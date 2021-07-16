The Best Lawn Mower Blades for Residential Mowers

Even though your heavy-duty mower blades might seem fairly indestructible, they take more of a beating than you probably think, and can easily become dented and bent from running over rocks, roots, and wood chips. These worn-out blades not only increase the time needed to effectively cut your lawn, but they can also place unnecessary stress on your mower's engine. Plus, they can affect the appearance of the lawn itself, and result in discolored, ragged-looking grass. It's recommend that you replace your blades once a year to make sure your mower is working as efficiently as possible.
What to Consider
The first thing to consider when choosing a lawn mower blade is whether or not it will fit your existing lawn mower. Luckily, this is a fairly simple process, and mower manufacturers have made things easy by placing the serial number in a visible, easy-to-find area, usually on top of the unit, towards the back. As long as the mower serial number matches the same one on the blade retailer's listing, you should be fine. If you skip this step, you can easily end up with a blade that either doesn’t fit correctly, or is the wrong length for your deck.
The type of blade is another factor to think about. Your mower may only accept a specific blade—most Hondas use a twin-blade system, for example—but others let you be a bit more flexible, and are compatible with different lift designs. These can include mulching options that are ideal for powering through thicker, heavy-duty lawns, high-lift blades for efficiently throwing clippings a long distance, and low-lift models that create minimal noise and dust production.
How We Selected
I spent years as part of the landscaping team at a large state park, operating, maintaining, and repairing lawnmowers—a job that required a significant amount of blade replacements. Because the park was using both walk-behind and riding mowers, this gave me experience with different types of blades, as well as the factors that go into installation and overall operation. Since residential users will most likely be looking for blades for a variety of mowers, I did my best to curate a basic list of options that either fit your mower, or at least send you in the right direction in terms of reliable and popular brands, like 8TEN and Maxpower.