Filippo Fior
  • 10/64

    Bottega Veneta

    Filippo Fior
  • 11/64

    Bottega Veneta

    Filippo Fior
  • <p>Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana invited their ultimate muse, Kim Kardashian, to dig into the brand’s archives, specifically the ’90s and early aughts, and curate a collection of reissued looks. The result is a glimpse into the pieces that defined D&G then and Kardashian’s classic style now: lots of skin, corsetry, sharp tailoring, low-waist pants<em>—</em>in short, Italian sensuality. A vision of the past, brought into the present and reinterpreted for the future. We’re just trying to keep up.<em>—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate</em></p>
    12/64

    Dolce & Gabbana

    Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana invited their ultimate muse, Kim Kardashian, to dig into the brand’s archives, specifically the ’90s and early aughts, and curate a collection of reissued looks. The result is a glimpse into the pieces that defined D&G then and Kardashian’s classic style now: lots of skin, corsetry, sharp tailoring, low-waist pantsin short, Italian sensuality. A vision of the past, brought into the present and reinterpreted for the future. We’re just trying to keep up.—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate

    Monica Feudi
  • 13/64

    Dolce & Gabbana

    Monica Feudi
  • 14/64

    Dolce & Gabbana

    Monica Feudi
  • <p>It’s hard to envision Etro without paisley prints, and yet that was exactly what happened at its spring 2023 show. Creative director Marco de Vincenzo—who had one month to design his first collection for the brand—wound up showing a decidedly more structured take on the modern bohemian. Still filled with graphic motifs, the collection featured denim brocade, embroidery, mini skirts, and crop tops. One of the more eye-catching pieces? The designer’s take on fringe, which leaned stiffly to the side, evoking the idea of always being in motion.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
    15/64

    Etro

    It’s hard to envision Etro without paisley prints, and yet that was exactly what happened at its spring 2023 show. Creative director Marco de Vincenzo—who had one month to design his first collection for the brand—wound up showing a decidedly more structured take on the modern bohemian. Still filled with graphic motifs, the collection featured denim brocade, embroidery, mini skirts, and crop tops. One of the more eye-catching pieces? The designer’s take on fringe, which leaned stiffly to the side, evoking the idea of always being in motion.—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor

    Pietro D'Aprano - Getty Images
  • 16/64

    All the Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • 17/64

    Etro

    Pietro D'Aprano - Getty Images
  • 18/64

    Etro

    Pietro D'Aprano - Getty Images
  • <p>No, you’re not seeing double. Gucci found 68 identical twins to walk the runway of its Twinsburg show. Each walked on opposite sides of a raised wall that pulled up to reveal that the other half of the audience was watching the same show, on the other twin. A mindfuck for your fashion nerves.—<em>Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate </em></p>
    19/64

    Gucci Twinsburg

    No, you’re not seeing double. Gucci found 68 identical twins to walk the runway of its Twinsburg show. Each walked on opposite sides of a raised wall that pulled up to reveal that the other half of the audience was watching the same show, on the other twin. A mindfuck for your fashion nerves.—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • 20/64

    Gucci Twinsburg

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • 21/64

    Gucci Twinsburg

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • <p>Missoni may be known for its prismatic, kaleidoscopic takes on ready-to-wear fashion, but things are different for spring 2023. Models stomped down the runway in black-and-white ensembles, with the exception of those who wore monochromatic looks in yellow, cyan, and magenta, marking this Missoni collection one for minimalists. One might assume that this may mean a new direction for the label (and no doubt, it certainly is). However, as you may have already noticed, these are the five shades one needs to create an infinite number of colors—which means the possibilities for what’s to come are endless.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
    22/64

    Missoni

    Missoni may be known for its prismatic, kaleidoscopic takes on ready-to-wear fashion, but things are different for spring 2023. Models stomped down the runway in black-and-white ensembles, with the exception of those who wore monochromatic looks in yellow, cyan, and magenta, marking this Missoni collection one for minimalists. One might assume that this may mean a new direction for the label (and no doubt, it certainly is). However, as you may have already noticed, these are the five shades one needs to create an infinite number of colors—which means the possibilities for what’s to come are endless.—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 23/64

