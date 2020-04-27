The Best Gingham Dresses, Shirts And Accessories To Buy Now

Gingham needn't be confined to dress down Friday shirts in old, stuffy offices. It's a favourite print among many and influencer and fashion editor. So why not invest in a superb, expertly tailored gingham dress, like the offering from Emilia Wickstead - it's likely to be a forever purchase. Or, if you're hesitant to do head-to-toe gingham on your first attempt, why not start off with a gingham accessory, like a shoe or bag?

