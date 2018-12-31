The Best of Golf Digest's Illustrations in 2018

The Best of Golf Digest's Illustrations in 2018Golf DigestDecember 31, 2018, 12:26 PM GMTThese clever and evocative drawings from the pages of Golf Digest offered a different slant on the golf world in 2018John Ueland, "The Issues That Truly Divide Our Country Clubs," FebruaryHugh Kretschmer, "The Golfer Who Died and Came Back to Life," MarchJames Yang, "Get That 3-Wood Off The Ground," AprilScroll to continue with contentAdR. Kikuo Johnson, "Days & Nights: Masters Week, Inside And Outside The Gates," AprilR. Kikuo Johnson, "Days & Nights: Masters Week, Inside And Outside The Gates," AprilJohn Cuneo, "Five Keys For Sideway Punch Outs," MayLou Beach, "The Distance Debate," MayPaul Windle, "What Do Your Socks Say About You?" MayChris Gash, "Is There Scientific Evidence That Putts Actually Break Toward Water?" JunePeter Arkle, "Caddie Mime Signals," SeptemberMark Ulriksen, "The Top Athlete Golfers," NovemberPatrick Faricy, "The New Rules of Golf Is An Ode To The Masochist," DecemberValentino Dixon, "Valentino Dixon's Redemption," December