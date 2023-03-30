The best kitchen island ideas for a sophisticated and functional feature

  • <p>The best <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a38470713/kitchen-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">kitchen</a> island ideas tick a number of design boxes – first and foremost they should enhance the layout and flow of your kitchen, whilst also providing extra preparation space, storage solutions and complement the broader design choices of the kitchen as a whole. </p><p>“<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a932/how-to-achieve-your-dream-country-kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kitchen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kitchen</a> islands are not just there for visual appeal; they are extremely functional too," says Al Bruce, Founder of <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & Barr;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Olive & Barr</a>. "From adding extra worktop space to offering additional seating, a multi-functional island has become the must-have feature for one reason; they provide a simple solution to every kitchen’s needs.”</p><p>Kitchen islands are also designed to facilitate entertaining. “I love my island – it’s a really sociable part of the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/g26662976/country-kitchen-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">kitchen</a> where people can gather and chat," says <a href="https://www.tomhowley.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Howley,;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tom Howley,</a> Design Director at the eponymous kitchen company. "It has plenty of workspace for prepping and a hob for cooking; and because it’s centrally positioned, I can face my guests while I’m prepping dinner without turning my back on anyone. If you have the space, seating around the island means people can gather around and enjoy little pre-dinner tasters.” </p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How to plan a kitchen island</strong></h3><p>Emily Rumble, kitchen designer at Tom Howley advises: “The dimensions of your kitchen island will always be influenced by the size and layout of your kitchen. The first thing I do when I start to design a kitchen island is plot out the depth of the cabinetry. I’ll then look at the walkways between the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a41901746/painting-kitchen-cabinets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cabinetry;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">cabinetry</a> and where the proposed island will be. I consider what is happening in each walkway, such as placements of sinks,<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/create/food-and-drink/g22847226/foods-not-stored-in-fridge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fridges;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> fridges</a> and hobs and the amount of space required to open doors. If it is a high-traffic area, I recommend making the island slightly smaller – this makes the whole space feel much more comfortable and spacious.”<br></p><p>Aside from the layout, there are lots of things to consider – whether to match your kitchen island to the rest of the room, or make it a feature, what materials to use for the countertop (there are some interesting choices in our list,) with or without legs, with or without castors – the list goes on. </p><p>Here, we look at 19 fabulous kitchen island examples to provide ideas and inspiration. </p>
    The best kitchen island ideas for a sophisticated and functional feature

    The best kitchen island ideas tick a number of design boxes – first and foremost they should enhance the layout and flow of your kitchen, whilst also providing extra preparation space, storage solutions and complement the broader design choices of the kitchen as a whole.

    Kitchen islands are not just there for visual appeal; they are extremely functional too," says Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr. "From adding extra worktop space to offering additional seating, a multi-functional island has become the must-have feature for one reason; they provide a simple solution to every kitchen’s needs.”

    Kitchen islands are also designed to facilitate entertaining. “I love my island – it’s a really sociable part of the kitchen where people can gather and chat," says Tom Howley, Design Director at the eponymous kitchen company. "It has plenty of workspace for prepping and a hob for cooking; and because it’s centrally positioned, I can face my guests while I’m prepping dinner without turning my back on anyone. If you have the space, seating around the island means people can gather around and enjoy little pre-dinner tasters.”

    How to plan a kitchen island

    Emily Rumble, kitchen designer at Tom Howley advises: “The dimensions of your kitchen island will always be influenced by the size and layout of your kitchen. The first thing I do when I start to design a kitchen island is plot out the depth of the cabinetry. I’ll then look at the walkways between the cabinetry and where the proposed island will be. I consider what is happening in each walkway, such as placements of sinks, fridges and hobs and the amount of space required to open doors. If it is a high-traffic area, I recommend making the island slightly smaller – this makes the whole space feel much more comfortable and spacious.”

    Aside from the layout, there are lots of things to consider – whether to match your kitchen island to the rest of the room, or make it a feature, what materials to use for the countertop (there are some interesting choices in our list,) with or without legs, with or without castors – the list goes on.

    Here, we look at 19 fabulous kitchen island examples to provide ideas and inspiration.

