The Best Heated Clothing to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

You don't have to let winter win this year — show those cold snowy days who's the boss with clothing items that can help keep you warm all season long. From toasty jackets to electric socks, we have you covered when the temperatures drop thanks to this roundup of the best heated clothing on the market. Some of the options are battery powered, while others are just super insulated to keep you cozy regardless of the weather. Jackets and coats are always worth the investment, but you may also want to grab a pair of heated gloves and warm leggings so you're prepared for whatever winter wants to throw your way.