These Are the Best High Chairs of 2020, According to the Good Housekeeping Institute

When it comes to high chairs, every family evaluates them a little bit differently. Some want to plunk baby down with a bottle as soon as they can sit unassisted, in which case they'd need a chair that goes into a reclining position. Others would rather wait until solid foods are introduced, when they'd need a chair with a big, easy-to-clean tray. And for others, gathering around the table is important, and they want a high chair that will grow with them from those early newborn stages through adulthood.

What should parents look for when choosing a high chair?

Starting in mid-2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has implemented updated safety standards for high chairs used at home and restaurants. Before the switch, high chair injuries were responsible for more than 18,000 emergency-room visits, mostly caused when a child tried to climb in or out of a high chair; when the chair tipped over as a child pushed or rocked backwards; or when parts of the high chair (like the restraint, tray, or lock) failed to work properly. Now, all chairs are required to have a passive crotch restraint and a three-point restraint system that goes around a child's waist. If you can find a five-point restraint, which also goes over the shoulders, even better. In addition, newer chairs will be harder to tip over, which is something to think about when you're considering an old hand-me-down. Either way, as with all baby gear, it's best to register with the manufacturer, so you can be notified of any recalls; you can also sign up for general baby-related recalls through the CPSC website.

How we chose our best high chairs

While safety is paramount when considering options for any baby gear, it's not the only thing to keep in mind. In addition to how secure they are, these Good Housekeeping Institute-tested high chairs were also rated on the ease of assembly and use, how quickly they were able to be cleaned, and how easily they moved around and folded or unfolded. Whether you're looking to invest in something you'll use for years or just want an extra to keep at Grandma's house, here are the Good Housekeeping Institute picks.