  • <p>A common instinct with kitchen islands is to match them to the rest of the kitchen cabinetry, and whilst that can work wonderfully, the island is a natural standout feature and can be treated as such. In this deVOL farmhouse kitchen, the island is a lovely warm apricot colour to contrast with plain cabinets. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/kitchens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen by deVOL;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen by deVOL</a></p>
    1) Kitchen island ideas: feature island

    A common instinct with kitchen islands is to match them to the rest of the kitchen cabinetry, and whilst that can work wonderfully, the island is a natural standout feature and can be treated as such. In this deVOL farmhouse kitchen, the island is a lovely warm apricot colour to contrast with plain cabinets.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen by deVOL

  • <p>Using a butcher block as a makeshift kitchen island is one of the best solutions for <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a40442005/small-space-design-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smaller kitchens.;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">smaller kitchens.</a> You can buy really wonderful vintage and reclaimed versions, and they are exceptionally sturdy and hard-wearing for even the most demanding family kitchens. </p>
    2) Kitchen island ideas: the butcher block

    Using a butcher block as a makeshift kitchen island is one of the best solutions for smaller kitchens. You can buy really wonderful vintage and reclaimed versions, and they are exceptionally sturdy and hard-wearing for even the most demanding family kitchens.

  • <p>This is the contrast to our deVOL example – the kitchen island has been designed as a perfect match to the rest of the kitchen, with the same woodwork, marble top and counter height. It's a really neat and seamless design solution. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.fisherpaykel.com/uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All kitchen appliances at Fisher & Paykel;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">All kitchen appliances at Fisher & Paykel</a></p>
    3) Kitchen island ideas: seamless integration

    This is the contrast to our deVOL example – the kitchen island has been designed as a perfect match to the rest of the kitchen, with the same woodwork, marble top and counter height. It's a really neat and seamless design solution.

    Pictured: All kitchen appliances at Fisher & Paykel

  • <p>A farmhouse sink is a great addition to a kitchen island, especially when integrated as seamlessly as it is here. It just creates a really functional preparation area with everything you need to hand. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/kitchens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen by deVOL;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen by deVOL</a></p>
    4) Kitchen island ideas: integrated sink

    A farmhouse sink is a great addition to a kitchen island, especially when integrated as seamlessly as it is here. It just creates a really functional preparation area with everything you need to hand.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen by deVOL

  • <p>Another great example of a feature kitchen island. Green is totally unexpected here, and looks particularly striking in such a cool-toned room. One side is totally given over to seating – mismatched barstools are really charming – which is great in the absence of a dining table. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/rugs/amouage-grey-rug/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Grey Amouage Rug at Carpetright;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">House Beautiful Grey Amouage Rug at Carpetright</a></p>
    5) Kitchen island ideas: feature colour

    Another great example of a feature kitchen island. Green is totally unexpected here, and looks particularly striking in such a cool-toned room. One side is totally given over to seating – mismatched barstools are really charming – which is great in the absence of a dining table.

    Pictured: House Beautiful Grey Amouage Rug at Carpetright

  • <p>Kitchen islands really do come in all shapes and sizes, which is why it can be so challenging to settle on the right design. This is a great example of how to add a large kitchen island without overwhelming a room – the addition of the slim legs is a nice bit of visual trickery, creating a lot of open space around it so it appears less cumbersome. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://burbidgekitchenmakers.co.uk/kitchens/Haddon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haddon Kitchen at Burbidge Kitchen Makers;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Haddon Kitchen at Burbidge Kitchen Makers</a></p>
    6) Kitchen island ideas: freestanding

    Kitchen islands really do come in all shapes and sizes, which is why it can be so challenging to settle on the right design. This is a great example of how to add a large kitchen island without overwhelming a room – the addition of the slim legs is a nice bit of visual trickery, creating a lot of open space around it so it appears less cumbersome.

    Pictured: Haddon Kitchen at Burbidge Kitchen Makers

  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a41887123/whitstable-kitchen-homebase-new/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pink kitchens;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Pink kitchens</a> are having a bit of a moment, and if you like the idea but have less conviction in its execution, Tom suggests reserving pink for the kitchen island. "An elegant, more playful alternative to grey, it creates incredible warmth and an alluring appeal to a kitchen," says Tom. "You can use this colour across a full kitchen design or pair it back with complementary tones opting for a pink island.”</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.homebase.co.uk/kitchens/kitchen-ranges/whitstable.list" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Country Living Whitstable Kitchen at Homebase;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Country Living Whitstable Kitchen at Homebase</a></p>
    7) Kitchen island ideas: pink

    Pink kitchens are having a bit of a moment, and if you like the idea but have less conviction in its execution, Tom suggests reserving pink for the kitchen island. "An elegant, more playful alternative to grey, it creates incredible warmth and an alluring appeal to a kitchen," says Tom. "You can use this colour across a full kitchen design or pair it back with complementary tones opting for a pink island.”

