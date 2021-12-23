Your Dog-Obsessed Friend Will Fall In Puppy Love With These Gifts

  • <p>Be honest with yourself: holiday prep can become a little frantic the closer it gets to the end of the year, especially when it comes to buying presents you <em>probably</em> shouldn't have waited till the last minute to get. In need of more quick gift ideas and shopping tips? Think about it. What’s the one thing in your mom, dad, aunt, or bestie’s life that makes them smile more than anything? Hint: It walks on four legs and is probably tied for first with you as the favorite.</p><p>You guessed it: It’s their <em>dog.</em> And before you get stressed about scouring the internet for the best dog-related gift, you should know the editors at <em>Women’s Health </em>have already done the hard work for you. From <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F793387269%2Fdog-treat-container-personalized-large&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personalized treat jars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personalized treat jars</a> to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F719937302%2Fwhite-dog-bed-modern-mudcloth-dog-bed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chic dog beds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chic dog beds</a> to <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fenglish-bulldog-29624&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:English bulldog-themed 2022 planners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">English bulldog-themed 2022 planners</a> to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FKB44TV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cute doggie socks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cute doggie socks</a>, everything a dog-lover could want is on this list. All you must do is choose which one to gift. (AKA, easy peasy.) <br> <br>Seriously, do you want the best toys, treats, accessories, art, and apparel for dog lovers right now? (Think: <a href="https://shop.womenshealthmag.com/employee-of-the-month-pet-bandana.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a silly doggie bandana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a silly doggie bandana</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CTNCXFB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paw-shaped coasters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">paw-shaped coasters</a>.) Yes? Then keep reading. The following are the 70 best gifts for dog lovers you can buy online, so this holiday season you can stay out of the ~doghouse~ for being a bad gift-giver, even if there's only a short amount of time left. You might even want to snag some of these for you and your own pup too.<br></p>
    Be honest with yourself: holiday prep can become a little frantic the closer it gets to the end of the year, especially when it comes to buying presents you probably shouldn't have waited till the last minute to get. In need of more quick gift ideas and shopping tips? Think about it. What’s the one thing in your mom, dad, aunt, or bestie’s life that makes them smile more than anything? Hint: It walks on four legs and is probably tied for first with you as the favorite.

    You guessed it: It’s their dog. And before you get stressed about scouring the internet for the best dog-related gift, you should know the editors at Women’s Health have already done the hard work for you. From personalized treat jars to chic dog beds to English bulldog-themed 2022 planners to cute doggie socks, everything a dog-lover could want is on this list. All you must do is choose which one to gift. (AKA, easy peasy.)

    Seriously, do you want the best toys, treats, accessories, art, and apparel for dog lovers right now? (Think: a silly doggie bandana or paw-shaped coasters.) Yes? Then keep reading. The following are the 70 best gifts for dog lovers you can buy online, so this holiday season you can stay out of the ~doghouse~ for being a bad gift-giver, even if there's only a short amount of time left. You might even want to snag some of these for you and your own pup too.

  • <p><strong>LUCKY TAIL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087N9J3DX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your friend is always hitting the road with her dog, she'll appreciate this travel bag that comes stocked with portable bowls, food storage containers, a poop-bag dispenser, and plenty of space to store toys. </p>
    If your friend is always hitting the road with her dog, she'll appreciate this travel bag that comes stocked with portable bowls, food storage containers, a poop-bag dispenser, and plenty of space to store toys.

  • <p><strong>Dexas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N52Z30T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dirty floors and muddy backseats be gone! This portable device cleans your dog lover's pooch’s paws with soft silicone bristles. All they need to do is add water, and dunzo.</p>
    Dirty floors and muddy backseats be gone! This portable device cleans your dog lover's pooch’s paws with soft silicone bristles. All they need to do is add water, and dunzo.

  • <p><strong>Heymiss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JNH6MRP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In case everyone didn’t already know they were a pet parent (besides you, natch), let this cuddly crewneck declare it to the world.</p>
    In case everyone didn’t already know they were a pet parent (besides you, natch), let this cuddly crewneck declare it to the world.

