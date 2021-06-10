The Best Hex Wrenches for Any Size Project

  • <p>Hex wrenches, also known as <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/a4114/how-to-use-an-allen-wrench/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allen keys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Allen keys</a>, are designed for use on screws or bolts that have a hexagonal recess, as opposed to the typical Phillips or flathead versions more commonly seen. They vary a bit in how they're organized, but most hex wrenches have the same L-shaped design — allowing you to choose between using the shorter end when you need to generate more torque, and the longer end if you need that extra reach. Because of the prevalence of both standard and metric-sized fasteners, wrench kits will typically include a set of each type.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>The biggest factor to think about when choosing hex wrenches is how you’re going to be using them. If you just want a basic set on hand for occasional tasks that might come up, you can probably start out with a smaller, compact set that you can just toss in a drawer. But, if you think you’ll be using them frequently, like maintaining your bicycle, or assembling furniture, you might want to go with a more comprehensive set that even includes those extra-small sizes. Storage is also something to think about, and if you’re tight on space, consider avoiding any of the bulkier options. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>In our career as a residential and commercial carpenter, we’ve tackled a wide variety of home repair and maintenance tasks, many of which required hex wrenches. This experience has taught us the benefits of full-length versions, larger T-handle options, as well as those compact sets that fold into a handle, and we did our best to include a good balance of all these types in our list. We also tried to include a good range of prices as well, although we decided not to include any extra-cheap options, as we’ve found them to not be worth the hassle.</p>
    Hex wrenches, also known as Allen keys, are designed for use on screws or bolts that have a hexagonal recess, as opposed to the typical Phillips or flathead versions more commonly seen. They vary a bit in how they're organized, but most hex wrenches have the same L-shaped design — allowing you to choose between using the shorter end when you need to generate more torque, and the longer end if you need that extra reach. Because of the prevalence of both standard and metric-sized fasteners, wrench kits will typically include a set of each type.

    What to Consider

    The biggest factor to think about when choosing hex wrenches is how you’re going to be using them. If you just want a basic set on hand for occasional tasks that might come up, you can probably start out with a smaller, compact set that you can just toss in a drawer. But, if you think you’ll be using them frequently, like maintaining your bicycle, or assembling furniture, you might want to go with a more comprehensive set that even includes those extra-small sizes. Storage is also something to think about, and if you’re tight on space, consider avoiding any of the bulkier options.

    How We Selected

    In our career as a residential and commercial carpenter, we’ve tackled a wide variety of home repair and maintenance tasks, many of which required hex wrenches. This experience has taught us the benefits of full-length versions, larger T-handle options, as well as those compact sets that fold into a handle, and we did our best to include a good balance of all these types in our list. We also tried to include a good range of prices as well, although we decided not to include any extra-cheap options, as we’ve found them to not be worth the hassle.

  A hard-sided storage box helps keep this set organized, as well as protecting it from getting damaged when tossed into a toolbox or drawer. We love the range of sizes provided as well, with both standard and metric types represented, and including extremely small .028-inch and .7mm options. 

The hanging keyhole on the back is also a nice perk, and makes it easy to store on a hook or nail in your workshop. A black oxide finish makes these especially durable, and reduces the chances of corrosion from exposure to the elements.
    1) TEKTON 25253 Hex Key Set

    TEKTON

    amazon.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    A hard-sided storage box helps keep this set organized, as well as protecting it from getting damaged when tossed into a toolbox or drawer. We love the range of sizes provided as well, with both standard and metric types represented, and including extremely small .028-inch and .7mm options.

    The hanging keyhole on the back is also a nice perk, and makes it easy to store on a hook or nail in your workshop. A black oxide finish makes these especially durable, and reduces the chances of corrosion from exposure to the elements.

  These T-handle wrenches aren't as compact as some of our other models, but with a handy storage case, they're still convenient to store when not in use. The two sides of the case are color-coded, making it easy to keep standard and metric options separated and organized. The thick, rubber-coated handles provide a nice sturdy grip while you twist, and they're also labeled with large, easy to read sizes, so you'll grab the right one every time. Plus, at just 2.15 pounds, they won't add much weight to your toolbox or backpack.
    2) CRAFTSMAN CMHT26001 T-Handle Hex Key Set

    Craftsman

    amazon.com

    29.98

    Shop Now

    These T-handle wrenches aren’t as compact as some of our other models, but with a handy storage case, they’re still convenient to store when not in use. The two sides of the case are color-coded, making it easy to keep standard and metric options separated and organized. The thick, rubber-coated handles provide a nice sturdy grip while you twist, and they’re also labeled with large, easy to read sizes, so you’ll grab the right one every time. Plus, at just 2.15 pounds, they won’t add much weight to your toolbox or backpack.

  This set combines versatility with a compact size, thanks to its convenient ball-end wrenches and folding storage sleeve. Unlike traditional hex wrenches that need to be inserted vertically, these feature a ball-shaped end that can be used at an angle, making them ideal for use in awkward or tight areas that don't have much space to maneuver. We're big fans of their chamfered ends, too, which make them slide into openings easier, and also help to reduce overall wear and tear. They're also relatively long, which makes it easier to generate more torque when you're dealing with stubborn fasteners.
    3) TEKTON 25282 Ball End Hex Key Set

    TEKTON

    amazon.com

    $15.52

    Shop Now

    This set combines versatility with a compact size, thanks to its convenient ball-end wrenches and folding storage sleeve. Unlike traditional hex wrenches that need to be inserted vertically, these feature a ball-shaped end that can be used at an angle, making them ideal for use in awkward or tight areas that don’t have much space to maneuver. We’re big fans of their chamfered ends, too, which make them slide into openings easier, and also help to reduce overall wear and tear. They’re also relatively long, which makes it easier to generate more torque when you’re dealing with stubborn fasteners.

