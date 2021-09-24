These Are the Best Foods to Reduce Your Risk of Cancer, According to Science

  You might already suspect that no single food will for sure protect you from cancer. But loading up on the right foods more often just might lower your odds. "We know that there's a close relationship between diet and cancer risk," says Soma Mandal, M.D., an internist at Summit Medical Group of New Jersey. 

What seems to be the most preventative? In general, you can count on plant foods, especially those that are high in fiber or brightly colored (a sign of lots of antioxidants), Dr. Mandal notes. (Processed meat and alcohol, on the other hand, have the potential do to the most harm.) And even within that framework, certain picks might be particularly potent. Some foods contain compounds that seem to work overtime at helping to stave off cell damage and inflammation, both of which can raise cancer risk. Here are 30 such foods that are worth eating more of.
    1/31

    These Are the Best Foods to Reduce Your Risk of Cancer, According to Science

    You might already suspect that no single food will for sure protect you from cancer. But loading up on the right foods more often just might lower your odds. “We know that there’s a close relationship between diet and cancer risk,” says Soma Mandal, M.D., an internist at Summit Medical Group of New Jersey.

    What seems to be the most preventative? In general, you can count on plant foods, especially those that are high in fiber or brightly colored (a sign of lots of antioxidants), Dr. Mandal notes. (Processed meat and alcohol, on the other hand, have the potential do to the most harm.) And even within that framework, certain picks might be particularly potent. Some foods contain compounds that seem to work overtime at helping to stave off cell damage and inflammation, both of which can raise cancer risk. Here are 30 such foods that are worth eating more of.

  Cruciferous veggies like broccoli are loaded with sulfur-containing chemicals called glucosinolates. During chewing and digestion, they get broken down into compounds like indole-3-carbinol and sulforaphane, which have been shown to fight cell damage and inflammation and even block blood vessels from forming in tumors, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Try it: Chili-Orange Shrimp with Broccoli Couscous
    2/31

    Broccoli

    Cruciferous veggies like broccoli are loaded with sulfur-containing chemicals called glucosinolates. During chewing and digestion, they get broken down into compounds like indole-3-carbinol and sulforaphane, which have been shown to fight cell damage and inflammation and even block blood vessels from forming in tumors, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

    Try it: Chili-Orange Shrimp with Broccoli Couscous

  They're a top source of alpha-linoleic (ALA) omega-3 fatty acids, which are tied to lower breast cancer risk. Clinical trials have also found that flaxseeds have the potential to slow the growth of tumors in women who've already been diagnosed with breast cancer. And here's a tip: Choose ground flaxseeds over whole ones whenever possible—grinding the seeds makes their nutrients more bioavailable, research shows. 

Try it: Apple and Blue Cheese Salad With Ground Flax
    3/31

    Flaxseeds

    They’re a top source of alpha-linoleic (ALA) omega-3 fatty acids, which are tied to lower breast cancer risk. Clinical trials have also found that flaxseeds have the potential to slow the growth of tumors in women who’ve already been diagnosed with breast cancer. And here’s a tip: Choose ground flaxseeds over whole ones whenever possible—grinding the seeds makes their nutrients more bioavailable, research shows.

    Try it: Apple and Blue Cheese Salad With Ground Flax

  Tea consumption is tied to a lower risk of colon, breast, ovarian, prostate, and lung cancer, says the NCI. And green tea is thought to pack an extra powerful punch. It's loaded with polyphenols like epigallocatechin gallate and epicatechin gallate, which help protect cells from cancer-causing damage by neutralizing free radicals. "EGCG may also inhibit the growth of blood vessels that feed cancerous cells," Dr. Mandal notes.

Try it: Green Tea, Blueberry, and Banana Smoothie
    4/31

    Green tea

    Tea consumption is tied to a lower risk of colon, breast, ovarian, prostate, and lung cancer, says the NCI. And green tea is thought to pack an extra powerful punch. It’s loaded with polyphenols like epigallocatechin gallate and epicatechin gallate, which help protect cells from cancer-causing damage by neutralizing free radicals. “EGCG may also inhibit the growth of blood vessels that feed cancerous cells,” Dr. Mandal notes.

