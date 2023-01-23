The Best Men's Hoodies to See You Through 2023

  • <p>Remember when hoodies were just for guys who worked on New York's docks, or heavyweight boxers, or those lads that like to hang around outside shopping centres? Those days are gone. The hoodie's transformation from working class staple to luxury essential has been overstated somewhat – even Rod Stewart used to wear them in the Eighties – but it is undeniable that <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/g31777656/best-sweatshirts-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the sweatshirt's" class="link ">the sweatshirt's</a> hooded cousin has risen to a position of unimaginable prominence. </p><p>Back in the Seventies, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world would probably have opted for Champion, the brand that invented the hoodie, 40 years earlier, for workmen shivering in cold New England winters. The sweater’s multipurpose jersey fabric could be washed easily, is comfortable, warm, stretched (a little) and lasted forever. And the best hoodies you can buy today tick all those boxes, too. But since its invention, the hoodie has evolved through the decades, enjoying an integral role in the trends of everything from hip hop to <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/fashion/a31260727/preppy-mens-fashion-trend-ss20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamptons trust funders" class="link ">Hamptons trust funders</a>.</p><p>“A brand that paved the way for exponential growth of the hoodie is Off-White”, says Jack Cassidy, head of menswear buying at Selfridges. “[Virgil Abloh] delivered a new version of luxury, to make the hoodie one of the most covetable items of recent years.” This transformation made waves in retail, with buying teams increasing stock depth and altering their marketing strategies. Now, the hoodie is a signifier of personal brand capital: you've got the connections to cop a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/fashion/a40968829/supreme-aw22-how-to-buy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Supreme" class="link ">Supreme</a> collab pre-release.</p><p>Not that big and bold is the only way to go. A simple hoodie is still an off-duty staple, and depending on how luxurious one's weekend is, you've got plenty options that are cut from premium cottons with more considered fits. What's more, if you prefer the breezy embrace of a superyacht to your local Red Lion, low-key luxe cashmere options are available from Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana. If you do take the plunge, know that you won't be alone: Damien Paul, head of menswear at Matches Fashion, says that the retailer has seen a 200 per cent increase in search around luxury basic hoodies. Join us as we explore the best picks below.</p>
  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.gucci.com/uk/en_gb/pr/men/ready-to-wear-for-men/tracksuit-sweatshirts-for-men/sweatshirts-for-men/gucci-ha-ha-ha-cherry-sweatshirt-p-711331XJE4X4120" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Despite the connotations of its moniker, Gucci’s collection with Mr Harry Styles isn’t funny, it’s serious. Peep the collab's expertly-cut whimsical graphic hoodie for confirmation that they're not playing. </p><p>£1,000; <a href="https://www.gucci.com/uk/en_gb/pr/men/ready-to-wear-for-men/tracksuit-sweatshirts-for-men/sweatshirts-for-men/gucci-ha-ha-ha-cherry-sweatshirt-p-711331XJE4X4120" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gucci.com" class="link ">gucci.com</a></p>
    Despite the connotations of its moniker, Gucci’s collection with Mr Harry Styles isn’t funny, it’s serious. Peep the collab's expertly-cut whimsical graphic hoodie for confirmation that they're not playing.

    £1,000; gucci.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://seventhstores.com/collections/men-tops/products/dollar-v2-zipped-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>London-based marque Seventh is responsible for producing the warmest, comfiest, most flattering hoodie on the market: the V2. This particular take – complete with a zip and a ‘dollar’ paint job – is an absolute must for those awkward transitional periods.</p><p>£220; <a href="https://seventhstores.com/collections/men-tops/products/dollar-v2-zipped-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seventhstores.com" class="link ">seventhstores.com</a></p>
    London-based marque Seventh is responsible for producing the warmest, comfiest, most flattering hoodie on the market: the V2. This particular take – complete with a zip and a ‘dollar’ paint job – is an absolute must for those awkward transitional periods.

