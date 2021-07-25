Best images of the Tokyo Olympics: Day 2

  • <p>USA's Delante Marquis Johnson (red) takes a punch from Argentina's Brian Agustin Arregui during their men's welter (63-69kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Frank Franklin II / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FRANK FRANKLIN II/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>An underwater view shows Japan's Yui Ohashi competing in the final of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>France's Ysaora Thibus (L) compete against Hungary's Flora Pasztor in the women's foil individual qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 25, 2021. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>Brazil's pivot Tamires De Araujo (down) is challenged by Russia's centre back Daria Dmitrieva during the women's preliminary round group B handball match between Russia and Brazil of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)</p>
  • <p>Japan's Sera Azuma (R) compete against Canada's Kelleigh Ryan in the women's foil individual qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) </p>
  • <p>Italy's Vanessa Ferrari gets ready to compete in the uneven bars event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)</p>
  • <p>Officials look on as they attend the medal ceremony for the men's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)</p>
  • <p>A masked ring side official watches as Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev, right, and Bahrain's Danis Latypov compete in a men's super heavyweight over 91-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)</p>
  • <p>This picture taken with a fisheye lens shows empty spectator seats as archers compete in the women's team eliminations during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) </p>
  • <p>Bruna de Paula (R) of Team Brazil shoots and scores during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between ROC and Brazil on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>USA's Hali Flickinger competes in the final of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) </p>
  • <p>Mai Murakami of Team Japan competes on balance beam during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>Xu Xin (L) and Liu Shiwen (R) of Team China in action during their Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal match on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>Abigail Magistrati of Team Argentina competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
  • <p>United States's players reach up to block a return ball during a men's volleyball preliminary round pool B match against France, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)</p>
  • <p>Iran's Nahid Kiyani, front, attacks Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi, of the Refugee Olympic Team, during the women's 57kg match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)</p>
  • <p>Jennifer Gadirova of Team Great Britain competes on uneven bars during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</p>
The Tokyo Olympics are off to a great start with Team USA collecting their first medals of the games. Take a look at some of the incredible imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.

