The Best Gift Ideas for Discerning Mothers-in-Law

The Best Gift Ideas for Discerning Mothers-in-LawHarper's BazaarMarch 23, 2020, 8:07 p.m. UTCThis selection will definitely score you Brownie points.From Harper's BAZAARThe Best Gift Ideas for Discerning Mothers-in-LawThe perception of mothers-in-law follows two tropes. The first is the dastardly doyenne who doesn’t think you are up to snuff to join her immaculate family—even if you graduated summa cum laude, can recite Yeats verbatim, and cook like a James Beard Award winner. You will forever be the one who took away her baby, and there is no reconciling that feeling. The second, and the better of the two, is the plucky MIL, a virtual second mom who treats you like one of her own children, oftentimes annoyingly so. You’re her pal, and the countless texts and nightly phone calls prove it. Of course, reality is not so black and white. The relationship between you and your mother-in-law could very well meander between the two archetypes. But no matter how close you are or are not, it is always a wise decision to put your best foot forward and give her a present (whether it is Mother’s Day, her birthday, Christmas, or just because) that pays due reverence. You did, after all, marry into her brood. Ahead, gift ideas for matriarchs that show you are just as worthy of that title. Fine JewelryYou can never go wrong with a shiny trinket. From a pair of dangling pink opal earrings to a gold chain bracelet, there are few women—if any—who wouldn’t want to receive a compact box with a shimmering bauble inside. Jewelry glistens, attracts attention, lasts, and, in most cases, increases in value over time. So make sure to invest in something really spectacular. Iconica 18-Karat Rose Gold Chain BraceletPomellatoneimanmarcus.com$3360.00Shop NowA family, like a chain, is made up of interlocking links. So show your mother-in-law that you are firmly bonded in her brood with this bracelet. Scroll to continue with contentAd18-Karat Gold, Opal and Turquoise EarringsIrene Neuwirthmodaoperandi.com$10020.00Shop NowMothers-in-law of a certain age may not understand the double entendre of the phrase, Drop it like it’s hot, but they will figuratively feel the heat behind these pink opal-and-turquoise earrings.Divas' Dream NecklaceBulgaribulgari.com$3950.00Shop NowElizabeth Taylor’s love of a megawatt sparkle is legendary, and her reputed favorite jeweler is Bulgari. Known for its elaborate clusters of color gemstones, it’s not hard to see why women like Liz—and eventually your MIL—are fans. Flower SubscriptionsWhy settle for one bouquet when she can have many? Indeed, gifting an arrangement of red roses, pink peonies, or combination of flowers in an array of colors is a practice that will never go out of style. But regardless of how beautiful they are assembled, they are ephemeral, lasting for a couple days. Luckily, there are companies that provide bouquets on a weekly or monthly basis, reminding her periodically that you care. Bloomsy Roses BoxBloomsyBoxbloomsybox.com$44.99Shop NowSourcing from farms worldwide, BloomsyBox makes sure that every stem and petal is the best of the best, particularly its arrangement of roses. For $45 a month, your mother-in-law can receive one of its choice bouquets at her doorstep. The Luxe PlanUrbanStemsurbanstems.com$100.00Shop NowFor $100 per delivery (the frequency ranges from weekly to monthly), UrbanStems’ Luxe plan masterfully creates a bouquet that thrills all the senses—and also provides a vase to complement the arrangement. Farmer's Market CollectionBouqsbouqs.com$2019.00Shop NowBouqs offers an array of, well, bouquets that run the gamut from prim roses to those of the tropical variety. Its Fresh Market collection, though, is what we recommend for MILs, along with its Grand plan of 30 to 40 months that can be delivered at whatever frequency she desires. HandbagsGiving a handbag as a gift can be tricky. As with all things in the sartorial world, calling something great really depends on one’s personal taste and if it fits into the receiver’s lifestyle. That said, there are options that are, simply put, a cut above the rest. They are made by premier brands who know how to create buzz around their collections, attracting A-list celebs and influencers that can tell the difference between the spectacular and the subpar. And your mother-in-law will surely appreciate a gift that will liken her to this tony crowd.Maxi BV Jodie BagBottega Venetabottegaveneta.com$6250.00Shop NowFrom the Fashion Weeks across the globe to Rodeo Drive, the stylish set have all been carrying a bag by Bottega Veneta. And no matter where your MIL lives, she can partake in the buzz around the brand with this carryall. Woven Vitello Large Tote BagPradaneimanmarcus.com$2490.00Shop NowPrevalence and Prada handbags. Indeed, those who are fashion averse are still well aware of its reputation, attracting both saints and sinners alike. And if you think your mother-in-law is the devil but still want to be in her favor, you definitely know the best designer bag to get her.Mosaique au 24-17 BagHermèshermes.com$7600.00Shop NowThe Kelly, Birkin, and Constance are reputedly the Holy Trinity of Hermès bags, with waiting lists that last for years. Still, the brand offers other options that are just as chic as the aforementioned three—particularly this red Mosaique. So if she already has one of the hero styles or is on waiting the list, this carryall is perfect in the interim.