    £220; seventhstores.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.dior.com/en_gb/fashion/products/313J653A0807_C988_TS-dior-by-erl-hooded-sweatshirt-relaxed-fit?loopcd=COg%7Cc%7Cg%7C313J653A0807_C988_TS%7C118034957417&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLecnMrLLt2hnlmmG5Bh2gByRagaltKaaZNsIhfUGvBawJFJDC3yfdYaAhM_EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Inspired by the Cali-cool vibe of Venice Beach, Eli Russell Linnetz concocts laid-back hoodies that are just different enough to elevate those super-ordinary get-ups, no matter how ironic they may be. This particular piece belongs to the ERL x Dior team-up that saw Linnetz work alongside Kim Jones, Dior Men's Artistic Director, to elevate his signature designs. </p><p>£1,300; <a href="https://www.dior.com/en_gb/fashion/products/313J653A0807_C988_TS-dior-by-erl-hooded-sweatshirt-relaxed-fit?loopcd=COg%7Cc%7Cg%7C313J653A0807_C988_TS%7C118034957417&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLecnMrLLt2hnlmmG5Bh2gByRagaltKaaZNsIhfUGvBawJFJDC3yfdYaAhM_EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dior.com" class="link ">dior.com</a></p>
    Inspired by the Cali-cool vibe of Venice Beach, Eli Russell Linnetz concocts laid-back hoodies that are just different enough to elevate those super-ordinary get-ups, no matter how ironic they may be. This particular piece belongs to the ERL x Dior team-up that saw Linnetz work alongside Kim Jones, Dior Men's Artistic Director, to elevate his signature designs.

    £1,300; dior.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://pangaia.com/products/pangaia-x-kenny-scharf-365-signature-hoodie-paradis-perdu-jade-green?currency=gbp&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcmC-m8oCoCK6v-a2TJg4NrjTkWePgeAXHDBqNHATDafnLEmr5GUMsaAmoMEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>This limited-edition Kenny Scharf x Pangaia hoodie – complete with a profound verse on the chest and cartoonish graphic on the back – is a tangible manifestation of 'Business at the front, party in the back’. </p><p>£205; <a href="https://pangaia.com/products/pangaia-x-kenny-scharf-365-signature-hoodie-paradis-perdu-jade-green?currency=gbp&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcmC-m8oCoCK6v-a2TJg4NrjTkWePgeAXHDBqNHATDafnLEmr5GUMsaAmoMEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pangaia.com" class="link ">pangaia.com</a></p>
    This limited-edition Kenny Scharf x Pangaia hoodie – complete with a profound verse on the chest and cartoonish graphic on the back – is a tangible manifestation of 'Business at the front, party in the back’.

    £205; pangaia.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.jacquemus.com/en_gb/le-sweatshirt-jacquemus/226JS210-2120-850.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Simon Porte Jacquemus is a wiz at designing approachable apparel with long-lasting appeal – a prime example being this fuss-free wordmark hoodie that comes in eight colour options. </p><p>£235; <a href="https://www.jacquemus.com/en_gb/le-sweatshirt-jacquemus/226JS210-2120-850.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jacquemus.com" class="link ">jacquemus.com</a></p>
    Simon Porte Jacquemus is a wiz at designing approachable apparel with long-lasting appeal – a prime example being this fuss-free wordmark hoodie that comes in eight colour options.

    £235; jacquemus.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.endclothing.com/gb/cole-buxton-boxing-print-popover-hoody-cb-boxhdy-vbk.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Global warming calls for oversized, weighty, apocalypse-appropriate hoodies. Enter Cole Buxton’s Fight Camp collection.</p><p>£155; <a href="https://www.endclothing.com/gb/cole-buxton-boxing-print-popover-hoody-cb-boxhdy-vbk.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:endclothing.com" class="link ">endclothing.com</a></p>
    Global warming calls for oversized, weighty, apocalypse-appropriate hoodies. Enter Cole Buxton’s Fight Camp collection.

