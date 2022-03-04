Diesel Taps Toni Braxton for Spring/Summer 2022

    Diesel Taps Toni Braxton for Spring/Summer 2022

    Courtesy of Diesel
  • <p>Starring Toni Braxton</p>
    Diesel

    Starring Toni Braxton

    Courtesy of Diesel
  • <p>Starring Arón Piper</p>
    Diesel

    Starring Arón Piper

    Courtesy of Diesel
  • <p>Starring Nicki Minaj</p>
    Heaven

    Starring Nicki Minaj

    HARLEY WEIR
  • <p>Starring Nicki Minaj</p>
    Heaven

    Starring Nicki Minaj

    HARLEY WEIR
  • <p>Starring Paloma Elsesser</p>
    Heaven

    Starring Paloma Elsesser

    HARLEY WEIR
    Michael Michael Kors

    Lachlan Bailey
  • <p>Starring Bella Hadid </p>
    Michael Michael Kors

    Starring Bella Hadid

    Dan Jackson
    Chanel

    Inez and Vinoodh
    Chanel

    Inez and Vinoodh
    Chanel

    Inez and Vinoodh
    Balenciaga

    Courtesy of Balenciaga
    Balenciaga

    Courtesy of Balenciaga
  • <p>Starring Haim</p>
    Coach

    Starring Haim

    © 2022 Juergen Teller
  • <p>Starring Haim</p>
    Coach

    Starring Haim

    © 2022 Juergen Teller
  • <p>Starring Naomi Campbell</p>
    Lanvin

    Starring Naomi Campbell

    Luis Alberto Rodriguez
  • <p>Starring Naomi Campbell</p>
    Lanvin

    Starring Naomi Campbell

    Luis Alberto Rodriguez
  • <p>Starring Susie Essman</p>
    Marc Jacobs

    Starring Susie Essman

    Brianna Capozzi
  • <p>Starring Susie Essman</p>
    Marc Jacobs

    Starring Susie Essman

    Brianna Capozzi
    Neiman Marcus

    Emma Tempest
    Neiman Marcus

    Emma Tempest
    Neiman Marcus

    Emma Tempest
  • <p>Starring Miley Cyrus</p>
    Gucci

    Starring Miley Cyrus

    Courtesy of Gucci
  • <p>Starring Snoop Dogg</p>
    Gucci

    Starring Snoop Dogg

    Courtesy of Gucci
  • <p>Starring Beanie Feldstein</p>
    Gucci

    Starring Beanie Feldstein

    Courtesy of Gucci
  • <p>Starring Zendaya</p>
    Valentino

    Starring Zendaya

    Michael Bailey-Gates
    Loro Piana

    Mario Sorrenti
    Loro Piana

    Mario Sorrenti
  • <p>Starring Kaia Gerber</p>
    Celine

    Starring Kaia Gerber

    Hedi Slimane
  • <p>Starring Kaia Gerber</p>
    Celine

    Starring Kaia Gerber

    Hedi Slimane
    Gucci Eyewear

    Thurstan Redding
  • <p>Starring Ni Ni</p>
    Gucci Eyewear

    Starring Ni Ni

    Luo Yang
    Loewe

    David Sims
    Loewe

    David Sims
  • <p>Starring Florence Pugh</p>
    J.Crew

    Starring Florence Pugh

    Courtesy of J.Crew
  • <p>Starring Florence Pugh</p>
    J.Crew

    Starring Florence Pugh

    Courtesy of J.Crew
  • <p>Starring Florence Pugh</p>
    J.Crew

    Starring Florence Pugh

    Courtesy of J.Crew
  • <p>Starring Hoyeon Jung</p>
    Louis Vuitton

    Starring Hoyeon Jung

    David Sims
    Louis Vuitton

    David Sims
  • <p>Starring Lisa</p>
    Celine Haute Parfumerie

    Starring Lisa

    Courtesy of Celine
    Dior

    Brigitte Niedermair
    Dior

    Brigitte Niedermair
    Etro

    Courtesy of Etro
    Etro

    Courtesy of Etro
    Raf Simons

    Willy Vanderperre
  • <p>Starring Naomi Campbell</p>
    Balmain

    Starring Naomi Campbell

    Mert and Marcus
  • <p>Starring Naomi Campbell</p>
    Balmain

    Starring Naomi Campbell

    Mert and Marcus
  • <p>Starring Carly Aquilino</p>
    DKNY

    Starring Carly Aquilino

    Courtesy of DKNY
  • <p>Starring Bella Hadid</p>
    Self-Portrait

    Starring Bella Hadid

    Harley Weir
  • <p>Starring Bella Hadid</p>
    Self-Portrait

    Starring Bella Hadid

    Harley Weir
    Ami

    Sam Rock
    Ami

    Sam Rock
    GCDS

    Javier Ruiz
    GCDS

    Javier Ruiz
    Fendi

    Craig McDean
    Fendi

    Craig McDean
  • <p>Starring Irina Shayk</p>
    Burberry

    Starring Irina Shayk

    © Courtesy of Burberry / Mert & Marcus / Chris Rhodes
    Burberry

    © Courtesy of Burberry / Mert & Marcus / Chris Rhodes
  • <p>Starring Kendall Jenner</p>
    Givenchy

    Starring Kendall Jenner

    Heji Shin
  • <p>Starring Candice Swanepoel</p>
    DL1961

    Starring Candice Swanepoel

    Bella Newman
    Tory Burch

    Courtesy of Tory Burch
  • <p>Starring Kim Kardashian West</p>
    Balenciaga

    Starring Kim Kardashian West

    Stef Mitchell
  • <p>Starring Kim Kardashian West</p>
    Balenciaga

    Starring Kim Kardashian West

    Stef Mitchell
  • <p>Starring Isabelle Huppert</p>
    Balenciaga

    Starring Isabelle Huppert

    Stef Mitchell
  • <p>Starring Bella and Gigi Hadid and Maluma</p>
    Versace

    Starring Bella and Gigi Hadid and Maluma

    Mert & Marcus
  • <p>Starring Bella and Gigi Hadid</p>
    Versace

    Starring Bella and Gigi Hadid

    Mert & Marcus
    Malone Souliers

    Courtesy of Malone Souliers
    Alanui

    Giampaolo Sgura
  • <p>Starring Hailey Bieber</p>
    Miu Miu

    Starring Hailey Bieber

    Tyrone Lebon
  • <p>Starring Emma Corrin</p>
    Miu Miu

    Starring Emma Corrin

    Tyrone Lebon
  • <p>Starring Hailey Bieber</p>
    Jimmy Choo

    Starring Hailey Bieber

    AZTEK Incorporated - Copyright 1999 - 2015
  • <p>Starring Kendall Jenner</p>
    Michael Kors Collection

    Starring Kendall Jenner

    Inez and Vinoodh
  • <p>Starring Hunter Schafer </p>
    Prada

    Starring Hunter Schafer

    David Sims
  • <p>Starring Tom Holland</p>
    Prada

    Starring Tom Holland

    David Sims
  • <p>Featuring Selena Forrest</p>
    Prada

    Featuring Selena Forrest

    David Sims
  • <p>Starring Maluma</p>
    Versace

    Starring Maluma

    Mert & Marcus
    Alexander McQueen

    Steven Meisel
  • <p>Featuring Georgia May Jagger</p>
    Missoni

    Featuring Georgia May Jagger

    Courtesy of Missoni
    Jil Sander

    Chris Rhodes
Latest Stories