Get Your Glow On With These Best At-Home Chemical Peels

  • <p>Remember that episode of <em>Sex and the City</em> when Samantha applied a face peel hours before Carrie's book release party and her skin turned lobster-red and blotchy? Don't let that scare you because today's at-home chemical peels are nothing like what they used to be. </p><p>Less intense than in-office peels, at-home peels help break down the "glue" that keeps complexion-dulling dead skin cells hanging on. "Peels are intended to remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells, giving the face a smoother, more radiant appearance. They work to exfoliate top layers of cells and help clear up clogged pores, breakouts, dull skin, and dry skin," explains dermatologist <a href="https://sobelskin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Howard Sobel" class="link ">Dr. Howard Sobel</a>. "They are also great for minimizing pores and diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines."</p><p>To get the most out of an at-home peel without leaving your skin irritated from over-exfoliation, dermatologists recommend incorporating one into your regimen no more than twice a week. If you're using a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g20055655/best-retinol-cream-serum-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:retinol product" class="link ">retinol product</a>, take a break from it on the days that you use a peel, and be sure to follow up with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g24664513/best-cream-moisturizer-for-dry-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a rich moisturizer" class="link ">a rich moisturizer </a>and, of course, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g39850461/best-sunscreen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunscreen" class="link ">sunscreen</a>. While peels are a good option for most skin types, those with very sensitive skin could experience irritation and should consult a dermatologist before incorporating peels into their routine to determine the best timing and ingredients to use to get the glowing results you crave. </p><p>"Home chemical peels have to be necessarily gentle, so they can be used safely and regularly," says dermatologist <a href="https://www.honetderm.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Linda Chung Honet" class="link ">Dr. Linda Chung Honet</a>. "I like recommending them as a boosting treatment between professional treatments in the office."</p><p>Home peels come in a variety of formulations, from disposable pads to masks to overnight serums. It is important to bear in mind that both "chemical" and "peel" are slight misnomers—many of the key acids you'll find in these products are derived from fruit, and you should not actually see any peeling in your skin. If you do, you've overdone it. Best practice is to look for options with AHAs such as glycolic, lactic, and citric acids as well as brightening ingredients such as <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/beauty-products/g18925665/best-vitamin-c-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link ">vitamin C</a> and ferulic acid. Below we've rounded up some of the home treatments dermatologists recommend to give your skin the clean sweep. </p>
  • <p><strong>Drunk Elephant </strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ft-l-c-sukari-babyfacial-P415777&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a blend of 25% AHAs (glycolic, tartaric, lactic, and citric acids) as well as 2% BHA (salicylic acid) to work both at the skin's surface and down inside the pores, this putty-colored peel leaves skin looking and feeling smoother in 20 minutes, without overpowering sensitive complexions. </p>
    With a blend of 25% AHAs (glycolic, tartaric, lactic, and citric acids) as well as 2% BHA (salicylic acid) to work both at the skin's surface and down inside the pores, this putty-colored peel leaves skin looking and feeling smoother in 20 minutes, without overpowering sensitive complexions.

  • <p><strong>The Ordinary</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Faha-30-bha-2-peeling-solution-P442563&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The high-octane ingredients found in peels mean that many versions also come with steep price tags. Not this bottle, which offers 30% AHAs and 2% BHA for maximum exfoliation on a shoestring budget. </p>
    The high-octane ingredients found in peels mean that many versions also come with steep price tags. Not this bottle, which offers 30% AHAs and 2% BHA for maximum exfoliation on a shoestring budget.

  • <p><strong>Sobel Skin Rx </strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsobel-skin-rx-30-glycolic-acid-peel-P451745&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're ready to take on skincare like a pro, look no further than this 30% glycolic acid peel that will clear away dullness-inducing dead skin cells, help unblock pores, and boost your natural radiance in just two minutes. </p>
    If you're ready to take on skincare like a pro, look no further than this 30% glycolic acid peel that will clear away dullness-inducing dead skin cells, help unblock pores, and boost your natural radiance in just two minutes.

