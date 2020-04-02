The 31 Best Gifts for Every Stylish Woman

For all the moms and not moms on your gift list...

<p>From chic coffee table tomes to glam loungewear essentials, good jackets, and maybe even better shoes, we rounded up all the best gifts to give any chic woman on your list for Mother's Day—or not. Because every stylish lady deserves a gift now and then.</p>
From chic coffee table tomes to glam loungewear essentials, good jackets, and maybe even better shoes, we rounded up all the best gifts to give any chic woman on your list for Mother's Day—or not. Because every stylish lady deserves a gift now and then.

<p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1154807&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfy but chic but comfy.</p>
<p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$1150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fprada-ss20%2Fleather-trimmed-shell-shoulder-bag&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A classic.</p>
<p>priverevaux.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpriverevaux.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-mlk&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The blue-blocking glasses are as cool as they are utilitarian.</p>
<p><strong>Dorothee Schumacher</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$740.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fdorothee-schumacher-ss20%2Fstructured-ambition-tweed-blazer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because she's a proper chic lady.</p>
<p><strong>Cult Gaia</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$460.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fcult-gaia-ss20%2Froksana-leather-trimmed-raffia-tote&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beach bag—or not.</p>
<p><strong>Naked Cashmere</strong></p><p>nakedcashmere.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nakedcashmere.com%2Fproducts%2Fpuff-slipper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does she need an ultra luxe pair of cashmere slippers in her life? The answer is an obvious yes. </p>
<p><strong>Sophie Buhai</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$600.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fsophie-buhai-fw19%2Fpearl-and-sterling-silver-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Girls who wear pearls...are lovely.</p>
<p>rag-bone.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rag-bone.com%2Fwomens%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fcolorblock-bandana-WJW20S1036JI36.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The headscarf is back, give her the memo. As if she didn't already know.</p>
<p><strong>AREA</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$910.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1214090&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A little glam goes a long way.</p>
<p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1206705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the slip...pers that she'll wear forever.</p>
<p><strong>Miu Miu</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$410.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fmiu-miu-ss20%2Fcat-eye-crystal-embellished-acetate-sunglasses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're not saying she's a shady lady, and we're not saying she isn't.</p>
<p><strong>Sleeper</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$320.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1191704&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sleepwear? Daywear? Who cares as long as it looks like this.</p>
<p><strong>Off-White</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$970.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1214056&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tote some things in style.</p>
<p><strong>Live The Process</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1101288&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a yoga practice with attitude.</p>
<p><strong>Anissa Kermiche</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$375.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2F1274043&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nice jugs?</p>
<p><strong>Proenza Schouler</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$795.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fproenza-schouler-leather-oxford-shoes-item-13924103.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is the shoe look of the season.</p>
<p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$374.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fmodern-streamline-floor-mirror-d6072&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the chance to take one last good glimpse on her way out.</p>
<p><strong>Ruslan Baginskiy</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$253.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fruslan-baginskiy-contrast-band-logo-stitched-hat-item-15234285.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's sun hat season.</p>
<p><strong>Onia</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fonia-ss19%2Fstriped-linen-beach-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She even lounges chic...</p>
<p><strong>Mount Lai</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgua-sha-facial-lifting-tool-P432823&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get her facial toning in check.</p>
<p><strong>Smythson</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F585412&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because anyone who's anyone journals.</p>
<p><strong>Studio Amelia</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$420.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fstudio-amelia-r20%2Fmaxi-leather-drawstring-bag-5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A little bag that goes a long way.</p>
<p>bookdepository.com</p><p><strong>$37.15</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bookdepository.com%2FLive-Beautiful-Athena-Calderone%2F9781419742804&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The must-have book of the summer.</p>
<p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftom-ford-boys-girls-lip-color-the-boys%2F3913545&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A luxe lipstick always feels like a treat—especially when served up in a Tom Ford tube. Whether nude or a classic red, the shade options are endless no matter who you're buying for.</p>
<p><strong>ORA</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Microneedle%2BFace%2BRoller%2BSystem%2B025mm%2B%2BWhiteAqua_63690.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her all the natural tools she can have in her kit.</p>
<p><strong>Mejuri</strong><br>$75.00<br>mejuri.com</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmejuri.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2Forganic-pearl-large-hoops&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>These delicate pearl hoops have already got <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B2y0R8chZec/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Oprah seal of approval" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Oprah seal of approval</a>—and for good reason. They're the perfect addition to any look and a fresh take on the classic gold hoop.</p>
<p><strong>Slip</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F692264&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An unabashed luxury for under $100.</p>
<p><strong>Taschen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$56.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/383657991X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.4472%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The thinking fashion girl's tome.</p>
<p><strong>Tory Burch</strong></p><p>toryburch.com</p><p><strong>$348.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toryburch.com%2Fperry-triple-compartment-tote%2F53245.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A new work bag that's chic enough for her to not dread toting around her laptop every day. </p>
<p>lunya.co</p><p><strong>$218.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunya.co%2Fcollections%2Fsets-kits%2Fproducts%2Fwashable-silk-dream-kit%3Fvariant%3D31463034880043&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a washable silk sleep.</p>
<p><strong>Dr. Loretta</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_MicroExfoliating%2BCleanser_75196.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg4472%2Fbest-gifts-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get her clean beauty routine started with a star product.</p>