    Missoni

    Andreas Rentz - Getty Images
  • 24/64

    Missoni

    Andreas Rentz - Getty Images
  • <p>On a rainy Sunday morning in Milan, Ferragamo (sans Salvatore) got a breath of fresh air via its new creative director, Maximilian Davis. Davis got his start with his eponymous brand, raised under the astute tutelage of Lulu Kennedy of the Fashion East group in London. His eye for clean silhouettes, minimal proportions, and ease of wear translated into the rich and luxe history of the Italian brand. The main takeaway was his light hand reworking the iconic leather goods the brand is known for. Now that he’s gotten his debut out of the way, we can’t wait to see what he cooks up next.<em>—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate</em></p>
    25/64

    Ferragamo

    On a rainy Sunday morning in Milan, Ferragamo (sans Salvatore) got a breath of fresh air via its new creative director, Maximilian Davis. Davis got his start with his eponymous brand, raised under the astute tutelage of Lulu Kennedy of the Fashion East group in London. His eye for clean silhouettes, minimal proportions, and ease of wear translated into the rich and luxe history of the Italian brand. The main takeaway was his light hand reworking the iconic leather goods the brand is known for. Now that he’s gotten his debut out of the way, we can’t wait to see what he cooks up next.—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • 26/64

    Ferragamo

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 27/64

    Ferragamo

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>What happens when you mix opulent glamour with utilitarian design fundamentals? The result may well be Jil Sander’s spring 2023 collection. Filled with equal parts tailoring and daytime pieces that will likely be seen at the office and eye-catching feathers, sequins, and fringe, the label plays with this idea of duality, showing you that yes, you <em>can</em> pair a shimmering dress with Birkenstock sandals. The collection features plenty of pieces ready for those who want to make an understatement statement, and you can bet we’re on board.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
    28/64

    Jil Sander

    What happens when you mix opulent glamour with utilitarian design fundamentals? The result may well be Jil Sander’s spring 2023 collection. Filled with equal parts tailoring and daytime pieces that will likely be seen at the office and eye-catching feathers, sequins, and fringe, the label plays with this idea of duality, showing you that yes, you can pair a shimmering dress with Birkenstock sandals. The collection features plenty of pieces ready for those who want to make an understatement statement, and you can bet we’re on board.—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 29/64

    Jil Sander

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 30/64

    Jil Sander

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>The candlelit room, somber-yet-sexy music, and vampy neon brides at Versace confirmed what we’ve been thinking all along: the goth girl is back. Donatella Versace sent out her sexiest spin on the revival, including plenty of Y2K cargo pants, silk tops, and platforms to touch the clouds in. The finishing early aughts touch? Paris Hilton closing the show in hot neon pink chainmail. <em>That’s </em>hot.—<em>Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate</em></p>
    31/64

    Versace

    The candlelit room, somber-yet-sexy music, and vampy neon brides at Versace confirmed what we’ve been thinking all along: the goth girl is back. Donatella Versace sent out her sexiest spin on the revival, including plenty of Y2K cargo pants, silk tops, and platforms to touch the clouds in. The finishing early aughts touch? Paris Hilton closing the show in hot neon pink chainmail. That’s hot.—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 32/64

    Versace

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 33/64

    Versace

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>No one does sexy quite like Blumarine—but this time around, the label is wading into deeper waters with a collection inspired by mermaids. But rather than leaning into the girly aesthetic we often see from the label, Blumarine puts out the siren song that is its spring 2023 collection. Think: ultra-flared, dark-wash denim, romantic draping, billowing trains, and endless ruffles that bring soft jellyfish to mind—oh, and there was also plenty of mesh and loose knits, too. One of our favorite details? The metal shell-shaped bras that have us thinking about if <em>The Little Mermaid</em>’s Ariel went goth.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
    34/64

    Blumarine

    No one does sexy quite like Blumarine—but this time around, the label is wading into deeper waters with a collection inspired by mermaids. But rather than leaning into the girly aesthetic we often see from the label, Blumarine puts out the siren song that is its spring 2023 collection. Think: ultra-flared, dark-wash denim, romantic draping, billowing trains, and endless ruffles that bring soft jellyfish to mind—oh, and there was also plenty of mesh and loose knits, too. One of our favorite details? The metal shell-shaped bras that have us thinking about if The Little Mermaid’s Ariel went goth.—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 35/64