  • <p><strong>CurioPress</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F589696112%2Fpersonalized-animal-notepad-dogs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upgrade your BFF's stationery collection with this adorable customizable design. Perfect for the doggie lover in your life. </p>
    Upgrade your BFF's stationery collection with this adorable customizable design. Perfect for the doggie lover in your life.

  • <p><strong>Summit Designs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0981FZ99D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Got a german shepherd-lover on your gift list? Help them decorate their home with this set of pretty watercolor portraits. </p><p>How sweet!</p>
    Got a german shepherd-lover on your gift list? Help them decorate their home with this set of pretty watercolor portraits.

    How sweet!

  • <p><strong>The Hamlin Woodshop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CL8VFRU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yep, this dog leash holder makes it look like the hook are dog tails. Very cute! Plus, it'll help your dog-loving friend keep all her leashes in one place.</p>
    Yep, this dog leash holder makes it look like the hook are dog tails. Very cute! Plus, it'll help your dog-loving friend keep all her leashes in one place.

  • <p><strong>StampExpression</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06WWC1TCF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Return addresses let people know where your dog-lover friend is from—duh!— but now, it also lets them know their favorite dog breed, too.</p>
    Return addresses let people know where your dog-lover friend is from—duh!— but now, it also lets them know their favorite dog breed, too.

  • <p><strong>Pendleton</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fpendleton-national-park-pet-kuddler-bed%2F%3Fpkey%3Ds%257Edog%2Bbed%257E9&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This dog bed is so darn stylish that it'll elevate any space. Most importantly, it has a wrap-around bolster for maximum support and comfort for your pooch.</p>
    This dog bed is so darn stylish that it'll elevate any space. Most importantly, it has a wrap-around bolster for maximum support and comfort for your pooch.

  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.36</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452180563?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better gift for your doggy parent than a book dedicated to her furry best friend itself? Keep track of all the derpy photos and silly moments with your pooch to show potential partners, visitors, and guest pups alike. </p>
    What better gift for your doggy parent than a book dedicated to her furry best friend itself? Keep track of all the derpy photos and silly moments with your pooch to show potential partners, visitors, and guest pups alike.

  • <p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fapres-ski-knit-dog-sweater%2F%3Fpkey%3Dcview-all-pet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the dog mom or dad who loves to hit the slopes (and bring their BFF along for a cocktail in the lodge afterward), this sweater is the perfect gift. </p>
    For the dog mom or dad who loves to hit the slopes (and bring their BFF along for a cocktail in the lodge afterward), this sweater is the perfect gift.

  • <p><strong>Kiehl's Since</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fkiehls-since-1851-cuddly-coat-grooming-shampoo%2F5126859&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your pal will love slathering her pup up in this Kiehl's dog shampoo formulated with chamomile flower extract to leave behind a clean, soothing scent. </p>
    Your pal will love slathering her pup up in this Kiehl's dog shampoo formulated with chamomile flower extract to leave behind a clean, soothing scent.

  • <p><strong>Baby Mushroom</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GJVHTSK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your friend recently got a puppy that's going to grow a whole lot bigger, get her this paw print keepsake kit and frame so she can always remember how little Fido was. </p>
    If your friend recently got a puppy that's going to grow a whole lot bigger, get her this paw print keepsake kit and frame so she can always remember how little Fido was.

  • <p><strong>Frisco</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$37.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Ffrisco-ceramic-treats-personalized%2Fdp%2F327516&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, that bag of dog treats on your friend's counter looks appealing to their dog. But TBH, the look could use an upgrade. </p><p>Try gifting them this personalized dog treat container so that they can store their pet's snacks in style.</p>
    Yes, that bag of dog treats on your friend's counter looks appealing to their dog. But TBH, the look could use an upgrade.

    Try gifting them this personalized dog treat container so that they can store their pet's snacks in style.

  • <p><strong>Remifa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0819SHGMD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This six-piece bandana set will ensure your pal's pooch will have something cute to wear no matter how many times they roll in the mud. </p>
    This six-piece bandana set will ensure your pal's pooch will have something cute to wear no matter how many times they roll in the mud.

