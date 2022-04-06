The Best Lily James TV Shows and Movies, Ranked

Pretty much everyone is talking about actor Lily James at the moment, mostly due to her recent role in Hulu's "Pam and Tommy" miniseries. However, James was in a whole host of TV shows and films prior to the Pamela Anderson biopic, and they're all worth the watch.

The actor first rose to prominence in Disney's "Cinderella" in 2015, but she actually starred in her first film back in 2012. James starred alongside recent BAFTA rising star Lashana Lynch in the film "Fast Girls," which first premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Since then, James has starred in a plethora of acting projects, including Netflix's "Rebecca," "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and BBC series "The Pursuit of Love" (which also features the devastatingly charming Andrew Scott).

We can't wait to see what James does next. Until then, here's a look back at her most iconic films and TV shows.