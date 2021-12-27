The 14 Best Fleece-Lined Leggings

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Let's discuss this cold-weather <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a34418225/fashion-trends-winter-2020-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:staple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">staple</a>: the best fleece-lined leggings. Investing in a pair will protect you from the elements of winter as well as a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38025513/best-womens-puffer-quilted-jackets-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puffer jacket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">puffer jacket</a>, i.e., shield you from those gusts of wind that send chills down your spine. Fleece-lined leggings also keep you comfy while you work from home into the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g37318130/best-luxury-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday season" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday season</a> and new year. In short: They're a winter essential.</p><p class="body-text">Ahead, scroll through our curated selection of the 14 best fleece-lined leggings to layer up all winter long. You'll wonder how you ever lived without them. </p>
  • <p><strong>Uniqlo</strong></p><p>uniqlo.com</p><p><strong>$29.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen-heattech-ultra-stretch-high-rise-leggings-pants-tall-online-exclusive-443907.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Uniqlo's Heattech is some of the warmest material on the market, setting you up for the coziest winter season. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FBase-Pace-HR-Fleece-Tight-28%2F_%2Fprod10740116&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fleece leggings are also water repellent, setting you up for a winter spent outside in the snow.</p>
  • <p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw51108r-high-waist-winter-warmth-plush-legging-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just in time for winter, Alo Yoga reimagined its best-selling leggings in a fleece edition. This pair will keep you warm through any outdoor winter activity or simply for lounging at home.</p>
  • <p><strong>UGG</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fugg-ashlee-double-knit-leggings%2F5412763&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to UGG, comfort is a top priority. This high-waisted plush pair is absolutely worth spending all winter in. </p>
  • <p><strong>Los Angeles Apparel</strong></p><p>losangelesapparel.net</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flosangelesapparel.net%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-leggings%2Fproducts%2Frsf280gd-stretch-fleece-winter-legging%3Fvariant%3D32516279337022&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fleece leggings come in a compression knit, meaning they'll keep their shape while keeping you warm. </p>
  • <p><strong>Eileen Fisher</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Feileen-fisher-cotton-fleece-ankle-length-leggings-0400014580263.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unsure between gray and black? Try both options of Eileen Fisher's leggings so you can alternate throughout the week. </p>
  • <p><strong>Plush</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$83.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FPLUS-WP24%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These polished leggings pair well with sporty sneakers and a cozy knit.</p>
  • <p><strong>Haven</strong></p><p>havenwellwithin.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.havenwellwithin.com%2Fcloud-fleece-leggings%2FP213730127.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A fleece legging you'll want to live and lounge in, Haven's can be found in four neutral tones (and have <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.havenwellwithin.com%2Fcloud-fleece-funnel-neck-sweatshirt%2FP213730123.html%3Fcgid%3Dhaven-categories-fabric-collections-cloud-fleece%26dwvar_P213730123_color%3DBLACK%26dwvar_P213730123_sizeType%3DMS&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching sweaters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching sweaters</a> for a full set). </p>
  • <p><strong>Beyond Yoga </strong></p><p>beyondyoga.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbeyondyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fcozy-fleece-foldover-long-sweatpant-black-cf1079%3Fvariant%3D31167121293411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go for a fleece-lined jogger that can be worn for low-impact workouts when you're feeling active. If you decide not to wear the bottoms with the waistband as high, you can simply fold it over.</p>
  • <p><strong>Plush</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$93.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Ffleece-lined-full-liquid-moto%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1535280232.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want a nice legging with luxe details? This moto paneled pair fits the bill.</p>
  • <p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F121636%3Fpage%3Dprimaloft-thermastretch-fleece-tights-misses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everything about these scream simple and ultra warm. </p>
  • <p><strong>Plush</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FPLUS-WA78%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want a clean and smooth look, go for a stirrup. </p>