  • <p><strong>Barefoot DreamsR</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbarefoot-dreams-cozychic-ribbed-dog-sweater%2F5231483&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom loves snuggling up in her Barefoot Dreams blanket, you know she'll be tickled to know that her beloved pup can be wrapped up in a sweater made of the same material. </p>
    If your mom loves snuggling up in her Barefoot Dreams blanket, you know she'll be tickled to know that her beloved pup can be wrapped up in a sweater made of the same material.

  • <p><strong>Bergan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$51.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000FSHC8U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the dog that's always hungry or thirsty, this feeding and watering system makes a super-convenient gift. </p>
    For the dog that's always hungry or thirsty, this feeding and watering system makes a super-convenient gift.

  • <p><strong>$31.68</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F727498438%2Fcustom-pet-gift-dog-mum-dog-sympathy%3Fref%3Dsold_out_ad-1%26plkey%3D7918815f5d619a0e84f4f18d1cb97b30f9966dd7%253A727498438%26pro%3D1%26frs%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can't go wrong with this custom pet portrait. Just steal your dog lover's favorite pic of their pet, and this Etsy creator will turn it into the perfect wall art. Voila! </p>
    You can't go wrong with this custom pet portrait. Just steal your dog lover's favorite pic of their pet, and this Etsy creator will turn it into the perfect wall art. Voila!

  • <p><strong>Fysho</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F950872713%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your friend loves to take his pet for long jaunts in the park, this portable water bottle will help make sure his pup stays well hydrated. </p>
    If your friend loves to take his pet for long jaunts in the park, this portable water bottle will help make sure his pup stays well hydrated.

  • <p><strong>Pearhead</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fpearhead-clean-touch-ink-pad%2Fdp%2F259856&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your fellow pet owner is feeling crafty, the possibilities are endless thanks to this ink pad that captures your pup's paw print without the mess (seriously!).</p>
    If your fellow pet owner is feeling crafty, the possibilities are endless thanks to this ink pad that captures your pup's paw print without the mess (seriously!).

  • <p><strong>Minted</strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fsilhouette-art%2FMIN-XXL-SDA%2Fcustom-pet-silhouette-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your friend's pup has never looked so regal. Choose from various frames and color themes to further customize this masterpiece. Two paws up.</p>
    Your friend's pup has never looked so regal. Choose from various frames and color themes to further customize this masterpiece. Two paws up.

  • <p><strong>Suncast</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F10449973%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your brother's dog prefers to be outside than in, this adorable dog house will make sure man's best friend stays sheltered from the sun or rain. </p>
    If your brother's dog prefers to be outside than in, this adorable dog house will make sure man's best friend stays sheltered from the sun or rain.

  • <p><strong>My Sticker Face</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HH4OJMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We're not sure what's better: A silly dog sticker or the fact that you can plaster these bad (good) boys on any surface. They're even dishwasher and microwave safe, in case you were wondering.</p>
    We're not sure what's better: A silly dog sticker or the fact that you can plaster these bad (good) boys on any surface. They're even dishwasher and microwave safe, in case you were wondering.

  • <p><strong>ScriptedFragrance</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F739236209%2Frescue-dog-soy-candle-in-signature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Adopt, don't shop. Your friend loves her rescue pup—they wouldn't have it any other way—and this candle pays homage to those second-chance doggos.</p>
    Adopt, don't shop. Your friend loves her rescue pup—they wouldn't have it any other way—and this candle pays homage to those second-chance doggos.

  • <p><strong>Wild One </strong></p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwildone.com%2Fproducts%2Fbolt-bite-chew-toy%3Ftitle%3Dcoral-red&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Embrace your pooch's wild side with a BPA-free rubber reinforced chew toy. Bonus: You can even hide treats in either end. </p>
    Embrace your pooch's wild side with a BPA-free rubber reinforced chew toy. Bonus: You can even hide treats in either end.

  • <p><strong>Silkandivy</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F848573025%2Fbig-stick-energy-unisex-crew-neck-tee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get it...get it? Move over Pete Davidson, there's a new pup in town.</p>
    Get it...get it? Move over Pete Davidson, there's a new pup in town.