    £155; endclothing.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/winnie-ny-pouch-pocket-cotton-hoodie-item-18243638.aspx?size=21&storeid=10600&pup_e=3337&pup_cid=206008&pup_id=18243638-21&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=2069866725&af_c_id=2069866725&af_keywords=aud-300952013968%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=76660406536&af_ad_id=61195989096&af_sub1=119354880&af_sub5=18243638-21&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcLDQKqr0z73dChbpwZ8JAupZ2Hc4a9Wk_gtRV3lgEMotSG4tMQKXEaAg7mEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>We appreciate rising set-up Winnie New York for a slew of reasons. Most of all, we value its dedication to producing approachable wardrobe staples like this verdant green hoodie. </p><p>£138; <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/winnie-ny-pouch-pocket-cotton-hoodie-item-18243638.aspx?size=21&storeid=10600&pup_e=3337&pup_cid=206008&pup_id=18243638-21&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=2069866725&af_c_id=2069866725&af_keywords=aud-300952013968%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=76660406536&af_ad_id=61195989096&af_sub1=119354880&af_sub5=18243638-21&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcLDQKqr0z73dChbpwZ8JAupZ2Hc4a9Wk_gtRV3lgEMotSG4tMQKXEaAg7mEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farfetch.com" class="link ">farfetch.com</a></p>
    We appreciate rising set-up Winnie New York for a slew of reasons. Most of all, we value its dedication to producing approachable wardrobe staples like this verdant green hoodie.

    £138; farfetch.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/unknown-uk-rhinestone-dagger-hoodie-item-19301963.aspx?size=23&storeid=11218&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=1603618026&af_c_id=1603618026&af_keywords=aud-297012352259%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=66294290292&af_ad_id=305209734602&af_sub1=126432714&af_sub5=19301963-23&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLf00wFy6vmp_500uPDW2T-1sKeSAmyWnbst4DI6NJTsuyBimAvVZJsaAtREEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>A hoodie is an ever-evolving menswear staple, and as we wave goodbye to boxy, seamless silhouettes, thick, double-zip styles redolent of the Noughties will prevail. Who does them best? Unknown, arguably. </p><p>£248; <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/unknown-uk-rhinestone-dagger-hoodie-item-19301963.aspx?size=23&storeid=11218&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=1603618026&af_c_id=1603618026&af_keywords=aud-297012352259%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=66294290292&af_ad_id=305209734602&af_sub1=126432714&af_sub5=19301963-23&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLf00wFy6vmp_500uPDW2T-1sKeSAmyWnbst4DI6NJTsuyBimAvVZJsaAtREEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farfetch.com" class="link ">farfetch.com</a></p>
    A hoodie is an ever-evolving menswear staple, and as we wave goodbye to boxy, seamless silhouettes, thick, double-zip styles redolent of the Noughties will prevail. Who does them best? Unknown, arguably.

    £248; farfetch.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://ksubi.uk/products/unity-kash-hoodie-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The most apparent piece from Ksuibi’s Unity collection is this aged-washed, jet-black premium loopback fleece hoodie that we’re really, really into. </p><p>£160; <a href="https://ksubi.uk/products/unity-kash-hoodie-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ksubi.uk" class="link ">ksubi.uk</a></p>
    The most apparent piece from Ksuibi’s Unity collection is this aged-washed, jet-black premium loopback fleece hoodie that we’re really, really into.

    £160; ksubi.uk

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://uk.representclo.com/products/represent-owners-club-hoodie-maroon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>You’d be forgiven for presuming that Represent solely caters to millennials. It’s all a lot of them wear, after all. But the Manchester-based label’s Owners Club range is something every man could get away with.</p><p>£155; <a href="https://uk.representclo.com/products/represent-owners-club-hoodie-maroon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:uk.representclo.com" class="link ">uk.representclo.com</a></p>
    You’d be forgiven for presuming that Represent solely caters to millennials. It’s all a lot of them wear, after all. But the Manchester-based label’s Owners Club range is something every man could get away with.

