These Are the Best Gifts Any Couple Would Love to Receive

  • <p>The saying goes that two is better than one. However, shopping for the best gifts for couples can present a challenge if you haven’t been given a place to start. Maybe you’re buying for your favorite duo or even your own partner in crime. Either way, the difficulty lies in ensuring it’s something both parties will enjoy and doesn’t teeter into the territory of cliché or mundane.</p><p>Perhaps the newlyweds in your life might need some <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g43097372/amazon-affordable-home-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chic home decor;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">chic home decor</a> for their new space, while the couple who’s just getting to know each other is looking for a unique date night idea. If all else fails, presenting individual <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g36382311/amazon-gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for men;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">gifts for men</a> or women as a packaged deal is another effective option. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 40 best couples gifts that will suit every pair in your life, whether they’re just entering the honeymoon phase or rounding out double-digit anniversaries (in which case, we also have a comprehensive list of the <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g40890537/best-anniversary-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best anniversary gifts;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">best anniversary gifts</a>, too!).<br></p>
    1/42

    These Are the Best Gifts Any Couple Would Love to Receive

    The saying goes that two is better than one. However, shopping for the best gifts for couples can present a challenge if you haven’t been given a place to start. Maybe you’re buying for your favorite duo or even your own partner in crime. Either way, the difficulty lies in ensuring it’s something both parties will enjoy and doesn’t teeter into the territory of cliché or mundane.

    Perhaps the newlyweds in your life might need some chic home decor for their new space, while the couple who’s just getting to know each other is looking for a unique date night idea. If all else fails, presenting individual gifts for men or women as a packaged deal is another effective option. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 40 best couples gifts that will suit every pair in your life, whether they’re just entering the honeymoon phase or rounding out double-digit anniversaries (in which case, we also have a comprehensive list of the best anniversary gifts, too!).

    courtesy
  • <p><strong>We’re Not Really Strangers</strong></p><p>werenotreallystrangers.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.werenotreallystrangers.com/collections/shop-all/products/couples-edition" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re not already familiar with this game through all of the Instagram and TikTok hype, buckle up. Players will all but bare their soul through card questions like, “What has this relationship taught you about yourself?” and “What feelings are hard for you to communicate to me?” The 150 question game was created by model and artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/koreen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Koreen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Koreen</a>, and is made to empower and establish meaningful connections. The game does issue a warning that feelings <em>may</em> arise.</p>
    2/42

    Couples Edition

    We’re Not Really Strangers

    werenotreallystrangers.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    If you’re not already familiar with this game through all of the Instagram and TikTok hype, buckle up. Players will all but bare their soul through card questions like, “What has this relationship taught you about yourself?” and “What feelings are hard for you to communicate to me?” The 150 question game was created by model and artist Koreen, and is made to empower and establish meaningful connections. The game does issue a warning that feelings may arise.

    werenotreallystrangers.com
  • <p><strong>Crate & Barrel</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fmarble-a-monogram-coasters-set-of-4%2Fs390678&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Crate & Barrel’s monogrammed marble coasters are perfect for gifting or adding to a shared space. Artisans carve, inlay, and finish all of these sets by hand, making each one unique in texture and tone.</p>
    3/42

    Marble Monogram Coasters

    Crate & Barrel

    crateandbarrel.com

    $29.95

    Shop Now

    Crate & Barrel’s monogrammed marble coasters are perfect for gifting or adding to a shared space. Artisans carve, inlay, and finish all of these sets by hand, making each one unique in texture and tone.

    crateandbarrel.com
  • <p><strong>Inkbox</strong></p><p>inkbox.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Finkbox.com%2Fproducts%2Fpardners&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Getting a matching tattoo with your significant other is…bold, to say the least. And unless you’ve got Pete Davidson’s cover-up artist on speed dial, you might be hesitant to make that kind of commitment. Instead, try out a set of temporary tattoos from Inkbox—they have hundreds of options, from dainty fine line pieces to large images. You can even customize your own tattoos (like names or dates).</p>
    4/42

    Temporary Tattoos

    Inkbox

    inkbox.com

    $21.00

    Shop Now

    Getting a matching tattoo with your significant other is…bold, to say the least. And unless you’ve got Pete Davidson’s cover-up artist on speed dial, you might be hesitant to make that kind of commitment. Instead, try out a set of temporary tattoos from Inkbox—they have hundreds of options, from dainty fine line pieces to large images. You can even customize your own tattoos (like names or dates).

    inkbox.com
  • <p><strong>Nintendo</strong></p><p>gamestop.com</p><p><strong>$299.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Fnintendo-switch%2Fconsoles%2Fproducts%2Fnintendo-switch-with-joy-con-controller%2F352673.html%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU_Vj9_SCcdrsnkN4-qmisy6VwayUJrgb_4BK551lXFAa_FunAnM7PkaAhWlEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Released in early 2017, the Nintendo Switch is one of the latest and greatest consoles in Nintendo’s line of succession—which also gave us the Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Wii, and my personal favorite, GameCube. The Switch includes a multiplayer option and makes for an at-home or portable partner gaming experience. Choose a modern game to master, or reconnect with some retro favorites like Rollercoaster Tycoon and MarioKart.</p>
    5/42

    Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo

    gamestop.com

    $299.99

    Shop Now

    Released in early 2017, the Nintendo Switch is one of the latest and greatest consoles in Nintendo’s line of succession—which also gave us the Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Wii, and my personal favorite, GameCube. The Switch includes a multiplayer option and makes for an at-home or portable partner gaming experience. Choose a modern game to master, or reconnect with some retro favorites like Rollercoaster Tycoon and MarioKart.

    gamestop.com
  • <p><strong>Electronic Arts</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$38.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fit-takes-two-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-87255962%26intsrc%3DCATF_1444&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Play as a clashing couple who is tasked with working together to overcome this game’s core challenges. Action-packed adventure and emotive storytelling led this co-op game to win Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. </p>
    6/42

    It Takes Two for Nintendo Switch

    Electronic Arts

    target.com

    $38.49

    Shop Now

    Play as a clashing couple who is tasked with working together to overcome this game’s core challenges. Action-packed adventure and emotive storytelling led this co-op game to win Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards.

    target.com
  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Faerin-wave-gallery-frames&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Almost ethereal in aesthetic, this frame was designed in collaboration with lifestyle expert Aerin Lauder and is available in four different sizes. The rippling wave design perfectly reflects her belief that “living beautifully should be effortless.”</p>
    7/42

    Aerin Wave Gallery Frame 11” X 14”

    Williams Sonoma

    williams-sonoma.com

    $155.00

    Shop Now

    Almost ethereal in aesthetic, this frame was designed in collaboration with lifestyle expert Aerin Lauder and is available in four different sizes. The rippling wave design perfectly reflects her belief that “living beautifully should be effortless.”

