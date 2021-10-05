The Best Indoor Fireplaces to Warm Up to This Winter

  • <p>A <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g37791189/best-wood-stoves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wood-burning stove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wood-burning stove</a> is a luxurious feature for your living space, but not every home is able to have a real chimney and built-in firebox. However, you can still enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a cozy fire with the help of an indoor fireplace. </p><p>There are a wide range of indoor fireplaces available today, many of which require little to no installation. These units are typically powered by either electricity or gas, and they kick off a generous amount of heat, helping to keep your home cozy and warm on cold winter days.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Indoor fireplaces are usually powered by either natural gas, propane, or electricity. Electric fireplaces are usually the most affordable and plug into standard outlets, but they don’t have a real flame—instead, they use a heating element to warm up your home and simply produce a warm yellow-orange glow that simulates the look of fire. If you want something more realistic, gas fireplaces do have a real flame and often produce more heat, but they’re more expensive to purchase and install, and require your home to have a gas line. </p><p>You’ll also want to consider what special features you want in a fireplace. For instance, some can be controlled via a remote, and certain electric models allow you to turn the heating element off, running the “fire” on its own. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>To find indoor fireplace options that will work for every home, we looked for the top products in a number of categories, including both electric- and gas-powered models. We selected both standalone and built-in units, taking into account the price, heating capacity, and features of each model. To ensure every product recommended is worth the money, we read dozens of reviews to get a sense of how well the fireplaces perform, and what (if any) problems they frequently present. </p>
    1/9

    The Best Indoor Fireplaces to Warm Up to This Winter

    A wood-burning stove is a luxurious feature for your living space, but not every home is able to have a real chimney and built-in firebox. However, you can still enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a cozy fire with the help of an indoor fireplace.

    There are a wide range of indoor fireplaces available today, many of which require little to no installation. These units are typically powered by either electricity or gas, and they kick off a generous amount of heat, helping to keep your home cozy and warm on cold winter days.

    What to Consider

    Indoor fireplaces are usually powered by either natural gas, propane, or electricity. Electric fireplaces are usually the most affordable and plug into standard outlets, but they don’t have a real flame—instead, they use a heating element to warm up your home and simply produce a warm yellow-orange glow that simulates the look of fire. If you want something more realistic, gas fireplaces do have a real flame and often produce more heat, but they’re more expensive to purchase and install, and require your home to have a gas line.

    You’ll also want to consider what special features you want in a fireplace. For instance, some can be controlled via a remote, and certain electric models allow you to turn the heating element off, running the “fire” on its own.

    How We Selected

    To find indoor fireplace options that will work for every home, we looked for the top products in a number of categories, including both electric- and gas-powered models. We selected both standalone and built-in units, taking into account the price, heating capacity, and features of each model. To ensure every product recommended is worth the money, we read dozens of reviews to get a sense of how well the fireplaces perform, and what (if any) problems they frequently present.

  • <p><strong>Real Flame</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$607.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Freal-flame-silverton-electric-fireplace-jfp1238.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 41 x 48 x 13 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source: </strong>Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 1,000 square feet</li></ul><p>The Real Flame Silverton Electric Fireplace is a stylish and affordable option for those who want the look of a full-size, built-in fireplace in their home. It comes with a beautiful mantel that’s available in three finishes, and the electric fireplace can heat up to 1,000 square feet. Alternatively, you have the option to turn on the “flame” without heat, providing ambiance in any room without making it too hot. </p><p>This fireplace comes with a remote control, and you can set its adjustable thermostat to several settings between 72 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit. A multicolored flame gives it a more realistic appearance, and the freestanding design is quick and easy to install in any home. </p>
    2/9

    1) Real Flame Silverton Electric Fireplace

    Real Flame

    wayfair.com

    $607.38

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 41 x 48 x 13 inches
    • Fuel Source: Electric
    • Heating Area: 1,000 square feet

    The Real Flame Silverton Electric Fireplace is a stylish and affordable option for those who want the look of a full-size, built-in fireplace in their home. It comes with a beautiful mantel that’s available in three finishes, and the electric fireplace can heat up to 1,000 square feet. Alternatively, you have the option to turn on the “flame” without heat, providing ambiance in any room without making it too hot.

    This fireplace comes with a remote control, and you can set its adjustable thermostat to several settings between 72 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit. A multicolored flame gives it a more realistic appearance, and the freestanding design is quick and easy to install in any home.

