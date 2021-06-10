The Best Hex Wrenches for Any Size Project

Hex wrenches, also known as Allen keys, are designed for use on screws or bolts that have a hexagonal recess, as opposed to the typical Phillips or flathead versions more commonly seen. They vary a bit in how they're organized, but most hex wrenches have the same L-shaped design — allowing you to choose between using the shorter end when you need to generate more torque, and the longer end if you need that extra reach. Because of the prevalence of both standard and metric-sized fasteners, wrench kits will typically include a set of each type.
What to Consider
The biggest factor to think about when choosing hex wrenches is how you’re going to be using them. If you just want a basic set on hand for occasional tasks that might come up, you can probably start out with a smaller, compact set that you can just toss in a drawer. But, if you think you’ll be using them frequently, like maintaining your bicycle, or assembling furniture, you might want to go with a more comprehensive set that even includes those extra-small sizes. Storage is also something to think about, and if you’re tight on space, consider avoiding any of the bulkier options.
How We Selected
In our career as a residential and commercial carpenter, we’ve tackled a wide variety of home repair and maintenance tasks, many of which required hex wrenches. This experience has taught us the benefits of full-length versions, larger T-handle options, as well as those compact sets that fold into a handle, and we did our best to include a good balance of all these types in our list. We also tried to include a good range of prices as well, although we decided not to include any extra-cheap options, as we’ve found them to not be worth the hassle.