    Try it: Green Tea, Blueberry, and Banana Smoothie

  It's another cruciferous vegetable, so you know these hearty leaves have good stuff going for them from a cancer prevention perspective. A single cup of chopped kale serves up more than a day's worth of antioxidants like vitamins A and C, both of which can scrounge up free radicals and stop them from causing cell damage that could potentially lead to cancer.

Try it: Garlic Shrimp and Kale Stir-Fry
    5/31

    Kale

    It’s another cruciferous vegetable, so you know these hearty leaves have good stuff going for them from a cancer prevention perspective. A single cup of chopped kale serves up more than a day’s worth of antioxidants like vitamins A and C, both of which can scrounge up free radicals and stop them from causing cell damage that could potentially lead to cancer.

    Try it: Garlic Shrimp and Kale Stir-Fry

  Can having one a day really help keep the doctor away? Regular apple eaters have a lower risk for lung cancer as well as certain types of breast cancer, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR). Just be sure to have the skin too. "The flavonoid quercitin has been associated with a reduced risk of certain cancers, and the highest concentration is found in the skin," says nutrition expert Erin Palinski-Wade, R.D.

Try it: Healthy Apple Oatmeal Muffins
    6/31

    Apples

    Can having one a day really help keep the doctor away? Regular apple eaters have a lower risk for lung cancer as well as certain types of breast cancer, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR). Just be sure to have the skin too. “The flavonoid quercitin has been associated with a reduced risk of certain cancers, and the highest concentration is found in the skin,” says nutrition expert Erin Palinski-Wade, R.D.

    Try it: Healthy Apple Oatmeal Muffins

  Blueberries' deep blue color comes from anthocyanins, powerful compounds that exert antioxidant activity. So it's worth getting your fill: "Antioxidants function to inhibit the formation of free radicals, rapidly changing molecules that are damaging to DNA," Dr. Mandal explains. And indeed, people who consume higher levels of anthocyanins have less inflammation and oxidative stress, says the AICR.

Try it: Chicken & Blueberry Chimichurri Skewers
    7/31

    Blueberries

    Blueberries’ deep blue color comes from anthocyanins, powerful compounds that exert antioxidant activity. So it’s worth getting your fill: “Antioxidants function to inhibit the formation of free radicals, rapidly changing molecules that are damaging to DNA,” Dr. Mandal explains. And indeed, people who consume higher levels of anthocyanins have less inflammation and oxidative stress, says the AICR.

    Try it: Chicken & Blueberry Chimichurri Skewers

  Broccoli's paler cousin is also a cruciferous vegetable, and it boasts similar cancer-fighting abilities. So feel free to fill up, well, as often as you can. A Harvard study of some 124,000 adults found that women who gobbled up more than five servings of crucifers like cauliflower a week were less likely to get lung cancer compared to those who ate the veggies less frequently.

Try it: Chicken With Fried Cauliflower Rice
    8/31

    Cauliflower

    Broccoli’s paler cousin is also a cruciferous vegetable, and it boasts similar cancer-fighting abilities. So feel free to fill up, well, as often as you can. A Harvard study of some 124,000 adults found that women who gobbled up more than five servings of crucifers like cauliflower a week were less likely to get lung cancer compared to those who ate the veggies less frequently.

    Try it: Chicken With Fried Cauliflower Rice

  Being a regular garbanzo bean eater is tied to a lower risk for colorectal cancer, found a review of 14 studies. Beans are chock-full of fibers that get fermented by the good bacteria in our guts and transformed into inflammation-fighting short chain fatty acids. And these acids are thought to potentially have cancer-fighting effects, the AICR notes.

Try it: Savory Low-Carb Chickpea Waffles
    9/31

    Chickpeas

    Being a regular garbanzo bean eater is tied to a lower risk for colorectal cancer, found a review of 14 studies. Beans are chock-full of fibers that get fermented by the good bacteria in our guts and transformed into inflammation-fighting short chain fatty acids. And these acids are thought to potentially have cancer-fighting effects, the AICR notes.