  • <p><strong>KozyWorld</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$749.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Fkozyworld-vent-free-natural-gaspropane-stove-yhz1021.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 32 x 28.25 x 14.25 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Natural gas or propane</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 1,250 square feet</li></ul><p>For a more realistic fireplace, the KozyWorld Stove can be powered by either natural gas or propane, and it creates real flames that you can watch through its open-face design. This unit is designed to look like a wood-burning stove, and it can heat spaces up to 1,250 square feet, making it ideal for large, open rooms. </p><p>Inside the stove, a charred log set and two yellow flame burners create the illusion of a wood-burning fire, and the vent-free unit is equipped with an oxygen sensor for safe operation. The flame has an electronic ignition, making it easy to start, and the unit is made from black steel, ensuring its durability.</p>
    3/9

    2) KozyWorld Vent Free Natural Gas/Propane Stove

    KozyWorld

    wayfair.com

    $749.02

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 32 x 28.25 x 14.25 inches
    • Fuel Source: Natural gas or propane
    • Heating Area: 1,250 square feet

    For a more realistic fireplace, the KozyWorld Stove can be powered by either natural gas or propane, and it creates real flames that you can watch through its open-face design. This unit is designed to look like a wood-burning stove, and it can heat spaces up to 1,250 square feet, making it ideal for large, open rooms.

    Inside the stove, a charred log set and two yellow flame burners create the illusion of a wood-burning fire, and the vent-free unit is equipped with an oxygen sensor for safe operation. The flame has an electronic ignition, making it easy to start, and the unit is made from black steel, ensuring its durability.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>BELARDO home</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$979.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fbelardo-home-recessed-wall-mounted-electric-fireplace-blrh1028.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 17.72 x 42 x 5.85 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area: </strong>400 square feet</li></ul><p>This electric fireplace is designed to be recessed into your wall, creating a seamless look that will add elegance to any home. The fireplace insert is available in several sizes, ranging from 42 to 74 inches wide, and it offers three flame effects and three lighting colors that you can adjust using its remote control. </p><p>The Belardo Home Fireplace can heat a small room up to 400 square feet, and you can set its thermostat between 71 and 99 degrees or operate it without heat, if desired. It even has a timer that can be set from one to nine hours, and the unit will automatically shut off after. </p>
    4/9

    3) Belardo Home Electric Fireplace

    BELARDO home

    wayfair.com

    $979.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 17.72 x 42 x 5.85 inches
    • Fuel Source: Electric
    • Heating Area: 400 square feet

    This electric fireplace is designed to be recessed into your wall, creating a seamless look that will add elegance to any home. The fireplace insert is available in several sizes, ranging from 42 to 74 inches wide, and it offers three flame effects and three lighting colors that you can adjust using its remote control.

    The Belardo Home Fireplace can heat a small room up to 400 square feet, and you can set its thermostat between 71 and 99 degrees or operate it without heat, if desired. It even has a timer that can be set from one to nine hours, and the unit will automatically shut off after.

  • <p><strong>ProCom</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$649.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Fprocom-universal-vent-free-natural-gaspropane-fireplace-insert-ocom1037.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>36.8 x 43 x 19 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Natural gas or propane</li><li><strong>Heating Area: </strong>1,350 square feet</li></ul><p>For a fireplace insert that kicks off more heat, you’ll want to consider this gas-powered model from ProCom. The vent-free firebox is designed to be recessed into any wall and hooked up to your home’s gas line, whether it’s propane or natural gas. The interior of the fireplace has a sprayed brick appearance for authenticity, and the unit comes with a draw screen and hood, as well. </p><p>Just keep in mind that this fireplace doesn’t include a log set, so you’ll have to purchase one separately. It accepts most 18- or 24-inch ventless gas log sets. </p>
    5/9

    4) ProCom Universal Natural Gas/Propane Fireplace Insert

    ProCom

    wayfair.com

    $649.80

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 36.8 x 43 x 19 inches
    • Fuel Source: Natural gas or propane
    • Heating Area: 1,350 square feet

    For a fireplace insert that kicks off more heat, you’ll want to consider this gas-powered model from ProCom. The vent-free firebox is designed to be recessed into any wall and hooked up to your home’s gas line, whether it’s propane or natural gas. The interior of the fireplace has a sprayed brick appearance for authenticity, and the unit comes with a draw screen and hood, as well.