  • <p><strong>Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclinical-grade-resurfacing-liquid-peel-P442005&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you're ready to get serious about smoothing and brightening, this potent two-step peel offers dark spot eliminating power as well as redness-fighting soothers. Step one features lactic and glycolic acid and the pineapple-derived enzyme bromelian and can be customized depending on the amount that you apply. After just two minutes of exfoliation, apply step two which deactivates the peeling action with soothing oatmeal and green tea. </p>
    When you're ready to get serious about smoothing and brightening, this potent two-step peel offers dark spot eliminating power as well as redness-fighting soothers. Step one features lactic and glycolic acid and the pineapple-derived enzyme bromelian and can be customized depending on the amount that you apply. After just two minutes of exfoliation, apply step two which deactivates the peeling action with soothing oatmeal and green tea.

  • <p><strong>Dermalogica </strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Rapid%2BReveal%2BPeel_77334.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These individually portioned tubes of high-potency lactic acid and caviar lime help resurface skin and give your natural collagen production a little nudge to make skin look firmer. </p>
    These individually portioned tubes of high-potency lactic acid and caviar lime help resurface skin and give your natural collagen production a little nudge to make skin look firmer.

  • <p><strong>Glytone</strong></p><p>skinstore.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinstore.com%2Fglytone-rejuvenating-mini-peel-gel%2F11287700.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a 10.8 glycolic acid value, this straightforward gel peel (it has just 7 ingredients) is perfect for those who aren't kidding around with their exfoliation routine. With regular use, it can also help smooth the appearance of uneven texture. </p>
    With a 10.8 glycolic acid value, this straightforward gel peel (it has just 7 ingredients) is perfect for those who aren't kidding around with their exfoliation routine. With regular use, it can also help smooth the appearance of uneven texture.

  • <p><strong>Tata Harper</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fresurfacing-mask-P379707&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Famed for its farm-sourced ingredients, this best-selling mask uses BHA from willow bark and exfoliating pomegranate enzymes to wake up tired-looking skin.</p>
    Famed for its farm-sourced ingredients, this best-selling mask uses BHA from willow bark and exfoliating pomegranate enzymes to wake up tired-looking skin.

  • <p><strong>Lancer Skincare</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$97.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Caviar%2BLime%2BAcid%2BPeel_71179.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Australian caviar lime lends its peeling power to AHA glycolic acid, as well as brightening phytic acid and wrinkle fighting retinol for a do-it-all weekly peel. </p>
    Australian caviar lime lends its peeling power to AHA glycolic acid, as well as brightening phytic acid and wrinkle fighting retinol for a do-it-all weekly peel.

  • <p><strong>Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Falpha-beta-peel-extra-strength-daily-peel-P269122&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Travel can be tough on skin, but these convenient packets of pre-soaked peel wipes with glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids make sure that you can maintain your glow on-the-go. </p>
    Travel can be tough on skin, but these convenient packets of pre-soaked peel wipes with glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids make sure that you can maintain your glow on-the-go.

  • <p><strong>SkinBetter Science</strong></p><p>skinbetter.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.skinbetter.com/alpharet-exfoliating-peel-pads" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dermatologists love SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Exfoliating Peel Pads due to their unique formulation. "They are a great combination of retinoid with alpha-hydroxy and beta-hydroxy acids," says Dr. Honet. "They are effective yet gentle enough to use at home 2-3 times a week and are well-suited for nearly every skincare regimen."</p>
    Dermatologists love SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Exfoliating Peel Pads due to their unique formulation. "They are a great combination of retinoid with alpha-hydroxy and beta-hydroxy acids," says Dr. Honet. "They are effective yet gentle enough to use at home 2-3 times a week and are well-suited for nearly every skincare regimen."

  • <p><strong>Natura Bissé</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fnatura-bisse-glyco-extreme-peel-30ml%2F11329114.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Washington, D.C.-based dermatologist <a href="https://www.sherberandrad.com/dermatology-washington-dc/dermatologist-bio/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Noëlle Sherber" class="link ">Dr. Noëlle Sherber</a> recommends this luxe, ultra-effective peel for a home glow. "It has a nice blend of 5 AHAs (glycolic, lactic, malic, tartaric, and citric acids) plus a BHA," she says. "It also contains an enzyme that is more active at higher temperatures, so a pro tip is to use this on warm skin in the bath or shower for a more intense treatment. It also includes glycerin which is an excellent small molecule hydrator to prevent skin getting dehydrated and flaky."</p>
    Washington, D.C.-based dermatologist Dr. Noëlle Sherber recommends this luxe, ultra-effective peel for a home glow. "It has a nice blend of 5 AHAs (glycolic, lactic, malic, tartaric, and citric acids) plus a BHA," she says. "It also contains an enzyme that is more active at higher temperatures, so a pro tip is to use this on warm skin in the bath or shower for a more intense treatment. It also includes glycerin which is an excellent small molecule hydrator to prevent skin getting dehydrated and flaky."