    williams-sonoma.com
  • <p><strong>West & Willow</strong></p><p>westandwillow.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://westandwillow.com/products/custom-one-pet-portrait?currency=USD&gclid=Cj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU_lLJgK-TBziwNm0NDGhCE0QOSh1RUQya40-N2FdRc6RvfxHqNLELwaAsDjEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s been said that pets are the new kids, and plants are the new pets. So for the doting pet parents, what could be better than a hand-illustrated portrait of their fur baby (or babies) laid in a gallery-style frame? This minimalist piece is customizable and meant to match any decor, so it can be admired for years to come. </p>
    8/42

    Custom One Pet Portrait

    West & Willow

    westandwillow.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    It’s been said that pets are the new kids, and plants are the new pets. So for the doting pet parents, what could be better than a hand-illustrated portrait of their fur baby (or babies) laid in a gallery-style frame? This minimalist piece is customizable and meant to match any decor, so it can be admired for years to come.

    westandwillow.com
  • <p><strong>Jenga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$118.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LZGUAAU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not just Jenga, <em>giant</em> Jenga. This stackable, sizable remake of the classic game reaches over five feet tall, so clear the living room and host the most legendary game night to date. Or, set it up in the backyard for months of outdoor entertaining and backyard BBQs.</p>
    9/42

    Jumbo Set

    Jenga

    amazon.com

    $118.50

    Shop Now

    Not just Jenga, giant Jenga. This stackable, sizable remake of the classic game reaches over five feet tall, so clear the living room and host the most legendary game night to date. Or, set it up in the backyard for months of outdoor entertaining and backyard BBQs.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Pottery Barn</strong></p><p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fprovidence-woven-picnic-basket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A romantic twist on takeout, the ever-classic picnic never goes out of style. This set comes fully outfitted with plates, wine glasses, utensils, and a waiter-style corkscrew. </p>
    10/42

    Providence Woven Picnic Basket

    Pottery Barn

    potterybarn.com

    $99.95

    Shop Now

    A romantic twist on takeout, the ever-classic picnic never goes out of style. This set comes fully outfitted with plates, wine glasses, utensils, and a waiter-style corkscrew.

    potterybarn.com
  • <p><strong>Taschen</strong></p><p>barnesandnoble.com</p><p><strong>$127.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barnesandnoble.com%2Fw%2Fannie-leibovitz-annie-leibovitz%2F1008750905&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No new home or apartment is complete without a few soulful, aesthetically pleasing books to display on the center coffee table. This hardcover celebrates the work of photographer Annie Leibovitz, including photojournalism, conceptual portraits, and some of her work that has rarely (if ever) been seen before.</p>
    11/42

    Annie Leibovitz Book

    Taschen

    barnesandnoble.com

    $127.50

    Shop Now

    No new home or apartment is complete without a few soulful, aesthetically pleasing books to display on the center coffee table. This hardcover celebrates the work of photographer Annie Leibovitz, including photojournalism, conceptual portraits, and some of her work that has rarely (if ever) been seen before.

    barnesandnoble.com
  • <p><strong>Click and Grow</strong></p><p>clickandgrow.com</p><p><strong>$229.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clickandgrow.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-smart-garden-9&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don’t need to have a green thumb to experience the benefits of this indoor planter. The Smart Garden allows you to choose from over 50 pre-seeded plant pods—all 100 percent organic—and provides a planting system that automatically provides adequate water, light, and nutrients. Choose a few cooking herbs and reap what you sow on a stay-at-home date night, or press some homegrown flowers into a mini frame.</p>
    12/42

    The Smart Garden 9

    Click and Grow

    clickandgrow.com

    $229.95

    Shop Now

    You don’t need to have a green thumb to experience the benefits of this indoor planter. The Smart Garden allows you to choose from over 50 pre-seeded plant pods—all 100 percent organic—and provides a planting system that automatically provides adequate water, light, and nutrients. Choose a few cooking herbs and reap what you sow on a stay-at-home date night, or press some homegrown flowers into a mini frame.

    clickandgrow.com
  • <p><strong>Polaroid</strong></p><p>polaroid.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.polaroid.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fpolaroid-now%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU9W_c8L2vqp0Gi4iw8hhIeSgEBTraMkSPwY2mAxzdr9L3NCijEfKL0aAvZ_EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic SLR film cameras are seeing a revival across new generations, even spurring the hashtag #FilmIsNotDead across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. But not everyone is ready to grasp the learning curve of their dad’s old 35mm, so try this user-friendly Polaroid camera. It still hosts some deluxe features like two-lens autofocus and built-in double exposure, so you’ll be able to capture and keep your favorite moments without having to learn the meaning of terms like “aperture” and “ISO.”</p>
    13/42

    Instant Camera

    Polaroid

    polaroid.com

    $119.99

    Shop Now

    Classic SLR film cameras are seeing a revival across new generations, even spurring the hashtag #FilmIsNotDead across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. But not everyone is ready to grasp the learning curve of their dad’s old 35mm, so try this user-friendly Polaroid camera. It still hosts some deluxe features like two-lens autofocus and built-in double exposure, so you’ll be able to capture and keep your favorite moments without having to learn the meaning of terms like “aperture” and “ISO.”

    polaroid.com
  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fimperia-pasta-machine_0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In lieu of the regular restaurant reservations, grab a glass of red wine and try making your own pasta for an authentic Italiano style date night. This compact, old-fashioned pasta machine comes with two different rollers (one for sheets and one for linguine or fettuccine), and a clamp to secure it to the countertop. </p>
    14/42

    Imperia Pasta Machine

    Williams Sonoma

    williams-sonoma.com

    $79.95

    Shop Now

    In lieu of the regular restaurant reservations, grab a glass of red wine and try making your own pasta for an authentic Italiano style date night. This compact, old-fashioned pasta machine comes with two different rollers (one for sheets and one for linguine or fettuccine), and a clamp to secure it to the countertop.

    williams-sonoma.com
  • <p><strong>Paper Source</strong></p><p>papersource.com</p><p><strong>$7.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.papersource.com/stationery/fine-paper-pressed-flower-stationery-set-10017545.html?CAWELAID=120031300000096056" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you’re separated by distance or just have an endearment for the written word, this dreamy pressed flower stationery set is perfect for letters, poems, or thoughtful everyday notes. With fine papers handmade from the Lokta plant, this set is also renewable and environmentally friendly. </p>
    15/42

    Fine Pressed Flower Stationery

    Paper Source

    papersource.com

    $7.50

    Shop Now

    Whether you’re separated by distance or just have an endearment for the written word, this dreamy pressed flower stationery set is perfect for letters, poems, or thoughtful everyday notes. With fine papers handmade from the Lokta plant, this set is also renewable and environmentally friendly.

