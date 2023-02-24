The Best Fall 2023 Makeup Trends Straight From the Runway

  • <p class="body-dropcap">In addition to searching trending hashtags on <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a42243266/viral-tiktok-trends-beauty-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok" class="link ">TikTok</a> and celebrity-approved favorites, our editors are always keeping a close eye on the newest runway looks. And when it comes to Fall 2023 makeup trends, we're seeing layered shadow, liner, and lipstick looks that are easy to replicate at home, along with a backstage upgrade to one of our top and most timeless beauty basics: <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g30272005/natural-organic-face-moisturizer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dewy, glowing skin" class="link ">Dewy, glowing skin</a>. And for lovers of subtle yet impactful makeup, we don't anticipate <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a42321574/makeup-by-mario-surreal-skin-foundation-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no makeup-makeup" class="link ">no makeup-makeup</a> going anywhere anytime soon. Here, we've pulled together our short list of the best fall 2023 makeup trends to start bookmarking right now.</p><hr>
  • <p>At Kim Shui's AW 2023 New York Fashion Week show, lips made a major statement, with the combination of dark liner and pigmented color.</p>
  • <p>Models at Thom Browne wore a variety of bold MAC lip shades crafted by makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/isamayaffrench/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isamaya Ffrench" class="link ">Isamaya Ffrench</a>, which accented the designer's otherworldly clothing silhouettes. </p>
  • <p>Another layered beauty look, holographic lips—created using sparkling gloss atop of dark liner—were a standout on the runway this season at Luar. </p>
  • <p><strong>MAC Cosmetics</strong></p><p>maccosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maccosmetics.com%2Fproduct%2F13852%2F340%2FProducts%2FMakeup%2FLips%2FLip-Liner%2FLip-Pencil%3Fgclid%3DEAIaIQobChMImqTglqyP4gIVw2SGCh1msADrEAQYASABEgIY1fD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%23%2Fshade%2FWhirl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In addition to being an essential for the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a42243266/viral-tiktok-trends-beauty-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wednesday Addams glam" class="link ">Wednesday Addams glam</a> trend, MAC's Nightmoth liner shade adds the perfect amount of definition to any lip color.</p>
  • <p><strong>MAC</strong></p><p>maccosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maccosmetics.com%2Fproduct%2F13854%2F110037%2Fproducts%2Fmakeup%2Flips%2Flipstick%2Fmac-locked-kiss-ink-24hr-lipcolour&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This transfer-proof lip color lasts through eating and drinking for up to 24-hours per wear. </p>
  • <p>Who says makeup always has to be precise? For fall 2023, rock star, "slept in" glam is taking the main stage, as seen at Heron Preston's AW 2023 show. </p>
  • <p>And at Alice + Olivia, smudgy, smoky eyes paired with brushed up brows and contoured cheeks may inspire your next idea for nighttime makeup. "This look is all about a smoldering eye meeting ethereal, glowing skin. Perfect for clinking glasses on a girls’ night out," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/elysereneau/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elyse Reneau" class="link ">Elyse Reneau</a>, executive director of global beauty at Too Faced, says in a statement. <br></p>
  • <p>Artists at L’Agence's fall 2023 presentation channeled effortless, sultry glamour using neutral yet impactful lip and eye colors. </p>
  • <p><strong>Too Faced</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F6798583&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This versatile palette consisting of matte and shimmer shades makes it easy to build a custom eye look.</p>
  • <p><strong>Stila</strong></p><p>stilacosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stilacosmetics.com%2Fproducts%2Fconvertible-color%3Fvariant%3D33132322422887&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a healthy glow to the apples of your cheeks with this bronzy compact that works for your lips, too.</p>
  • <p>The fall 2023 runways make it clear: Skin is always in. As seen at Markarian, dewy complexions are still a gold standard in beauty.</p>
  • <p>At Altuzarra's AW 2023 show, the models' natural makeup and glowing complexions looked luminous under runway lighting. </p>
  • <p>In addition to a lit-from-within makeup effect seen on the décolleté and high points of the face at Sandy Liang, special glow attention was also paid to brow bones and the eye's inner corners.</p>
  • <p><strong>Ourself</strong></p><p>ourself.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ourself.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Fdaily-renewal-cream&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This nourishing face cream from Ourself does most of the hard work for you when it comes to getting optimal skin dewiness.</p>
  • <p><strong>Bobbi Brown Cosmetics</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F7049105&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just a few dabs of this full-coverage concealer from Bobbi Brown Cosmetics can help perfect a no makeup-makeup look in minutes.</p>
  • <p>And speaking of barely-there makeup, this subtle cat-eye seen at Carolina Herrera this season is simple to achieve—just add a damp angled brush and soft pink shadow.</p>
  • <p>Alongside special FX animal faces, created by artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/isamayaffrench/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isamaya Ffrench" class="link ">Isamaya Ffrench</a>, Collina Strada's AW 2023 show also featured contoured eyes and cheeks that added depth to each complexion.</p>
