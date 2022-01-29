The Best Hotels and Extended Stays to Visit in 2022

  • <p>It's time to book a holiday. Much like how ordering your fourth takeaway of the week during lockdown was an act of heroic civic duty, it's important that we do our part to help the hotel industry bounce back after years of empty rooms and uncertainty. And if that means ditching our WFH dining table desk set-up to sip cocktails by a sun-drenched pool, then that's just a sacrifice we'll have to make.</p><p>Below, we've listed some of the best new hotels around the world that have either just opened or are set for launch in 2022, as well as some beautiful extended stays that deserve your patronage. </p>
    The Best Hotels and Extended Stays to Visit in 2022

    It's time to book a holiday. Much like how ordering your fourth takeaway of the week during lockdown was an act of heroic civic duty, it's important that we do our part to help the hotel industry bounce back after years of empty rooms and uncertainty. And if that means ditching our WFH dining table desk set-up to sip cocktails by a sun-drenched pool, then that's just a sacrifice we'll have to make.

    Below, we've listed some of the best new hotels around the world that have either just opened or are set for launch in 2022, as well as some beautiful extended stays that deserve your patronage.

  Location: Nassau, Bahamas

One of three grand hotels on Cable Beach, the horseshoe-shaped Rosewood Baha Mar is the most luxuriously understated. There are 233 rooms, including 96 suites and four villas, surrounding two cabana-fringed pools and five restaurants and bars (Café Boulud, Costa (not that one), Tingum on the Sand, Manor Bar and The Library). There's a wide array of other food, drink and nightlife options on the wider Baha Mar complex, as well as the Caribbean's largest casino and a Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf course. Local art appears throughout.
    1) Rosewood Baha Mar

    Location: Nassau, Bahamas

    One of three grand hotels on Cable Beach, the horseshoe-shaped Rosewood Baha Mar is the most luxuriously understated. There are 233 rooms, including 96 suites and four villas, surrounding two cabana-fringed pools and five restaurants and bars (Café Boulud, Costa (not that one), Tingum on the Sand, Manor Bar and The Library). There's a wide array of other food, drink and nightlife options on the wider Baha Mar complex, as well as the Caribbean’s largest casino and a Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf course. Local art appears throughout.

  Location: Rome, Italy

The W doesn't do subtlety. The hotel chain takes design cues from its host city and filters them through a kaleidoscope, and the newest addition to the line-up is no different. It opened in December, boasting 162 rooms and suites and four eateries and bars (another, on the rooftop, is being unveiled in April.)
    3) W Rome

    Location: Rome, Italy

    The W doesn't do subtlety. The hotel chain takes design cues from its host city and filters them through a kaleidoscope, and the newest addition to the line-up is no different. It opened in December, boasting 162 rooms and suites and four eateries and bars (another, on the rooftop, is being unveiled in April.)

  Location: Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA

An extended stay slap bang in the heart of Hollywood, the James is a short walk from Musso & Franks (the legendary red-booth restaurant in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Capitol Records and Studio City studios. There's also Runyon Canyon and Griffith park for hikes, but there's plenty to hang around for at The James, which features a gym with Peloton bikes, Byredo bathroom products and, depending on what room you opt for, a full kitchen and dining area.
    4) The James

    Location: Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA

    An extended stay slap bang in the heart of Hollywood, the James is a short walk from Musso & Franks (the legendary red-booth restaurant in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Capitol Records and Studio City studios. There's also Runyon Canyon and Griffith park for hikes, but there's plenty to hang around for at The James, which features a gym with Peloton bikes, Byredo bathroom products and, depending on what room you opt for, a full kitchen and dining area.