    papersource.com
  • <p><strong>TerraFlame</strong></p><p>terraflame.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://terraflame.com/products/s-mores-by-terraflame®?currency=USD&variant=42840856953081&tw_source=google&tw_adid=599434191113&tw_campaign=17310351283&gclid=Cj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU_e6JQlBbCuysoLwhRzuLoDjfFbvqYlBG86EOOzp2cJKx-Nnw01lDEaAll0EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Master the art of entertaining by bringing the joy of s’mores indoors. Like a mini campfire that you can use inside your home, this unit creates clean burning, smoke-free, non-toxic flames that will burn for up to three hours. It’s perfect for year-round campfires, or for city-dwellers who might have limited access to the great outdoors.</p>
    16/42

    S’mores

    TerraFlame

    terraflame.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    Master the art of entertaining by bringing the joy of s’mores indoors. Like a mini campfire that you can use inside your home, this unit creates clean burning, smoke-free, non-toxic flames that will burn for up to three hours. It’s perfect for year-round campfires, or for city-dwellers who might have limited access to the great outdoors.

    terraflame.com
  • <p><strong>Epson</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$1699.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fepson-home-cinema-3800-4k-3lcd-projector-with-high-dynamic-range-white%2F6366530.p%3FskuId%3D6366530&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Epson 4K movie projector might seem like a splurge, but it hosts a variety of high-tech features for optimal movie viewing. Dual 10W speakers give that crisp, theater-quality sound, while Bluetooth connectivity allows users to play media files even from their mobile devices. Some reviewers even noted the high color contrast and unrivaled light adjustment, making this the ideal choice for living rooms or indoor areas where you can’t eliminate all light sources.</p>
    17/42

    Home Cinema 3800 4K 3LCD Projector

    Epson

    bestbuy.com

    $1699.99

    Shop Now

    This Epson 4K movie projector might seem like a splurge, but it hosts a variety of high-tech features for optimal movie viewing. Dual 10W speakers give that crisp, theater-quality sound, while Bluetooth connectivity allows users to play media files even from their mobile devices. Some reviewers even noted the high color contrast and unrivaled light adjustment, making this the ideal choice for living rooms or indoor areas where you can’t eliminate all light sources.

    bestbuy.com
  • <p><strong>Paramount</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$12.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTitanic-Blu-ray-Digital-Copy%2F444471207&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it might seem an obvious choice for a date night movie, there’s nothing like the classics, and few films can surpass the timeless allure (or the running time) of James Cameron’s <em>Titanic</em>. </p>
    18/42

    Titanic Blu-ray + Digital

    Paramount

    walmart.com

    $12.96

    Shop Now

    While it might seem an obvious choice for a date night movie, there’s nothing like the classics, and few films can surpass the timeless allure (or the running time) of James Cameron’s Titanic.

    walmart.com
  • <p><strong>GLDN</strong></p><p>gldn.com</p><p><strong>$451.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgldn.com%2Fproducts%2Fcircle-friendship-necklace-set-halves%3Fvariant%3D33599864471683%26currency%3DUSD%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU88-DpbhuYbSwn7ScmphkZJyMqxjEurP78bKtsM7xYlTqHp-EPkHoEaAn-CEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two halves do make a whole. Each half of this two-piece jewelry set is available in solid gold, sterling silver, or 14k gold fill, and is simple enough to remain a timeless style essential. The delicate 1.2mm chain is adjustable between 16”-18”, and each half-circle pendant is handmade in either a smooth or hammered texture. In an effort to combat the consequences of fast fashion, every necklace is even made with 100 percent, USA-sourced raw materials, including recycled gold and silver. </p>
    19/42

    Endless 14K Gold Necklace Set

    GLDN

    gldn.com

    $451.00

    Shop Now

    Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two halves do make a whole. Each half of this two-piece jewelry set is available in solid gold, sterling silver, or 14k gold fill, and is simple enough to remain a timeless style essential. The delicate 1.2mm chain is adjustable between 16”-18”, and each half-circle pendant is handmade in either a smooth or hammered texture. In an effort to combat the consequences of fast fashion, every necklace is even made with 100 percent, USA-sourced raw materials, including recycled gold and silver.

    gldn.com
  • <p><strong>Nanit</strong></p><p>babymori.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.babymori.com%2Fproducts%2Fnanit-pro-smart-baby-monitor-wall-mount%3Fvariant%3D40063512871025&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For all the couples that just became parents (congrats!), this baby monitor camera streams footage of your little one straight to your smartphone, giving total peace of mind during naps and bedtime. Not only that, but it analyzes sleep patterns to make expert coaching recommendations and comes with a Nanit breathing band to monitor breaths and alert mom or dad of any changes. While you’re shopping, you might want to check out the rest of the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.babymori.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MORI;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">MORI</a> site for the cutest high-quality and organic baby items to add to that list of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g27194103/mother-to-be-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for new moms;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">gifts for new moms</a> and dads.</p>
    20/42

    Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount

    Nanit

    babymori.com

    $399.00

    Shop Now

    For all the couples that just became parents (congrats!), this baby monitor camera streams footage of your little one straight to your smartphone, giving total peace of mind during naps and bedtime. Not only that, but it analyzes sleep patterns to make expert coaching recommendations and comes with a Nanit breathing band to monitor breaths and alert mom or dad of any changes. While you’re shopping, you might want to check out the rest of the MORI site for the cutest high-quality and organic baby items to add to that list of gifts for new moms and dads.

    babymori.com
  • <p><strong>MeUndies</strong></p><p>meundies.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fmatching-pairs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Matching underwear sets are a fun way for couples to share something on the DL, like a cheeky little secret. MeUndies lets you choose from a ton of different patterns and themes, but they also offer solid color sets if you want something less splashy. </p>
    21/42

    His & Hers Set

    MeUndies

    meundies.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    Matching underwear sets are a fun way for couples to share something on the DL, like a cheeky little secret. MeUndies lets you choose from a ton of different patterns and themes, but they also offer solid color sets if you want something less splashy.

    meundies.com
  • <p><strong>Winning Moves Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00S732WJE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even though the box says ages 6 and up, I can <em>personally</em> attest to the fun that comes along with this nostalgic two-player game. Hey, you’re only as old as you feel.</p>
    22/42

    Guess Who? Board Game

    Winning Moves Games

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Even though the box says ages 6 and up, I can personally attest to the fun that comes along with this nostalgic two-player game. Hey, you’re only as old as you feel.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-core-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Boost the quality of your Zs. This luxe sateen sheet set had one reviewer exclaiming, “WE LOVE THESE SHEETS!! They are next level regarding comfort...soft, crisp, and everything we want from sheets!!” With a buttery smooth weave and a 480 thread count, it’s no wonder Good Housekeeping rated these Best Overall Sheets in 2022.</p>
    23/42

    Luxury Sheet Set

    Brooklinen

    brooklinen.com

    $175.00

    Shop Now

    Boost the quality of your Zs. This luxe sateen sheet set had one reviewer exclaiming, “WE LOVE THESE SHEETS!! They are next level regarding comfort...soft, crisp, and everything we want from sheets!!” With a buttery smooth weave and a 480 thread count, it’s no wonder Good Housekeeping rated these Best Overall Sheets in 2022.

