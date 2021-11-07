The Best Looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

    The Best Looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

    Salma Hayek

    Serena Williams

    Lil Nas X

    Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal

    Elle Fanning

    Miley Cyrus

    Billie Eilish

    Paris Hilton

    Sienna Miller

    Eva Longoria

    Dakota Johnson

    Leslie and Judd Apatow

    Hailey Bieber

    Jared Leto

    Diane Keaton and Tracee Ellis Ross

    Olivia Wilde

    Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Alicia Brunker

After taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala was back and better than ever last night. Seemingly making up for lost time, stars served up so much glamour on the red carpet — from Hailey Bieber's sculptural white gown to the Elle Fanning's naked dress with cutouts.

While most opted for classic evening-wear staples (floor-length gowns, tuxedos), others experimented with their looks. Take, for instance, Dakota Johnson, who made a bold style statement in a pair of wide-leg satin pants and a crystal-embellished bra top. Or, Jared Leto's bare chest moment.

The Gucci-sponsored event's 10th edition honored Steven Spielberg, as well as portrait artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, and was hosted by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. Other guests included musicians (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish), actors (Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde), artists, designers, and tech giants (Jeff Bezos).

Scroll down to see all the best-dressed stars.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