  • <p><strong>Aquapaw</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DKNN87F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect companion to the hand-washer, this treat dispenser is the solution for wriggly pups. </p><p>Just stick it the wall and fill with peanut butter to distract their dog while they get a rub-a-dub-dub in the tub.</p>
    The perfect companion to the hand-washer, this treat dispenser is the solution for wriggly pups.

    Just stick it the wall and fill with peanut butter to distract their dog while they get a rub-a-dub-dub in the tub.

  • <p><strong>Best Friends by Sheri</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.21</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MV2YF39?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Optimized for better sleep and covered in soft shag, this pet bed is designed for top-notch snoozes. </p><p>Thousands of positive reviews share great experiences with dogs sleeping and relaxing better—plus, it looks darn cute in front of the fireplace.</p>
    Optimized for better sleep and covered in soft shag, this pet bed is designed for top-notch snoozes.

    Thousands of positive reviews share great experiences with dogs sleeping and relaxing better—plus, it looks darn cute in front of the fireplace.

  • <p>womenshealthmag.com</p><p><strong>$10.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.womenshealthmag.com/employee-of-the-month-pet-bandana.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Enough said. Let the celebrations begin! </p>
    Enough said. Let the celebrations begin!

  • <p><strong>YSense</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FKB44TV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wear your love for your pup from your head to your toes. </p>
    Wear your love for your pup from your head to your toes.

  • <p><strong>morpilot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084ZYH8L2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the friend who loves to take their dog on long hikes or just to traipse around the city, this backpack will allow their pup to enjoy the views without getting all tuckered out. </p>
    For the friend who loves to take their dog on long hikes or just to traipse around the city, this backpack will allow their pup to enjoy the views without getting all tuckered out.

  • <p><strong>Frisco</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$9.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Ffrisco-clear-vinyl-dog-raincoat%2Fdp%2F180521&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the nuggets that are constantly getting drenched, grab this handy pet raincoat. They're not just good dogs—they're dry dogs. </p>
    For the nuggets that are constantly getting drenched, grab this handy pet raincoat. They're not just good dogs—they're dry dogs.

  • <p>papier.com</p><p><strong>$24.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fenglish-bulldog-29624&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>From an English bulldog to a border collie, snag one of these whimsical Papier planners for 2022. </p><p>The planner features oh-so-cute pup paintings that will also help keep a pet owner organized. </p>
    From an English bulldog to a border collie, snag one of these whimsical Papier planners for 2022.

    The planner features oh-so-cute pup paintings that will also help keep a pet owner organized.

  • <p><strong>Casual Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$97.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0069HBGUQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the dog lover in your life lives in an apartment, they might not have room for a crate—unless, of course, they swap their side table out for this genius invention. </p>
    If the dog lover in your life lives in an apartment, they might not have room for a crate—unless, of course, they swap their side table out for this genius invention.

  • <p><strong>LanreStudio</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F504874894%2Fboxer-throw-pillow-dog-print-cushion&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Home design meets puppy love with this vibrant accent pillow. Made by Lanre Studio on Etsy, this handmade item is offered for more than boxer dogs.</p><p>You can also snag one to celebrate your friend's Boston terrier, beagle, or doberman, too. </p>
    Home design meets puppy love with this vibrant accent pillow. Made by Lanre Studio on Etsy, this handmade item is offered for more than boxer dogs.

    You can also snag one to celebrate your friend's Boston terrier, beagle, or doberman, too.

  • <p><strong>BarkBox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RBYJN37?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What’s better for a dog than a box of goodies every month?! With two toys, two treat bags, and a dental chew in every box, this subscription packs a $45 value into a $30 box. </p><p>Plus, you can adjust it for the size of the dog—ensuring a Saint Bernard won’t end up with squeaky toys made for Chihuahuas.</p>
    What’s better for a dog than a box of goodies every month?! With two toys, two treat bags, and a dental chew in every box, this subscription packs a $45 value into a $30 box.

    Plus, you can adjust it for the size of the dog—ensuring a Saint Bernard won’t end up with squeaky toys made for Chihuahuas.

