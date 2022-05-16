The Best Laminators to Protect Documents (and Other Important Stuff)

  • <p>One of the easiest ways to protect certificates of achievement, important documents, special photos, and more is to laminate them. These machines typically heat up plastic to seal around your document, using rollers to pull the paper through for even, wrinkle-free lamination. There are also cold laminators that don't require electricity and are ready to go. (We compare the pros and cons of each below.) </p><p>Laminators come in a variety of sizes and styles, though most are long, narrow, and somewhat rectangular. There are compact pouch models that can handle 8x11-inch <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/a30632038/best-printers-for-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home printer" class="link ">home printer</a> documents, and on the other end of the spectrum, oversized laminators for posters and other large-scale applications. </p><p>In terms of price, you don't have to spend more than $40 to get a solid-quality laminator to cover everyday needs. So whether you're looking for something basic and affordable or want to splurge on the grandaddy of laminators, read on for our recommendations, plus essentials to consider before you shop.</p><h3 class="body-h3">The Best Laminators</h3><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Let's start with advantages and disadvantages of hot and cold laminators. Generally speaking, hot laminators producing a more durable final product so documents stay well-protected, though they take time to warm up, and there's a learning curve to use them effectively (without burning yourself). Along with the convenience of skipping a cord and zero setup, one of the best reasons to buy a cold laminator is for better color and quality of images. They also eliminate air bubbles, though the laminated items they create may not stay intact as long. In terms of price, options are mixed as to which is more expensive, but you can buy a cheap hot or cold laminating machine for $20 or less. </p><p>If you opt for hot, pouch laminators are the most popular for home use, as they’re compact, portable, and extremely easy to operate. You simply put your document in a plastic pouch, then run it through the laminator to seal the edges. There are also roll laminators, which are larger and more expensive, but can laminate any size document — even several at once. Cold laminators also use a roll. </p><p>As you compare different laminators, think about the size of documents you’re planning to laminate, as well as their thickness. If you choose a pouch laminator, look at the types of pouches it can use and the cost of pouches, as you’ll likely need to stock up on them. Other important factors to consider include how long the laminator takes to heat up, how quickly it works, and whether it’s equipped with any type of anti-jam technology.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>To find the best laminators for a variety of applications, we looked for top-rated models from well-known brands like Scotch and GBC. After selecting the best hot and cold laminators, we read dozens of user reviews for each product, prioritizing models that are easy to use and deliver consistent results. All the laminators we selected have an average rating of 4 stars or higher, and they’re praised by buyers for their performance and design. </p>
  • <p><strong>Scotch</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0010JEJPC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 6.75 x 15.5 x 3.8 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Pouch</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 9 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> Not listed</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 5-8 minutes</li></ul><p>The Scotch TL901X Thermal Laminator is a top-rated pouch laminator that’s ideal for home or office use. It can accommodate documents up to 9 inches wide, including standard 8.5-by-11-inch paper and smaller items like photographs. The laminator has settings for both 3- and 5-millimeter pouches, and its two heated rollers help to prevent wrinkling and bubbling. A long wait time to heat up is its main drawback.</p><p>Scotch brand laminating pouches have an ultra-clear finish that allows you to clearly see your documents, and the unit comes with two letter-sized starter pouches. You’ll likely want to buy additional pouches to use with your machine, which can cost as little as $20 or less for a pack of 100. </p><p><strong><em>Model # TL901X</em></strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Apache</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.33</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078XJHC9P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 14.5 x 5.9 x 2.4 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Pouch</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 9 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> Not listed</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> Not listed</li></ul><p>If you’re looking for an inexpensive laminator that won’t get heavy use, the Apache AL9 is a great value. This pouch-style thermal laminator can process documents up to 9 inches wide, and it comes with a 20-pack of 5- and 3-millimeter pouches to get you started.</p><p>Features include a compact and lightweight design, which makes it easy to travel with, and it’s extremely easy to operate—simply wait for the machine to heat up, then feed your document through.</p><p>There’s a small switch that controls the anti-blocking system in case the laminator ever gets jammed, though the unit only has one heat setting.</p><p><strong><em>Model #: AL9 </em></strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0FNZD1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 16.9 x 2.7 x 5 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Pouch</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 12 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> 270mm/minute</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 4 minutes</li></ul><p>The Amazon Basics Thermal Laminator is one of the most compact units available, and, at just over 2 pounds, it's easy to pack in your bag and take on the go. </p><p>This pouch-style laminator can accommodate documents up to 12 inches wide, and it offers two heat settings—one for 5-millimeter pouches and one for 3-millimeter pouches. It warms up in about four minutes, and there’s an indicator light that lets you know when it can be used. </p><p>The machine’s jam-release lever makes it easy to clear out stuck pouches, and you can buy a pack of 100 laminating pouches for less than $15. There's no guide for the paper feed, likely more of a drawback than a dealbreaker. </p>
