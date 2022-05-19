The Best Eyeglasses for Men, From Persol to Ray-Ban

There was a time when the answer to the question 'where can I buy the best glasses?' was 'at the nerd shop, you great big poindexter'. The game was ruled by Big Contact Lens.
But now, glasses are extremely hot. A well-chosen pair of specs aren't just a means of divining what exactly those blurry shapes in the outside world are: they're the most important piece of jewellery you'll put on every day. And, you know, they'll help you see.
It's a wide world of frames out there though. So here's a few tips for picking the right pair...
Which frames suit which face shapes?
There are a lot of face shape terms you'll see bandied about: round, oblong, diamond, square, heart, triangle, oval. As a rule of thumb, you want to aim for a frame shape which contrasts with your face shape. Rounder face shapes tend to suit more angular, square frames; squarer faces tend to suit rounder, softer frames.
The other big decision you're going to have to make is how thick you want the frames of your glasses: thicker frames work better as an accent on a heart-shaped face but can look a bit over-chunky on a rounder face and obtrusive on a squarer face.
There are, of course, translucent frames too, which take the edge off thicker styles.
If you've got an oval face, you've got it made. Pretty much everything suits you, you jammy bastard.
How to clean your glasses
We've all noticed a bit of schmutz on our lenses and hurriedly wiped it off with the bottom of our t-shirt/tie/duvet cover. Probably don't do that too often though – tiny little fibres in fabrics like that can scratch your lenses. You'll have the same problem with toilet paper, towels and tissues. Wood pulp isn't too great with glasses.
So what do you do? If you're doing it properly, take your glasses off with both hands holding the hinges – you'll stress the joints less, so they'll last longer – and rinse your glasses in a stream of lukewarm water from the tap so you're not accidentally rubbing any bits of grit or debris into the lens itself.
Then, use a specialised cleaning spray with a microfibre cloth to polish up the lens itself. Do the frames, nosepads and arms too. Yeah, you can get single-use wipes that do both at the same time, but you'd better be happy to look the turtle that ends up eating it in the eye and telling it, "Sorry buddy – CBA with those little pots of spray though, you know?"
Apparently, some people lick their glasses. Do not lick your glasses.
Ready? Here are some of the best glasses you can buy in 2022.