  • <p><strong>IFOYO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0719KTGBP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they've got a smart pooch at home, let Spot try his best to solve this puzzle. </p><p>Available in six other variations (including chickens, pandas, and rabbits), their dog will spend all afternoon trying to free these adorable creatures from their plushy home.</p>
    If they've got a smart pooch at home, let Spot try his best to solve this puzzle.

    Available in six other variations (including chickens, pandas, and rabbits), their dog will spend all afternoon trying to free these adorable creatures from their plushy home.

  • <p><strong>DELOMO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N9KSITZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who wouldn't want grooming their dog to be as easy as petting them? No one, making this the perfect gift for fidgety and shedding Fido owners. </p><p>Once they’re done, cleanup is as easy as shaking off the glove.</p>
    Who wouldn't want grooming their dog to be as easy as petting them? No one, making this the perfect gift for fidgety and shedding Fido owners.

    Once they’re done, cleanup is as easy as shaking off the glove.

  • <p><strong>HiQin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0769L3VDM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the organized dog lover, filing just got way more fun. Help them collect all their pup-related papers with these cute and functional paper clips.</p>
    For the organized dog lover, filing just got way more fun. Help them collect all their pup-related papers with these cute and functional paper clips.

  • <p><strong>Embark</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HHF1VLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your friend loves their little mutt no matter what kind of dog she is, but just in case they're curious, this DNA kit screens for more than 250 dog breeds. </p><p>All it takes is a simple cheek swab! (Well...simple, depending on how many licks she gives you first.)</p>
    Your friend loves their little mutt no matter what kind of dog she is, but just in case they're curious, this DNA kit screens for more than 250 dog breeds.

    All it takes is a simple cheek swab! (Well...simple, depending on how many licks she gives you first.)

  • <p><strong>Harper Paperbacks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0061537969?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now adapted into a major motion picture, this novel is a story about companionship, love, and loss.</p><p> Told from the dog’s point of view (and voiced by Kevin Costner in the movie), this book is a tear-jerker, but well worth it for the insight into one dog’s devotion to his owner. (All together now: <em>Awww</em>.)</p>
    Now adapted into a major motion picture, this novel is a story about companionship, love, and loss.

    Told from the dog’s point of view (and voiced by Kevin Costner in the movie), this book is a tear-jerker, but well worth it for the insight into one dog’s devotion to his owner. (All together now: Awww.)

  • <p><strong>DYFTD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.82</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B87Y3BA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Balancing a co-pup-parenting household and want to make sure Sparky isn’t taking advantage of accidental triple-feedings? </p><p>Keep track of your meal schedule with this handy slider.</p>
    Balancing a co-pup-parenting household and want to make sure Sparky isn’t taking advantage of accidental triple-feedings?

    Keep track of your meal schedule with this handy slider.

  • <p><strong>Furbo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$168.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FXC7JWQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help them keep watch over their pooch with a full HD camera and two-way audio—yes, that means they can speak to their pet and have him "speak" back! </p><p>It can also toss treats for all-day excitement.</p>
    Help them keep watch over their pooch with a full HD camera and two-way audio—yes, that means they can speak to their pet and have him "speak" back!

    It can also toss treats for all-day excitement.

  • <p><strong>Andrews McMeel Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/152485364X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your friend's an avid follower of @dog_feelings, the Twitter page full of the innermost thoughts of the goodest boy around, this is the perfect little book. </p>
    If your friend's an avid follower of @dog_feelings, the Twitter page full of the innermost thoughts of the goodest boy around, this is the perfect little book.

  • <p><strong>Everenty A</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0754Y9GNH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you’re going to a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a19949010/best-white-elephant-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Elephant gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White Elephant gift</a> exchange or just like giving the cheekiest gifts to the people you love, this calendar works for all—well, some—occasions. </p><p>You know what it features... hopefully I don’t need to explain in too much detail.</p>
    Whether you’re going to a White Elephant gift exchange or just like giving the cheekiest gifts to the people you love, this calendar works for all—well, some—occasions.

    You know what it features... hopefully I don’t need to explain in too much detail.

  • <p><strong>Funnwear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GBG8QB3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone has something that motivates them to get out of bed each morning. </p><p>Theirs just happens to be the best.</p>
    Everyone has something that motivates them to get out of bed each morning.