    £155; uk.representclo.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.percivalclo.com/products/quite-pricey-hoodie-percival-x-harry-lambert-pink?variant=39892914569319&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLfUgq5ialVcVp26QykDIfrWYJvGn_twDh7lOTwHJqXh_PDzyVzx72saAmAjEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The limited-edition Harry Lambert x Percival ‘Quite Pricey’ hoodie is surprisingly affordable. In fact, it’s so inexpensive, you might as well grab it in both colours. </p><p>£28; <a href="https://www.percivalclo.com/products/quite-pricey-hoodie-percival-x-harry-lambert-pink?variant=39892914569319&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLfUgq5ialVcVp26QykDIfrWYJvGn_twDh7lOTwHJqXh_PDzyVzx72saAmAjEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:percivalclo.com" class="link ">percivalclo.com</a> </p>
    The limited-edition Harry Lambert x Percival ‘Quite Pricey’ hoodie is surprisingly affordable. In fact, it’s so inexpensive, you might as well grab it in both colours.

    £28; percivalclo.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/hoodie-with-adererror-embroidery-p00264003.html?v1=222732194&v2=2184096" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Between Zara x Studio Nicholson and Zara x Ader Error, the Zara collaboration team are due a raise. And it's the latter collab that responsible for this fantastically slouchy embroidered hoodie that’s serving 'high-end' for less than £100.</p><p> £99.99; <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/hoodie-with-adererror-embroidery-p00264003.html?v1=222732194&v2=2184096" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zara.com" class="link ">zara.com</a></p>
    Between Zara x Studio Nicholson and Zara x Ader Error, the Zara collaboration team are due a raise. And it's the latter collab that responsible for this fantastically slouchy embroidered hoodie that’s serving 'high-end' for less than £100.

    £99.99; zara.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.picante.shop/collections/new/products/peaks-olive-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Whether spotted sipping cocktails in Brighton Beach House or munching on brunch in Louie London, British socialites are seldom seen without their Picante hoodies. And if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for you – hence, we bring this ‘olive’ layer to your attention.</p><p>£110; <a href="https://www.picante.shop/collections/new/products/peaks-olive-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:picante.shop" class="link ">picante.shop</a></p>
    Whether spotted sipping cocktails in Brighton Beach House or munching on brunch in Louie London, British socialites are seldom seen without their Picante hoodies. And if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for you – hence, we bring this ‘olive’ layer to your attention.

    £110; picante.shop

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.championstore.com/en_gb/university-print-heavy-cotton-hoodie-ss22?channable=0317d7696400313233333934c2&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLc4MQCug_ak2mW2TdvXVWnnUMgZv7OEMzB1TUL27CimwAYfI1Bl5V4aAvo9EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The easiest way to submit to the prep trend this autumn is by grabbing a university print hoodie from Champion. Extra frat points go to those who style it with some matching Nike Dunks.</p><p>£32.50; <a href="https://www.championstore.com/en_gb/university-print-heavy-cotton-hoodie-ss22?channable=0317d7696400313233333934c2&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLc4MQCug_ak2mW2TdvXVWnnUMgZv7OEMzB1TUL27CimwAYfI1Bl5V4aAvo9EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:championstore.com" class="link ">championstore.com</a></p>
    The easiest way to submit to the prep trend this autumn is by grabbing a university print hoodie from Champion. Extra frat points go to those who style it with some matching Nike Dunks.

    £32.50; championstore.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/entire-studios-full-zip-funnel-neck-cotton-jersey-hoody_R04064509/#colour=CORK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>An earthy-hued zip hoodie is as essential to a 2023 wardrobe as a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/fashion/g40733651/the-best-cargo-trousers-of-2022-will-save-the-day//the-best-cargo-trousers-of-2022-will-save-the-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trusty pair of cargos" class="link ">trusty pair of cargos</a>. Entire Studios’ iteration is complete with a funnel neck, two slip pockets and ribbed trims. </p><p>£135; <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/entire-studios-full-zip-funnel-neck-cotton-jersey-hoody_R04064509/#colour=CORK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:selfridges.com" class="link ">selfridges.com</a></p>
    An earthy-hued zip hoodie is as essential to a 2023 wardrobe as a trusty pair of cargos. Entire Studios’ iteration is complete with a funnel neck, two slip pockets and ribbed trims.