    Try it: Savory Low-Carb Chickpea Waffles

  Like flaxseeds, walnuts are rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids. But that's not all. They also serve up antioxidant compounds like ellagitannins, melatonin, and gamma-tocopherol, which the AICR says could combat oxidative stress and inflammation. Just keep your portions in check, since walnuts are calorie-dense. A one-ounce, 150-calorie serving is all you need, says Palinski-Wade.

Try it: Asian Chicken and Walnut Salad
    10/31

    Walnuts

    Like flaxseeds, walnuts are rich in ALA omega-3 fatty acids. But that’s not all. They also serve up antioxidant compounds like ellagitannins, melatonin, and gamma-tocopherol, which the AICR says could combat oxidative stress and inflammation. Just keep your portions in check, since walnuts are calorie-dense. A one-ounce, 150-calorie serving is all you need, says Palinski-Wade.

    Try it: Asian Chicken and Walnut Salad

  Just like chickpeas, black beans are loaded with gut-friendly fibers that could play a role in staving off inflammation. But that's not all. Thanks to their dark purple color, black beans are loaded with cancer-fighting flavonoids like anthocyanins. Tacos or black bean soup, anyone?

Try it: Healthy Black Bean Burgers
    11/31

    Black beans

    Just like chickpeas, black beans are loaded with gut-friendly fibers that could play a role in staving off inflammation. But that’s not all. Thanks to their dark purple color, black beans are loaded with cancer-fighting flavonoids like anthocyanins. Tacos or black bean soup, anyone?

    Try it: Healthy Black Bean Burgers

  Population studies have tied higher garlic consumption to lower cancer rates, particularly when it comes to gastrointestinal cancers, according to one review. Garlic contains sulfur compounds that exert antimicrobial activity as well as inhibit cell-damaging carcinogens, the researchers note. To reap the biggest benefits, chop or crush your garlic and let it sit for 10 minutes before adding it to your cooking. The brief rest helps the garlic produce more sulfur compounds, the AICR points out.

Try it: Creamy Roasted Garlic Soup
    12/31

    Garlic

    Population studies have tied higher garlic consumption to lower cancer rates, particularly when it comes to gastrointestinal cancers, according to one review. Garlic contains sulfur compounds that exert antimicrobial activity as well as inhibit cell-damaging carcinogens, the researchers note. To reap the biggest benefits, chop or crush your garlic and let it sit for 10 minutes before adding it to your cooking. The brief rest helps the garlic produce more sulfur compounds, the AICR points out.

    Try it: Creamy Roasted Garlic Soup

  Oats are an easy, delicious source of whole grains, which may boast serious cancer-fighting abilities. People who get three servings of whole grains daily have a 15% lower cancer risk overall compared to those who get less, concluded one major study. The benefits are even more impressive when it comes to colorectal cancer in particular: Three daily servings of whole grains could slash your risk by as much as 17%, the AICR notes.

Try it: Peanut Butter and Jelly Overnight Oats
    13/31

    Oatmeal

    Oats are an easy, delicious source of whole grains, which may boast serious cancer-fighting abilities. People who get three servings of whole grains daily have a 15% lower cancer risk overall compared to those who get less, concluded one major study. The benefits are even more impressive when it comes to colorectal cancer in particular: Three daily servings of whole grains could slash your risk by as much as 17%, the AICR notes.

    Try it: Peanut Butter and Jelly Overnight Oats

  Their bright orange color is a clue that carrots are loaded with antioxidants, namely beta-carotene—which might have something to do with their cancer-fighting abilities. One analysis concluded that high carrot intake was tied to a 21% lower chance for breast cancer, while another concluded that carrot consumption could help stave off prostate cancer. 

Try it: Spice-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips with Yogurt and Turmeric Vinaigrette
    14/31

    Carrots

    Their bright orange color is a clue that carrots are loaded with antioxidants, namely beta-carotene—which might have something to do with their cancer-fighting abilities. One analysis concluded that high carrot intake was tied to a 21% lower chance for breast cancer, while another concluded that carrot consumption could help stave off prostate cancer.