    Theirs just happens to be the best.

  • <p><strong>National Geographic Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/142631373X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Published by <em>National Geographic</em>, this book is perfect for kids wanting to learn more about human’s best friend. It also features tons of beautiful photography, making it just as pretty as it is informational.</p>
    Published by National Geographic, this book is perfect for kids wanting to learn more about human’s best friend. It also features tons of beautiful photography, making it just as pretty as it is informational.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1640011803?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Adult coloring books are all the rage—help them show off their shading skills with this cheeky (literally!) version.</p>
    Adult coloring books are all the rage—help them show off their shading skills with this cheeky (literally!) version.

  • <p><strong>Aquapaw</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B5LRXGR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does their doggy hate the bath? Make it as painless as possible with this hand sprayer. Voila! Washing their dog is now as easy as petting him.</p>
    Does their doggy hate the bath? Make it as painless as possible with this hand sprayer. Voila! Washing their dog is now as easy as petting him.

  • <p><strong>National Geographic Society</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1426211589?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want a tear-jerker gift for someone whose life has been touched by a dog, this is<em> the</em> book. </p><p>With plenty of stories and beautiful pictures, it's inspired by the love pets can bring to anyone's life.</p>
    If you want a tear-jerker gift for someone whose life has been touched by a dog, this is the book.

    With plenty of stories and beautiful pictures, it's inspired by the love pets can bring to anyone's life.

  • <p><strong>Illumiseen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UAINMYS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they let their pooch out into a dark backyard or walk them at night, let this LED collar be their glow-in-the-dark guide.</p><p> It’s rechargeable, and they can choose from a bunch of colors to fit Fido’s paw-sthetic.</p>
    If they let their pooch out into a dark backyard or walk them at night, let this LED collar be their glow-in-the-dark guide.

    It’s rechargeable, and they can choose from a bunch of colors to fit Fido’s paw-sthetic.

  • <p><strong>Hyper Pet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0762PQQHX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If their dog will play fetch forever, gift them this tennis-ball launcher to make the fun last all afternoon. It's probably the only dog toy that brings equal entertainment to humans alike.</p>
    If their dog will play fetch forever, gift them this tennis-ball launcher to make the fun last all afternoon. It's probably the only dog toy that brings equal entertainment to humans alike.

  • <p><strong>Primitives By Kathy</strong></p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy.com%2Fprimitives-by-kathy-dogs-welcome-box%2Fdp%2F158081%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiA2uH-BRCCARIsAEeef3mKr2bB8EvXvA-FwXimngFJIbz5fVxd8FvVCAZrfzEnQ9olZHaGQxoaAjtXEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg30106671%2Fgifts-for-dog-lovers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let everyone know that this is a home for pets, not humans—the way it's meant to be, tbh. </p>
    Let everyone know that this is a home for pets, not humans—the way it's meant to be, tbh.

  • <p><strong>Plume</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.03</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0142180858?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book of reimagined classical poetry has the perfect pooch twist. Let your giftee bask in the words of literature greats, with plenty of bones and sniffs thrown in.</p>
    This book of reimagined classical poetry has the perfect pooch twist. Let your giftee bask in the words of literature greats, with plenty of bones and sniffs thrown in.

  • <p><strong>Chia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000AIGB96?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This iconic '90s gift never goes out of style. (I'm serious!) Plus, if a dog lover doesn’t have their own pup, why not grow one?</p>
    This iconic '90s gift never goes out of style. (I'm serious!) Plus, if a dog lover doesn’t have their own pup, why not grow one?

  • <p><strong>YIXIN2013SHOP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$56.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CTNCXFB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their house may be covered in dog hair, but rings on the coffee table? No way! Protect their surfaces with this cute set of coasters.</p>
    Their house may be covered in dog hair, but rings on the coffee table? No way! Protect their surfaces with this cute set of coasters.

  • <p><strong>Pettsie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H9BL3TV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their pet is their bestie—and what relationship is complete without friendship bracelets? </p><p>This matching set is adjustable and comes in multiple colors for ultimate ~synergy~.</p>
    Their pet is their bestie—and what relationship is complete without friendship bracelets?