    Blumarine

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 36/64

    Blumarine

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 37/64

    GCDS

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 38/64

    GCDS

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 put the “summer” in spring/summer 2023. The ready-to-wear collection boasts a carnival of colors and patterns, creating an overall vibe that says <em>1970s meets Y2K</em>, or <em>Venice meets Milan</em>, literally. We’re talking bright plaids, sheer ruffles, and metallic layers.<em>—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor</em></p>
    39/64

    Dsquared2

    Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 put the “summer” in spring/summer 2023. The ready-to-wear collection boasts a carnival of colors and patterns, creating an overall vibe that says 1970s meets Y2K, or Venice meets Milan, literally. We’re talking bright plaids, sheer ruffles, and metallic layers.—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor

    Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com
  • 40/64

    Dsquared2

    Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com
  • <p>Nobody does extra quite like Jeremy Scott, and his spring/summer 2023 collection is no different. Inflatable pool toys, floaties, and literal life preservers appear in evening dresses and workwear, like this gown adorned with inflatable animals. You can’t help but laugh as you inevitably question what is real and what isn’t.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em></p>
    41/64

    Moschino

    Nobody does extra quite like Jeremy Scott, and his spring/summer 2023 collection is no different. Inflatable pool toys, floaties, and literal life preservers appear in evening dresses and workwear, like this gown adorned with inflatable animals. You can’t help but laugh as you inevitably question what is real and what isn’t.—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 42/64

    Moschino

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 43/64

    Moschino

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>To quote Summer Roberts, “Miuccia Prada combines styles from time periods in a way that people never even imagined possible.” Add Raf Simons to the mix, and you’ve got a truly unique POV. Case in point: dresses made from a paper-based fabric, intentional wrinkles, and a mixing of pieces for day and night, indoor and outdoor. A delightful combination of contrasts.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em></p>
    44/64

    Prada

    To quote Summer Roberts, “Miuccia Prada combines styles from time periods in a way that people never even imagined possible.” Add Raf Simons to the mix, and you’ve got a truly unique POV. Case in point: dresses made from a paper-based fabric, intentional wrinkles, and a mixing of pieces for day and night, indoor and outdoor. A delightful combination of contrasts.—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 45/64

    Prada

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 46/64

    Prada

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 47/64

    Prada

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>The Max Mara show can be summarized as clean and sophisticated with the well thought out silhouettes. Monochromatic ensembles were comprised of pale yellow, periwinkle, sage green, black, cream, and camel. Wide-leg trousers were paired with fitted bandeaus, box-shaped blazers with short shorts. And who could forget the wide floppy hats that just beg to be donned while floating down the French Riviera?<em>—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor</em></p>
    48/64

    Max Mara

    The Max Mara show can be summarized as clean and sophisticated with the well thought out silhouettes. Monochromatic ensembles were comprised of pale yellow, periwinkle, sage green, black, cream, and camel. Wide-leg trousers were paired with fitted bandeaus, box-shaped blazers with short shorts. And who could forget the wide floppy hats that just beg to be donned while floating down the French Riviera?—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • 49/64

    Max Mara

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 50/64

    Max Mara

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 51/64

    Andreadamo

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 52/64

    Andreadamo

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 53/64

    N° 21

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • 54/64

    N° 21

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • 55/64

    Alberta Ferretti

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 56/64

    Alberta Ferretti

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>Hot of the heels (or, uh, furry wedge mules) of its NYFW show celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag, Fendi descended upon Milan to showcase a collection of old-meets-new. Mainly, Kim Jones drew upon Karl Lagerfeld’s work from 1996 to 2002. “It’s about continuity,” Jones says in a press release. “I am interested in looking at things that Karl has done, and seeing how we can develop them—both visually and technically.” Take, for instance, this riff on a floral print from the Fendi archives laid over a 2000s-era logo. Imitation <em>is</em> the sincerest form of flattery, after all.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em></p>
    57/64

    Fendi

    Hot of the heels (or, uh, furry wedge mules) of its NYFW show celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag, Fendi descended upon Milan to showcase a collection of old-meets-new. Mainly, Kim Jones drew upon Karl Lagerfeld’s work from 1996 to 2002. “It’s about continuity,” Jones says in a press release. “I am interested in looking at things that Karl has done, and seeing how we can develop them—both visually and technically.” Take, for instance, this riff on a floral print from the Fendi archives laid over a 2000s-era logo. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor

