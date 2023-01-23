The Best Men's Hoodies to See You Through 2023

Remember when hoodies were just for guys who worked on New York's docks, or heavyweight boxers, or those lads that like to hang around outside shopping centres? Those days are gone. The hoodie's transformation from working class staple to luxury essential has been overstated somewhat – even Rod Stewart used to wear them in the Eighties – but it is undeniable that the sweatshirt's hooded cousin has risen to a position of unimaginable prominence.
Back in the Seventies, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world would probably have opted for Champion, the brand that invented the hoodie, 40 years earlier, for workmen shivering in cold New England winters. The sweater’s multipurpose jersey fabric could be washed easily, is comfortable, warm, stretched (a little) and lasted forever. And the best hoodies you can buy today tick all those boxes, too. But since its invention, the hoodie has evolved through the decades, enjoying an integral role in the trends of everything from hip hop to Hamptons trust funders.
“A brand that paved the way for exponential growth of the hoodie is Off-White”, says Jack Cassidy, head of menswear buying at Selfridges. “[Virgil Abloh] delivered a new version of luxury, to make the hoodie one of the most covetable items of recent years.” This transformation made waves in retail, with buying teams increasing stock depth and altering their marketing strategies. Now, the hoodie is a signifier of personal brand capital: you've got the connections to cop a Supreme collab pre-release.
Not that big and bold is the only way to go. A simple hoodie is still an off-duty staple, and depending on how luxurious one's weekend is, you've got plenty options that are cut from premium cottons with more considered fits. What's more, if you prefer the breezy embrace of a superyacht to your local Red Lion, low-key luxe cashmere options are available from Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana. If you do take the plunge, know that you won't be alone: Damien Paul, head of menswear at Matches Fashion, says that the retailer has seen a 200 per cent increase in search around luxury basic hoodies. Join us as we explore the best picks below.