    Try it: Spice-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips with Yogurt and Turmeric Vinaigrette

  The juicy fruits are packed with the antioxidant resveratrol, which research suggests could play a role in thwarting the development of stomach, breast, liver, and lymphatic cancers. One thing to keep in mind? When it comes to cancer prevention, whole grapes are probably a better choice than red wine. Even though vino's got resveratrol too, alcohol consumption can up your cancer risk, the CDC says. 

Try it: Chicken Waldorf Tacos
    15/31

    Grapes

    The juicy fruits are packed with the antioxidant resveratrol, which research suggests could play a role in thwarting the development of stomach, breast, liver, and lymphatic cancers. One thing to keep in mind? When it comes to cancer prevention, whole grapes are probably a better choice than red wine. Even though vino’s got resveratrol too, alcohol consumption can up your cancer risk, the CDC says.

    Try it: Chicken Waldorf Tacos

  People who take fish oil supplements four times a week are 63% less likely to develop colon cancer compared to those who don't, found a study of nearly 70,000 older adults. And fatty fish like salmon offer similar benefits. "Consuming two to three servings per week may provide the same quantity of omega-3 fatty acids as supplemental fish oil and provide similar benefits against colon cancer," Palinski-Wade says.

Try it: Honey-Spiced Salmon with Quinoa
    16/31

    Salmon

    People who take fish oil supplements four times a week are 63% less likely to develop colon cancer compared to those who don’t, found a study of nearly 70,000 older adults. And fatty fish like salmon offer similar benefits. “Consuming two to three servings per week may provide the same quantity of omega-3 fatty acids as supplemental fish oil and provide similar benefits against colon cancer,” Palinski-Wade says.

    Try it: Honey-Spiced Salmon with Quinoa

  They might be a sweet treat—but they also pack a potent health punch: Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants like flavonoids and tannins. In addition to scavenging harmful free radicals, the compounds are thought to help protect against DNA damage and inhibit the growth of cancer cells, a recent review concluded.

Try it: Strawberry Caprese Pasta Salad
    17/31

    Strawberries

    They might be a sweet treat—but they also pack a potent health punch: Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants like flavonoids and tannins. In addition to scavenging harmful free radicals, the compounds are thought to help protect against DNA damage and inhibit the growth of cancer cells, a recent review concluded.

    Try it: Strawberry Caprese Pasta Salad

  Another colorful fruit, another cancer-fighting antioxidant. Tomatoes are a top source of lycopene, a type of carotenoid thought to help reduce the risk for prostate, breast, and lung cancers. For the biggest antioxidant punch, pick tomato sauce or tomato paste over whole raw 'maters. "Lycopene increases when tomatoes are cooked," Palinski-Wade says.

Try it: Roasted Tomato Sauce
    18/31

    Tomatoes

    Another colorful fruit, another cancer-fighting antioxidant. Tomatoes are a top source of lycopene, a type of carotenoid thought to help reduce the risk for prostate, breast, and lung cancers. For the biggest antioxidant punch, pick tomato sauce or tomato paste over whole raw ‘maters. “Lycopene increases when tomatoes are cooked,” Palinski-Wade says.

    Try it: Roasted Tomato Sauce

  The nutty whole grain is packed with protein and fiber to keep you satisfied, but that's not all. Whole grains like quinoa are thought to play a key role in keeping insulin levels steady and staving off inflammation, which could contribute to a lower cancer risk, the AICR notes.

Try it: Quinoa, Black Bean, and Avocado Salad
    19/31

    Quinoa

    The nutty whole grain is packed with protein and fiber to keep you satisfied, but that’s not all. Whole grains like quinoa are thought to play a key role in keeping insulin levels steady and staving off inflammation, which could contribute to a lower cancer risk, the AICR notes.

    Try it: Quinoa, Black Bean, and Avocado Salad

  Like strawberries and blueberries, cherries are chock-full of protective phytochemicals. "These biologically active compounds can target key areas in the development of cancerous cells," Dr. Mandal notes. And indeed, eating them regularly can help lower markers of oxidative stress and inflammation, a major review found.

Try it: Cherry Chocolate Granola Bars
    20/31

    Cherries

    Like strawberries and blueberries, cherries are chock-full of protective phytochemicals. “These biologically active compounds can target key areas in the development of cancerous cells,” Dr. Mandal notes. And indeed, eating them regularly can help lower markers of oxidative stress and inflammation, a major review found.

