These Are the Best High Chairs of 2020, According to the Good Housekeeping Institute

<p>When it comes to high chairs, every family evaluates them a little bit differently. Some want to plunk baby down with a bottle as soon as they can sit unassisted, in which case they'd need a chair that goes into a reclining position. Others would rather wait until solid foods are introduced, when they'd need a chair with a big, easy-to-clean tray. And for others, gathering around the table is important, and they want a high chair that will grow with them from those early newborn stages through adulthood.</p><h2 class="body-h2">What should parents look for when choosing a high chair?</h2><p>Starting in mid-2019, the <a href="https://www.cpsc.gov/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Consumer Product Safety Commission" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Consumer Product Safety Commission</a> (CPSC) has implemented <a href="https://cpsc.gov/content/cpsc-approves-new-federal-safety-standard-for-high-chairs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:updated safety standards for high chairs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">updated safety standards for high chairs</a> used at home and restaurants. Before the switch, high chair injuries were responsible for more than 18,000 emergency-room visits, mostly caused when a child tried to climb in or out of a high chair; when the chair tipped over as a child pushed or rocked backwards; or when parts of the high chair (like the restraint, tray, or lock) failed to work properly. Now, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/a21600303/high-chair-safety-standards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all chairs are required" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all chairs are required</a> to have a passive crotch restraint and a three-point restraint system that goes around a child's waist. If you can find a five-point restraint, which also goes over the shoulders, even better. In addition, newer chairs will be harder to tip over, which is something to think about when you're considering an old hand-me-down. Either way, as with all baby gear, it's best to register with the manufacturer, so you can be notified of any recalls; you can also sign up for general baby-related recalls through the <a href="https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/Subscribe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CPSC website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CPSC website</a>. </p><hr><p><strong>Best Overall:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y5SR6LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Graco EveryStep 7-in-1 High Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Graco EveryStep 7-in-1 High Chair</a><strong><br>Best for Small Spaces:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083PTWZ2Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baby Jogger City Bistro High Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baby Jogger City Bistro High Chair</a><strong><br>Most Portable:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Inglesina-Fast-Table-Chair-Award-Winning/dp/B00IOGIM9S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inglesina Fast Table Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Inglesina Fast Table Chair</a><strong><br>Best Design: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stokke-Tripp-Trapp-Chair-Natural/dp/B07KQQHX6H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tripp Trapp by Stokke" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tripp Trapp by Stokke</a><strong><br>Affordable Design:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Keekaroo-Height-Right-Chair-Natural/dp/B0044R7I00?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keekaroo Height Right High Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Keekaroo Height Right High Chair</a><strong><br>Best Convertible:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Tot-Sprout-Chair-Cover/dp/B07K2RCRXB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OXO Tot Sprout Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">OXO Tot Sprout Chair</a><strong><br>Affordable Convertible:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Safety-1st-Grow-Chair-Birchbark/dp/B082Y6BPZ6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Safety 1st 3-in-1 Grow & Go High Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Safety 1st 3-in-1 Grow & Go High Chair</a><strong><br>Best Value: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ikea.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Fantilop-high-chair-with-tray-silver-color-white-silver-color-s89228434%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Fg32685822%2Fbest-high-chair%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:IKEA Antilop High Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">IKEA Antilop High Chair</a><strong><br>Easy to Move:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Boon-Flair-Pedestal-High-Chair/dp/B082YRFWG1/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boon Flair Pedestal High Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boon Flair Pedestal High Chair</a><strong><br>Most Features:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Peg-Perego-Siesta-Highchair-Arancia/dp/B006T6CKG6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32685822%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peg Perego Siesta High Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Peg Perego Siesta High Chair</a></p><hr><h2 class="body-h2">How we chose our best high chairs </h2><p>While safety is paramount when considering options for any baby gear, it's not the only thing to keep in mind. In addition to how secure they are, these Good Housekeeping Institute-tested high chairs were also rated on the ease of assembly and use, how quickly they were able to be cleaned, and how easily they moved around and folded or unfolded. Whether you're looking to invest in something you'll use for years or just want an extra to keep at Grandma's house, here are the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> picks. </p>
For not a huge price tag, the Graco Every Step offers a lot of functionality, and can convert to accommodate lots of living situations over the years. It starts as an infant seat with three reclining positions, then becomes a baby high chair with seven adjustable heights. But it doesn't end there: The seat and the base can separate, so the seat can become a booster that sits on top of a regular dining chair, and the base becomes a step-stool for a big kid. (This is extra handy when Kid #1 is in the step-stool phase and Kid #2 is in the infant-booster-seat phase — you don't have to run out and buy additional high chairs and booster seats to for everyone.) Testers found the different configurations easy to use, but the one thing they didn't like is that it has a large footprint. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 40 lbs for infant functions and 60 lbs for toddler/big kid functions.
For not a huge price tag, the Graco Every Step offers a lot of functionality, and can convert to accommodate lots of living situations over the years. It starts as an infant seat with three reclining positions, then becomes a baby high chair with seven adjustable heights. But it doesn't end there: The seat and the base can separate, so the seat can become a booster that sits on top of a regular dining chair, and the base becomes a step-stool for a big kid. (This is extra handy when Kid #1 is in the step-stool phase and Kid #2 is in the infant-booster-seat phase — you don't have to run out and buy additional high chairs and booster seats to for everyone.) Testers found the different configurations easy to use, but the one thing they didn't like is that it has a large footprint. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 40 lbs for infant functions and 60 lbs for toddler/big kid functions.