    Pictured: Country Living Whitstable Kitchen at Homebase

  • <p>Another great example of a large kitchen island with a relatively lightweight silhouette thanks to its slim legs. This fabulous olive green island from Neptune has an added base for storage – a great spot for wicker baskets or apple crates. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.neptune.com/kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen at Neptune;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen at Neptune</a></p>
    8) Kitchen island ideas: full of storage

    Another great example of a large kitchen island with a relatively lightweight silhouette thanks to its slim legs. This fabulous olive green island from Neptune has an added base for storage – a great spot for wicker baskets or apple crates.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen at Neptune

  • <p> This striking kitchen was designed for a pair of professional chefs, and so a lot of these features have been chosen with a working kitchen in mind. The copper work surface on the kitchen island is antimicrobial, resisting bacteria more effectively than more common metals like stainless steel. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/kitchens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen by deVOL;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen by deVOL</a></p>
    9) Kitchen island ideas: considered surfaces

    This striking kitchen was designed for a pair of professional chefs, and so a lot of these features have been chosen with a working kitchen in mind. The copper work surface on the kitchen island is antimicrobial, resisting bacteria more effectively than more common metals like stainless steel.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen by deVOL

  • <p>The kitchen island serves more than just a functional purpose – its design makes it the sociable hub of the home. "By centralising cooking or preparation areas, it makes the kitchen much more sociable, allowing the chef to talk to others as they get dinner ready instead of standing with their back to family and friends," says Tom.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.tomhowley.co.uk/kitchens/elegant-green-kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen at Tom Howley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen at Tom Howley</a></p>
    10) Kitchen island ideas: the sociable centre

    The kitchen island serves more than just a functional purpose – its design makes it the sociable hub of the home. "By centralising cooking or preparation areas, it makes the kitchen much more sociable, allowing the chef to talk to others as they get dinner ready instead of standing with their back to family and friends," says Tom.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen at Tom Howley

  • <p>Kitchen islands can be a great choice in small spaces, with a bit of extra consideration. "Before you invest in a kitchen island, it’s important to remember that they’re not right for every kitchen and can feel claustrophobic if you don’t have enough space to comfortably house them," says Anne Haimes of <a href="https://annehaimesinteriors.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anne Haimes Interiors;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Anne Haimes Interiors</a>. "Instead, you could opt for a kitchen peninsula to give all the benefits of a kitchen island without infringing on as much space. You can even choose pull-out or fold-away options for truly space-saving solutions"<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen at Olive & Barr;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen at Olive & Barr</a></p>
    11) Kitchen island ideas: tiny spaces

    Kitchen islands can be a great choice in small spaces, with a bit of extra consideration. "Before you invest in a kitchen island, it’s important to remember that they’re not right for every kitchen and can feel claustrophobic if you don’t have enough space to comfortably house them," says Anne Haimes of Anne Haimes Interiors. "Instead, you could opt for a kitchen peninsula to give all the benefits of a kitchen island without infringing on as much space. You can even choose pull-out or fold-away options for truly space-saving solutions"

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen at Olive & Barr

  • <p>Another brilliant case for unconventional materials. A stainless steel island – or peninsula in this case – might sound too clinical, but as you can see here, pairing with more traditional kitchen features like <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/country-living-products/a34902111/country-living-kitchens-homebase/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shaker cabinets;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">shaker cabinets</a>, lots of warm wood and a fabulous array of mason jars offsets the more industrial nature of steel. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/kitchens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen by deVOL;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen by deVOL</a></p>
    12) Kitchen island ideas: alternative materials

    Another brilliant case for unconventional materials. A stainless steel island – or peninsula in this case – might sound too clinical, but as you can see here, pairing with more traditional kitchen features like shaker cabinets, lots of warm wood and a fabulous array of mason jars offsets the more industrial nature of steel.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen by deVOL

  • <p>The kitchen island is a real staple in farmhouse kitchens. This design blends seamlessly into the light and airy space around it – and those cut out details are a clever way of accommodating a pair of barstools when not in use. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.carpetright.co.uk/laminate/sensation-liquorice-4751-patina-oak-brown-laminate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Sensations Liquorice Patina Oak Laminate at Carpetright;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">House Beautiful Sensations Liquorice Patina Oak Laminate at Carpetright</a></p>
    13) Kitchen island ideas: farmhouse

    The kitchen island is a real staple in farmhouse kitchens. This design blends seamlessly into the light and airy space around it – and those cut out details are a clever way of accommodating a pair of barstools when not in use.

