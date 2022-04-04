These are the best French restaurants in London

  • <p>We'll always have Paris...but what happens when we're, well, in London? The capital is groaning with some of the finest French cuisine this side of the channel, staged in traditional settings that will kid you into thinking you have stumbled into a bar in Le Marais or a bistro in Lyon. </p><p>From Provençal dishes to Parisian traditions, Monegasque delicacies to the aromas of Alsace, flavours from across France have been recreated and reimagined right here in London. Here's our pick of the best French restaurants that the capital has to offer, including affordable local haunts and Michelin-starred heavy hitters. </p>
    Courtesy of L'Escargot
  • <p>Could this be the most delightful French restaurant in the capital? This West London bolthole, in the heart of Westbourne village, is an intimate bistro packed to the rafters with charm, romance and atmosphere. The concept is 'French tapas'- small plates to accompany their copious bottles of quality vin. Though renowned for their wine list, the dishes here are more than noteworthy. Highlights include roasted camembert with rosemary and honey, foie gras with toasted brioche, and melt-in-the-mouth pommes dauphines with sour cream. </p><p><a href="https://www.cepages.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cépage(s)," class="link ">Cépage(s),</a> 69 Westbourne Park road, W2 5QH</p>
    1) Cépage(s), Notting Hill

    Could this be the most delightful French restaurant in the capital? This West London bolthole, in the heart of Westbourne village, is an intimate bistro packed to the rafters with charm, romance and atmosphere. The concept is 'French tapas'- small plates to accompany their copious bottles of quality vin. Though renowned for their wine list, the dishes here are more than noteworthy. Highlights include roasted camembert with rosemary and honey, foie gras with toasted brioche, and melt-in-the-mouth pommes dauphines with sour cream.

    Cépage(s), 69 Westbourne Park road, W2 5QH

    Courtesy
  • <p>Laden with not one, but three Michelin stars, this gastronomic heaven is deserving of its glittering reputation. Dishes here are light, but rich in flavour and imagination. Executive chef Jean-Philippe Blondet is currently at the helm of Ducasse's vision, weaving magic out of deceptively simple dishes, from multi-textured broccoli with Kristal caviar to watercress sabayon-drenched asparagus. The standout dish is a medley of lobster medallion, chicken quenelles, Périgod truffle and homemade semolina pasta- a frankly sinfully tasty meal that will undoubtedly overshadow everything else you've ever eaten. All of this is washed down with unparalleled service and a stunning wine collection that draws from some of France's finest growers. </p><p><a href="https://www.alainducasse-dorchester.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester" class="link ">Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester</a>, Park Lane, W1K 1QA</p>
    2) Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Mayfair

    Laden with not one, but three Michelin stars, this gastronomic heaven is deserving of its glittering reputation. Dishes here are light, but rich in flavour and imagination. Executive chef Jean-Philippe Blondet is currently at the helm of Ducasse's vision, weaving magic out of deceptively simple dishes, from multi-textured broccoli with Kristal caviar to watercress sabayon-drenched asparagus. The standout dish is a medley of lobster medallion, chicken quenelles, Périgod truffle and homemade semolina pasta- a frankly sinfully tasty meal that will undoubtedly overshadow everything else you've ever eaten. All of this is washed down with unparalleled service and a stunning wine collection that draws from some of France's finest growers.

    Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Park Lane, W1K 1QA

    Courtesy
  • <p>One of London's newer Gallic additions, Maison Francois has wasted little time in making a big impression. The restaurant and wine bar in the heart of St James pays homage to the grand brasseries of Paris, Lyon and Alsace. Head chef Matthew Ryle presides over a dizzy mix of classic dishes like Pâté en croûte Maison and entrecôte de boeuf au poivre, as well as imaginative reimaginings of moules marinière, flat-bread comté gougères and turbot, haricots blancs and a sauce aux moules. After all that, make sure you don't miss the dessert trolley. Yes, you heard us. </p><p><a href="https://www.maisonfrancois.london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maison Francois" class="link ">Maison Francois</a>, 34 Duke Street St James's, SW1Y 6DF</p>
    3) Maison Francois, Piccadilly

    One of London's newer Gallic additions, Maison Francois has wasted little time in making a big impression. The restaurant and wine bar in the heart of St James pays homage to the grand brasseries of Paris, Lyon and Alsace. Head chef Matthew Ryle presides over a dizzy mix of classic dishes like Pâté en croûte Maison and entrecôte de boeuf au poivre, as well as imaginative reimaginings of moules marinière, flat-bread comté gougères and turbot, haricots blancs and a sauce aux moules. After all that, make sure you don't miss the dessert trolley. Yes, you heard us.

    Maison Francois, 34 Duke Street St James's, SW1Y 6DF

    Courtesy
  • <p>A Soho institution since the 1920s, this is a quintessential slice of Paris deposited in the heart of London. Always shimmering with atmosphere, live music and the bustle of a Gallic brasserie, this place is charm incarnate and - almost as a bonus - the food is also delicious. The menu here does not radicalise French cuisine but rather faithfully recreates Parisian fare, from lobster bisques and steak tartare to, yes, escargots. There is something to be said for traditional food done well, and this is what L'Escargot has been succeeding at for nearly 100 years.</p><p><a href="https://www.lescargot.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L'Escargot," class="link ">L'Escargot, </a>48 Greek Street, W1D 4E</p>
    4) L'Escargot, Soho

    A Soho institution since the 1920s, this is a quintessential slice of Paris deposited in the heart of London. Always shimmering with atmosphere, live music and the bustle of a Gallic brasserie, this place is charm incarnate and - almost as a bonus - the food is also delicious. The menu here does not radicalise French cuisine but rather faithfully recreates Parisian fare, from lobster bisques and steak tartare to, yes, escargots. There is something to be said for traditional food done well, and this is what L'Escargot has been succeeding at for nearly 100 years.