When space is at a premium, the Baby Jogger City Bistro High Chair might be the perfect fit. The manufacturer states that, when it folds down, it winds up being only 80% of its original size. And yet, there's still room to pack in a load of features: It can be adjusted to four different heigh positions, has a footrest with calf support, and also comes with a machine-washable cushion and dishwasher-safe tray insert. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 40 lbs.
When space is at a premium, the Baby Jogger City Bistro High Chair might be the perfect fit. The manufacturer states that, when it folds down, it winds up being only 80% of its original size. And yet, there's still room to pack in a load of features: It can be adjusted to four different heigh positions, has a footrest with calf support, and also comes with a machine-washable cushion and dishwasher-safe tray insert. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 40 lbs.

The Ingelsina Fast Table Chair is a game-changer when it comes to traveling — it clips onto most tables (so long as they don't have an apron or lip). It comes with a convenient carrying case, so you can just take it with you to Grandma's house if she doesn't have a high chair. It's also great in restaurants if you think they might not have high chairs at the ready or if you want to avoid a potentially germy seat. At home, you can use it as your every-day high chair, but crumbs do slide under the clips, so remember to remove it for cleaning. It comes in a wide range of colors, and has a back pocket for bib storage. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 37 lbs.
The Ingelsina Fast Table Chair is a game-changer when it comes to traveling — it clips onto most tables (so long as they don't have an apron or lip). It comes with a convenient carrying case, so you can just take it with you to Grandma's house if she doesn't have a high chair. It's also great in restaurants if you think they might not have high chairs at the ready or if you want to avoid a potentially germy seat. At home, you can use it as your every-day high chair, but crumbs do slide under the clips, so remember to remove it for cleaning. It comes in a wide range of colors, and has a back pocket for bib storage. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 37 lbs.

The Stokke Tripp Trapp will blend with any modern décor thanks to its many color options and sleek, crevice-free design, which makes it easy to clean. Be careful when purchasing, though: Sometimes you have to buy the tray attachment, newborn set, infant seat, and cushioning separately, as the Tripp Trapp is intended to be pulled right up to the table as a youth chair. It has a high price, but it's intended to last — the chair can potentially hold the weight of an adult. Age of first use: 0 months (with newborn set). Weight limit: 242 lbs.
The Stokke Tripp Trapp will blend with any modern décor thanks to its many color options and sleek, crevice-free design, which makes it easy to clean. Be careful when purchasing, though: Sometimes you have to buy the tray attachment, newborn set, infant seat, and cushioning separately, as the Tripp Trapp is intended to be pulled right up to the table as a youth chair. It has a high price, but it's intended to last — the chair can potentially hold the weight of an adult. Age of first use: 0 months (with newborn set). Weight limit: 242 lbs.

For parents who like the design of the Stokke Tripp Trapp but not the price, the Keekaroo Height Right High Chair has a similar modern look at a lower price point. And, like the Tripp Trapp, it also converts into a youth or adult chair that holds up to 250 pounds. You can purchase an infant insert that makes more suitable for younger ones, but despite the name a child still needs to be learning how to sit up unassisted to use it because it only has a three-point safety harness. The chair comes in three colors — natural, espresso, or mahogany — but you can get the cushion and infant seat in a variety of hues. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 250 lbs.
For parents who like the design of the Stokke Tripp Trapp but not the price, the Keekaroo Height Right High Chair has a similar modern look at a lower price point. And, like the Tripp Trapp, it also converts into a youth or adult chair that holds up to 250 pounds. You can purchase an infant insert that makes more suitable for younger ones, but despite the name a child still needs to be learning how to sit up unassisted to use it because it only has a three-point safety harness. The chair comes in three colors — natural, espresso, or mahogany — but you can get the cushion and infant seat in a variety of hues. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 250 lbs.