    £135; selfridges.com

  • <p><a class="link " href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/commas-polka-dot-textured-beach-hoodie-item-18457233.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Inspired by the night sky, Commas’ black textured hoodie is capable of adding an extra dimension to those easy blacked-out ‘fits you’ll be gravitating towards for the remainder of the year.</p><p>£116; <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/commas-polka-dot-textured-beach-hoodie-item-18457233.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farfetch.com" class="link ">farfetch.com</a></p>
    Inspired by the night sky, Commas’ black textured hoodie is capable of adding an extra dimension to those easy blacked-out ‘fits you’ll be gravitating towards for the remainder of the year.

    £116; farfetch.com

<p><a class="link " href="https://www.gucci.com/uk/en_gb/pr/men/ready-to-wear-for-men/tracksuit-sweatshirts-for-men/sweatshirts-for-men/gucci-ha-ha-ha-cherry-sweatshirt-p-711331XJE4X4120" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Despite the connotations of its moniker, Gucci’s collection with Mr Harry Styles isn’t funny, it’s serious. Peep the collab's expertly-cut whimsical graphic hoodie for confirmation that they're not playing. </p><p>£1,000; <a href="https://www.gucci.com/uk/en_gb/pr/men/ready-to-wear-for-men/tracksuit-sweatshirts-for-men/sweatshirts-for-men/gucci-ha-ha-ha-cherry-sweatshirt-p-711331XJE4X4120" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gucci.com" class="link ">gucci.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://seventhstores.com/collections/men-tops/products/dollar-v2-zipped-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>London-based marque Seventh is responsible for producing the warmest, comfiest, most flattering hoodie on the market: the V2. This particular take – complete with a zip and a ‘dollar’ paint job – is an absolute must for those awkward transitional periods.</p><p>£220; <a href="https://seventhstores.com/collections/men-tops/products/dollar-v2-zipped-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seventhstores.com" class="link ">seventhstores.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.dior.com/en_gb/fashion/products/313J653A0807_C988_TS-dior-by-erl-hooded-sweatshirt-relaxed-fit?loopcd=COg%7Cc%7Cg%7C313J653A0807_C988_TS%7C118034957417&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLecnMrLLt2hnlmmG5Bh2gByRagaltKaaZNsIhfUGvBawJFJDC3yfdYaAhM_EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Inspired by the Cali-cool vibe of Venice Beach, Eli Russell Linnetz concocts laid-back hoodies that are just different enough to elevate those super-ordinary get-ups, no matter how ironic they may be. This particular piece belongs to the ERL x Dior team-up that saw Linnetz work alongside Kim Jones, Dior Men's Artistic Director, to elevate his signature designs. </p><p>£1,300; <a href="https://www.dior.com/en_gb/fashion/products/313J653A0807_C988_TS-dior-by-erl-hooded-sweatshirt-relaxed-fit?loopcd=COg%7Cc%7Cg%7C313J653A0807_C988_TS%7C118034957417&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLecnMrLLt2hnlmmG5Bh2gByRagaltKaaZNsIhfUGvBawJFJDC3yfdYaAhM_EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dior.com" class="link ">dior.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://pangaia.com/products/pangaia-x-kenny-scharf-365-signature-hoodie-paradis-perdu-jade-green?currency=gbp&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcmC-m8oCoCK6v-a2TJg4NrjTkWePgeAXHDBqNHATDafnLEmr5GUMsaAmoMEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>This limited-edition Kenny Scharf x Pangaia hoodie – complete with a profound verse on the chest and cartoonish graphic on the back – is a tangible manifestation of 'Business at the front, party in the back’. </p><p>£205; <a href="https://pangaia.com/products/pangaia-x-kenny-scharf-365-signature-hoodie-paradis-perdu-jade-green?currency=gbp&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcmC-m8oCoCK6v-a2TJg4NrjTkWePgeAXHDBqNHATDafnLEmr5GUMsaAmoMEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pangaia.com" class="link ">pangaia.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.jacquemus.com/en_gb/le-sweatshirt-jacquemus/226JS210-2120-850.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Simon Porte Jacquemus is a wiz at designing approachable apparel with long-lasting appeal – a prime example being this fuss-free wordmark hoodie that comes in eight colour options. </p><p>£235; <a href="https://www.jacquemus.com/en_gb/le-sweatshirt-jacquemus/226JS210-2120-850.