  • <p><strong>Scotch</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.05</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CLV8ZIU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 4 x 15.8 x 4 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Pouch</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 9 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> 15 inches per minute</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 5 minutes</li></ul><p>While it's more expensive than other pouch laminators, the Scotch TL906 PRO has a number of features that make it easier to operate. </p><p>For instance, it has never-jam technology that prevents your documents from getting stuck inside the machine, and there’s also a retractable tray that makes it effortless to feed in pouches. </p><p>The machine has two heat settings for 3- and 5-millimeter pouches, and you can choose between the two using the LED touch controls. The laminator has two rollers that prevent the plastic from bubbling or wrinkling, and it automatically shuts off after an hour of inactivity for safety and to save energy.</p><p><strong><em>Model #: TL906 </em></strong></p>
  • <p><strong>GBC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$593.01</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001B0ESYM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 18.1 x 16.9 x 11.1 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Roll</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 12 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> 36 inches per minute</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 2 minutes</li></ul><p>If you’re planning to use your laminator a lot, you may want to upgrade to a roll-style model like the GBC Ultima 35. While pricey, this machine gives you a lot more versatility when it comes to laminating documents. </p><p>For one, it can accommodate papers up to 12 inches wide, and it laminates extremely quickly, up to 36 inches per minute. Its easy and quick to replace the roll of laminate as needed, and it’s compatible with 1.7- to 5-millimeter-thickness film. </p><p>The machine enters standby mode after one hour of inactivity and automatically shuts off after two hours. There’s even a built-in trimmer that lets you cut excess plastic off the edges of your documents.</p>
  • <p><strong>Vevor </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7AQMAS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 27.9 x 17.1 x 11 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Cold roll laminator</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 25 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> N/A</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> N/A</li></ul><p>Cold laminators are becoming more popular, as they can create water-tight seals without the need for electricity, and this model is a top choice for those who want to try out this technology.</p><p>Highlights include heavy-duty metal construction with soft rubber rollers, and you can easily adjust the position of the rollers to accommodate materials of varying thicknesses. </p><p>The maximum document width is 25 inches, making it ideal for oversized projects, and the machine even has a fold-down table that gives you plenty of space to work. Just keep in mind that this machine is a hand-crank model, so you’ll have to manually feed your documents through it.</p>
  • <p><strong>Sinopuren </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082WTV99L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 13.9 x 5.2 x 2.9 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Pouch</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 9 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> 300mm/minute</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 4 minutes</li></ul><p>The Sinopuren Thermal Laminator is somewhat of an all-in-one lamination station, thanks to the built-in paper cutter on top of the machine. This pouch-style laminator can accommodate documents up to 9 inches wide, and it has two heat modes to use with different types of film. </p><p>There are 10 pouches included with the machine, and once you’re done laminating a document, you can slice off any extra material for a clean result using the included standard or round corner cutter. </p><p>The machine also has an integrated hole puncher, though many people say it doesn’t work well and the holes are an awkward distance apart.</p>
  • <p><strong>Crenova</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PJTQGL3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 315 x 105 x 61 mm</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Pouch</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 9 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> 270mm/minute</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 1-2 minutes</li></ul><p>The Crenova A4 Laminator Machine comes with all the accessories that you could ever need, including a paper trimmer, corner rounder, hole punch, and binder rings. Plus, the package includes 50 laminating pouches to get you started. This machine can be used on documents up to 9 inches wide, and it offers separate modes for both hot and cold lamination. (The included pouches are for hot lamination only.) If a document ever jams, the unit has an ABS lever that lets you pull it out easily, and the laminator heats up in just one to two minutes, allowing you to start working ASAP.</p>
  • <p><strong>Bonsen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JG1MQ4N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 18.98 x 4.72 x 3.07 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Pouch</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 13 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> 330 mm/minute</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 3 minutes</li></ul><p>Many pouch laminators have a maximum width of 9 inches, but the Bonsen A3 4-in-1 Thermal Laminator can accommodate papers up to 13 inches wide, making it a top choice for larger projects. This laminator actually has settings for both hot and cold lamination, as well as options for 3-, 5-, and 6-millimeter pouches. </p><p>It comes with 50 laminating pouches, as well as a paper cutter and corner trimmer, and its double-roller design helps to avoid wrinkling, bubbling, and curling when hot laminating. There’s an anti-jam button that allows you to pull out stuck documents, and this machine works more quickly than many other pouch models—ideal if you have multiple documents to process.</p>
  • <p><strong>GBC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2302.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0000AQOJY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39905264%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 21 x 35 x 14 inches</li><li><strong>Type:</strong> Roll</li><li><strong>Maximum Width:</strong> 27 inches</li><li><strong>Speed:</strong> 120 in/minute</li><li><strong>Warm-Up Time:</strong> 10 minutes</li></ul><p>For a business or other organization that needs to laminate documents frequently, the GBC Ultima 65 is a worthwhile splurge. This large, heavy-duty roll laminator can accommodate documents up to 27 inches wide, and it can be used with rolls of 1.5- or 3-millimeter film. </p><p>The EZ Load system is color-coded, making it a breeze to set up the machine, and the unit has built-in alignment guides, as well as a paper trimmer, to help you achieve the best results. It can laminate up to 120 inches per minute, and the unit automatically enters standby mode after two hours of inactivity and shuts off after three hours.</p>
Whether you’re looking for a compact, portable option or a heavy-duty model, these laminators will help protect your documents, photos, and more.

