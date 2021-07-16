The Best Lawn Mower Blades for Residential Mowers

  • <p>Even though your heavy-duty mower blades might seem fairly indestructible, they take more of a beating than you probably think, and can easily become dented and bent from running over rocks, roots, and wood chips. These worn-out blades not only increase the time needed to effectively cut your lawn, but they can also place unnecessary stress on your mower's engine. Plus, they can affect the appearance of the lawn itself, and result in discolored, ragged-looking grass. It's recommend that you replace your blades once a year to make sure your mower is working as efficiently as possible.</p><p class="body-h3"><strong>What to Consider</strong></p><p>The first thing to consider when choosing a lawn mower blade is whether or not it will fit your existing<a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g146/best-lawn-mower-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lawn mower." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> lawn mower.</a> Luckily, this is a fairly simple process, and mower manufacturers have made things easy by placing the serial number in a visible, easy-to-find area, usually on top of the unit, towards the back. As long as the mower serial number matches the same one on the blade retailer's listing, you should be fine. If you skip this step, you can easily end up with a blade that either doesn’t fit correctly, or is the wrong length for your deck. </p><p>The type of blade is another factor to think about. Your mower may only accept a specific blade—most Hondas use a twin-blade system, for example—but others let you be a bit more flexible, and are compatible with different lift designs. These can include mulching options that are ideal for powering through thicker, heavy-duty lawns, high-lift blades for efficiently throwing clippings a long distance, and low-lift models that create minimal noise and dust production.</p><p class="body-h3"><strong>How We Selected</strong></p><p>I spent years as part of the landscaping team at a large state park, operating, maintaining, and repairing lawnmowers—a job that required a significant amount of blade replacements. Because the park was using both walk-behind and riding mowers, this gave me experience with different types of blades, as well as the factors that go into installation and overall operation. Since residential users will most likely be looking for blades for a variety of mowers, I did my best to curate a basic list of options that either fit your mower, or at least send you in the right direction in terms of reliable and popular brands, like 8TEN and Maxpower.</p>
    The Best Lawn Mower Blades for Residential Mowers

    Even though your heavy-duty mower blades might seem fairly indestructible, they take more of a beating than you probably think, and can easily become dented and bent from running over rocks, roots, and wood chips. These worn-out blades not only increase the time needed to effectively cut your lawn, but they can also place unnecessary stress on your mower's engine. Plus, they can affect the appearance of the lawn itself, and result in discolored, ragged-looking grass. It's recommend that you replace your blades once a year to make sure your mower is working as efficiently as possible.

    What to Consider

    The first thing to consider when choosing a lawn mower blade is whether or not it will fit your existing lawn mower. Luckily, this is a fairly simple process, and mower manufacturers have made things easy by placing the serial number in a visible, easy-to-find area, usually on top of the unit, towards the back. As long as the mower serial number matches the same one on the blade retailer's listing, you should be fine. If you skip this step, you can easily end up with a blade that either doesn’t fit correctly, or is the wrong length for your deck.

    The type of blade is another factor to think about. Your mower may only accept a specific blade—most Hondas use a twin-blade system, for example—but others let you be a bit more flexible, and are compatible with different lift designs. These can include mulching options that are ideal for powering through thicker, heavy-duty lawns, high-lift blades for efficiently throwing clippings a long distance, and low-lift models that create minimal noise and dust production.

    How We Selected

    I spent years as part of the landscaping team at a large state park, operating, maintaining, and repairing lawnmowers—a job that required a significant amount of blade replacements. Because the park was using both walk-behind and riding mowers, this gave me experience with different types of blades, as well as the factors that go into installation and overall operation. Since residential users will most likely be looking for blades for a variety of mowers, I did my best to curate a basic list of options that either fit your mower, or at least send you in the right direction in terms of reliable and popular brands, like 8TEN and Maxpower.

  • <p><strong>MAXPOWER</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$31.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F24805216&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg36997974%2Fbest-lawn-mower-blades%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pair of 21-inch blades is designed to fit a 42-inch deck, and are applicable with Husqvarna and Craftsman riding mowers. They also use a centrifugal design which results in uniform grass chopping, making these a perfect choice for those who prioritize precision and an even finish. </p><p>They’re also manufactured to meet the OEM specs of the original blades that you’re replacing, so you shouldn’t have any issues with fitting or operation. The five-point center hole should provide a nice sturdy fit, and the blades themselves are made out of sturdy, durable steel, making them ideal for mulching.</p>
    1) Maxpower Commercial Mulching Lawn Mower Blade Set

    MAXPOWER

    walmart.com

    $31.90

    Shop Now

    This pair of 21-inch blades is designed to fit a 42-inch deck, and are applicable with Husqvarna and Craftsman riding mowers. They also use a centrifugal design which results in uniform grass chopping, making these a perfect choice for those who prioritize precision and an even finish.