  • <p>A light flush of pink highlighted models's cheeks and lips on Simone Rocha's fall runway.</p>
  • <p><strong>Carolina Herrera Beauty</strong></p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harrods.com%2Fen-us%2Fshopping%2Fcarolina-herrera-chic-matte-mono-eyeshadow-18971556&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you decide to apply this shadow all over the lid or as a liner, its color payoff is sure to be a hit. </p>
  • <p><strong>Isamaya Beauty</strong></p><p>selfridges.com.us</p><p><strong>$36.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fisamaya-beauty-rubberlash-mascara-8-3ml_R03979290&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ffrench's popular volumizing mascara can quickly enhance more fresh faced, natural-looking makeup.</p>
  • <p>"This look reflects this season’s outfits by combining sexy touches with a bit of edge," artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/diane.kendal/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diane Kendal" class="link ">Diane Kendal</a> says of this runway look seen at Jason Wu, in a statement. "Eyes are the punctuation of these looks, with beautiful smoky eyes that give a nod to cinema."<br></p>
  • <p>Designer Sergio Hudson collaborated with New York graffiti artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jasonnaylor/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Naylor" class="link ">Jason Naylor</a> for a colorful collection this season, which echoed through the brand's runway beauty.</p>
  • <p>Bleached brows helped emphasize dramatic eye looks on the runway at Laquan Smith's AW 2023 show. "This makeup look is a modern twist on '80s beauty, inspired by the beloved TV series <em>Dynasty</em>," lead makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/raisaflowers/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raisa Flowers" class="link ">Raisa Flowers</a> says in a statement.</p><p>"The super defined graphic look is feminine, but strong at the same time, to embrace that elevated glamour and Huda Beauty beat. For a soft, juxtaposition against the bold eye, we went with bleached brows for some of the models to balance the look." </p>
  • <p>jasonwubeauty.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjasonwubeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Feyeshadow-palette-matte-and-shimmer-flora-earth-angel%3F_pos%3D1%26_sid%3D6c602785a%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p><strong>Stila</strong></p><p>stilacosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stilacosmetics.com%2Fproducts%2Fcolor-cocktail-travel-cheek-lip-eye-palette%3Fvariant%3D39642108100711&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Models's lids at Sergio Hudson were topped with a blend of shades from this customizable palette from Stila.</p>
  • <p><strong>Huda Beauty</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fhuda-beauty-life-liner-quick-n-easy-P474836&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This waterproof liner has a brush tip that makes it simple to craft the perfect graphic eye look.</p>
<p class="body-dropcap">In addition to searching trending hashtags on <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a42243266/viral-tiktok-trends-beauty-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok" class="link ">TikTok</a> and celebrity-approved favorites, our editors are always keeping a close eye on the newest runway looks. And when it comes to Fall 2023 makeup trends, we're seeing layered shadow, liner, and lipstick looks that are easy to replicate at home, along with a backstage upgrade to one of our top and most timeless beauty basics: <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g30272005/natural-organic-face-moisturizer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dewy, glowing skin" class="link ">Dewy, glowing skin</a>. And for lovers of subtle yet impactful makeup, we don't anticipate <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a42321574/makeup-by-mario-surreal-skin-foundation-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no makeup-makeup" class="link ">no makeup-makeup</a> going anywhere anytime soon. Here, we've pulled together our short list of the best fall 2023 makeup trends to start bookmarking right now.</p><hr>
<p>At Kim Shui's AW 2023 New York Fashion Week show, lips made a major statement, with the combination of dark liner and pigmented color.</p>
<p>Models at Thom Browne wore a variety of bold MAC lip shades crafted by makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/isamayaffrench/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isamaya Ffrench" class="link ">Isamaya Ffrench</a>, which accented the designer's otherworldly clothing silhouettes. </p>
<p>Another layered beauty look, holographic lips—created using sparkling gloss atop of dark liner—were a standout on the runway this season at Luar. </p>
<p><strong>MAC Cosmetics</strong></p><p>maccosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maccosmetics.com%2Fproduct%2F13852%2F340%2FProducts%2FMakeup%2FLips%2FLip-Liner%2FLip-Pencil%3Fgclid%3DEAIaIQobChMImqTglqyP4gIVw2SGCh1msADrEAQYASABEgIY1fD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%23%2Fshade%2FWhirl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In addition to being an essential for the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a42243266/viral-tiktok-trends-beauty-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wednesday Addams glam" class="link ">Wednesday Addams glam</a> trend, MAC's Nightmoth liner shade adds the perfect amount of definition to any lip color.</p>
<p><strong>MAC</strong></p><p>maccosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maccosmetics.com%2Fproduct%2F13854%2F110037%2Fproducts%2Fmakeup%2Flips%2Flipstick%2Fmac-locked-kiss-ink-24hr-lipcolour&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This transfer-proof lip color lasts through eating and drinking for up to 24-hours per wear. </p>
<p>Who says makeup always has to be precise? For fall 2023, rock star, "slept in" glam is taking the main stage, as seen at Heron Preston's AW 2023 show. </p>
