The Best 'Joe Rogan Experience' Episodes

The stand-up comedian hosts one of the most popular – and long-running – podcasts in the world. These are the standouts

<p>Hello *incredibly deep sigh* freak bitches. </p><p>Joe Rogan is a stand-up comedian, a UFC commentator, a mixed-martial artist and an actor. He’s also the second <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/latest-news/a26086091/best-podcasts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most popular podcaster" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most popular podcaster</a> in the world. A lot of people aren’t too happy about the last part.</p><p>Since launching the Joe Rogan Experience in 2009, the former Fear Factor host has been an important peripheral figure in the so-called internet ‘culture wars’. Search for the contentious topic of the day on YouTube, and you’ll more than likely land upon Rogan, sat in front of a giant American flag in his exposed brickwork studio, chewing it over with one of his guests. The view count will be well into the millions, and the run-time could easily stretch past the three-hour mark. Many digital commentators believe that the JRE is the most influential platform on the internet. They might just be right.</p><p>The affable, supposedly apolitical 52-year-old is predominantly interested in talking to fighters, comedians and ‘free thinkers’, and it’s the latter group that regularly receive backlash. Heavily criticised guests have included members of the ‘intellectual dark web’ such as Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson, as well as hate-peddling clowns like Milo Yiannopoulos and Alex Jones (it should be said that he reserves space for much-maligned members of the political left, too). The host, for his part, is rarely controversial. He has his own libertarian-leaning bug bears – ‘woke’ culture, safe-spaces and gun rights – but he primarily directs the flow of conversation and leans on his guests’ expertise and/or gripes, interrupting only to ask if they’ve ever done DMT, or to watch a YouTube video of a gorilla wrestling a grizzly bear (“Hey Jamie, pull that shit up”).</p><p>A lot of people are Joe Rogan super fans, and it's easy to see why. He has charisma and curiosity in spades. And as his influence has soared – US Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders recently used Rogan's endorsement in an election ad – so too has the calibre of his guests. Last year he talked to Edward Snowden, still in hiding from the US government, over video chat. He got the first post-“Pedo guy” interview with Elon Musk, too. Even Robert Downey Jr turned up on a recent press run. It didn’t do too much to help Dr Doolittle, but it was a nice chat nonetheless. </p><p>There’s no reasonable way you can make it through all of Rogan’s three-a-week video catalogue, which is now rapidly approaching 1,500 episodes. That’s why we decided to round up the very best interviews below, for your viewing pleasure. </p>
<p>The image of Elon Musk reluctantly puffing on a big fat bifta (two hours and ten minutes in, FYI) became one of 2018’s <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/culture/a31693127/coronavirus-covid-19-memes-tweets-jokes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most iconic memes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most iconic memes</a>, and the fact that it somehow ended up costing the US taxpayer $5 million only made it funnier. But wade through the smirks and smoke clouds, and you’ll discover a very revealing interview with one of the world’s most enigmatic, impulsive and baffling public figures. Highlights include Musk calling his own company’s flamethrowers “dangerous” and “wrong”, as well as pontifications over the future of AI combat and the possibility that we’re all living in a simulation. Occasionally he gets revealingly personal, at one point telling Rogan: “I don’t think you’d necessarily want to be me. I don’t think people would like it that much.”</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycPr5-27vSI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden is currently exiled in an unknown location, and has been on the run from the US government since 2013. He released a memoir last year, and needless to say, an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t on the cards. So he decided to link up with Joe Rogan for a just shy of 3-hour video chat, to discuss how our online privacy has changed since his conviction – the main takeaway being that we are now inextricably linked to our mobile devices. “The movements of your phone are the movements of you as a person,” he tells Rogan, before launching into a lecture on Big Data, how it pilfers and controls our daily lives, and the myriad ways in which we all now carry a permanent record. Zero biftas in this one, though.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efs3QRr8LWw&t=1167s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong became a pariah in the cycling world when he was found guilty of doping in 2012. The United States Anti-Doping Agency referred to him as the figurehead of "the most sophisticated, professionalised and successful doping program that sport has ever seen". Five years later he delved into the subject with Rogan, admitting that, "If we were doing this 10 years ago, I would have lied right to your face.” It's a pretty candid interview from a man with near-on nothing to lose, and one that opens up some shades of grey in the shameful episode. Rogan does a good job of forming a rapport without letting him wriggle free of blame, too.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEfSdPz1WtA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Joe Rogan invited Michael Osterholm, an internationally recognised expert in infectious disease epidemiology, to discuss the current pandemic on 10 March, just a day after Donald Trump dismissed it as less impactful than the common flu. Osterholm, conversely, told Rogan the impact of the virus will be "10-15 times worse than the worst seasonal flu season", and assured his viewers that, "We're gonna be in some hurt for the next few months.'" His straight-talking appearance came at a time when governments across the world seemed to be underplaying the threat of the virus, and his words continue to be a prescient as they are scary. If you want an unvarnished analysis of what the world could look like in a few months time, have a watch.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3URhJx0NSw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof – widely known as The Ice Man – was originally dismissed as a scam artist when he claimed that he could alter his own biochemistry with pure breathwork. But then scientists put him through the ringer and found that he was actually able to control his internal body temperature and immune responses. It’s what allows him to sit in ice baths for hours at a time, hold the record for a bare-foot half-marathon on ice and snow, and even rid himself of viruses. But he’s still a controversial figure, with many accusing him of overstating the health benefits of his method. Whatever your opinion, his two appearances on JRE provide an interesting insight into a truly unique human being, and Rogan provides a fair amount of scrutiny to proceedings.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Np0jGp6442A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The late, great Anthony Bourdain made an early appearance on the show, before things became (marginally) more polished. That's because the pair were firm friends for a long time ("I'll do anything with him; shoot animals in the brain, canoe trip, hot tubbing, whatever," he once told a Reddit AMA, before ruling out a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fight. "He's a neck cranker [...] and he's got bowling balls for arms, no visible neck.") We don't really need to tell you why this episode is great. It's Anthony Bourdain, shooting the shit over a few beers. It's funny, informative and calming. Give it a watch, and remember a master.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28Qzxz5wsA0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