    L'Escargot, 48 Greek Street, W1D 4E

    Courtesy
  • <p>Since the 1960s, La Poule au Pot has been a French institution in London. It has an unpretentious charm that tricks you into thinking you have stumbled upon the bistro in a small provençal village. The dishes hail from across France, all simple, traditional fare but done with undeniable penache, like beouf bourguignon, coq au vin, and rataouille. The wine list is, naturally, impressive and do not skip dessert, which includes the finest mousse au chocolat this side of Lyon. </p><p><a href="http://www.pouleaupot.co.uk/index.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Poule au Pot" class="link ">La Poule au Pot</a>, 231 Ebury St, SW1W 8UT</p>
    5) La Poule au Pot, Belgravia

    Since the 1960s, La Poule au Pot has been a French institution in London. It has an unpretentious charm that tricks you into thinking you have stumbled upon the bistro in a small provençal village. The dishes hail from across France, all simple, traditional fare but done with undeniable penache, like beouf bourguignon, coq au vin, and rataouille. The wine list is, naturally, impressive and do not skip dessert, which includes the finest mousse au chocolat this side of Lyon.

    La Poule au Pot, 231 Ebury St, SW1W 8UT

    Courtesy
  • <p>Two Michelin stars cannot be wrong. Michel Roux Jr's famous fine-dining restaurant was opened in 1967 by his father and uncle, and was then the epitome of gallic cuisine in the capital. Its crown has barely slipped since then and it still serves up some of the most inventive and delicious French fare in London, with an old-school, pared-back elegance. Here, classic dishes are turbo charged with inventive and exciting flavours; like lobster cooked in beef fat, roasted turbot with lemon mousse, and poached pear with spiced red wine on French toast with cinnamon ice cream. </p><p><a href="https://www.le-gavroche.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Gavroche" class="link ">Le Gavroche</a>, 43 Upper Brook St, W1K 7QR</p>
    6) Le Gavroche, Mayfair

    Two Michelin stars cannot be wrong. Michel Roux Jr's famous fine-dining restaurant was opened in 1967 by his father and uncle, and was then the epitome of gallic cuisine in the capital. Its crown has barely slipped since then and it still serves up some of the most inventive and delicious French fare in London, with an old-school, pared-back elegance. Here, classic dishes are turbo charged with inventive and exciting flavours; like lobster cooked in beef fat, roasted turbot with lemon mousse, and poached pear with spiced red wine on French toast with cinnamon ice cream.

    Le Gavroche, 43 Upper Brook St, W1K 7QR

    courtesy
  • <p>After a gorgeous renovation, this 100-year-old restaurant recently reopened its doors on London’s iconic Piccadilly. Under the new stewardship of Jamie Butler and Lewis Spencer, the restaurant is staying faithful to its homage of Parisian brasseries as well as adding delightful new fancies to the menu, like Chef Jamie’s line up of Cruffins - a delicate, flaky cross between a muffin and a croissant - with flavours including passion fruit and banana creme, sea salt and caramelised white chocolate custard, and their signature vanilla bean and raspberry. Here, as with any self-respecting French restaurant, you should definitely bring your sweet tooth.</p><p><a href="https://www.richoux.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Richoux" class="link ">Richoux</a>, 172 Piccadilly, W1J 9EJ</p>
    7) Richoux, Piccadilly

    After a gorgeous renovation, this 100-year-old restaurant recently reopened its doors on London’s iconic Piccadilly. Under the new stewardship of Jamie Butler and Lewis Spencer, the restaurant is staying faithful to its homage of Parisian brasseries as well as adding delightful new fancies to the menu, like Chef Jamie’s line up of Cruffins - a delicate, flaky cross between a muffin and a croissant - with flavours including passion fruit and banana creme, sea salt and caramelised white chocolate custard, and their signature vanilla bean and raspberry. Here, as with any self-respecting French restaurant, you should definitely bring your sweet tooth.

    Richoux, 172 Piccadilly, W1J 9EJ

    Courtesy
  • <p>One of London's largest dining venues, Zedel is nonetheless filled with a certain je ne sais quoi thanks to the expert stewardship of restaurateur maestros Corbin and King. A heady mix of American influence and traditional Parisian brasserie, the atmosphere is vibrant and thoroughly enjoyable. The menu is an unsurprising collection - think steak haché and soup d'oignon - but is done expertly and is reasonably priced. It is also an ideal one-stop-shop for a night out - from crazy coqs cabaret to the American cocktail bar and the relaxed vibe of the ZL ground level café. </p><p><a href="https://www.brasseriezedel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brasserie Zedel" class="link ">Brasserie Zedel</a>, 20 Sherwood Street, W1F 7ED</p>
    8) Basserie Zedel, Piccadilly

    One of London's largest dining venues, Zedel is nonetheless filled with a certain je ne sais quoi thanks to the expert stewardship of restaurateur maestros Corbin and King. A heady mix of American influence and traditional Parisian brasserie, the atmosphere is vibrant and thoroughly enjoyable. The menu is an unsurprising collection - think steak haché and soup d'oignon - but is done expertly and is reasonably priced. It is also an ideal one-stop-shop for a night out - from crazy coqs cabaret to the American cocktail bar and the relaxed vibe of the ZL ground level café.

    Brasserie Zedel, 20 Sherwood Street, W1F 7ED

    Courtesy
Where to go for that je ne sais quoi in the capital