    They’re also manufactured to meet the OEM specs of the original blades that you’re replacing, so you shouldn’t have any issues with fitting or operation. The five-point center hole should provide a nice sturdy fit, and the blades themselves are made out of sturdy, durable steel, making them ideal for mulching.

  • <p><strong>Greenworks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PBYZEJM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36997974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made for 16-inch Greenworks mowers, models 25142 and 25322, this coated steel blade is nice and durable, and at just 11 ounces, shouldn’t take much effort to secure in place. It’s also a branded Greenworks product, unlike most other replacement blades that are made by separate companies, so it should have no trouble replacing your current blade. </p><p>It's worth noting the the blade length allows for an extra inch of space between its tip and the edge of the mower deck, so don’t be concerned when it arrives that you received the wrong model. </p>
    2) Greenworks 16-Inch Replacement Lawn Mower Blade

    Greenworks

    amazon.com

    $19.50

    Shop Now

    Made for 16-inch Greenworks mowers, models 25142 and 25322, this coated steel blade is nice and durable, and at just 11 ounces, shouldn’t take much effort to secure in place. It’s also a branded Greenworks product, unlike most other replacement blades that are made by separate companies, so it should have no trouble replacing your current blade.

    It's worth noting the the blade length allows for an extra inch of space between its tip and the edge of the mower deck, so don’t be concerned when it arrives that you received the wrong model.

  • <p><strong>8TEN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XQMQ5V7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36997974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This model by LawnRazor is well-suited for heavy-duty mulching jobs, with wide-set teeth that can power through thick, tall grass and weeds that a typical blade wouldn’t be able to handle. This model is a bit more expensive than most other single blade options, but the sturdy construction could be worth it to the right user. </p><p>We’re especially impressed with its powder-coated finish, which will keep you safe while installing, and should wear off during use. It’s designed to be used with Husqvarna models, but make sure to double-check that it’s compatible with your specific machine. </p>
    3) 8TEN LawnRAZOR Mulching Blade

    8TEN

    amazon.com

    $35.95

    Shop Now

    This model by LawnRazor is well-suited for heavy-duty mulching jobs, with wide-set teeth that can power through thick, tall grass and weeds that a typical blade wouldn’t be able to handle. This model is a bit more expensive than most other single blade options, but the sturdy construction could be worth it to the right user.

    We’re especially impressed with its powder-coated finish, which will keep you safe while installing, and should wear off during use. It’s designed to be used with Husqvarna models, but make sure to double-check that it’s compatible with your specific machine.

  • <p><strong>8TEN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QYBTBKQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36997974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for a pair of medium-lift options for your 46-inch Craftsman, Husqvarna, or Ariens mower, these could be just the blades you’re looking for. </p><p>Like other 8TEN products, they feature a bright green powder coating, which should increase durability, and help to extend their overall lifespan. Their OEM specs are provided on the listing, so it should be no problem cross-checking them with your existing mower to make sure you’re getting the correct product. Plus, 8TEN’s 90-day warranty should give you plenty of time to decide whether or not they’re working for you.</p>
    4) 8TEN LawnRAZOR Notched Medium-Lift Blade

    8TEN

    amazon.com

    $40.95

    Shop Now

    If you’re looking for a pair of medium-lift options for your 46-inch Craftsman, Husqvarna, or Ariens mower, these could be just the blades you’re looking for.

    Like other 8TEN products, they feature a bright green powder coating, which should increase durability, and help to extend their overall lifespan. Their OEM specs are provided on the listing, so it should be no problem cross-checking them with your existing mower to make sure you’re getting the correct product. Plus, 8TEN’s 90-day warranty should give you plenty of time to decide whether or not they’re working for you.

