The 31 Best Gifts for Every Stylish Woman

The 31 Best Gifts for Every Stylish WomanHarper's BazaarApril 2, 2020, 10:27 p.m. UTCFor all the moms and not moms on your gift list...From Harper's BAZAARThe 31 Best Gifts for Every Stylish WomanFrom chic coffee table tomes to glam loungewear essentials, good jackets, and maybe even better shoes, we rounded up all the best gifts to give any chic woman on your list for Mother's Day—or not. Because every stylish lady deserves a gift now and then.Angelina logo-detailed coated-canvas platform sandalsGuccinet-a-porter.com$595.00Shop NowComfy but chic but comfy.Leather-Trimmed Shell Shoulder Bag by PradaPradamodaoperandi.com$1150.00Shop NowA classic.Scroll to continue with contentAdThe MLKpriverevaux.com$29.95Shop NowThe blue-blocking glasses are as cool as they are utilitarian.Double Breasted JacketDorothee Schumachermodaoperandi.com$740.00Shop NowBecause she's a proper chic lady.Roksana Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote by Cult GaiaCult Gaiamodaoperandi.com$460.00Shop NowBeach bag—or not.Puff SlippersNaked Cashmerenakedcashmere.com$125.00Shop NowDoes she need an ultra luxe pair of cashmere slippers in her life? The answer is an obvious yes. Pearl And Sterling-Silver Necklace by Sophie BuhaiSophie Buhaimodaoperandi.com$600.00Shop NowGirls who wear pearls...are lovely.Colorblock bandanarag-bone.com$125.00Shop NowThe headscarf is back, give her the memo. As if she didn't already know.Crystal Flapper embellished silver-tone shoulder bagAREAnet-a-porter.com$910.00Shop NowA little glam goes a long way.Intrecciato leather slippersBottega Venetanet-a-porter.com$990.00Shop NowGive her the slip...pers that she'll wear forever.Cat-Eye Crystal-Embellished Acetate Sunglasses by Miu MiuMiu Miumodaoperandi.com$410.00Shop NowWe're not saying she's a shady lady, and we're not saying she isn't.Atlanta off-the-shoulder shirred linen midi dressSleepernet-a-porter.com$320.00Shop NowSleepwear? Daywear? Who cares as long as it looks like this.Embossed hardshell suitcaseOff-Whitenet-a-porter.com$970.00Shop NowTote some things in style.Corset stretch-Supplex bodysuitLive The Processnet-a-porter.com$190.00Shop NowFor a yoga practice with attitude.Jugs Jug ceramic vaseAnissa Kermichematchesfashion.com$375.00Shop NowNice jugs?leather Oxford shoesProenza Schoulerfarfetch.com$795.00Shop NowThis is the shoe look of the season.Modern Streamline Floor Mirrorwestelm.com$374.25Shop NowGive her the chance to take one last good glimpse on her way out.contrast band logo stitched hatRuslan Baginskiyfarfetch.com$253.00Shop NowIt's sun hat season.Striped Linen Beach Blanket by OniaOniamodaoperandi.com$95.00Shop NowShe even lounges chic...Gua Sha Facial Lifting ToolMount Laisephora.com$28.00Shop NowGet her facial toning in check.Panama Inspiration and Ideas textured-leather notebookSmythsonnet-a-porter.com$80.00Shop NowBecause anyone who's anyone journals.Maxi Leather Drawstring Bag by Studio AmeliaStudio Ameliamodaoperandi.com$420.00Shop NowA little bag that goes a long way.Live Beautifulbookdepository.com$37.15Shop NowThe must-have book of the summer.Boys & Girls LipstickTom Fordnordstrom.com$36.00Shop NowA luxe lipstick always feels like a treat—especially when served up in a Tom Ford tube. Whether nude or a classic red, the shade options are endless no matter who you're buying for.Microneedle Face Roller System 0.25mm - White/Aqua (1 piece)ORAdermstore.com$26.00Shop NowGive her all the natural tools she can have in her kit.Organic Pearl Hoop EarringsMejuri$75.00mejuri.comSHOP NOWThese delicate pearl hoops have already got the Oprah seal of approval—and for good reason. They're the perfect addition to any look and a fresh take on the classic gold hoop.Embroidered silk queen pillowcaseSlipnet-a-porter.com$89.00Shop NowAn unabashed luxury for under $100.Peter Lindbergh. Untold Stories (English, French and German Edition)Taschenamazon.com$56.95Shop NowThe thinking fashion girl's tome.Leather Work ToteTory Burchtoryburch.com$348.00Shop NowA new work bag that's chic enough for her to not dread toting around her laptop every day. Washable Silk Dream Kitlunya.co$218.00Shop NowFor a washable silk sleep.Micro-Exfoliating Cleanser (200 ml.)Dr. Lorettadermstore.com$35.00Shop NowGet her clean beauty routine started with a star product.