    brooklinen.com
  • <p><strong>Roman</strong></p><p>ro.co</p><p><strong>$3.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fro.co%2Fproducts%2Fswipes%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re familiar with benzocaine wipes, you already know that they’re meant to increase male endurance during sex. This OTC option from Roman Swipes promises to help with longer lasting sex, and after one month, users reported a 340 percent increase in endurance. Wink, wink.</p>
    24/42

    Swipes

    Roman

    ro.co

    $3.00

    Shop Now

    If you’re familiar with benzocaine wipes, you already know that they’re meant to increase male endurance during sex. This OTC option from Roman Swipes promises to help with longer lasting sex, and after one month, users reported a 340 percent increase in endurance. Wink, wink.

    ro.co
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flong-distance-touch-bracelet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Long distance relationships can be tough, but this pair of waterproof bracelets lets couples stay connected from wherever they may be. Just link each bracelet to the app on your phone, and your partner’s bracelet will buzz and light up every time you send a touch—so you can let them know when you’re thinking about them, even during the hustle and bustle of everyday life.</p>
    25/42

    Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Long distance relationships can be tough, but this pair of waterproof bracelets lets couples stay connected from wherever they may be. Just link each bracelet to the app on your phone, and your partner’s bracelet will buzz and light up every time you send a touch—so you can let them know when you’re thinking about them, even during the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

    uncommongoods.com
  • <p><strong>Mirror</strong></p><p>mirror.co</p><p><strong>$1445.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co%2Fshop%2Fmirror-pro-cw&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Couples that are looking to get physical (fitness-wise) will cherish this Lululemon Mirror Pro set, which includes a heart rate monitor, yoga mat, weights, a foam roller, and a few more accessories. Not only that, but the mirror itself is one of the most sought after pieces of at-home exercise equipment—offering experiences like yoga classes or personal training sessions all on a full HD, LED display.</p>
    26/42

    Lululemon Pro Set

    Mirror

    mirror.co

    $1445.00

    Shop Now

    Couples that are looking to get physical (fitness-wise) will cherish this Lululemon Mirror Pro set, which includes a heart rate monitor, yoga mat, weights, a foam roller, and a few more accessories. Not only that, but the mirror itself is one of the most sought after pieces of at-home exercise equipment—offering experiences like yoga classes or personal training sessions all on a full HD, LED display.

    mirror.co
  • <p><strong>Lego</strong></p><p>lego.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fgreat-pyramid-of-giza-21058&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Lego website specifically states, “adults welcome.” So when you’re getting tired of the same old, same old, try reaching for one of these complex kits and spend some quality time building your very own Taj Mahal, Hogwarts Castle, or Egyptian Pyramids. If you’re feeling more artsy than architectural, opt for the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fvincent-van-gogh-the-starry-night-21333&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night set;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night set</a>.</p>
    27/42

    Great Pyramid of Giza Set

    Lego

    lego.com

    $129.99

    Shop Now

    The Lego website specifically states, “adults welcome.” So when you’re getting tired of the same old, same old, try reaching for one of these complex kits and spend some quality time building your very own Taj Mahal, Hogwarts Castle, or Egyptian Pyramids. If you’re feeling more artsy than architectural, opt for the Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night set.

    lego.com
  • <p><strong>Bose</strong></p><p>bose.com</p><p><strong>$279.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bose.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fheadphones%2Fnoise_cancelling_headphones%2Fquietcomfort-headphones-45.html%3Fmc%3D25_PS_NC_PL_00_GO_%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU-4ulaO3CytgvDEU_xkGbQaBQ7ZS5z1ZHr4sJ-LxXp5glo6MDRkMUoaAp9VEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%23v%3Dqc45_black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Listen, I’m not here to insinuate anyone’s relationship is anything less than affectionate. But everybody needs their space sometimes to zone out and decompress, and these lightweight noise-canceling headphones from Bose are the perfect way to do it. They’ve got reliable Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable EQ, and a battery life of up to 22 hours. </p>
    28/42

    QuietComfort® 45 Headphones

    Bose

    bose.com

    $279.00

    Shop Now

    Listen, I’m not here to insinuate anyone’s relationship is anything less than affectionate. But everybody needs their space sometimes to zone out and decompress, and these lightweight noise-canceling headphones from Bose are the perfect way to do it. They’ve got reliable Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable EQ, and a battery life of up to 22 hours.

    bose.com
  • <p><strong>Coleman</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$467.35</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VYFHBHL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sip, splash, or soak in this inflatable hot tub, without all the hassle or expense of a professional installation. Complete with 120 jets, a massage system, and LED lights (for ambience, of course), this spa reaches up to 104 degrees, so you can use it all year long. Rated 4.4 stars, one of almost 8,500 reviewers confessed, “I wasn’t really expecting a great deal out of this product—seriously, an INFLATABLE spa?!?!? Well, it’s AWESOME. Hands down, the coolest thing I’ve bought for less than $500.”</p>
    29/42

    SaluSpa Tahiti Inflatable Hot Tub

    Coleman

    amazon.com

    $467.35

    Shop Now

    Sip, splash, or soak in this inflatable hot tub, without all the hassle or expense of a professional installation. Complete with 120 jets, a massage system, and LED lights (for ambience, of course), this spa reaches up to 104 degrees, so you can use it all year long. Rated 4.4 stars, one of almost 8,500 reviewers confessed, “I wasn’t really expecting a great deal out of this product—seriously, an INFLATABLE spa?!?!? Well, it’s AWESOME. Hands down, the coolest thing I’ve bought for less than $500.”

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>ThePaintedPress</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F624493147%2Fpersonalized-wedding-gift-jewelry-dish&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can dream it, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Etsy</a> has it. And a personalized gift tends to hold a bit more meaning, because it was made just for you. This handmade, hand-painted jewelry dish from <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thepaintedpress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Painted Press;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">The Painted Press</a> is customizable to include names, dates, initials, or floral add-ons. Not only is it perfect for housing wedding rings or prized jewelry, but its simple and dainty design is one that’ll never be outgrown. </p>
    30/42

    Personalized Jewelry Dish

    ThePaintedPress

    etsy.com

    $19.00

    Shop Now

    If you can dream it, Etsy has it. And a personalized gift tends to hold a bit more meaning, because it was made just for you. This handmade, hand-painted jewelry dish from The Painted Press is customizable to include names, dates, initials, or floral add-ons. Not only is it perfect for housing wedding rings or prized jewelry, but its simple and dainty design is one that’ll never be outgrown.

    etsy.com
  • <p><strong>Ooni</strong></p><p>ooni.com</p><p><strong>$799.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fooni.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Fooni-karu-16&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pizza ovens are becoming a must-have for anyone looking to achieve that true Neapolitan, wood-fired flavor, which up until now has been elusive to all the at-home pizza chefs. What’s great about the Ooni Karu is that it offers multiple fuel options, so you can choose to use a gas attachment for low-maintenance cooking, or wood and charcoal for a smokier flavor. Hand toss and flame cook your very own pizzas within 60 seconds, or throw in some veggies for quick grilling. Buon appetito!</p>
    31/42

    Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

    Ooni

    ooni.com

    $799.00

    Shop Now

    Pizza ovens are becoming a must-have for anyone looking to achieve that true Neapolitan, wood-fired flavor, which up until now has been elusive to all the at-home pizza chefs. What’s great about the Ooni Karu is that it offers multiple fuel options, so you can choose to use a gas attachment for low-maintenance cooking, or wood and charcoal for a smokier flavor. Hand toss and flame cook your very own pizzas within 60 seconds, or throw in some veggies for quick grilling. Buon appetito!

    ooni.com
  • <p><strong>Sur la Table</strong></p><p>surlatable.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fcooking-classes%2Fonline-cooking-classes%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you consider yourself a novice in the kitchen or a culinary artiste, Sur la Table’s online cooking classes make the ultimate stay-at-home date night. Choose from a number of global recipes like Parisian Bistro, Mangia Italiano, and Cooking With Wine to create a dinner for two. The brand even offers baking workshops, where you can learn to make your own donuts or macarons. Each 90-120 minute class is taught via Zoom, with prices starting at just $29. </p>
    32/42

    At-Home Date Night Cooking Class

    Sur la Table

    surlatable.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    Whether you consider yourself a novice in the kitchen or a culinary artiste, Sur la Table’s online cooking classes make the ultimate stay-at-home date night. Choose from a number of global recipes like Parisian Bistro, Mangia Italiano, and Cooking With Wine to create a dinner for two. The brand even offers baking workshops, where you can learn to make your own donuts or macarons. Each 90-120 minute class is taught via Zoom, with prices starting at just $29.

    surlatable.com
  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$212.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TR54CY8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Amazon pillow lounger will comfortably fit two, and according to some reviewers, even three. It’s perfect for movie-watching, reading, snoozing, or snacking (because luckily, it’s stain-resistant).</p>
    33/42

    Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Lounger

    Amazon

    amazon.com

    $212.89

    Shop Now

    This Amazon pillow lounger will comfortably fit two, and according to some reviewers, even three. It’s perfect for movie-watching, reading, snoozing, or snacking (because luckily, it’s stain-resistant).

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>We-Vibe</strong></p><p>organicloven.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.organicloven.com%2Fwe-vibe-moxie%2F%3Fsscid%3D21k7_vs4gr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up playtime with We-Vibe’s Moxie+, a discreet and hands-free vibrator that can actually be controlled via a We-Connect app—so your partner can turn you on (literally) whenever, wherever.</p>
    34/42

    Moxie+

    We-Vibe

    organicloven.com

    $129.00

    Shop Now

    Spice up playtime with We-Vibe’s Moxie+, a discreet and hands-free vibrator that can actually be controlled via a We-Connect app—so your partner can turn you on (literally) whenever, wherever.

    organicloven.com
  • <p><strong>Northern Brewer</strong></p><p>northernbrewer.com</p><p><strong>$102.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.northernbrewer.com/products/master-vintnerr-small-batch-winemaking-starter-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the wannabe sommeliers and wine tasters, this kit gives all the essentials and instructions needed to make your very own flavors. One verified reviewer attested to the gift-giving quality, saying, “Very simple instructions and fun for the beginner wine-maker. Bought this as an anniversary gift for my boyfriend...eager to see how the wine turns out!”</p>
    35/42

    Small Batch Wine Making Starter Kit

    Northern Brewer

    northernbrewer.com

    $102.99

    Shop Now

    For the wannabe sommeliers and wine tasters, this kit gives all the essentials and instructions needed to make your very own flavors. One verified reviewer attested to the gift-giving quality, saying, “Very simple instructions and fun for the beginner wine-maker. Bought this as an anniversary gift for my boyfriend...eager to see how the wine turns out!”

    northernbrewer.com
  • <p><strong>Baked by Melissa</strong></p><p>bakedbymelissa.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakedbymelissa.com%2Fvegan-cupcakes-lg.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Baked by Melissa <em>knows</em> sweets. The brand is famous for their bestselling, bite-sized cupcake boxes that are fully giftable for any occasion. This box is a vegan version of their premier box, with flavors that include: Triple Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate Vanilla Chip, Dark Chocolate Coconut, and Cinnamon Bun. Y-U-M.</p>
    36/42

    Latest & Greatest Vegan Cupcakes

    Baked by Melissa

    bakedbymelissa.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    Baked by Melissa knows sweets. The brand is famous for their bestselling, bite-sized cupcake boxes that are fully giftable for any occasion. This box is a vegan version of their premier box, with flavors that include: Triple Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate Vanilla Chip, Dark Chocolate Coconut, and Cinnamon Bun. Y-U-M.

    bakedbymelissa.com
  • <p><strong>Threshold Signature</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F60-34-x-86-34-faux-fur-oversized-bed-throw-dark-gray-threshold-signature-8482%2F-%2FA-78421957%26intsrc%3DCATF_1444&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As a self-proclaimed homebody, I can vouch for the significance of comfy items—most importantly, a snuggly plush blanket. Grab your better half and cozy up under this 60” x 86” oversized throw that’s heavyweight and luxuriously soft. Available in ivory or dark gray, it also makes a great addition to any bedscape.</p>
    37/42

    Faux Fur Oversized Bed Throw

    Threshold Signature

    target.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    As a self-proclaimed homebody, I can vouch for the significance of comfy items—most importantly, a snuggly plush blanket. Grab your better half and cozy up under this 60” x 86” oversized throw that’s heavyweight and luxuriously soft. Available in ivory or dark gray, it also makes a great addition to any bedscape.

    target.com
  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-3rd-gen-with-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls--hd-streaming-device--2021-release-black%2F6457959.p%3FskuId%3D6457959&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There’s always <em>that</em> couple—the one who knows all the latest shows and can rattle off critic-level synopses at the drop of a hat. So what better gift to give than a world of unlimited streaming? With the latest generation Fire Stick, users can access live TV, music, and almost any streaming app their heart desires—including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+. </p>
    38/42

    Fire TV Stick

    Amazon

    bestbuy.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    There’s always that couple—the one who knows all the latest shows and can rattle off critic-level synopses at the drop of a hat. So what better gift to give than a world of unlimited streaming? With the latest generation Fire Stick, users can access live TV, music, and almost any streaming app their heart desires—including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+.

    bestbuy.com
  • <p><strong>Airbnb</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2F-%2F6504636.p&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of adventure with Airbnb, so that travelers and explorers alike can immerse themselves in experiences and stays across the globe. Encourage a tour and tasting in wine country, or a treehouse lodge retreat in Costa Rica.</p>
    39/42

    $200 Gift Card

    Airbnb

    bestbuy.com

    $200.00

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of adventure with Airbnb, so that travelers and explorers alike can immerse themselves in experiences and stays across the globe. Encourage a tour and tasting in wine country, or a treehouse lodge retreat in Costa Rica.