    Pictured: House Beautiful Sensations Liquorice Patina Oak Laminate at Carpetright

  • <p>Something a bit battered and weathered only adds character to a kitchen. We love this reclaimed butchers black that retains its knots and grains and imperfections. </p>
    14) Kitchen island ideas: reclaimed

    Something a bit battered and weathered only adds character to a kitchen. We love this reclaimed butchers black that retains its knots and grains and imperfections.

  • <p>Anything can be a kitchen island with a bit of imagination. This antique dresser is used as a peninsula in a compact country kitchen, and aside from some small tweaks – hooks have been added to hang kitchen linens – a dresser unit will naturally have enough <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a31285655/vegetable-storage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:storage space;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">storage space</a> to hold pans, crockery and cutlery.</p>
    15) Kitchen island ideas: antique find

    Anything can be a kitchen island with a bit of imagination. This antique dresser is used as a peninsula in a compact country kitchen, and aside from some small tweaks – hooks have been added to hang kitchen linens – a dresser unit will naturally have enough storage space to hold pans, crockery and cutlery.

  • <p>A makeshift island if ever we saw one. If you have a particularly narrow galley kitchen, a simple bench can become your version of a kitchen island. "Even if increasing the size of your kitchen is not an option the integration of a small kitchen island or peninsular unit, even if it’s to include just 2 or 3 seats can create the ultimate divide and space to gather," says Tom.</p>
    16) Kitchen island ideas: narrow space solution

    A makeshift island if ever we saw one. If you have a particularly narrow galley kitchen, a simple bench can become your version of a kitchen island. "Even if increasing the size of your kitchen is not an option the integration of a small kitchen island or peninsular unit, even if it’s to include just 2 or 3 seats can create the ultimate divide and space to gather," says Tom.

  • <p>Kitchen islands are practical features unto themselves, but there are a myriad ways to add in extra features. "The trick is to add practicality to your island, whether that’s with in-built storage, a farmhouse sink, or even extra cupboard space to house additional appliances, as well as a dedicated preparation area than can also be used for working and entertaining,” says Al.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.oliveandbarr.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen at Olive & Barr;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen at Olive & Barr</a></p>
    17) Kitchen island ideas: practical add-ons

    Kitchen islands are practical features unto themselves, but there are a myriad ways to add in extra features. "The trick is to add practicality to your island, whether that’s with in-built storage, a farmhouse sink, or even extra cupboard space to house additional appliances, as well as a dedicated preparation area than can also be used for working and entertaining,” says Al.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen at Olive & Barr

  • <p>The way in which you light your kitchen island is an important consideration in its design. Most of the examples on this list use pendant lights overhead to focus direct light onto the work surface. Many interior designers will extol the virtues of layering your <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a37817703/farmhouse-lighting-homebase/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lighting;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">lighting</a> in a kitchen, that is using table and floor lamps, wall lights, spot lights and pendants in a single space. This is to give better flexibility in setting ambience such as spot lights for focused food preparation, and soft mood lighting to transition us from work to family dinners. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.devolkitchens.co.uk/kitchens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bespoke kitchen by deVOL;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bespoke kitchen by deVOL</a></p>
    18) Kitchen island ideas: lighting

    The way in which you light your kitchen island is an important consideration in its design. Most of the examples on this list use pendant lights overhead to focus direct light onto the work surface. Many interior designers will extol the virtues of layering your lighting in a kitchen, that is using table and floor lamps, wall lights, spot lights and pendants in a single space. This is to give better flexibility in setting ambience such as spot lights for focused food preparation, and soft mood lighting to transition us from work to family dinners.

    Pictured: Bespoke kitchen by deVOL

  • <p>Remember that kitchen islands can be a moveable feast. One of our favourite design tips is to invest in one that is mounted on castors that can be rolled away to create extra space. </p>
    19) Kitchen island ideas: on wheels

    Remember that kitchen islands can be a moveable feast. One of our favourite design tips is to invest in one that is mounted on castors that can be rolled away to create extra space.