  • <p><strong>Toro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.14</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009XWF5JM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36997974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Toro Timecutter riding mowers are a popular choice for homeowners, and these blades should fit most 50-inch decks. They’re also factory-made, so if you’re opposed to off-brand or 3rd-party blades, these would be a great choice. </p><p>As always, you’ll need to confirm that these will fit your specific mower model before purchasing, but Toro seems to have an attentive and helpful customer service department to help answer any compatibility questions. Plus, the part number is stamped directly on the blade, which should reduce the chances of you ending up with the wrong one.</p>
    5) Toro Timecutter 3 Blade Kit

    Toro

    amazon.com

    $53.14

    Shop Now

    Toro Timecutter riding mowers are a popular choice for homeowners, and these blades should fit most 50-inch decks. They’re also factory-made, so if you’re opposed to off-brand or 3rd-party blades, these would be a great choice.

    As always, you’ll need to confirm that these will fit your specific mower model before purchasing, but Toro seems to have an attentive and helpful customer service department to help answer any compatibility questions. Plus, the part number is stamped directly on the blade, which should reduce the chances of you ending up with the wrong one.

  • <p><strong>MTD</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$34.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F19598779&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Ftools%2Fg36997974%2Fbest-lawn-mower-blades%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two-blade set from MTD is designed for 46-inch deck mowers, and is compatible with a variety of other brands, including Troy-Bilt, Yard-Man, Huskee, and Bolen—as long as they’re made post 2010. They’re specifically designed to be used for discharging and bagging your yard clippings, and their thick, heavy-duty construction make them a sturdy and durable choice. </p><p>MTD also makes it easy on their website to identify the serial number of your existing mower so there won’t be any mix-ups. At $34 for the pair, they’re relatively affordable as well. </p>
    6) MTD Twin Mower Blade Set

    MTD

    walmart.com

    $34.43

    Shop Now

    This two-blade set from MTD is designed for 46-inch deck mowers, and is compatible with a variety of other brands, including Troy-Bilt, Yard-Man, Huskee, and Bolen—as long as they’re made post 2010. They’re specifically designed to be used for discharging and bagging your yard clippings, and their thick, heavy-duty construction make them a sturdy and durable choice.

    MTD also makes it easy on their website to identify the serial number of your existing mower so there won’t be any mix-ups. At $34 for the pair, they’re relatively affordable as well.

  • <p><strong>8TEN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WHV1DWY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36997974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These 8TEN blades are made for large, 60-inch decks, and their high-lift shape is perfect for launching your grass clippings, whether that’s throwing them a long distance, or depositing them into your grass bag. </p><p>This heavy-duty design also makes them well-suited for use on thicker grass that other, lighter-duty blades would have trouble dealing with. It wouldn’t be ideal for yards that have a lot of loose or sandy soil, though, so you might want to go with a low- or medium-lift option if that’s the case. </p><p>This set comes with nine blades, making it a great choice for those who do a lot of mowing.</p>
    7) 8TEN LawnRAZOR Hi Lift Blade

    8TEN

    amazon.com

    $149.95

    Shop Now

    These 8TEN blades are made for large, 60-inch decks, and their high-lift shape is perfect for launching your grass clippings, whether that’s throwing them a long distance, or depositing them into your grass bag.

    This heavy-duty design also makes them well-suited for use on thicker grass that other, lighter-duty blades would have trouble dealing with. It wouldn’t be ideal for yards that have a lot of loose or sandy soil, though, so you might want to go with a low- or medium-lift option if that’s the case.

    This set comes with nine blades, making it a great choice for those who do a lot of mowing.

  • <p><strong>Honda</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HL361UM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36997974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These twin blades are designed specifically for Honda mowers, and are manufactured by the company itself. Even though their double-bladed design might be intimidating at first, it’s really pretty easy to remove the old blades and install the new ones with a single wrench. </p><p>It's worth noting that like most of the mower blades that you will purchase, these blades come with a powder-coated finish, and even though they might look like they need to be sharpened, they really don’t. This finish will naturally come off as you mow, so there’s no need for additional sharpening. </p>
    8) Honda HRR216 Lawn Mower Blade Kit

    Honda

    amazon.com

    $36.57

    Shop Now

    These twin blades are designed specifically for Honda mowers, and are manufactured by the company itself. Even though their double-bladed design might be intimidating at first, it’s really pretty easy to remove the old blades and install the new ones with a single wrench.

    It's worth noting that like most of the mower blades that you will purchase, these blades come with a powder-coated finish, and even though they might look like they need to be sharpened, they really don’t. This finish will naturally come off as you mow, so there’s no need for additional sharpening.

Dull, chipped, and worn-out blades aren’t just doing a poor job cutting your grass, they’re also costing you time and energy.