    bestbuy.com
  • <p><strong>Homedics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073BJ8RS8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to unwind after a long, 9-5 day than a mini massage? The Quattro handheld massager is compact, easy to use, and makes for an indulgent night of self-care or a quick pick-me-up.</p>
    40/42

    Quatro Mini Hand-Held Massager

    Homedics

    amazon.com

    $8.74

    Shop Now

    What better way to unwind after a long, 9-5 day than a mini massage? The Quattro handheld massager is compact, easy to use, and makes for an indulgent night of self-care or a quick pick-me-up.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>De’Longhi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$870.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0934BNSXX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who enjoy the finer things in life, this espresso machine will bring café quality coffee to the comfort of their own home. One reviewer exclaimed, “I don’t know how I waited so long to get one of these. The only problem now is that I want to drink coffee all day!” If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, try out the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C96BG9H/ref=syn_sd_onsite_desktop_0?ie=UTF8&psc=1&pd_rd_plhdr=t&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine</a>.</p>
    41/42

    La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine

    De’Longhi

    amazon.com

    $870.00

    Shop Now

    For those who enjoy the finer things in life, this espresso machine will bring café quality coffee to the comfort of their own home. One reviewer exclaimed, “I don’t know how I waited so long to get one of these. The only problem now is that I want to drink coffee all day!” If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, try out the De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine.