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jacquemus.com" class="link ">jacquemus.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.endclothing.com/gb/cole-buxton-boxing-print-popover-hoody-cb-boxhdy-vbk.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Global warming calls for oversized, weighty, apocalypse-appropriate hoodies. Enter Cole Buxton’s Fight Camp collection.</p><p>£155; <a href="https://www.endclothing.com/gb/cole-buxton-boxing-print-popover-hoody-cb-boxhdy-vbk.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:endclothing.com" class="link ">endclothing.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/winnie-ny-pouch-pocket-cotton-hoodie-item-18243638.aspx?size=21&storeid=10600&pup_e=3337&pup_cid=206008&pup_id=18243638-21&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=2069866725&af_c_id=2069866725&af_keywords=aud-300952013968%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=76660406536&af_ad_id=61195989096&af_sub1=119354880&af_sub5=18243638-21&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcLDQKqr0z73dChbpwZ8JAupZ2Hc4a9Wk_gtRV3lgEMotSG4tMQKXEaAg7mEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>We appreciate rising set-up Winnie New York for a slew of reasons. Most of all, we value its dedication to producing approachable wardrobe staples like this verdant green hoodie. </p><p>£138; <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/winnie-ny-pouch-pocket-cotton-hoodie-item-18243638.aspx?size=21&storeid=10600&pup_e=3337&pup_cid=206008&pup_id=18243638-21&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=2069866725&af_c_id=2069866725&af_keywords=aud-300952013968%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=76660406536&af_ad_id=61195989096&af_sub1=119354880&af_sub5=18243638-21&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLcLDQKqr0z73dChbpwZ8JAupZ2Hc4a9Wk_gtRV3lgEMotSG4tMQKXEaAg7mEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farfetch.com" class="link ">farfetch.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/unknown-uk-rhinestone-dagger-hoodie-item-19301963.aspx?size=23&storeid=11218&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=1603618026&af_c_id=1603618026&af_keywords=aud-297012352259%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=66294290292&af_ad_id=305209734602&af_sub1=126432714&af_sub5=19301963-23&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLf00wFy6vmp_500uPDW2T-1sKeSAmyWnbst4DI6NJTsuyBimAvVZJsaAtREEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>A hoodie is an ever-evolving menswear staple, and as we wave goodbye to boxy, seamless silhouettes, thick, double-zip styles redolent of the Noughties will prevail. Who does them best? Unknown, arguably. </p><p>£248; <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/unknown-uk-rhinestone-dagger-hoodie-item-19301963.aspx?size=23&storeid=11218&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=1603618026&af_c_id=1603618026&af_keywords=aud-297012352259%3Apla-416480139308&af_adset_id=66294290292&af_ad_id=305209734602&af_sub1=126432714&af_sub5=19301963-23&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLf00wFy6vmp_500uPDW2T-1sKeSAmyWnbst4DI6NJTsuyBimAvVZJsaAtREEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farfetch.com" class="link ">farfetch.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://ksubi.uk/products/unity-kash-hoodie-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The most apparent piece from Ksuibi’s Unity collection is this aged-washed, jet-black premium loopback fleece hoodie that we’re really, really into. </p><p>£160; <a href="https://ksubi.uk/products/unity-kash-hoodie-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ksubi.uk" class="link ">ksubi.uk</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://uk.representclo.com/products/represent-owners-club-hoodie-maroon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>You’d be forgiven for presuming that Represent solely caters to millennials. It’s all a lot of them wear, after all. But the Manchester-based label’s Owners Club range is something every man could get away with.</p><p>£155; <a href="https://uk.representclo.com/products/represent-owners-club-hoodie-maroon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:uk.representclo.com" class="link ">uk.representclo.