The Best Hair Growth Vitamins To Strengthen Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is a fact of life. No matter how luscious your locks have seemingly always been, at one point or another, that volume will lessen (for some more than others). And like much of what happens in our bodies, it has to do with genes.



“At a certain point, our hair begins to thin,” explains dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor at the Yale School of Medicine. "This can happen early (during the teen years or twenties for some), but mostly occurs in our late thirties.” The occurrence is hereditary. Much like spotting gray hairs—if it happened to your parents at a certain age, it'll probs happen to you at around the same time. You might notice a wider gap in your hair part or your hairline creeping backward.

In addition to genes, stress is also a biggie. But, thankfully, since you can monitor stress, Dr. Gohara assures that brand of shedding usually reverses itself.

One of the other most notorious culprits for hair loss, though? Vitamin deficiencies. Whether it's because you're missing out on nutrients, you're on a specific diet, or you're dealing with a condition that strips you of these vitamins, you can start noticing an uptick in strands on the shower floor, says dermatologist Noelani González, MD.

While there's no hard evidence that any single vitamin will make your hair grow (or regrow) faster, there are studies that link vitamins to various types of hair loss and follicle health, says Gonzalez. (Translation: If you don't get enough of them, you may experience hair loss.) You’ve probably heard of ‘em:

B-Vitamins : "Foods rich in B-complex vitamins help with hair health and renewal of cells necessary for hair growth," explains Vandana Sheth, RDN, a Los Angeles-based registered dietitian and author of My Indian Table: Quick & Tasty Vegetarian Recipes. Good sources for B-Vitamins include whole grains, dark leafy greens, seafood, and meat.

: "Foods rich in B-complex vitamins help with hair health and renewal of cells necessary for hair growth," explains Vandana Sheth, RDN, a Los Angeles-based registered dietitian and author of My Indian Table: Quick & Tasty Vegetarian Recipes. Good sources for B-Vitamins include whole grains, dark leafy greens, seafood, and meat. Vitamin D : "This is a vitamin that helps with overall immunity," says Dr. Gohara. It's only recently been linked to hair health. Those who are more likely to be vitamin D deficient are those with brown skin living in colder climates without strong enough UV light, she adds.

: "This is a vitamin that helps with overall immunity," says Dr. Gohara. It's only recently been linked to hair health. Those who are more likely to be vitamin D deficient are those with brown skin living in colder climates without strong enough UV light, she adds. Omega-3 fatty acids : These fats are a "good source of protein, which can help enhance the strength of your strands," Sheth explains. Some good sources include salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, chia seeds, flaxseed meal, and walnuts.

: These fats are a "good source of protein, which can help enhance the strength of your strands," Sheth explains. Some good sources include salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, chia seeds, flaxseed meal, and walnuts. Zinc : This stuff's been linked to combating the yeast that causes dandruff, inflammation, and hair loss in the form of excess shedding, says Dr. Gohara.

: This stuff's been linked to combating the yeast that causes dandruff, inflammation, and hair loss in the form of excess shedding, says Dr. Gohara. Iron : "Iron-deficient people can suffer from anemia and subsequent hair loss," explains Dr. Gohara. "This can happen with diets that lack iron, with heavy menstrual cycles where blood loss is substantial, or with other health conditions."

: "Iron-deficient people can suffer from anemia and subsequent hair loss," explains Dr. Gohara. "This can happen with diets that lack iron, with heavy menstrual cycles where blood loss is substantial, or with other health conditions." B12 : Meats are usually packing this vitamin, so those who follow a vegetarian diet and are noticing thinning hair might also have brittle and dry hair, says Dr. Gohara.

: Meats are usually packing this vitamin, so those who follow a vegetarian diet and are noticing thinning hair might also have brittle and dry hair, says Dr. Gohara. Biotin : Chances are, you've tried this supplement before. It was once known as the holy grail for hair, skin, and nails. But Dr. Gohara explains that it's now falling out of favor due to the lack of science backing up claims about it.

: Chances are, you've tried this supplement before. It was once known as the holy grail for hair, skin, and nails. But Dr. Gohara explains that it's now falling out of favor due to the lack of science backing up claims about it. Vitamin E: This nutrient has been found to prevent oxidative stress, Sheth says. Good sources include avocado, sunflower seeds, almonds, and spinach.

“Hair-growth supplements and some of these vitamins may be useful for those patients who are experiencing hair thinning, hair loss, and/or don’t have a sufficient intake of certain vitamins,” Dr. González says. “You can think of vitamin supplementation as providing your hair with the necessary ingredients in order for it to develop in a healthy way.”

But be warned: If you’re not actually vitamin-deficient, don’t be surprised if these supps don’t make much of a difference. And if you aren't sure sure where you stand with your vitamin intake, check in with your doc. They may recommend a blood test to determine what you're missing.

Ahead, you’ll find the picks that have been pre-screened by the pros just for you.