    amazon.com
  • 42/42

    These Are the Best Gifts Any Couple Would Love to Receive

    Hearst Owned
<p>The saying goes that two is better than one. However, shopping for the best gifts for couples can present a challenge if you haven’t been given a place to start. Maybe you’re buying for your favorite duo or even your own partner in crime. Either way, the difficulty lies in ensuring it’s something both parties will enjoy and doesn’t teeter into the territory of cliché or mundane.</p><p>Perhaps the newlyweds in your life might need some <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g43097372/amazon-affordable-home-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chic home decor;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">chic home decor</a> for their new space, while the couple who’s just getting to know each other is looking for a unique date night idea. If all else fails, presenting individual <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g36382311/amazon-gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for men;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">gifts for men</a> or women as a packaged deal is another effective option. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 40 best couples gifts that will suit every pair in your life, whether they’re just entering the honeymoon phase or rounding out double-digit anniversaries (in which case, we also have a comprehensive list of the <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g40890537/best-anniversary-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best anniversary gifts;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">best anniversary gifts</a>, too!).<br></p>
<p><strong>We’re Not Really Strangers</strong></p><p>werenotreallystrangers.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.werenotreallystrangers.com/collections/shop-all/products/couples-edition" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re not already familiar with this game through all of the Instagram and TikTok hype, buckle up. Players will all but bare their soul through card questions like, “What has this relationship taught you about yourself?” and “What feelings are hard for you to communicate to me?” The 150 question game was created by model and artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/koreen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Koreen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Koreen</a>, and is made to empower and establish meaningful connections. The game does issue a warning that feelings <em>may</em> arise.</p>
<p><strong>Crate & Barrel</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fmarble-a-monogram-coasters-set-of-4%2Fs390678&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Crate & Barrel’s monogrammed marble coasters are perfect for gifting or adding to a shared space. Artisans carve, inlay, and finish all of these sets by hand, making each one unique in texture and tone.</p>
<p><strong>Inkbox</strong></p><p>inkbox.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Finkbox.com%2Fproducts%2Fpardners&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Getting a matching tattoo with your significant other is…bold, to say the least. And unless you’ve got Pete Davidson’s cover-up artist on speed dial, you might be hesitant to make that kind of commitment. Instead, try out a set of temporary tattoos from Inkbox—they have hundreds of options, from dainty fine line pieces to large images. You can even customize your own tattoos (like names or dates).</p>
<p><strong>Nintendo</strong></p><p>gamestop.com</p><p><strong>$299.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Fnintendo-switch%2Fconsoles%2Fproducts%2Fnintendo-switch-with-joy-con-controller%2F352673.html%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU_Vj9_SCcdrsnkN4-qmisy6VwayUJrgb_4BK551lXFAa_FunAnM7PkaAhWlEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Released in early 2017, the Nintendo Switch is one of the latest and greatest consoles in Nintendo’s line of succession—which also gave us the Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Wii, and my personal favorite, GameCube. The Switch includes a multiplayer option and makes for an at-home or portable partner gaming experience. Choose a modern game to master, or reconnect with some retro favorites like Rollercoaster Tycoon and MarioKart.</p>
<p><strong>Electronic Arts</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$38.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fit-takes-two-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-87255962%26intsrc%3DCATF_1444&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Play as a clashing couple who is tasked with working together to overcome this game’s core challenges. Action-packed adventure and emotive storytelling led this co-op game to win Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. </p>
<p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Faerin-wave-gallery-frames&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Almost ethereal in aesthetic, this frame was designed in collaboration with lifestyle expert Aerin Lauder and is available in four different sizes. The rippling wave design perfectly reflects her belief that “living beautifully should be effortless.”</p>
<p><strong>West & Willow</strong></p><p>westandwillow.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://westandwillow.com/products/custom-one-pet-portrait?currency=USD&gclid=Cj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU_lLJgK-TBziwNm0NDGhCE0QOSh1RUQya40-N2FdRc6RvfxHqNLELwaAsDjEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s been said that pets are the new kids, and plants are the new pets. So for the doting pet parents, what could be better than a hand-illustrated portrait of their fur baby (or babies) laid in a gallery-style frame? This minimalist piece is customizable and meant to match any decor, so it can be admired for years to come. </p>
<p><strong>Jenga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$118.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LZGUAAU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Not just Jenga, <em>giant</em> Jenga. This stackable, sizable remake of the classic game reaches over five feet tall, so clear the living room and host the most legendary game night to date. Or, set it up in the backyard for months of outdoor entertaining and backyard BBQs.</p>
<p><strong>Pottery Barn</strong></p><p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fprovidence-woven-picnic-basket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A romantic twist on takeout, the ever-classic picnic never goes out of style. This set comes fully outfitted with plates, wine glasses, utensils, and a waiter-style corkscrew. </p>
<p><strong>Taschen</strong></p><p>barnesandnoble.com</p><p><strong>$127.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barnesandnoble.com%2Fw%2Fannie-leibovitz-annie-leibovitz%2F1008750905&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No new home or apartment is complete without a few soulful, aesthetically pleasing books to display on the center coffee table. This hardcover celebrates the work of photographer Annie Leibovitz, including photojournalism, conceptual portraits, and some of her work that has rarely (if ever) been seen before.</p>
<p><strong>Click and Grow</strong></p><p>clickandgrow.com</p><p><strong>$229.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clickandgrow.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-smart-garden-9&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You don’t need to have a green thumb to experience the benefits of this indoor planter. The Smart Garden allows you to choose from over 50 pre-seeded plant pods—all 100 percent organic—and provides a planting system that automatically provides adequate water, light, and nutrients. Choose a few cooking herbs and reap what you sow on a stay-at-home date night, or press some homegrown flowers into a mini frame.</p>
<p><strong>Polaroid</strong></p><p>polaroid.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.polaroid.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fpolaroid-now%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU9W_c8L2vqp0Gi4iw8hhIeSgEBTraMkSPwY2mAxzdr9L3NCijEfKL0aAvZ_EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic SLR film cameras are seeing a revival across new generations, even spurring the hashtag #FilmIsNotDead across platforms like Instagram and TikTok. But not everyone is ready to grasp the learning curve of their dad’s old 35mm, so try this user-friendly Polaroid camera. It still hosts some deluxe features like two-lens autofocus and built-in double exposure, so you’ll be able to capture and keep your favorite moments without having to learn the meaning of terms like “aperture” and “ISO.”</p>
<p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fimperia-pasta-machine_0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In lieu of the regular restaurant reservations, grab a glass of red wine and try making your own pasta for an authentic Italiano style date night. This compact, old-fashioned pasta machine comes with two different rollers (one for sheets and one for linguine or fettuccine), and a clamp to secure it to the countertop. </p>
<p><strong>Paper Source</strong></p><p>papersource.com</p><p><strong>$7.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.papersource.com/stationery/fine-paper-pressed-flower-stationery-set-10017545.html?CAWELAID=120031300000096056" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you’re separated by distance or just have an endearment for the written word, this dreamy pressed flower stationery set is perfect for letters, poems, or thoughtful everyday notes. With fine papers handmade from the Lokta plant, this set is also renewable and environmentally friendly. </p>
<p><strong>TerraFlame</strong></p><p>terraflame.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://terraflame.com/products/s-mores-by-terraflame®?currency=USD&variant=42840856953081&tw_source=google&tw_adid=599434191113&tw_campaign=17310351283&gclid=Cj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU_e6JQlBbCuysoLwhRzuLoDjfFbvqYlBG86EOOzp2cJKx-Nnw01lDEaAll0EALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Master the art of entertaining by bringing the joy of s’mores indoors. Like a mini campfire that you can use inside your home, this unit creates clean burning, smoke-free, non-toxic flames that will burn for up to three hours. It’s perfect for year-round campfires, or for city-dwellers who might have limited access to the great outdoors.</p>
<p><strong>Epson</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$1699.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fepson-home-cinema-3800-4k-3lcd-projector-with-high-dynamic-range-white%2F6366530.p%3FskuId%3D6366530&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Epson 4K movie projector might seem like a splurge, but it hosts a variety of high-tech features for optimal movie viewing. Dual 10W speakers give that crisp, theater-quality sound, while Bluetooth connectivity allows users to play media files even from their mobile devices. Some reviewers even noted the high color contrast and unrivaled light adjustment, making this the ideal choice for living rooms or indoor areas where you can’t eliminate all light sources.</p>
<p><strong>Paramount</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$12.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTitanic-Blu-ray-Digital-Copy%2F444471207&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it might seem an obvious choice for a date night movie, there’s nothing like the classics, and few films can surpass the timeless allure (or the running time) of James Cameron’s <em>Titanic</em>. </p>
<p><strong>GLDN</strong></p><p>gldn.com</p><p><strong>$451.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgldn.com%2Fproducts%2Fcircle-friendship-necklace-set-halves%3Fvariant%3D33599864471683%26currency%3DUSD%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU88-DpbhuYbSwn7ScmphkZJyMqxjEurP78bKtsM7xYlTqHp-EPkHoEaAn-CEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two halves do make a whole. Each half of this two-piece jewelry set is available in solid gold, sterling silver, or 14k gold fill, and is simple enough to remain a timeless style essential. The delicate 1.2mm chain is adjustable between 16”-18”, and each half-circle pendant is handmade in either a smooth or hammered texture. In an effort to combat the consequences of fast fashion, every necklace is even made with 100 percent, USA-sourced raw materials, including recycled gold and silver. </p>