  Location: Old Town, Ibiza

Opening April 2022, this Ibiza outpost is the first of seven Standard hotels cropping up across the globe in the next few years. Situated on the pedestrianised Vara de Rey, a short walk from the waterfront and a strip of bars, it's an uncharacteristically simple, small-scale operation: 53 rooms and suites, plus a freestanding private residence, called Casa Privada. There's also rooftop pool with views of the Castle of Ibiza, and a couple of restaurants and bars that are open until the early hours.
    5) The Standard Ibiza

    Location: Old Town, Ibiza

    Opening April 2022, this Ibiza outpost is the first of seven Standard hotels cropping up across the globe in the next few years. Situated on the pedestrianised Vara de Rey, a short walk from the waterfront and a strip of bars, it's an uncharacteristically simple, small-scale operation: 53 rooms and suites, plus a freestanding private residence, called Casa Privada. There's also rooftop pool with views of the Castle of Ibiza, and a couple of restaurants and bars that are open until the early hours.

  Location: Grand Baie, Mauritius

A modernist beach retreat that takes design inspiration from old Mauritian sailboats, the boutique-style LUX Grand Baie opened in December of last year. Wellness is a key focus – the spa and fitness facilities span four floors, including a rooftop space featuring two 30-metre Olympic-standard running tracks – but there's plenty of opportunity to let yourself go, too. There's an adults-only roof bar, called Bissou, which boasts stunning views of the Indian Ocean, as well as a private club, Club Ai KISU
    6) Lux* Grand Baie

    Location: Grand Baie, Mauritius

    A modernist beach retreat that takes design inspiration from old Mauritian sailboats, the boutique-style LUX Grand Baie opened in December of last year. Wellness is a key focus – the spa and fitness facilities span four floors, including a rooftop space featuring two 30-metre Olympic-standard running tracks – but there’s plenty of opportunity to let yourself go, too. There’s an adults-only roof bar, called Bissou, which boasts stunning views of the Indian Ocean, as well as a private club, Club Ai KISU

  Location: Reykjavik, Iceland

A looming, 13-foot basalt stone sculpture greets you enter the newest addition to the EDITION roster, which opened for previews in November of last year. It's an impressive installation, but doesn't quite match up to the dramatic sight of Mt. Esja or the Snæfellsjökull glacier, both of which can be seen from the rooms and suites. What we're saying is: this is a beautiful hotel in a beautiful location, and what more can you ask for than that?
    7) The Reykjavik EDITION

    Location: Reykjavik, Iceland

    A looming, 13-foot basalt stone sculpture greets you enter the newest addition to the EDITION roster, which opened for previews in November of last year. It's an impressive installation, but doesn't quite match up to the dramatic sight of Mt. Esja or the Snæfellsjökull glacier, both of which can be seen from the rooms and suites. What we're saying is: this is a beautiful hotel in a beautiful location, and what more can you ask for than that?

  Location: Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Opening in the spring of this year, the luxurious Regent Phu Quoc will feature its own private beach, 176 suites and 126 villas, six dining venues and a spa. But that doesn't meant you should spend all your time relaxing in the resort: Phu Quoc is recognised as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and much of the island is taken up by a national park, providing the perfect opportunity for exploration.
    8) Regent Phu Quoc

    Location: Phu Quoc, Vietnam

    Opening in the spring of this year, the luxurious Regent Phu Quoc will feature its own private beach, 176 suites and 126 villas, six dining venues and a spa. But that doesn't meant you should spend all your time relaxing in the resort: Phu Quoc is recognised as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and much of the island is taken up by a national park, providing the perfect opportunity for exploration.

  Location: East Hampton, New York, USA

The layout of this secluded, cedar-panelled hideaway in East Hampton is pretty unorthodox: bedrooms downstairs, living area upstairs, and "owl-eye" windows peering over everything. We're big fans of the midcentury furnishings and leafy surroundings.
    9) The 1968

    Location: East Hampton, New York, USA

    The layout of this secluded, cedar-panelled hideaway in East Hampton is pretty unorthodox: bedrooms downstairs, living area upstairs, and "owl-eye" windows peering over everything. We're big fans of the midcentury furnishings and leafy surroundings.