The Oxo Tot Sprout Highchair is easy to adjust after initial set up: You can transition from a highchair into a child-size chair without tools. Just remove the seat, harness, and tray, and adjust the footrest as needed. Between meals you can easily wipe down the padding, but you'll have to do a deep clean under the cushions regularly as crumbs can sneak under. The padding comes in lots of colors, and you can choose between birch, walnut, and white legs. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 60 lbs.
The Oxo Tot Sprout Highchair is easy to adjust after initial set up: You can transition from a highchair into a child-size chair without tools. Just remove the seat, harness, and tray, and adjust the footrest as needed. Between meals you can easily wipe down the padding, but you'll have to do a deep clean under the cushions regularly as crumbs can sneak under. The padding comes in lots of colors, and you can choose between birch, walnut, and white legs. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 60 lbs.

This high chair has just the right amount of customization for its price: It works as an infant recliner with three different angles of recline, a toddler high chair with six different height positions and adjustable footrest, and a child seat. It also wheels away when you don't need it, or folds up for easy storage. Plus, it has that all-important, five-point harness. Testers loved how easy-to-clean the cushion was — all it needs is a wipe-down after meals. And, with a 50-pound weight limit, families can feed the baby, put the baby down in the crib, and then plunk the toddler down in the same chair. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 60 lbs.
This high chair has just the right amount of customization for its price: It works as an infant recliner with three different angles of recline, a toddler high chair with six different height positions and adjustable footrest, and a child seat. It also wheels away when you don't need it, or folds up for easy storage. Plus, it has that all-important, five-point harness. Testers loved how easy-to-clean the cushion was — all it needs is a wipe-down after meals. And, with a 50-pound weight limit, families can feed the baby, put the baby down in the crib, and then plunk the toddler down in the same chair. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 60 lbs.

If you're looking to save a few dollars or want to keep an extra high chair at Grandma's house, you can't beat the price of IKEA's Antilop. The whole thing wipes clean, and it's incredibly light and easy to move around. But the price also means it has no frills: It doesn't come with a cushion or footrest, it doesn't fold (you have to take the legs off to store it), and the height doesn't adjust. Also, since it only has a safety buckle at the waist, it's only for babies who can already sit up unsupported. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 33 lbs.
If you're looking to save a few dollars or want to keep an extra high chair at Grandma's house, you can't beat the price of IKEA's Antilop. The whole thing wipes clean, and it's incredibly light and easy to move around. But the price also means it has no frills: It doesn't come with a cushion or footrest, it doesn't fold (you have to take the legs off to store it), and the height doesn't adjust. Also, since it only has a safety buckle at the waist, it's only for babies who can already sit up unsupported. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 33 lbs.

This chair looks like it fits right in around any modern kitchen table, but it's not just stylish — it's super functional, too. It has a one-piece seat, and the lack of crevices mean it's easy to wipe down after each meal. It's also light enough to move around the house with just one hand, so you can use it anywhere you need a seat. And you can raise or lower the height continuously, so it's an exact match for your table and can be used without the tray, so it's suitable for kids up to 4 years. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 50 lbs.
This chair looks like it fits right in around any modern kitchen table, but it's not just stylish — it's super functional, too. It has a one-piece seat, and the lack of crevices mean it's easy to wipe down after each meal. It's also light enough to move around the house with just one hand, so you can use it anywhere you need a seat. And you can raise or lower the height continuously, so it's an exact match for your table and can be used without the tray, so it's suitable for kids up to 4 years. Age of first use: 6 months. Weight limit: 50 lbs.

The engineers at the Good Housekeeping Institute found this chair to be easy to set up and move (just add wheels!) and convenient to use. It comes with a handy back pocket for bib storage, a "splat mat" to help control spills, and a dishwasher-safe tray that can be folded up with the chair. You can also set it at a variety of heights and angles of incline, so you can use it as your baby ages — when you're past the high-chair stage, you can just remove the tray and use it as a regular seat at the table. Age of first use: 0 months. Weight limit: 45 lbs.
The engineers at the Good Housekeeping Institute found this chair to be easy to set up and move (just add wheels!) and convenient to use. It comes with a handy back pocket for bib storage, a "splat mat" to help control spills, and a dishwasher-safe tray that can be folded up with the chair. You can also set it at a variety of heights and angles of incline, so you can use it as your baby ages — when you're past the high-chair stage, you can just remove the tray and use it as a regular seat at the table. Age of first use: 0 months. Weight limit: 45 lbs.

