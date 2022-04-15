The Best Indie Movies for When You Want to Look Like the Most Cultured Friend in the Groupchat
- 1/27
1) 'Zola'A24@Youtube
- 2/27
2) 'Shiva Baby'Movie Coverage@Youtube
- 3/27
3) 'The Lost Daughter'Netflix@Youtube
- 4/27
4) 'CODA'Apple TV@Youtube
- 5/27
5) 'Minari'A24@Youtube
- 6/27
6) 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'Focus Features@Youtube
- 7/27
7) 'Promising Young Woman'Focus Features@Youtube
- 8/27
8) 'Hustlers'Jennifer Lopez@Youtube
- 9/27
9) 'Nomadland'SearchlightPictures@Youtube
- 10/27
10) 'Miss Juneteenth'Movie Coverage@Youtube
- 11/27
11) 'The Assistant'Movie Coverage@Youtube
- 12/27
12) 'The Worst Person in the World'Movie Coverage@Youtube
- 13/27
13) 'The Farewell'A24@Youtube
- 14/27
14) 'Booksmart'Movieclips Trailers@Youtube
- 15/27
15) 'Lady Bird'A24@Youtube
- 16/27
16) 'Parasite'NEON@Youtube
- 17/27
17) 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'NEON@Youtube
- 18/27
18) 'Get Out'Movieclips Trailers@Youtube
- 19/27
19) 'Moonlight'A24@Youtube
- 20/27
20) 'The Favourite'SearchlightPictures@Youtube
- 21/27
21) 'Eighth Grade'A24@Youtube
- 22/27
22) 'Call Me by Your Name'Sony Pictures Classics@Youtube
- 23/27
23) 'The Florida Project'A24@Youtube
- 24/27
24) 'Ingrid Goes West'Movieclips Trailers@Youtube
- 25/27
25) 'C'mon C'mon'A24@Youtube
- 26/27
26) 'Frances Ha'IFC Films@Youtube
- 27/27
27) 'Lost in Translation'Movieclips Classic Trailers@Youtube