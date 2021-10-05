The Best Indoor Fireplaces to Warm Up to This Winter

A wood-burning stove is a luxurious feature for your living space, but not every home is able to have a real chimney and built-in firebox. However, you can still enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a cozy fire with the help of an indoor fireplace.
There are a wide range of indoor fireplaces available today, many of which require little to no installation. These units are typically powered by either electricity or gas, and they kick off a generous amount of heat, helping to keep your home cozy and warm on cold winter days.
What to Consider
Indoor fireplaces are usually powered by either natural gas, propane, or electricity. Electric fireplaces are usually the most affordable and plug into standard outlets, but they don’t have a real flame—instead, they use a heating element to warm up your home and simply produce a warm yellow-orange glow that simulates the look of fire. If you want something more realistic, gas fireplaces do have a real flame and often produce more heat, but they’re more expensive to purchase and install, and require your home to have a gas line.
You’ll also want to consider what special features you want in a fireplace. For instance, some can be controlled via a remote, and certain electric models allow you to turn the heating element off, running the “fire” on its own.
How We Selected
To find indoor fireplace options that will work for every home, we looked for the top products in a number of categories, including both electric- and gas-powered models. We selected both standalone and built-in units, taking into account the price, heating capacity, and features of each model. To ensure every product recommended is worth the money, we read dozens of reviews to get a sense of how well the fireplaces perform, and what (if any) problems they frequently present.