    Try it: Cherry Chocolate Granola Bars

  Here's just one more reason to love your morning cuppa. Women who drank four cups of coffee daily were 20% less likely to develop endometrial cancer and 24% less likely to develop cancer overall after menopause, research shows. But you might want to steer clear of the cream and sugar. "Adding large amounts of either can offset coffee's protective benefits," Palinski-Wade says. "The best choice is flavoring coffee with a splash of milk and a non-calorie seasoning like cinnamon."
    21/31

    Coffee

    Here’s just one more reason to love your morning cuppa. Women who drank four cups of coffee daily were 20% less likely to develop endometrial cancer and 24% less likely to develop cancer overall after menopause, research shows. But you might want to steer clear of the cream and sugar. “Adding large amounts of either can offset coffee’s protective benefits,” Palinski-Wade says. “The best choice is flavoring coffee with a splash of milk and a non-calorie seasoning like cinnamon.”

  Permission to add an extra drizzle to your cooking, granted. A staple of the Mediterranean diet, people who consume the most olive oil were less likely to develop breast or gastrointestinal cancer compared to those who rarely eat the stuff, a review of 19 studies found. Part of that may be thanks to olive oil's healthy monounsaturated fats and phenolic antioxidant compounds, the authors say.

Try it: Lemon-Rosemary Dressing
    22/31

    Olive oil

    Permission to add an extra drizzle to your cooking, granted. A staple of the Mediterranean diet, people who consume the most olive oil were less likely to develop breast or gastrointestinal cancer compared to those who rarely eat the stuff, a review of 19 studies found. Part of that may be thanks to olive oil’s healthy monounsaturated fats and phenolic antioxidant compounds, the authors say.

    Try it: Lemon-Rosemary Dressing

  Talk about small but mighty. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds delivers 5 grams of fiber. That's important, since fiber encourages the growth of short-chain fatty acid in the gut that have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, research shows. The seeds are also a top source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids, offering 5 grams per serving.

Try it: Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding
    23/31

    Chia seeds

    Talk about small but mighty. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds delivers 5 grams of fiber. That’s important, since fiber encourages the growth of short-chain fatty acid in the gut that have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, research shows. The seeds are also a top source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids, offering 5 grams per serving.

    Try it: Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding

  Speaking of fiber, people who eat a fiber-rich diet are around 20% less likely to die from colon cancer compared to those who don't get much roughage, a recent study found. And brown rice is just one more yummy way to get your fill, offering 3 grams per cooked cup.

Try it: Seafood and Brown Rice Paella
    24/31

    Brown rice

    Speaking of fiber, people who eat a fiber-rich diet are around 20% less likely to die from colon cancer compared to those who don’t get much roughage, a recent study found. And brown rice is just one more yummy way to get your fill, offering 3 grams per cooked cup.

    Try it: Seafood and Brown Rice Paella

  An eight-ounce glass of low-fat milk delivers 300 milligrams (mg) of calcium, which could play a role in protecting against colon cancer. People who get more than 700 mg of calcium daily are up to 45% less likely to develop certain types of colon cancer compared to those who get 500 mg or fewer per day, found an analysis of some 135,000 people.

Try it: Blackberry Nut Butter Smoothie
    25/31

    Milk

    An eight-ounce glass of low-fat milk delivers 300 milligrams (mg) of calcium, which could play a role in protecting against colon cancer. People who get more than 700 mg of calcium daily are up to 45% less likely to develop certain types of colon cancer compared to those who get 500 mg or fewer per day, found an analysis of some 135,000 people.

    Try it: Blackberry Nut Butter Smoothie

  Consider replacing some of the beef or pork in your diet with soy-based proteins. While red meat consumption is tied to a higher risk of some cancers, soy foods serve up antioxidant compounds like isoflavones, which studies tie to lower rates of endometrial cancer. "Whole, unprocessed soy like edamame along with fermented soy foods [like miso or tempeh] may be the best choices," says Palinski-Wade. "Highly processed soy products [like soy burgers or bars] don't seem to offer the same protective benefits."