    Just keep in mind that this fireplace doesn’t include a log set, so you’ll have to purchase one separately. It accepts most 18- or 24-inch ventless gas log sets.

  • <p><strong>Ameriwood Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$340.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C7X7LCZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37791988%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 59.6 x 15.7 x 29.4 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source: </strong>Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 400 square feet</li></ul><p>The Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console does double duty, serving as a cozy fireplace for your living space, as well as a spot to place your TV. The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g37621995/best-fireplace-tv-stands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fireplace TV stand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fireplace TV stand</a> has a 23-inch electric fireplace insert in the middle, complete with remote control and LED lights. It can also be used to support TVs up to 60 inches and 95 pounds, and the design includes multiple storage cubbies for TV accessories. </p><p>The console has a rustic barnwood-style design that comes in several finishes, and the fireplace can heat up to 400 square feet with temperature settings between 64 and 82 degrees. The artificial flames can be adjusted to three brightness settings, and the whole unit is extremely affordable. </p>
    6/9

    5) Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console

    Ameriwood Home

    amazon.com

    $340.08

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 59.6 x 15.7 x 29.4 inches
    • Fuel Source: Electric
    • Heating Area: 400 square feet

    The Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console does double duty, serving as a cozy fireplace for your living space, as well as a spot to place your TV. The fireplace TV stand has a 23-inch electric fireplace insert in the middle, complete with remote control and LED lights. It can also be used to support TVs up to 60 inches and 95 pounds, and the design includes multiple storage cubbies for TV accessories.

    The console has a rustic barnwood-style design that comes in several finishes, and the fireplace can heat up to 400 square feet with temperature settings between 64 and 82 degrees. The artificial flames can be adjusted to three brightness settings, and the whole unit is extremely affordable.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Real Flame</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$569.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Freal-flame-chateau-corner-electric-fireplace-jfp1347.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 37.6 x 40.9 x 25.3 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 1,000 square feet</li></ul><p>If the only area you can fit a fireplace is in the corner of a room, the Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace has a triangular design that will fit perfectly. The unit features an attractive mantel that comes in three colors, and there’s ample space on top of the unit to display your favorite seasonal decor. </p><p>This electric fireplace has an adjustable thermostat with settings between 72 and 99 degrees, and it can also be used without producing heat. It comes with a remote control that allows you to turn the unit on and off from across the room, and LED lights create a multicolored flame that lights up the inner log set. </p>
    7/9

    6) Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace

    Real Flame

    wayfair.com

    $569.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 37.6 x 40.9 x 25.3 inches
    • Fuel Source: Electric
    • Heating Area: 1,000 square feet

    If the only area you can fit a fireplace is in the corner of a room, the Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace has a triangular design that will fit perfectly. The unit features an attractive mantel that comes in three colors, and there’s ample space on top of the unit to display your favorite seasonal decor.

    This electric fireplace has an adjustable thermostat with settings between 72 and 99 degrees, and it can also be used without producing heat. It comes with a remote control that allows you to turn the unit on and off from across the room, and LED lights create a multicolored flame that lights up the inner log set.

  • <p><strong>colsen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082J8KRHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37791988%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 5 x 5 x 3 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source: </strong>Rubbing alcohol</li></ul><p>You can enjoy a real fire in the comfort of your home with the Colsen Tabletop Fireplace, a compact concrete fire pit that’s safe to use indoors. </p><p>The tabletop fireplace runs on 70 or 91% isopropyl alcohol (not included), which delivers a clean and even flame. It can burn for around 40 minutes per fill, and it’s ideal for making s’mores inside or just warming your hands on a cold winter day. Plus, it’s portable and easy to clean, allowing you to take it on vacation or just use it around your home. </p>
    8/9

    7) Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace

    colsen

    amazon.com

    $74.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 3 inches
    • Fuel Source: Rubbing alcohol

    You can enjoy a real fire in the comfort of your home with the Colsen Tabletop Fireplace, a compact concrete fire pit that’s safe to use indoors.

    The tabletop fireplace runs on 70 or 91% isopropyl alcohol (not included), which delivers a clean and even flame. It can burn for around 40 minutes per fill, and it’s ideal for making s’mores inside or just warming your hands on a cold winter day. Plus, it’s portable and easy to clean, allowing you to take it on vacation or just use it around your home.