  A single ratcheting T-handle with a set of quick-change hex bits makes this kit a perfect option for those who don't have a ton of storage space for an entire set of handled wrenches. It also includes several screwdriver bits as well, which is always a nice perk. 

We're fans of DeWalt storage cases like this one, and have found them to be extremely durable even after years of regular use. It doesn't have the best range of hex sizes like our other sets do, but if you don't plan on working with many small fasteners, it could still be a great choice.
    4) DEWALT DWHT70265 Ratcheting T-Handle Hex Key Set

    Dewalt

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    A single ratcheting T-handle with a set of quick-change hex bits makes this kit a perfect option for those who don’t have a ton of storage space for an entire set of handled wrenches. It also includes several screwdriver bits as well, which is always a nice perk.

    We’re fans of DeWalt storage cases like this one, and have found them to be extremely durable even after years of regular use. It doesn’t have the best range of hex sizes like our other sets do, but if you don’t plan on working with many small fasteners, it could still be a great choice.

  We love the small size of these wrenches, making them perfect for keeping in your pocket, or tossing in the pouch of your tool belt. The protective finish on the wrenches themselves helps to prevent corrosion over time, and if any durability issues do come up, Bondhus's lifetime warranty will replace them free of charge. 

By separating the standard and metric tools into separate sets, it's much easier to differentiate the two, and allows you to only bring the one you know you'll be needing. They're not very long, but if your priority is compact size, that shouldn't be a deal breaker.
    5) Bondhus 12522 GorillaGrip Hex Key Fold-up Double Pack

    Bondhus

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    We love the small size of these wrenches, making them perfect for keeping in your pocket, or tossing in the pouch of your tool belt. The protective finish on the wrenches themselves helps to prevent corrosion over time, and if any durability issues do come up, Bondhus’s lifetime warranty will replace them free of charge.

    By separating the standard and metric tools into separate sets, it’s much easier to differentiate the two, and allows you to only bring the one you know you’ll be needing. They’re not very long, but if your priority is compact size, that shouldn’t be a deal breaker.

  This T-handle set features robust handles on top of each wrench, giving you a good solid grip while you rotate. At 9 inches in length, they're also longer than most other options, making them well-suited for accessing those hard to reach fasteners. A perpendicular head is also located on the handle, allowing you to use the longer blade to generate more torque if you like. 

We also appreciate that Klein has etched the sizes on the blades themselves, so if the label on the handle becomes damaged or unreadable, you can still identity the one you're looking for.
    6) Klein Tools JTH910E T-Handle Hex Key Set

    Klein Tools

    amazon.com

    $53.74

    Shop Now

    This T-handle set features robust handles on top of each wrench, giving you a good solid grip while you rotate. At 9 inches in length, they’re also longer than most other options, making them well-suited for accessing those hard to reach fasteners. A perpendicular head is also located on the handle, allowing you to use the longer blade to generate more torque if you like.

    We also appreciate that Klein has etched the sizes on the blades themselves, so if the label on the handle becomes damaged or unreadable, you can still identity the one you’re looking for.

  The simple design of these wrenches allows them to take up minimal space in your toolbox or bag, and since they're made of a single piece of alloy steel, are especially strong and sturdy. 

A rust-resistant finish makes them even more durable, and should hold up well even in rugged work environments. Plus, the cushioned vinyl coating on the handles provides a solid grip while you work, and are much less bulky than other T-handle options you may find. These wrenches are available in standard sizes as well, in 6- or 9-inch lengths.
    7) EKLIND 55168 Cushion Grip T-Handle Hex Key Set

    Eklind

    amazon.com

    $22.93

    Shop Now

    The simple design of these wrenches allows them to take up minimal space in your toolbox or bag, and since they’re made of a single piece of alloy steel, are especially strong and sturdy.

    A rust-resistant finish makes them even more durable, and should hold up well even in rugged work environments. Plus, the cushioned vinyl coating on the handles provides a solid grip while you work, and are much less bulky than other T-handle options you may find. These wrenches are available in standard sizes as well, in 6- or 9-inch lengths.

  This set is probably not a great choice for frequent, heavy-duty use, but if you're just looking to be prepared to deal with a wide range of fastener sizes and types, this could be a great option. It includes three separate wrench sets, for metric, standard, and also Torx-style bolts and screws. 

Each wrench set is just 4.2 inches long, so they're compact enough to slip into your glove box or jacket pocket, although this short length could be a liability if you're facing screws in awkward locations. They're all also backed by a 1-year limited warranty, which is a nice bonus.
    8) Amazon Basics Folding Hex Key Set (3-Pack)

    Amazon Basics

    amazon.com

    $14.68

    Shop Now

    This set is probably not a great choice for frequent, heavy-duty use, but if you’re just looking to be prepared to deal with a wide range of fastener sizes and types, this could be a great option. It includes three separate wrench sets, for metric, standard, and also Torx-style bolts and screws.

    Each wrench set is just 4.2 inches long, so they’re compact enough to slip into your glove box or jacket pocket, although this short length could be a liability if you’re facing screws in awkward locations. They’re all also backed by a 1-year limited warranty, which is a nice bonus.

A reliable set of hex wrenches will have you prepared to tackle a wide variety of DIY home repair and maintenance tasks.