  • <p><strong>Hue</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/HUE-Womens-Ultra-Fleece-Leggings/dp/B07V1ZNP4X?th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.34620878%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Forgo regular jeans for this fleece-lined stretch denim. </p>
  • <p><strong>Tommy John</strong></p><p>tommyjohn.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftommyjohn.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-go-anywhere-fleece-lined-brushed-legging%3Fcolor%3Dblack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A thick knit lets these leggings pass as pointe pants. </p>
<p><strong>Uniqlo</strong></p><p>uniqlo.com</p><p><strong>$29.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen-heattech-ultra-stretch-high-rise-leggings-pants-tall-online-exclusive-443907.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Uniqlo's Heattech is some of the warmest material on the market, setting you up for the coziest winter season. </p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FBase-Pace-HR-Fleece-Tight-28%2F_%2Fprod10740116&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fleece leggings are also water repellent, setting you up for a winter spent outside in the snow.</p>
<p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw51108r-high-waist-winter-warmth-plush-legging-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just in time for winter, Alo Yoga reimagined its best-selling leggings in a fleece edition. This pair will keep you warm through any outdoor winter activity or simply for lounging at home.</p>
<p><strong>UGG</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fugg-ashlee-double-knit-leggings%2F5412763&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to UGG, comfort is a top priority. This high-waisted plush pair is absolutely worth spending all winter in. </p>
<p><strong>Los Angeles Apparel</strong></p><p>losangelesapparel.net</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flosangelesapparel.net%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-leggings%2Fproducts%2Frsf280gd-stretch-fleece-winter-legging%3Fvariant%3D32516279337022&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fleece leggings come in a compression knit, meaning they'll keep their shape while keeping you warm. </p>
<p><strong>Eileen Fisher</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Feileen-fisher-cotton-fleece-ankle-length-leggings-0400014580263.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unsure between gray and black? Try both options of Eileen Fisher's leggings so you can alternate throughout the week. </p>
<p><strong>Plush</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$83.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FPLUS-WP24%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These polished leggings pair well with sporty sneakers and a cozy knit.</p>
<p><strong>Haven</strong></p><p>havenwellwithin.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.havenwellwithin.com%2Fcloud-fleece-leggings%2FP213730127.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A fleece legging you'll want to live and lounge in, Haven's can be found in four neutral tones (and have <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.havenwellwithin.com%2Fcloud-fleece-funnel-neck-sweatshirt%2FP213730123.html%3Fcgid%3Dhaven-categories-fabric-collections-cloud-fleece%26dwvar_P213730123_color%3DBLACK%26dwvar_P213730123_sizeType%3DMS&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching sweaters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching sweaters</a> for a full set). </p>
<p><strong>Beyond Yoga </strong></p><p>beyondyoga.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbeyondyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fcozy-fleece-foldover-long-sweatpant-black-cf1079%3Fvariant%3D31167121293411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go for a fleece-lined jogger that can be worn for low-impact workouts when you're feeling active. If you decide not to wear the bottoms with the waistband as high, you can simply fold it over.</p>
<p><strong>Plush</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$93.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Ffleece-lined-full-liquid-moto%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1535280232.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want a nice legging with luxe details? This moto paneled pair fits the bill.</p>
<p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F121636%3Fpage%3Dprimaloft-thermastretch-fleece-tights-misses&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everything about these scream simple and ultra warm. </p>
<p><strong>Plush</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FPLUS-WA78%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want a clean and smooth look, go for a stirrup. </p>
<p><strong>Hue</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/HUE-Womens-Ultra-Fleece-Leggings/dp/B07V1ZNP4X?th=1&psc=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.34620878%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Forgo regular jeans for this fleece-lined stretch denim. </p>
<p><strong>Tommy John</strong></p><p>tommyjohn.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftommyjohn.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-go-anywhere-fleece-lined-brushed-legging%3Fcolor%3Dblack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34620878%2Fbest-fleece-lined-leggings%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A thick knit lets these leggings pass as pointe pants. </p>