    ALDOCASTOLDI
  • 58/64

    Fendi

    Courtesy of Fendi
  • 59/64

    Fendi

    Courtesy of Fendi
  • 60/64

    Del Core

    Pietro S. D'Aprano - Getty Images
  • 61/64

    Del Core

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • <p>If you need further proof that Diesel is back, consider its spring/summer 2023 show, attended by Julia Fox, Normani, and Evan Mock. Or the fact that it broke a Guinness World Record (for the world’s largest ever inflatable sculpture, positioned in the center of the runway). Creative director Glenn Martens hoped it would give those were <em>weren’t </em>there a spectacle, and indeed it did.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em><br></p>
    62/64

    Diesel

    If you need further proof that Diesel is back, consider its spring/summer 2023 show, attended by Julia Fox, Normani, and Evan Mock. Or the fact that it broke a Guinness World Record (for the world’s largest ever inflatable sculpture, positioned in the center of the runway). Creative director Glenn Martens hoped it would give those were weren’t there a spectacle, and indeed it did.—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor

    Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
  • 63/64

    Diesel

    Estrop - Getty Images
  • 64/64

    Diesel

    Estrop - Getty Images
<p>If you’re getting fashion month fatigue, Milan had a few things up its sleeve to perk you up. From multiple debuts of creative directors at houses like Etro, Missoni, and Ferragamo to Prada’s continued success with the unstoppable design duo of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons and <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a41377782/bottega-veneta-summer-2023-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bottega Veneta’s scene-stealing show" class="link ">Bottega Veneta’s scene-stealing show</a>, the week left us sated with fashion for days. (That is, until Paris Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow.) Scroll through to read about and see the best looks of the week. <em>Andiamo</em>! </p>
<p>Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana</p>
<p>Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana</p>
<p>Kindly supported by Dolce & Gabbana</p>
<p>Sunday’s Armani show was 50 shades of beige…then gray, then purple. A gradient of muted and pastel tones shimmered with sequins, beading, and metallic threading, giving the collection a soft femininity that felt lighter than air. The sheer tops and netting? They added just the right dose of grit. The veteran designer <a href="https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/giorgio-armani-brings-plenty-sparkle-milan-fashion-with-main-line-2022-09-25/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:remarked" class="link ">remarked</a> that he had drawn inspiration from “other worlds.” Let your imagination run wild on this one.<em>—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor</em></p>
<p>Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta is defining the modern wardrobe as we know it today. Read our review <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a41377782/bottega-veneta-summer-2023-collection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link ">here</a>.</p>
<p>Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana invited their ultimate muse, Kim Kardashian, to dig into the brand’s archives, specifically the ’90s and early aughts, and curate a collection of reissued looks. The result is a glimpse into the pieces that defined D&G then and Kardashian’s classic style now: lots of skin, corsetry, sharp tailoring, low-waist pants<em>—</em>in short, Italian sensuality. A vision of the past, brought into the present and reinterpreted for the future. We’re just trying to keep up.<em>—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate</em></p>
<p>It’s hard to envision Etro without paisley prints, and yet that was exactly what happened at its spring 2023 show. Creative director Marco de Vincenzo—who had one month to design his first collection for the brand—wound up showing a decidedly more structured take on the modern bohemian. Still filled with graphic motifs, the collection featured denim brocade, embroidery, mini skirts, and crop tops. One of the more eye-catching pieces? The designer’s take on fringe, which leaned stiffly to the side, evoking the idea of always being in motion.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
<p>No, you’re not seeing double. Gucci found 68 identical twins to walk the runway of its Twinsburg show. Each walked on opposite sides of a raised wall that pulled up to reveal that the other half of the audience was watching the same show, on the other twin. A mindfuck for your fashion nerves.—<em>Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate </em></p>
<p>Missoni may be known for its prismatic, kaleidoscopic takes on ready-to-wear fashion, but things are different for spring 2023. Models stomped down the runway in black-and-white ensembles, with the exception of those who wore monochromatic looks in yellow, cyan, and magenta, marking this Missoni collection one for minimalists. One might assume that this may mean a new direction for the label (and no doubt, it certainly is). However, as you may have already noticed, these are the five shades one needs to create an infinite number of colors—which means the possibilities for what’s to come are endless.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