<p>And at Alice + Olivia, smudgy, smoky eyes paired with brushed up brows and contoured cheeks may inspire your next idea for nighttime makeup. "This look is all about a smoldering eye meeting ethereal, glowing skin. Perfect for clinking glasses on a girls’ night out," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/elysereneau/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elyse Reneau" class="link ">Elyse Reneau</a>, executive director of global beauty at Too Faced, says in a statement. <br></p>
<p>Artists at L’Agence's fall 2023 presentation channeled effortless, sultry glamour using neutral yet impactful lip and eye colors. </p>
<p><strong>Too Faced</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F6798583&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This versatile palette consisting of matte and shimmer shades makes it easy to build a custom eye look.</p>
<p><strong>Stila</strong></p><p>stilacosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stilacosmetics.com%2Fproducts%2Fconvertible-color%3Fvariant%3D33132322422887&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a healthy glow to the apples of your cheeks with this bronzy compact that works for your lips, too.</p>
<p>The fall 2023 runways make it clear: Skin is always in. As seen at Markarian, dewy complexions are still a gold standard in beauty.</p>
<p>At Altuzarra's AW 2023 show, the models' natural makeup and glowing complexions looked luminous under runway lighting. </p>
<p>In addition to a lit-from-within makeup effect seen on the décolleté and high points of the face at Sandy Liang, special glow attention was also paid to brow bones and the eye's inner corners.</p>
<p><strong>Ourself</strong></p><p>ourself.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ourself.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Fdaily-renewal-cream&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This nourishing face cream from Ourself does most of the hard work for you when it comes to getting optimal skin dewiness.</p>
<p><strong>Bobbi Brown Cosmetics</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$33.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F7049105&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just a few dabs of this full-coverage concealer from Bobbi Brown Cosmetics can help perfect a no makeup-makeup look in minutes.</p>
<p>And speaking of barely-there makeup, this subtle cat-eye seen at Carolina Herrera this season is simple to achieve—just add a damp angled brush and soft pink shadow.</p>
<p>Alongside special FX animal faces, created by artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/isamayaffrench/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isamaya Ffrench" class="link ">Isamaya Ffrench</a>, Collina Strada's AW 2023 show also featured contoured eyes and cheeks that added depth to each complexion.</p>
<p>A light flush of pink highlighted models's cheeks and lips on Simone Rocha's fall runway.</p>
<p><strong>Carolina Herrera Beauty</strong></p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harrods.com%2Fen-us%2Fshopping%2Fcarolina-herrera-chic-matte-mono-eyeshadow-18971556&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you decide to apply this shadow all over the lid or as a liner, its color payoff is sure to be a hit. </p>
<p><strong>Isamaya Beauty</strong></p><p>selfridges.com.us</p><p><strong>$36.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fcat%2Fisamaya-beauty-rubberlash-mascara-8-3ml_R03979290&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ffrench's popular volumizing mascara can quickly enhance more fresh faced, natural-looking makeup.</p>
<p>"This look reflects this season’s outfits by combining sexy touches with a bit of edge," artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/diane.kendal/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diane Kendal" class="link ">Diane Kendal</a> says of this runway look seen at Jason Wu, in a statement. "Eyes are the punctuation of these looks, with beautiful smoky eyes that give a nod to cinema."<br></p>
<p>Designer Sergio Hudson collaborated with New York graffiti artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jasonnaylor/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Naylor" class="link ">Jason Naylor</a> for a colorful collection this season, which echoed through the brand's runway beauty.</p>
<p>Bleached brows helped emphasize dramatic eye looks on the runway at Laquan Smith's AW 2023 show. "This makeup look is a modern twist on '80s beauty, inspired by the beloved TV series <em>Dynasty</em>," lead makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/raisaflowers/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raisa Flowers" class="link ">Raisa Flowers</a> says in a statement.</p><p>"The super defined graphic look is feminine, but strong at the same time, to embrace that elevated glamour and Huda Beauty beat. For a soft, juxtaposition against the bold eye, we went with bleached brows for some of the models to balance the look." </p>
<p>jasonwubeauty.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjasonwubeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Feyeshadow-palette-matte-and-shimmer-flora-earth-angel%3F_pos%3D1%26_sid%3D6c602785a%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Stila</strong></p><p>stilacosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stilacosmetics.com%2Fproducts%2Fcolor-cocktail-travel-cheek-lip-eye-palette%3Fvariant%3D39642108100711&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Models's lids at Sergio Hudson were topped with a blend of shades from this customizable palette from Stila.</p>
<p><strong>Huda Beauty</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fhuda-beauty-life-liner-quick-n-easy-P474836&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fmakeup%2Fg42941005%2Ffall-2023-makeup-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This waterproof liner has a brush tip that makes it simple to craft the perfect graphic eye look.</p>