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.percivalclo.com/products/quite-pricey-hoodie-percival-x-harry-lambert-pink?variant=39892914569319&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLfUgq5ialVcVp26QykDIfrWYJvGn_twDh7lOTwHJqXh_PDzyVzx72saAmAjEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The limited-edition Harry Lambert x Percival ‘Quite Pricey’ hoodie is surprisingly affordable. In fact, it’s so inexpensive, you might as well grab it in both colours. </p><p>£28; <a href="https://www.percivalclo.com/products/quite-pricey-hoodie-percival-x-harry-lambert-pink?variant=39892914569319&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLfUgq5ialVcVp26QykDIfrWYJvGn_twDh7lOTwHJqXh_PDzyVzx72saAmAjEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:percivalclo.com" class="link ">percivalclo.com</a> </p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/hoodie-with-adererror-embroidery-p00264003.html?v1=222732194&v2=2184096" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Between Zara x Studio Nicholson and Zara x Ader Error, the Zara collaboration team are due a raise. And it's the latter collab that responsible for this fantastically slouchy embroidered hoodie that’s serving 'high-end' for less than £100.</p><p> £99.99; <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/hoodie-with-adererror-embroidery-p00264003.html?v1=222732194&v2=2184096" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zara.com" class="link ">zara.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.picante.shop/collections/new/products/peaks-olive-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Whether spotted sipping cocktails in Brighton Beach House or munching on brunch in Louie London, British socialites are seldom seen without their Picante hoodies. And if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for you – hence, we bring this ‘olive’ layer to your attention.</p><p>£110; <a href="https://www.picante.shop/collections/new/products/peaks-olive-hoodie" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:picante.shop" class="link ">picante.shop</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.championstore.com/en_gb/university-print-heavy-cotton-hoodie-ss22?channable=0317d7696400313233333934c2&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLc4MQCug_ak2mW2TdvXVWnnUMgZv7OEMzB1TUL27CimwAYfI1Bl5V4aAvo9EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The easiest way to submit to the prep trend this autumn is by grabbing a university print hoodie from Champion. Extra frat points go to those who style it with some matching Nike Dunks.</p><p>£32.50; <a href="https://www.championstore.com/en_gb/university-print-heavy-cotton-hoodie-ss22?channable=0317d7696400313233333934c2&gclid=Cj0KCQiA_bieBhDSARIsADU4zLc4MQCug_ak2mW2TdvXVWnnUMgZv7OEMzB1TUL27CimwAYfI1Bl5V4aAvo9EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:championstore.com" class="link ">championstore.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/entire-studios-full-zip-funnel-neck-cotton-jersey-hoody_R04064509/#colour=CORK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>An earthy-hued zip hoodie is as essential to a 2023 wardrobe as a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/fashion/g40733651/the-best-cargo-trousers-of-2022-will-save-the-day//the-best-cargo-trousers-of-2022-will-save-the-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trusty pair of cargos" class="link ">trusty pair of cargos</a>. Entire Studios’ iteration is complete with a funnel neck, two slip pockets and ribbed trims. </p><p>£135; <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/entire-studios-full-zip-funnel-neck-cotton-jersey-hoody_R04064509/#colour=CORK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:selfridges.com" class="link ">selfridges.com</a></p>
<p><a class="link " href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/commas-polka-dot-textured-beach-hoodie-item-18457233.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Inspired by the night sky, Commas’ black textured hoodie is capable of adding an extra dimension to those easy blacked-out ‘fits you’ll be gravitating towards for the remainder of the year.</p><p>£116; <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/men/commas-polka-dot-textured-beach-hoodie-item-18457233.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farfetch.com" class="link ">farfetch.com</a></p>