Try it: Corn, Mango, and Edamame Salad
    26/31

    Soy foods

    Consider replacing some of the beef or pork in your diet with soy-based proteins. While red meat consumption is tied to a higher risk of some cancers, soy foods serve up antioxidant compounds like isoflavones, which studies tie to lower rates of endometrial cancer. “Whole, unprocessed soy like edamame along with fermented soy foods [like miso or tempeh] may be the best choices,” says Palinski-Wade. “Highly processed soy products [like soy burgers or bars] don’t seem to offer the same protective benefits.”

    Try it: Corn, Mango, and Edamame Salad

  People who ate three to four ounces of yogurt daily were nearly 20% less likely to develop lung cancer compared to non-yogurt eaters, a recent study found. Experts suspect that the benefit could at least partly come from yogurt's probiotics, which might reduce cancer-causing inflammation by promoting a healthier microbiome.

Try it: Apple-Cinnamon Yogurt
    27/31

    Plain yogurt

    People who ate three to four ounces of yogurt daily were nearly 20% less likely to develop lung cancer compared to non-yogurt eaters, a recent study found. Experts suspect that the benefit could at least partly come from yogurt’s probiotics, which might reduce cancer-causing inflammation by promoting a healthier microbiome.

    Try it: Apple-Cinnamon Yogurt

  Believe it or not, artichokes are loaded with antioxidants like polyphenols, which research suggests could play a valuable role in breast cancer prevention. They're also one of the most fiber-packed veggies out there—a half cup of cooked artichoke hearts serves up 7 grams. And a recent study found that people who get the most fiber are 17% less likely to develop lung cancer compared to those who get the least.

Try it: Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Pizza
    28/31

    Artichokes

    Believe it or not, artichokes are loaded with antioxidants like polyphenols, which research suggests could play a valuable role in breast cancer prevention. They’re also one of the most fiber-packed veggies out there—a half cup of cooked artichoke hearts serves up 7 grams. And a recent study found that people who get the most fiber are 17% less likely to develop lung cancer compared to those who get the least.

    Try it: Healthy Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

  Not only is barley a fiber-rich whole grain, offering 6 grams per cooked cup, but it's also a top source of a beta-glucans, a special type of fiber with a bevy of potential health benefits. When it comes to cancer prevention, some studies have found that beta-glucans may exhibit anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor activity.

Try it: Warm Kale-and-Barley Salad with Dill
    29/31

    Barley

    Not only is barley a fiber-rich whole grain, offering 6 grams per cooked cup, but it’s also a top source of a beta-glucans, a special type of fiber with a bevy of potential health benefits. When it comes to cancer prevention, some studies have found that beta-glucans may exhibit anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor activity.

    Try it: Warm Kale-and-Barley Salad with Dill

  Women with high blood levels of the antioxidant beta-carotene are up to 28% less likely to get breast cancer compared to those with low levels, found a major 20-year study. And sweet potatoes are loaded with the stuff: Just one has some 700% of the amount you should get in a day.

Try it: Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
    30/31

    Sweet potatoes

    Women with high blood levels of the antioxidant beta-carotene are up to 28% less likely to get breast cancer compared to those with low levels, found a major 20-year study. And sweet potatoes are loaded with the stuff: Just one has some 700% of the amount you should get in a day.

    Try it: Maple-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

  The golden-hued spice contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory antioxidant compound that could help prevent cancer or slow its growth, Mayo Clinic experts say. "The potent antioxidant activity might fight against cell damage, which may prevent mutations that could lead to cancerous changes in cells," Palinski-Wade explains. "Since there are very few side effects of including turmeric in your diet, adding a spoonful to your cooking daily may only help to improve your overall health."

Try it: Turm
    31/31

    Turmeric

    The golden-hued spice contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory antioxidant compound that could help prevent cancer or slow its growth, Mayo Clinic experts say. “The potent antioxidant activity might fight against cell damage, which may prevent mutations that could lead to cancerous changes in cells,” Palinski-Wade explains. “Since there are very few side effects of including turmeric in your diet, adding a spoonful to your cooking daily may only help to improve your overall health.”

    Try it: Turmeric Twist Smoothie