<p>On a rainy Sunday morning in Milan, Ferragamo (sans Salvatore) got a breath of fresh air via its new creative director, Maximilian Davis. Davis got his start with his eponymous brand, raised under the astute tutelage of Lulu Kennedy of the Fashion East group in London. His eye for clean silhouettes, minimal proportions, and ease of wear translated into the rich and luxe history of the Italian brand. The main takeaway was his light hand reworking the iconic leather goods the brand is known for. Now that he’s gotten his debut out of the way, we can’t wait to see what he cooks up next.<em>—Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate</em></p>
<p>What happens when you mix opulent glamour with utilitarian design fundamentals? The result may well be Jil Sander’s spring 2023 collection. Filled with equal parts tailoring and daytime pieces that will likely be seen at the office and eye-catching feathers, sequins, and fringe, the label plays with this idea of duality, showing you that yes, you <em>can</em> pair a shimmering dress with Birkenstock sandals. The collection features plenty of pieces ready for those who want to make an understatement statement, and you can bet we’re on board.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
<p>The candlelit room, somber-yet-sexy music, and vampy neon brides at Versace confirmed what we’ve been thinking all along: the goth girl is back. Donatella Versace sent out her sexiest spin on the revival, including plenty of Y2K cargo pants, silk tops, and platforms to touch the clouds in. The finishing early aughts touch? Paris Hilton closing the show in hot neon pink chainmail. <em>That’s </em>hot.—<em>Kevin LeBlanc, fashion associate</em></p>
<p>No one does sexy quite like Blumarine—but this time around, the label is wading into deeper waters with a collection inspired by mermaids. But rather than leaning into the girly aesthetic we often see from the label, Blumarine puts out the siren song that is its spring 2023 collection. Think: ultra-flared, dark-wash denim, romantic draping, billowing trains, and endless ruffles that bring soft jellyfish to mind—oh, and there was also plenty of mesh and loose knits, too. One of our favorite details? The metal shell-shaped bras that have us thinking about if <em>The Little Mermaid</em>’s Ariel went goth.<em>—Dale Chong, senior fashion commerce editor</em></p>
<p>Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 put the “summer” in spring/summer 2023. The ready-to-wear collection boasts a carnival of colors and patterns, creating an overall vibe that says <em>1970s meets Y2K</em>, or <em>Venice meets Milan</em>, literally. We’re talking bright plaids, sheer ruffles, and metallic layers.<em>—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor</em></p>
<p>Nobody does extra quite like Jeremy Scott, and his spring/summer 2023 collection is no different. Inflatable pool toys, floaties, and literal life preservers appear in evening dresses and workwear, like this gown adorned with inflatable animals. You can’t help but laugh as you inevitably question what is real and what isn’t.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em></p>
<p>To quote Summer Roberts, “Miuccia Prada combines styles from time periods in a way that people never even imagined possible.” Add Raf Simons to the mix, and you’ve got a truly unique POV. Case in point: dresses made from a paper-based fabric, intentional wrinkles, and a mixing of pieces for day and night, indoor and outdoor. A delightful combination of contrasts.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em></p>
<p>The Max Mara show can be summarized as clean and sophisticated with the well thought out silhouettes. Monochromatic ensembles were comprised of pale yellow, periwinkle, sage green, black, cream, and camel. Wide-leg trousers were paired with fitted bandeaus, box-shaped blazers with short shorts. And who could forget the wide floppy hats that just beg to be donned while floating down the French Riviera?<em>—Meg Donohue, associate fashion commerce editor</em></p>
<p>Hot of the heels (or, uh, furry wedge mules) of its NYFW show celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag, Fendi descended upon Milan to showcase a collection of old-meets-new. Mainly, Kim Jones drew upon Karl Lagerfeld’s work from 1996 to 2002. “It’s about continuity,” Jones says in a press release. “I am interested in looking at things that Karl has done, and seeing how we can develop them—both visually and technically.” Take, for instance, this riff on a floral print from the Fendi archives laid over a 2000s-era logo. Imitation <em>is</em> the sincerest form of flattery, after all.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em></p>
<p>If you need further proof that Diesel is back, consider its spring/summer 2023 show, attended by Julia Fox, Normani, and Evan Mock. Or the fact that it broke a Guinness World Record (for the world’s largest ever inflatable sculpture, positioned in the center of the runway). Creative director Glenn Martens hoped it would give those were <em>weren’t </em>there a spectacle, and indeed it did.<em>—Claire Stern, digital deputy editor</em><br></p>

It was a season of debuts, anniversaries, and old names alike. Here are the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023.

Latest Stories

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Stone scores in OT as Flames take 3-2 overtime win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie