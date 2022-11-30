The Best GoPro Accessories for Every Adventure

  • <p><a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/g36607102/action-cameras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Action cameras" class="link ">Action cameras</a> let you capture footage that would be impossible with a regular camera. One of our favorite action cameras is the venerable <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gear/a41922603/black-friday-cyber-monday-gopro-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GoPro" class="link ">GoPro</a>. With excellent picture quality, fantastic image stabilization and full waterproofing, the GoPro can capture everything from ski descents to surf barrels.</p><p>Capturing the best moments is tricky without a few essential GoPro accessories. That’s why we tested the top grips, mounts and more to find the most useful accessories available. Below are our top GoPro accessories for every type of adventure.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Best GoPro Accessories</h2><h2 class="body-h2">What to Consider</h2><p>When shopping for GoPro accessories, think about what type of activity you are trying to film. A pro surfer looking to capture big waves is going to need very different tools than an aspiring vlogger using their GoPro for travel footage. While a few accessories, namely SD cards and batteries, are useful for every GoPro owner, most are catered towards a specific use case. </p><p>We recommend starting with GoPro’s official accessories. GoPro makes a ton of different grips and mounts that can help you capture footage on any type of adventure. Official GoPro accessories are more expensive than knockoffs, but we’ve found them to be much more durable.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How We Selected</h2><p>Many of these recommendations come from dozens of hours of in-house use. For the products we couldn’t test ourselves, we performed intensive research, reviewing content from expert sources like Tom’s Guide, PopPhoto, Digital Camera World, DigitalTrends, and others, as well as thousands of consumer reviews from online storefronts like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. As for the products themselves, we evaluated them on functionality, design, and price.</p><p><strong><em>For more great adventuring gear, check out our picks for the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoors/g24074239/outdoor-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best outdoor gifts for adventurers" class="link ">best outdoor gifts for adventurers</a>, the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/g3046/best-bike-lights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best bike lights" class="link ">best bike lights</a> and the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/adventure/outdoor-gear/g41356552/bike-toolkit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best bike toolkits for repairs on the go" class="link ">best bike toolkits for repairs on the go</a>. </em></strong></p>
    Action cameras let you capture footage that would be impossible with a regular camera. One of our favorite action cameras is the venerable GoPro. With excellent picture quality, fantastic image stabilization and full waterproofing, the GoPro can capture everything from ski descents to surf barrels.

    Capturing the best moments is tricky without a few essential GoPro accessories. That's why we tested the top grips, mounts and more to find the most useful accessories available. Below are our top GoPro accessories for every type of adventure.

    When shopping for GoPro accessories, think about what type of activity you are trying to film. A pro surfer looking to capture big waves is going to need very different tools than an aspiring vlogger using their GoPro for travel footage. While a few accessories, namely SD cards and batteries, are useful for every GoPro owner, most are catered towards a specific use case.

    We recommend starting with GoPro's official accessories. GoPro makes a ton of different grips and mounts that can help you capture footage on any type of adventure. Official GoPro accessories are more expensive than knockoffs, but we've found them to be much more durable.

    How We Selected

    Many of these recommendations come from dozens of hours of in-house use. For the products we couldn't test ourselves, we performed intensive research, reviewing content from expert sources like Tom's Guide, PopPhoto, Digital Camera World, DigitalTrends, and others, as well as thousands of consumer reviews from online storefronts like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. As for the products themselves, we evaluated them on functionality, design, and price.

    For more great adventuring gear, check out our picks for the best outdoor gifts for adventurers, the best bike lights and the best bike toolkits for repairs on the go.

  • <p><strong>SanDisk</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FCMKK5X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any new GoPro owner will need to purchase a microSD card to store their footage. The GoPro does not come with one included in the box, but does <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgopro.com%2Fhelp%2Farticles%2Fblock%2FmicroSD-Card-Considerations%3Fsf96806377%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fg42100375%2Fbest-gopro-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recommend" class="link ">recommend</a> a few reliable brands, including SanDisk. Perfect for GoPro, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/g41350259/best-microsd-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:digital cameras" class="link ">digital cameras</a> or even <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/g38148565/best-nintendo-switch-sd-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:game consoles" class="link ">game consoles</a>, this microSD card features enough space to capture hours of footage. After hundreds of hours of use across GoPros and other devices, our team has yet to encounter any issues with the SanDisk Extreme.</p>
    1) Extreme microSDXC (128GB)

    SanDisk

    Any new GoPro owner will need to purchase a microSD card to store their footage. The GoPro does not come with one included in the box, but does recommend a few reliable brands, including SanDisk. Perfect for GoPro, digital cameras or even game consoles, this microSD card features enough space to capture hours of footage. After hundreds of hours of use across GoPros and other devices, our team has yet to encounter any issues with the SanDisk Extreme.

  • <p><strong>GoPro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZJXBB4Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The GoPro's portable form factor is a huge part of its appeal. That small size doesn’t do it any favors when it comes to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgopro.com%2Fen%2Fgb%2Fnews%2Ftips-extended-gopro-battery-life-accessories&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fg42100375%2Fbest-gopro-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:battery life" class="link ">battery life</a>, though. If you are filming all day adventures or long timelapses, a single battery is only going to last you an hour or so.</p><p>GoPro’s Enduro batteries are a huge improvement over the standard battery, especially in cold temperatures. One Enduro battery can last up to two hours. With this Enduro two pack, plus the included GoPro battery, you’ll be able to film off-the-grid all day, or even all weekend, without having to worry about charging.</p>
    2) Rechargeable Enduro Battery (2-Pack)

    GoPro

    The GoPro's portable form factor is a huge part of its appeal. That small size doesn't do it any favors when it comes to battery life, though. If you are filming all day adventures or long timelapses, a single battery is only going to last you an hour or so.

    GoPro's Enduro batteries are a huge improvement over the standard battery, especially in cold temperatures. One Enduro battery can last up to two hours. With this Enduro two pack, plus the included GoPro battery, you'll be able to film off-the-grid all day, or even all weekend, without having to worry about charging.

  • <p><strong>GoPro</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$58.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F917299508%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Ftechnology%2Fg42100375%2Fbest-gopro-accessories%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Out of the box, it's tricky to capture any kind of video with the GoPro due to its small size and lack of grip. That’s why the GoPro features a versatile finger mount: to attach tons of useful accessories.</p><p>One of the best accessories for capturing all kinds of footage on the go is the GoPro Shorty Mini tripod. This hand-sized accessory acts as both a grip and a telescoping tripod. If you plan on capturing different kinds of footage on the go, this is one of the best compact mounts available. </p>
    3) Shorty (Mini Extension Pole And Tripod)

    GoPro

    Out of the box, it's tricky to capture any kind of video with the GoPro due to its small size and lack of grip. That's why the GoPro features a versatile finger mount: to attach tons of useful accessories.

    One of the best accessories for capturing all kinds of footage on the go is the GoPro Shorty Mini tripod. This hand-sized accessory acts as both a grip and a telescoping tripod. If you plan on capturing different kinds of footage on the go, this is one of the best compact mounts available.

  • <p><strong>GoPro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092RK7H4C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The GoPro 3-Way 2.0 grip is an all-in-one shooting solution aimed at giving you the flexibility to capture all kinds of moments. When folded, it acts as a comfortable grip for casual and selfie style footage. Fully unfolded, it's a tall tripod for static, stable shots. Unfolded in a grip style, it’s shaped like a long arm, able to capture excellent follow footage while skating, biking, skiing and more. The ballhead at the top allows you to easily position and angle your shot without having to remove the GoPro.</p>
    4) 3-Way 2.0 (GoPro Official Mount)

    GoPro

    The GoPro 3-Way 2.0 grip is an all-in-one shooting solution aimed at giving you the flexibility to capture all kinds of moments. When folded, it acts as a comfortable grip for casual and selfie style footage. Fully unfolded, it's a tall tripod for static, stable shots. Unfolded in a grip style, it's shaped like a long arm, able to capture excellent follow footage while skating, biking, skiing and more. The ballhead at the top allows you to easily position and angle your shot without having to remove the GoPro.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PMMBBSG?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Carrying around a GoPro and a handful of accessories can be tricky, especially if you want to keep things small. Plenty of brands make carrying cases for GoPro, but this one from AmazonBasics is the right mix of effective and affordable. Available in two sizes, this case features padded slots for a GoPro, GoPro parts and GoPro accessories. It also features an open net pocket for cables and other bulky items.</p>
    5) Small Carrying Case for GoPro

    Amazon Basics

    Carrying around a GoPro and a handful of accessories can be tricky, especially if you want to keep things small. Plenty of brands make carrying cases for GoPro, but this one from AmazonBasics is the right mix of effective and affordable. Available in two sizes, this case features padded slots for a GoPro, GoPro parts and GoPro accessories. It also features an open net pocket for cables and other bulky items.

  • <p><strong>GoPro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CQ4N5XX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Intense descents on a mountain bike or skis require two free hands. To perform at 100% while still capturing excellent, immersive footage, we recommend the GoPro Chest Mount. </p><p>The Chest Mount straps a GoPro onto the center of your chest, allowing for some unique first-person point of view shots. If you’ve ever seen an awesome mountain bike video where you can see the riders’ hands and handlebars, they were probably using the Chest Mount.</p>
    6) Performance Chest Mount

    GoPro

    Intense descents on a mountain bike or skis require two free hands. To perform at 100% while still capturing excellent, immersive footage, we recommend the GoPro Chest Mount.

    The Chest Mount straps a GoPro onto the center of your chest, allowing for some unique first-person point of view shots. If you've ever seen an awesome mountain bike video where you can see the riders' hands and handlebars, they were probably using the Chest Mount.

  • <p><strong>PCTC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JLS7NGT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The GoPro is meant to be used in rugged conditions. On its own, it is very durable. But for users who want the most protection possible, without adding any extra bulk, consider this pack of screen protectors for PCTC. Made of tempered glass, these screen protectors can be applied to the front and rear screens, as well as the main lens. They will take the brunt of any impact against rocks, trees and other jagged objects.</p>
    7) Screen Protectors

    PCTC

    The GoPro is meant to be used in rugged conditions. On its own, it is very durable. But for users who want the most protection possible, without adding any extra bulk, consider this pack of screen protectors for PCTC. Made of tempered glass, these screen protectors can be applied to the front and rear screens, as well as the main lens. They will take the brunt of any impact against rocks, trees and other jagged objects.

  • <p><strong>GoPro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.37</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F2YNTQR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The latest GoPro Hero 11 is waterproof up to 33 feet. That makes it great for casual beach and scuba diving activity. Anyone planning on doing either should consider The Handler as their grip of choice. This grip floats in water, meaning if you let go on accident, you can find your GoPro easily. To that end, it features a bright orange bottom, making it even easier to spot in water.</p>
    8) The Handler (Floating Hand Grip)

    GoPro

    The latest GoPro Hero 11 is waterproof up to 33 feet. That makes it great for casual beach and scuba diving activity. Anyone planning on doing either should consider The Handler as their grip of choice. This grip floats in water, meaning if you let go on accident, you can find your GoPro easily. To that end, it features a bright orange bottom, making it even easier to spot in water.

  • <p><strong>Joby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S63NNGB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone looking for versatility and flexibility in their GoPro shooting should consider the Joby GorillaPod starter kit. This tripod is made of flexible plastic ball joints. You can set it up as a standard mini-tripod, fold it into a grip, or wrap it around odd objects for static shots. It also features a smartphone and standard camera mount, making it great for other devices too.</p><p>It is Joby’s most entry-level tripod. While it isn’t as sturdy or versatile as premium options like the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gorillapod-Stand-BallHead-Capacity-Charcoal/dp/B07QPW6LDZ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joby GorillaPod Pro Kit" class="link ">Joby GorillaPod Pro Kit</a>, it is much smaller, matching GoPro’s portable form factor.</p>
    9) GorillaPod Starter Kit

    Joby

    Anyone looking for versatility and flexibility in their GoPro shooting should consider the Joby GorillaPod starter kit. This tripod is made of flexible plastic ball joints. You can set it up as a standard mini-tripod, fold it into a grip, or wrap it around odd objects for static shots. It also features a smartphone and standard camera mount, making it great for other devices too.

    It is Joby's most entry-level tripod. While it isn't as sturdy or versatile as premium options like the Joby GorillaPod Pro Kit, it is much smaller, matching GoPro's portable form factor.

  • <p><strong>r rycote</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0054YJPXK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.42100375%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All GoPro after the Hero5 feature a setting for wind noise suppression. Essentially, the GoPro does its best to block out wind noise automatically, through software. While it does a great job, it can make normal noises like speech and ambience sound a little odd.</p><p>These tiny windjammers from Rycote do a great job of physically quieting wind noise. By sticking them on to your GoPro’s microphone(s), you can block out much more wind noise than with software alone. After applying these windjammers, you can even turn off GoPro’s wind noise suppression, and enjoy unmodified audio, sans wind noise.</p>
    10) Micro Windjammers

    r rycote

    All GoPro after the Hero5 feature a setting for wind noise suppression. Essentially, the GoPro does its best to block out wind noise automatically, through software. While it does a great job, it can make normal noises like speech and ambience sound a little odd.

    These tiny windjammers from Rycote do a great job of physically quieting wind noise. By sticking them on to your GoPro's microphone(s), you can block out much more wind noise than with software alone. After applying these windjammers, you can even turn off GoPro's wind noise suppression, and enjoy unmodified audio, sans wind noise.

