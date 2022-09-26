All the Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023
All the Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023Stefania D'Alessandro - Getty Images
Matty BovanEstrop - Getty Images
Matty BovanEstrop - Getty Images
Matty BovanEstrop - Getty Images
Giorgio ArmaniEstrop - Getty Images
Giorgio ArmaniEstrop - Getty Images
Giorgio ArmaniEstrop - Getty Images
Bottega VenetaFilippo Fior
Bottega VenetaFilippo Fior
Bottega VenetaFilippo Fior
Bottega VenetaFilippo Fior
Dolce & GabbanaMonica Feudi
Dolce & GabbanaMonica Feudi
Dolce & GabbanaMonica Feudi
EtroPietro D'Aprano - Getty Images
All the Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
EtroPietro D'Aprano - Getty Images
EtroPietro D'Aprano - Getty Images
Gucci TwinsburgDaniele Venturelli - Getty Images
Gucci TwinsburgDaniele Venturelli - Getty Images
Gucci TwinsburgDaniele Venturelli - Getty Images
MissoniEstrop - Getty Images
MissoniAndreas Rentz - Getty Images
MissoniAndreas Rentz - Getty Images
FerragamoVictor VIRGILE - Getty Images
FerragamoEstrop - Getty Images
FerragamoEstrop - Getty Images
Jil SanderEstrop - Getty Images
Jil SanderEstrop - Getty Images
Jil SanderEstrop - Getty Images
VersaceEstrop - Getty Images
VersaceEstrop - Getty Images
VersaceEstrop - Getty Images
BlumarineEstrop - Getty Images
BlumarineEstrop - Getty Images
BlumarineEstrop - Getty Images
GCDSEstrop - Getty Images
GCDSEstrop - Getty Images
Dsquared2Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com
Dsquared2Photo: Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com
MoschinoEstrop - Getty Images
MoschinoEstrop - Getty Images
MoschinoEstrop - Getty Images
PradaEstrop - Getty Images
PradaEstrop - Getty Images
PradaEstrop - Getty Images
PradaEstrop - Getty Images
Max MaraVictor VIRGILE - Getty Images
Max MaraEstrop - Getty Images
Max MaraEstrop - Getty Images
AndreadamoEstrop - Getty Images
AndreadamoEstrop - Getty Images
N° 21Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
N° 21Victor VIRGILE - Getty Images
Alberta FerrettiEstrop - Getty Images
Alberta FerrettiEstrop - Getty Images
FendiALDOCASTOLDI
FendiCourtesy of Fendi
FendiCourtesy of Fendi
Del CorePietro S. D'Aprano - Getty Images
Del CoreEstrop - Getty Images
DieselVictor VIRGILE - Getty Images
DieselEstrop - Getty Images
DieselEstrop - Getty Images