The Best Exercise Bikes To Get You Through Isolation

When the history of the Age of Coronavirus is written, one chapter will deserve special mention: The Rise Of The Home Workout. With a captive (and let’s face it, bored brainless) audience, the last month has seen the likes of Joe Wicks, Chris Hemsworth et al emerge as the heroes keeping us all active (and sane) within the confines of our own by now very familiar four walls.

Which is all well and good, but if you want some respite from endless burpees and having to use shopping bags full of bean tins as dumbbells while a toddler kicks you in the shins, it might pay to invest in an exercise bike. Not only will you be able to picture yourself as the next Chris Froome, you’ll also be able to cover miles and miles without leaving home.

“Cycling is a very low impact exercise, a benefit running can’t boast,” says Michael Jennings, personal trainer at Suffolk’s Airborne Fit. “When cycling it’s easy to maintain the same intensity as running, boosting your cardiovascular fitness and health in the same way, but you’ll decrease your risk of picking up injury as you’re putting less stress through your tendons and joints,” he says.

Crucially, Michael also points out that while it can take a lot of willpower to lace up your running shoes and get out the house, hopping on an exercise bike at home is a much simpler and less daunting prospect.

When it comes to choosing your bike you have two choices: upright cycles or indoor cycles. The former is the comfier option, and is often cheaper and better suited to beginners. The latter mimics the experience of riding a road bike, allowing you to lean forward in the saddle and stand on the pedals for that extra push (it’s these you’ll use in your gym’s spin classes). A third option is the turbo trainer, a device which either attaches to or replaces the back wheel on your own bike, allowing you to ride in comfort, and save cash.

Whichever type you opt for, what’s really going to put you through your paces is the degree of resistance available, something generated by the flywheel and controlled by the user. The harder the resistance, the tougher your workout. (And, if space is limited, you’ll also want to think about the size of the bike too).

Once you’re on the bike, it’s vital you get your posture right. Michael advises you “Relax your upper body, and don’t grip those handles too tight. For a more efficient ride, try not to hunch up, keep your chest up and open up your airways. When it comes to cycling, people often put a lot of effort into driving their foot hard through the pedal on the downward phase, but forget about following it through. Ensuring you keep driving that pedal round on the upward phase will help you call on your hamstrings and glutes more, generating extra power.”

For a simple starter workout that will build up skill and stamina, Michael suggests a 20 minute session in which you push hard for five minutes, then take it easy for a minute. Then go down to four minutes hard, one easy, then three and one, and so on until you have one minute on, one minute easy. Try this a few mornings a week and you’ll notice the effects almost immediately.

But first, the bikes.