The Best Gingham Dresses, Shirts And Accessories To Buy Now

Elle

Check it out

From ELLE

<p>Gingham needn't be confined to dress down Friday shirts in old, stuffy offices. It's a favourite print among many and influencer and fashion editor. So why not invest in a superb, expertly tailored gingham dress, like the offering from Emilia Wickstead - it's likely to be a forever purchase. Or, if you're hesitant to do head-to-toe gingham on your first attempt, why not start off with a gingham accessory, like a shoe or bag?</p><p>Click on for ELLE's edit of the best gingham pieces to buy now.</p>
The Best Gingham Dresses, Shirts And Accessories To Buy Now

Gingham needn't be confined to dress down Friday shirts in old, stuffy offices. It's a favourite print among many and influencer and fashion editor. So why not invest in a superb, expertly tailored gingham dress, like the offering from Emilia Wickstead - it's likely to be a forever purchase. Or, if you're hesitant to do head-to-toe gingham on your first attempt, why not start off with a gingham accessory, like a shoe or bag?

Click on for ELLE's edit of the best gingham pieces to buy now.

<p>ASOS - £14</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fmy-accessories%2Fmy-accessories-london-exclusive-bucket-hat-in-gingham-print-with-tie-detail%2Fprd%2F14524004&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Bucket Hat in Gingham Print

ASOS - £14

SHOP NOW

<p>Fendi - £690</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fproducts%2F1347514%3Fcountry%3DGBR%26rffrid%3Dsem.Google.n%253Dg.cid%253D1625273451.aid%253D62151303296.k%253D.mty%253D.d%253Dc.adp%253D.cr%253D311847638823.tid%253Daud-430291891898%253Apla-841965076691.pid%253D1347514000015.ppid%253D841965076691.lpm%253D9045882.adty%253Dpla_with_promotion.prl%253Den%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNUvSki2RrYIxObjTaioDqi7N7fUL-zYTNFJmEmAlWcQQEiwLOrL-8xoCeX0QAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Slingback Gingham and Suede Pumps

Fendi - £690

SHOP NOW

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Ganni - was £100 now £50</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fproducts%2FGanni-Gingham-checked-triangle-bikini-top-1276572&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham-checked Triangle Bikini Top

Ganni - was £100 now £50

SHOP NOW

<p>Zara - £29.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/gingham-check-dress-p00387054.html?v1=36149530&v2=1446510" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Dress

Zara - £29.99

SHOP NOW

The Best Gingham Dresses, Shirts And Accessories To Buy Now
<p>Reserved - £39.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.reserved.com/gb/en/yb861-mlc/checked-suit-trousers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Checked Suit Trousers

Reserved - £39.99

SHOP NOW

The Best Gingham Dresses, Shirts And Accessories To Buy Now
<p>& Other Stories - £95</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_gbp%2Fclothing%2Fdresses%2Fmidi-dresses%2Fproduct.voluminous-puff-sleeve-midi-dress-blue.0861910001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

& Other Stories - £95

SHOP NOW

<p>Emilia Wickstead - £115</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fproducts%2FEmilia-Wickstead-Chelsea-wide-gingham-headband-1346517&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Chelsea Wide Gingham Headband

Emilia Wickstead - £115

SHOP NOW

<p>Marks and Spencer - £35</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marksandspencer.com%2Fgingham-tiered-maxi-fit-and-flare-skirt%2Fp%2Fclp60443746%3Fextid%3Dps_ps-bpla_ggl_ww_ch__-_UK_-_-_%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNYNt6Losmzedh1DdQfeFwJ7V9Cbj-XpLMa3xKzpOoo3ZLT0rFHS-NxoCDn4QAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Tiered Maxi Skirt

Marks and Spencer - £35

SHOP NOW

<p>Michael Kors - £1,350</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.michaelkors.co.uk%2Fgingham-cotton-blazer%2F_%2FR-813AKQ523B&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Cotton Blazer

Michael Kors - £1,350

SHOP NOW

<p>ASOS - £25</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-sammy-slingback-mid-heels-in-black-and-white-gingham%2Fprd%2F13887963%3FcolourWayId%3D16574143%26SearchQuery%3Dgingham&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Slingback Mid Heels in Black and White

ASOS - £25

SHOP NOW

<p>Max Mara - £215</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://gb.maxmara.com/p-6131130106001-vivetta-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a> </p>
Ramie Canvas Trousers

Max Mara - £215

SHOP NOW

<p>Burberry - £310</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fuk.burberry.com%2Flogo-print-gingham-cotton-sneakers-p80286311%3FistCompanyId%3Dc86f3bfd-7ed3-4878-84c4-888bf20f758f%26istFeedId%3Dfd70785c-fd13-46c5-90e6-589e8f1ca95a%26istItemId%3Dirttpaaqw%26istBid%3Dtztx%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNbWt7igR3hKB8LlxOZPT58Oj95dHgM7zAej8NjKvNI2FW1AJ5fkGtBoCaf4QAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Logo Print Gingham Cotton Sneakers