  • <p><strong>TerraFlame</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VW5NW48?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37791988%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 26 x 44 x 26 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Gel fuel</li></ul><p>The Terra Flame Lloyd Portable Fireplace will be a statement piece in any room, thanks to its mid-century modern silhouette and fun colors. </p><p>This unique indoor fireplace runs on the brand’s gel fuel canisters, which emit a golden flame and burn cleanly for up to three hours, and it can produce up to 9,000 BTU to warm up your home. </p><p>The firepit can hold up to three canisters at a time, and a glass shield protects your family from the live flames. The fireplace comes with 12 gel canisters, but you'll have to purchase more from the brand when you run out. </p>
    9/9

    8) Terra Flame Lloyd Portable Fireplace

    TerraFlame

    amazon.com

    $599.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Dimensions: 26 x 44 x 26 inches
    • Fuel Source: Gel fuel

    The Terra Flame Lloyd Portable Fireplace will be a statement piece in any room, thanks to its mid-century modern silhouette and fun colors.

    This unique indoor fireplace runs on the brand’s gel fuel canisters, which emit a golden flame and burn cleanly for up to three hours, and it can produce up to 9,000 BTU to warm up your home.

    The firepit can hold up to three canisters at a time, and a glass shield protects your family from the live flames. The fireplace comes with 12 gel canisters, but you'll have to purchase more from the brand when you run out.