    This matching set is adjustable and comes in multiple colors for ultimate ~synergy~.

  • <p><strong>Cara's Casa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E9CQM9C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These cast-iron trivets are made for a dog-loving household—buy one for pots and pans...and a dozen more for wall decoration.</p>
    These cast-iron trivets are made for a dog-loving household—buy one for pots and pans...and a dozen more for wall decoration.

  • <p><strong>iBeazhu</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KJ8LF6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No one likes dog breath (not even their dog, probably). Clean their teeth the fun way with this cute cactus chew toy!</p>
    No one likes dog breath (not even their dog, probably). Clean their teeth the fun way with this cute cactus chew toy!

  • <p><strong>National Etching</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J1Z5ZYU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I don't make the rules. This is just the dog-honest ~truth~. So, indulge responsibly...with plenty of pets.</p>
    I don't make the rules. This is just the dog-honest ~truth~. So, indulge responsibly...with plenty of pets.

  • <p><strong>Crazy Dog T-Shirts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HNHCHPJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>And the roster of people shrinks every day.</p>
    And the roster of people shrinks every day.

  • <p><strong>Le Dogue</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01F6DMQXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether your friend might want paw-shaped ice cubes, soaps, or fudge, they can do it all with these silicone molds. </p><p>If they’re especially adventurous, this set comes with a booklet of dog-treat recipes, so they can spoil their pooch in yet another way.</p>
    Whether your friend might want paw-shaped ice cubes, soaps, or fudge, they can do it all with these silicone molds.

    If they’re especially adventurous, this set comes with a booklet of dog-treat recipes, so they can spoil their pooch in yet another way.

  • <p><strong>Caldwell's Pet Supply Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06WPBC4WK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your pal is tired of hearing Sparky bark or scratch every time he wants to go outside, look no further. </p><p>This doorbell set can be hung on any door, making it easy to train their pup to ring whenever he wants to go outside.</p>
    If your pal is tired of hearing Sparky bark or scratch every time he wants to go outside, look no further.

    This doorbell set can be hung on any door, making it easy to train their pup to ring whenever he wants to go outside.

  • <p><strong>LYWUU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089QRS9BB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep any dog lover's wine fresh and fashionable with this Dachshund-style bottle stopper.</p>
    Keep any dog lover's wine fresh and fashionable with this Dachshund-style bottle stopper.

  • <p><strong>DII</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KXN6EQ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Too cute and too true—the perfect combo for a dog lover's doormat. </p>
    Too cute and too true—the perfect combo for a dog lover's doormat.

  • <p><strong>WISH HALLY WOOD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DPNBDW8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For ultimate cuteness overload, pick up this puppy pot for holding your succulents. </p>
    For ultimate cuteness overload, pick up this puppy pot for holding your succulents.

  • <p><strong>Companet</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FS7K2M4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If their pup gets bored left alone, gift them this puzzle full of treats and let 'em loose. </p><p>The height is adjustable, and it’s easy to disassemble and clean once their pooch has had her fun.</p>
    If their pup gets bored left alone, gift them this puzzle full of treats and let 'em loose.

    The height is adjustable, and it’s easy to disassemble and clean once their pooch has had her fun.

  • <p><strong>True</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.86</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GG784ZV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The positioning of this wine holder accurately shows how any dog/wine lover would like to consume a bottle. </p><p>With different breeds to choose from, you can pick the one that matches their fur baby, or gift an entire pack of pooches to show off their wine collection.</p>
    The positioning of this wine holder accurately shows how any dog/wine lover would like to consume a bottle.

    With different breeds to choose from, you can pick the one that matches their fur baby, or gift an entire pack of pooches to show off their wine collection.

  • <p><strong>M-Qizi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095STGJGS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.30106671%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For an accent piece on their (dog-hair-filled) couch, pick up these illustrated pillow covers. Specifically made for Chihuahua lovers, they'll enjoy these cheeky quotes.</p>
    For an accent piece on their (dog-hair-filled) couch, pick up these illustrated pillow covers. Specifically made for Chihuahua lovers, they'll enjoy these cheeky quotes.