Burberry - £310

SHOP NOW

<p>Accessorize - was £35 now £24.50</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fuk.accessorize.com%2Fview%2Fproduct%2Fuk_catalog%2Facc_23%2Cacc_23.3%2F8971473053%3FskipRedirection%3Dtrue%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNQOg5mcfmmhiwUFhZP7F2rRChhuoMlo4L9y1VRa8d4Rn3KOaGNQZXRoCoBQQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Strappy Sun Dress

Accessorize - was £35 now £24.50

SHOP NOW

<p>Topshop - £13.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.zalando.co.uk/topshop-gingham-bucket-hat-monochrome-tp751b067-t11.html?size=One+Size&allophones=0&wmc=SEM440_NB_GO._3909818306_605029579_24309091701.&opc=2211&gclsrc=aw.ds&gclid=CjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNTpzRYHfpze_UfianxxZ6sJldn0Jza-wnJnSfUebWSytNteF5yl53xoC_8IQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Bucket Hat

Topshop - £13.99

SHOP NOW

<p>Marques'Almeida - £395</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fproducts%2FMarques%2527Almeida-Balloon-sleeved-gingham-cotton-poplin-mini-dress-1333902&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Balloon-sleeved gingham cotton-poplin mini dress

Marques'Almeida - £395

SHOP NOW

<p>Topshop - £35</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.topshop.com%2Fen%2Ftsuk%2Fproduct%2Fclothing-427%2Fskirts-449%2Flime-green-gingham-check-tiered-midi-skirt-9565451&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Check Tiered Midi Skirt

Topshop - £35

SHOP NOW

<p>Zara - £15.99</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/gingham-crop-top-p03067023.html?v1=41093443&v2=1445752" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Crop Top

Zara - £15.99

SHOP NOW

<p>Eudon Choi - £365 </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harveynichols.com%2Fbrand%2Feudon-choi%2F376060-carrie-gingham-cotton-top%2Fp3725606%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Carrie Gingham Cotton Top

Eudon Choi - £365

SHOP NOW

<p>Miu Miu - £875</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.miumiu.com/gb/en/products.woven_gingham_check_handbag.5BA077_2D3O_F0UJ2_V_OI1.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Woven Gingham Check Handbag

Miu Miu - £875

SHOP NOW

<p>H&M - £9.99</p>
Patterned Jersey Dress

H&M - £9.99

<p>Paul & Joe - £250</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://paulandjoe.com/en/woman/100116-8354-lucia-dress.html#/109-size-34/250-color-blue_sky" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Lucia Dress

Paul & Joe - £250

SHOP NOW

<p>George by Asda - £15</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://direct.asda.com/george/women/shirts-blouses/black-gingham-frill-trim-blouse/GEM760340,default,pd.html?cgid=D1M1G20C4__" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Black Gingham Frill Trim Blouse

George by Asda - £15

SHOP NOW

<p>Ralph Lauren - £599</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.co.uk%2Fen%2Fgingham-silk-trench-coat-3616412233157.html%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNXtcykhFNsohWR6URgUhZhibAe8JqRJpB8hI4tQCAVy7lztZZhEQGRoCf7MQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Silk Trench Coat

Ralph Lauren - £599

SHOP NOW

<p>AVAVAV - £140</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.co.uk%2Fen%2Fgingham-silk-trench-coat-3616412233157.html%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNXtcykhFNsohWR6URgUhZhibAe8JqRJpB8hI4tQCAVy7lztZZhEQGRoCf7MQAvD_BwE&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Gingham Silk Stop

AVAVAV - £140

SHOP NOW

<p>GANNI - £20</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fganni-check-print-seersucker-scrunchie_R00043743%2F%3FpreviewAttribute%3DKalamata%26previewSize%3D1SIZE%26cm_mmc%3DPLA-_-Google-_-WOMENS-_-GANNI%26POR%3DY%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwnIr1BRAWEiwA6GpwNSjuGtplI3QO7h9GsLpATR1VrQihQA1N7zN9RQHGMePSvlG14W7UiRoCcBYQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Farticles%2Fg30848%2Fbest-gingham-dresses-tops-skirts-shoes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Check Print Scrunchie

GANNI - £20

SHOP NOW

<p>The Oxford Shirt Company</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.oxfordshirt.co.uk/fitted-shirt-in-pale-blue-gingham.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Fitted Shirt in Pale Blue Gingham

The Oxford Shirt Company

SHOP NOW

<p>Marc Cain - £435</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.marc-cain.com/en/Shop/Clothing/Blazer/Exquisite-blazer-with-Vichy-check-1-black-and-white.html?listtype=search&searchparam=check" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
Blazer with Vichy Check

Marc Cain - £435

SHOP NOW

What to Read Next