<p>A <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g37791189/best-wood-stoves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wood-burning stove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wood-burning stove</a> is a luxurious feature for your living space, but not every home is able to have a real chimney and built-in firebox. However, you can still enjoy the warmth and ambiance of a cozy fire with the help of an indoor fireplace. </p><p>There are a wide range of indoor fireplaces available today, many of which require little to no installation. These units are typically powered by either electricity or gas, and they kick off a generous amount of heat, helping to keep your home cozy and warm on cold winter days.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Indoor fireplaces are usually powered by either natural gas, propane, or electricity. Electric fireplaces are usually the most affordable and plug into standard outlets, but they don’t have a real flame—instead, they use a heating element to warm up your home and simply produce a warm yellow-orange glow that simulates the look of fire. If you want something more realistic, gas fireplaces do have a real flame and often produce more heat, but they’re more expensive to purchase and install, and require your home to have a gas line. </p><p>You’ll also want to consider what special features you want in a fireplace. For instance, some can be controlled via a remote, and certain electric models allow you to turn the heating element off, running the “fire” on its own. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>To find indoor fireplace options that will work for every home, we looked for the top products in a number of categories, including both electric- and gas-powered models. We selected both standalone and built-in units, taking into account the price, heating capacity, and features of each model. To ensure every product recommended is worth the money, we read dozens of reviews to get a sense of how well the fireplaces perform, and what (if any) problems they frequently present. </p>
<p><strong>Real Flame</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$607.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Freal-flame-silverton-electric-fireplace-jfp1238.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 41 x 48 x 13 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source: </strong>Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 1,000 square feet</li></ul><p>The Real Flame Silverton Electric Fireplace is a stylish and affordable option for those who want the look of a full-size, built-in fireplace in their home. It comes with a beautiful mantel that’s available in three finishes, and the electric fireplace can heat up to 1,000 square feet. Alternatively, you have the option to turn on the “flame” without heat, providing ambiance in any room without making it too hot. </p><p>This fireplace comes with a remote control, and you can set its adjustable thermostat to several settings between 72 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit. A multicolored flame gives it a more realistic appearance, and the freestanding design is quick and easy to install in any home. </p>
<p><strong>KozyWorld</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$749.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Fkozyworld-vent-free-natural-gaspropane-stove-yhz1021.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 32 x 28.25 x 14.25 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Natural gas or propane</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 1,250 square feet</li></ul><p>For a more realistic fireplace, the KozyWorld Stove can be powered by either natural gas or propane, and it creates real flames that you can watch through its open-face design. This unit is designed to look like a wood-burning stove, and it can heat spaces up to 1,250 square feet, making it ideal for large, open rooms. </p><p>Inside the stove, a charred log set and two yellow flame burners create the illusion of a wood-burning fire, and the vent-free unit is equipped with an oxygen sensor for safe operation. The flame has an electronic ignition, making it easy to start, and the unit is made from black steel, ensuring its durability.</p>
<p><strong>BELARDO home</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$979.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fbelardo-home-recessed-wall-mounted-electric-fireplace-blrh1028.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 17.72 x 42 x 5.85 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area: </strong>400 square feet</li></ul><p>This electric fireplace is designed to be recessed into your wall, creating a seamless look that will add elegance to any home. The fireplace insert is available in several sizes, ranging from 42 to 74 inches wide, and it offers three flame effects and three lighting colors that you can adjust using its remote control. </p><p>The Belardo Home Fireplace can heat a small room up to 400 square feet, and you can set its thermostat between 71 and 99 degrees or operate it without heat, if desired. It even has a timer that can be set from one to nine hours, and the unit will automatically shut off after. </p>
<p><strong>ProCom</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$649.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Fprocom-universal-vent-free-natural-gaspropane-fireplace-insert-ocom1037.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>36.8 x 43 x 19 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Natural gas or propane</li><li><strong>Heating Area: </strong>1,350 square feet</li></ul><p>For a fireplace insert that kicks off more heat, you’ll want to consider this gas-powered model from ProCom. The vent-free firebox is designed to be recessed into any wall and hooked up to your home’s gas line, whether it’s propane or natural gas. The interior of the fireplace has a sprayed brick appearance for authenticity, and the unit comes with a draw screen and hood, as well. </p><p>Just keep in mind that this fireplace doesn’t include a log set, so you’ll have to purchase one separately. It accepts most 18- or 24-inch ventless gas log sets. </p>
<p><strong>Ameriwood Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$340.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C7X7LCZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37791988%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 59.6 x 15.7 x 29.4 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source: </strong>Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 400 square feet</li></ul><p>The Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console does double duty, serving as a cozy fireplace for your living space, as well as a spot to place your TV. The <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g37621995/best-fireplace-tv-stands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fireplace TV stand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fireplace TV stand</a> has a 23-inch electric fireplace insert in the middle, complete with remote control and LED lights. It can also be used to support TVs up to 60 inches and 95 pounds, and the design includes multiple storage cubbies for TV accessories. </p><p>The console has a rustic barnwood-style design that comes in several finishes, and the fireplace can heat up to 400 square feet with temperature settings between 64 and 82 degrees. The artificial flames can be adjusted to three brightness settings, and the whole unit is extremely affordable. </p>
<p><strong>Real Flame</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$569.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fhome-improvement%2Fpdp%2Freal-flame-chateau-corner-electric-fireplace-jfp1347.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37791988%2Fbest-indoor-fireplaces%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 37.6 x 40.9 x 25.3 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Electric</li><li><strong>Heating Area:</strong> 1,000 square feet</li></ul><p>If the only area you can fit a fireplace is in the corner of a room, the Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace has a triangular design that will fit perfectly. The unit features an attractive mantel that comes in three colors, and there’s ample space on top of the unit to display your favorite seasonal decor. </p><p>This electric fireplace has an adjustable thermostat with settings between 72 and 99 degrees, and it can also be used without producing heat. It comes with a remote control that allows you to turn the unit on and off from across the room, and LED lights create a multicolored flame that lights up the inner log set. </p>
<p><strong>colsen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082J8KRHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37791988%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 5 x 5 x 3 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source: </strong>Rubbing alcohol</li></ul><p>You can enjoy a real fire in the comfort of your home with the Colsen Tabletop Fireplace, a compact concrete fire pit that’s safe to use indoors. </p><p>The tabletop fireplace runs on 70 or 91% isopropyl alcohol (not included), which delivers a clean and even flame. It can burn for around 40 minutes per fill, and it’s ideal for making s’mores inside or just warming your hands on a cold winter day. Plus, it’s portable and easy to clean, allowing you to take it on vacation or just use it around your home. </p>
<p><strong>TerraFlame</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VW5NW48?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37791988%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 26 x 44 x 26 inches</li><li><strong>Fuel Source:</strong> Gel fuel</li></ul><p>The Terra Flame Lloyd Portable Fireplace will be a statement piece in any room, thanks to its mid-century modern silhouette and fun colors. </p><p>This unique indoor fireplace runs on the brand’s gel fuel canisters, which emit a golden flame and burn cleanly for up to three hours, and it can produce up to 9,000 BTU to warm up your home. </p><p>The firepit can hold up to three canisters at a time, and a glass shield protects your family from the live flames. The fireplace comes with 12 gel canisters, but you'll have to purchase more from the brand when you run out. </p>

Indoor fireplaces are a great way to add warmth to your living space. There are both electric and gas models available. Here are the best indoor fireplaces!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories