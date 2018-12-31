The Best of Golf Digest's Illustrations in 2018

These clever and evocative drawings from the pages of Golf Digest offered a different slant on the golf world in 2018

John Ueland, "The Issues That Truly Divide Our Country Clubs," February
Hugh Kretschmer, "The Golfer Who Died and Came Back to Life," March
James Yang, "Get That 3-Wood Off The Ground," April
R. Kikuo Johnson, "Days & Nights: Masters Week, Inside And Outside The Gates," April
John Cuneo, "Five Keys For Sideway Punch Outs," May
Lou Beach, "The Distance Debate," May
Paul Windle, "What Do Your Socks Say About You?" May
Chris Gash, "Is There Scientific Evidence That Putts Actually Break Toward Water?" June
Peter Arkle, "Caddie Mime Signals," September
Mark Ulriksen, "The Top Athlete Golfers," November
Patrick Faricy, "The New Rules of Golf Is An Ode To The Masochist," December
Valentino Dixon, "Valentino Dixon's Redemption," December