<p><strong>Nanit</strong></p><p>babymori.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.babymori.com%2Fproducts%2Fnanit-pro-smart-baby-monitor-wall-mount%3Fvariant%3D40063512871025&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For all the couples that just became parents (congrats!), this baby monitor camera streams footage of your little one straight to your smartphone, giving total peace of mind during naps and bedtime. Not only that, but it analyzes sleep patterns to make expert coaching recommendations and comes with a Nanit breathing band to monitor breaths and alert mom or dad of any changes. While you’re shopping, you might want to check out the rest of the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.babymori.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MORI;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">MORI</a> site for the cutest high-quality and organic baby items to add to that list of <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g27194103/mother-to-be-gifts-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for new moms;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">gifts for new moms</a> and dads.</p>
<p><strong>MeUndies</strong></p><p>meundies.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meundies.com%2Fmatching-pairs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Matching underwear sets are a fun way for couples to share something on the DL, like a cheeky little secret. MeUndies lets you choose from a ton of different patterns and themes, but they also offer solid color sets if you want something less splashy. </p>
<p><strong>Winning Moves Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00S732WJE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even though the box says ages 6 and up, I can <em>personally</em> attest to the fun that comes along with this nostalgic two-player game. Hey, you’re only as old as you feel.</p>
<p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-core-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Boost the quality of your Zs. This luxe sateen sheet set had one reviewer exclaiming, “WE LOVE THESE SHEETS!! They are next level regarding comfort...soft, crisp, and everything we want from sheets!!” With a buttery smooth weave and a 480 thread count, it’s no wonder Good Housekeeping rated these Best Overall Sheets in 2022.</p>
<p><strong>Roman</strong></p><p>ro.co</p><p><strong>$3.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fro.co%2Fproducts%2Fswipes%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re familiar with benzocaine wipes, you already know that they’re meant to increase male endurance during sex. This OTC option from Roman Swipes promises to help with longer lasting sex, and after one month, users reported a 340 percent increase in endurance. Wink, wink.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Flong-distance-touch-bracelet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Long distance relationships can be tough, but this pair of waterproof bracelets lets couples stay connected from wherever they may be. Just link each bracelet to the app on your phone, and your partner’s bracelet will buzz and light up every time you send a touch—so you can let them know when you’re thinking about them, even during the hustle and bustle of everyday life.</p>
<p><strong>Mirror</strong></p><p>mirror.co</p><p><strong>$1445.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co%2Fshop%2Fmirror-pro-cw&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Couples that are looking to get physical (fitness-wise) will cherish this Lululemon Mirror Pro set, which includes a heart rate monitor, yoga mat, weights, a foam roller, and a few more accessories. Not only that, but the mirror itself is one of the most sought after pieces of at-home exercise equipment—offering experiences like yoga classes or personal training sessions all on a full HD, LED display.</p>
<p><strong>Lego</strong></p><p>lego.com</p><p><strong>$129.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fgreat-pyramid-of-giza-21058&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Lego website specifically states, “adults welcome.” So when you’re getting tired of the same old, same old, try reaching for one of these complex kits and spend some quality time building your very own Taj Mahal, Hogwarts Castle, or Egyptian Pyramids. If you’re feeling more artsy than architectural, opt for the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fvincent-van-gogh-the-starry-night-21333&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night set;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night set</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Bose</strong></p><p>bose.com</p><p><strong>$279.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bose.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fheadphones%2Fnoise_cancelling_headphones%2Fquietcomfort-headphones-45.html%3Fmc%3D25_PS_NC_PL_00_GO_%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA3eGfBhCeARIsACpJNU-4ulaO3CytgvDEU_xkGbQaBQ7ZS5z1ZHr4sJ-LxXp5glo6MDRkMUoaAp9VEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%23v%3Dqc45_black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Listen, I’m not here to insinuate anyone’s relationship is anything less than affectionate. But everybody needs their space sometimes to zone out and decompress, and these lightweight noise-canceling headphones from Bose are the perfect way to do it. They’ve got reliable Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable EQ, and a battery life of up to 22 hours. </p>
<p><strong>Coleman</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$467.35</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VYFHBHL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sip, splash, or soak in this inflatable hot tub, without all the hassle or expense of a professional installation. Complete with 120 jets, a massage system, and LED lights (for ambience, of course), this spa reaches up to 104 degrees, so you can use it all year long. Rated 4.4 stars, one of almost 8,500 reviewers confessed, “I wasn’t really expecting a great deal out of this product—seriously, an INFLATABLE spa?!?!? Well, it’s AWESOME. Hands down, the coolest thing I’ve bought for less than $500.”</p>
<p><strong>ThePaintedPress</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F624493147%2Fpersonalized-wedding-gift-jewelry-dish&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can dream it, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Etsy</a> has it. And a personalized gift tends to hold a bit more meaning, because it was made just for you. This handmade, hand-painted jewelry dish from <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thepaintedpress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Painted Press;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">The Painted Press</a> is customizable to include names, dates, initials, or floral add-ons. Not only is it perfect for housing wedding rings or prized jewelry, but its simple and dainty design is one that’ll never be outgrown. </p>
<p><strong>Ooni</strong></p><p>ooni.com</p><p><strong>$799.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fooni.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Fooni-karu-16&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pizza ovens are becoming a must-have for anyone looking to achieve that true Neapolitan, wood-fired flavor, which up until now has been elusive to all the at-home pizza chefs. What’s great about the Ooni Karu is that it offers multiple fuel options, so you can choose to use a gas attachment for low-maintenance cooking, or wood and charcoal for a smokier flavor. Hand toss and flame cook your very own pizzas within 60 seconds, or throw in some veggies for quick grilling. Buon appetito!</p>
<p><strong>Sur la Table</strong></p><p>surlatable.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fcooking-classes%2Fonline-cooking-classes%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you consider yourself a novice in the kitchen or a culinary artiste, Sur la Table’s online cooking classes make the ultimate stay-at-home date night. Choose from a number of global recipes like Parisian Bistro, Mangia Italiano, and Cooking With Wine to create a dinner for two. The brand even offers baking workshops, where you can learn to make your own donuts or macarons. Each 90-120 minute class is taught via Zoom, with prices starting at just $29. </p>
<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$212.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TR54CY8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Amazon pillow lounger will comfortably fit two, and according to some reviewers, even three. It’s perfect for movie-watching, reading, snoozing, or snacking (because luckily, it’s stain-resistant).</p>
<p><strong>We-Vibe</strong></p><p>organicloven.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.organicloven.com%2Fwe-vibe-moxie%2F%3Fsscid%3D21k7_vs4gr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spice up playtime with We-Vibe’s Moxie+, a discreet and hands-free vibrator that can actually be controlled via a We-Connect app—so your partner can turn you on (literally) whenever, wherever.</p>
<p><strong>Northern Brewer</strong></p><p>northernbrewer.com</p><p><strong>$102.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.northernbrewer.com/products/master-vintnerr-small-batch-winemaking-starter-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the wannabe sommeliers and wine tasters, this kit gives all the essentials and instructions needed to make your very own flavors. One verified reviewer attested to the gift-giving quality, saying, “Very simple instructions and fun for the beginner wine-maker. Bought this as an anniversary gift for my boyfriend...eager to see how the wine turns out!”</p>
<p><strong>Baked by Melissa</strong></p><p>bakedbymelissa.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakedbymelissa.com%2Fvegan-cupcakes-lg.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Baked by Melissa <em>knows</em> sweets. The brand is famous for their bestselling, bite-sized cupcake boxes that are fully giftable for any occasion. This box is a vegan version of their premier box, with flavors that include: Triple Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Chocolate Vanilla Chip, Dark Chocolate Coconut, and Cinnamon Bun. Y-U-M.</p>
<p><strong>Threshold Signature</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F60-34-x-86-34-faux-fur-oversized-bed-throw-dark-gray-threshold-signature-8482%2F-%2FA-78421957%26intsrc%3DCATF_1444&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As a self-proclaimed homebody, I can vouch for the significance of comfy items—most importantly, a snuggly plush blanket. Grab your better half and cozy up under this 60” x 86” oversized throw that’s heavyweight and luxuriously soft. Available in ivory or dark gray, it also makes a great addition to any bedscape.</p>
<p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-3rd-gen-with-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls--hd-streaming-device--2021-release-black%2F6457959.p%3FskuId%3D6457959&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There’s always <em>that</em> couple—the one who knows all the latest shows and can rattle off critic-level synopses at the drop of a hat. So what better gift to give than a world of unlimited streaming? With the latest generation Fire Stick, users can access live TV, music, and almost any streaming app their heart desires—including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+. </p>
<p><strong>Airbnb</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2F-%2F6504636.p&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg43065396%2Fbest-gifts-for-couples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of adventure with Airbnb, so that travelers and explorers alike can immerse themselves in experiences and stays across the globe. Encourage a tour and tasting in wine country, or a treehouse lodge retreat in Costa Rica.</p>
<p><strong>Homedics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073BJ8RS8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to unwind after a long, 9-5 day than a mini massage? The Quattro handheld massager is compact, easy to use, and makes for an indulgent night of self-care or a quick pick-me-up.</p>
<p><strong>De’Longhi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$870.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0934BNSXX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who enjoy the finer things in life, this espresso machine will bring café quality coffee to the comfort of their own home. One reviewer exclaimed, “I don’t know how I waited so long to get one of these. The only problem now is that I want to drink coffee all day!” If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, try out the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C96BG9H/ref=syn_sd_onsite_desktop_0?ie=UTF8&psc=1&pd_rd_plhdr=t&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.43065396%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine</a>.</p>

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

Looking for the best gifts for couples? Whether you want to give your favorite couple an experience or a cherished memento, we have one for every dynamic duo.

Latest Stories