  • <p><strong>Peter Thomas Roth</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fmax-complexion-correction-pads-xlsImpprod540352&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Though formulated to tackle acne—chiefly with 2% salicylic acid—these powerful pads are also super effective at whisking away the dryness that can cause fine lines, minimizing pores, and regulating oil production. </p>
    Though formulated to tackle acne—chiefly with 2% salicylic acid—these powerful pads are also super effective at whisking away the dryness that can cause fine lines, minimizing pores, and regulating oil production.

  • <p><strong>Kate Somerville</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fkate-somerville-kateceuticals-resurfacing-overnight-peel-with-glycolic-acid-retinol-niacinamide-P470535&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wake up with a visibly brighter complexion after using an overnight treatment, such as this multi-tasker from Kate Somerville, which tackles dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and pores with glycolic acid, ceramide-encapsulated retinol, and niacinamide. </p>
    Wake up with a visibly brighter complexion after using an overnight treatment, such as this multi-tasker from Kate Somerville, which tackles dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and pores with glycolic acid, ceramide-encapsulated retinol, and niacinamide.

  • <p><strong>Ambari Beauty</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$92.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fambari-beauty-1-oz-gold-profection22-mask-prod165190026&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This super-potent rinse-off treatment mask incorporates a blend of 22% AHAs, plus adaptogenic reishi mushroom and comforting CBD, to polish skin and boost glow in only 10-15 minutes. </p>
    This super-potent rinse-off treatment mask incorporates a blend of 22% AHAs, plus adaptogenic reishi mushroom and comforting CBD, to polish skin and boost glow in only 10-15 minutes.

  • <p><strong>Dr. Loretta</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fdr.-loretta-micro-peel-peptide-pads%2F12695142.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These anti-aging peel pads from Dr. Loretta incorporate plant peptides in the formulation, so that skin is receiving a hit of hydration and nourishment while also being treated with low pH medical grade 10% glycolic acid. </p>
    These anti-aging peel pads from Dr. Loretta incorporate plant peptides in the formulation, so that skin is receiving a hit of hydration and nourishment while also being treated with low pH medical grade 10% glycolic acid.

  • <p><strong>Paula's Choice</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpaula-s-choice-skin-perfecting-25-aha-2-bha-exfoliant-peel-P469528&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In just 10 minutes, a combination of 25% AHAs and 2% BHA do just the trick to visibly brighten skin, refine texture, smooth any fine line and wrinkles, and unclog pores. Also, shoutout to the butterfly pea flower, which calms redness and soothes skin.</p>
    In just 10 minutes, a combination of 25% AHAs and 2% BHA do just the trick to visibly brighten skin, refine texture, smooth any fine line and wrinkles, and unclog pores. Also, shoutout to the butterfly pea flower, which calms redness and soothes skin.

  • <p><strong>Stacked Skincare</strong></p><p>stackedskincare.com</p><p><strong>$122.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstackedskincare.com%2Fcollections%2Fpeels%2Fproducts%2Ftca-multi-acid-face-peel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fbeauty-products%2Fg26961326%2Fbest-chemical-peel-at-home%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This multi-tasking, at-home peel has a lightweight, liquid texture that's packed with five acids—including lactic and glycolic—that gently minimize dullness and dark spots, prevent acne, promote radiance, and soften fine lines. Even better? No rinsing required.</p>
    This multi-tasking, at-home peel has a lightweight, liquid texture that's packed with five acids—including lactic and glycolic—that gently minimize dullness and dark spots, prevent acne, promote radiance, and soften fine lines. Even better? No rinsing required.

