The Best Exercise Bikes To Get You Through Isolation

Esquire

Keep your wheels spinning during lockdown

From Esquire

<p>When the history of the Age of Coronavirus is written, one chapter will deserve special mention: The Rise Of The Home Workout. With a captive (and let’s face it, bored brainless) audience, the last month has seen the likes of Joe Wicks, Chris Hemsworth et al emerge as the heroes keeping us all active (and sane) within the confines of our own by now very familiar four walls.</p><p>Which is all well and good, but if you want some respite from endless burpees and having to use shopping bags full of bean tins as dumbbells while a toddler kicks you in the shins, it might pay to invest in an exercise bike. Not only will you be able to picture yourself as the next Chris Froome, you’ll also be able to cover miles and miles without leaving home. </p><p>“Cycling is a very low impact exercise, a benefit running can’t boast,” says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/michaeljjennings/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Jennings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Michael Jennings</a>, personal trainer at Suffolk’s <a href="https://www.airbornefit.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airborne Fit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airborne Fit</a>. “When cycling it’s easy to maintain the same intensity as running, boosting your cardiovascular fitness and health in the same way, but you’ll decrease your risk of picking up injury as you’re putting less stress through your tendons and joints,” he says. </p><p>Crucially, Michael also points out that while it can take a lot of willpower to lace up your running shoes and get out the house, hopping on an exercise bike at home is a much simpler and less daunting prospect. </p><p>When it comes to choosing your bike you have two choices: upright cycles or indoor cycles. The former is the comfier option, and is often cheaper and better suited to beginners. The latter mimics the experience of riding a road bike, allowing you to lean forward in the saddle and stand on the pedals for that extra push (it’s these you’ll use in your gym’s spin classes). A third option is the turbo trainer, a device which either attaches to or replaces the back wheel on your own bike, allowing you to ride in comfort, and save cash.</p><p>Whichever type you opt for, what’s really going to put you through your paces is the degree of resistance available, something generated by the flywheel and controlled by the user. The harder the resistance, the tougher your workout. (And, if space is limited, you’ll also want to think about the size of the bike too). </p><p>Once you’re on the bike, it’s vital you get your posture right. Michael advises you “Relax your upper body, and don’t grip those handles too tight. For a more efficient ride, try not to hunch up, keep your chest up and open up your airways. When it comes to cycling, people often put a lot of effort into driving their foot hard through the pedal on the downward phase, but forget about following it through. Ensuring you keep driving that pedal round on the upward phase will help you call on your hamstrings and glutes more, generating extra power.”</p><p>For a simple starter workout that will build up skill and stamina, Michael suggests a 20 minute session in which you push hard for five minutes, then take it easy for a minute. Then go down to four minutes hard, one easy, then three and one, and so on until you have one minute on, one minute easy. Try this a few mornings a week and you’ll notice the effects almost immediately. </p><p>But first, the bikes.</p>
The Best Exercise Bikes To Get You Through Isolation

When the history of the Age of Coronavirus is written, one chapter will deserve special mention: The Rise Of The Home Workout. With a captive (and let’s face it, bored brainless) audience, the last month has seen the likes of Joe Wicks, Chris Hemsworth et al emerge as the heroes keeping us all active (and sane) within the confines of our own by now very familiar four walls.

Which is all well and good, but if you want some respite from endless burpees and having to use shopping bags full of bean tins as dumbbells while a toddler kicks you in the shins, it might pay to invest in an exercise bike. Not only will you be able to picture yourself as the next Chris Froome, you’ll also be able to cover miles and miles without leaving home.

“Cycling is a very low impact exercise, a benefit running can’t boast,” says Michael Jennings, personal trainer at Suffolk’s Airborne Fit. “When cycling it’s easy to maintain the same intensity as running, boosting your cardiovascular fitness and health in the same way, but you’ll decrease your risk of picking up injury as you’re putting less stress through your tendons and joints,” he says.

Crucially, Michael also points out that while it can take a lot of willpower to lace up your running shoes and get out the house, hopping on an exercise bike at home is a much simpler and less daunting prospect.

When it comes to choosing your bike you have two choices: upright cycles or indoor cycles. The former is the comfier option, and is often cheaper and better suited to beginners. The latter mimics the experience of riding a road bike, allowing you to lean forward in the saddle and stand on the pedals for that extra push (it’s these you’ll use in your gym’s spin classes). A third option is the turbo trainer, a device which either attaches to or replaces the back wheel on your own bike, allowing you to ride in comfort, and save cash.

Whichever type you opt for, what’s really going to put you through your paces is the degree of resistance available, something generated by the flywheel and controlled by the user. The harder the resistance, the tougher your workout. (And, if space is limited, you’ll also want to think about the size of the bike too).

Once you’re on the bike, it’s vital you get your posture right. Michael advises you “Relax your upper body, and don’t grip those handles too tight. For a more efficient ride, try not to hunch up, keep your chest up and open up your airways. When it comes to cycling, people often put a lot of effort into driving their foot hard through the pedal on the downward phase, but forget about following it through. Ensuring you keep driving that pedal round on the upward phase will help you call on your hamstrings and glutes more, generating extra power.”

For a simple starter workout that will build up skill and stamina, Michael suggests a 20 minute session in which you push hard for five minutes, then take it easy for a minute. Then go down to four minutes hard, one easy, then three and one, and so on until you have one minute on, one minute easy. Try this a few mornings a week and you’ll notice the effects almost immediately.

But first, the bikes.

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.decathlon.co.uk/500-exercise-bike-id_8503088.html?ranMID=45219&ranEAID=TnL5HPStwNw&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-g6E66Ep7YMkCxGiCeHaMlw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The Domyos 500 is powered by your pedalling, so you don’t need to search out a plug socket or stockpile batteries to get started. You could even drag it outside to make the most of that elusive patch of sunlight in the garden. Specs-wise, it packs a 6kg flywheel with 15 levels of resistance, which should be more than enough for the beginner. There’s also a heart rate monitor in the handlebars, and you can partner up with the E-Connected app to set time, distance and calorie goals for your ride as well as tracking your workouts. </p><p>£279.99, <a href="https://www.decathlon.co.uk/500-exercise-bike-id_8503088.html?utm_source=RakutenMarketing&utm_medium=Affiliate&utm_campaign=2116208:Skimlinks.com&utm_content=10&utm_term=UKNetwork&ranMID=45219&ranEAID=TnL5HPStwNw&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-g6E66Ep7YMkCxGiCeHaMlw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decathlon.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decathlon.co.uk</a></p>
1) Best For Getting Moving Under Your Own Steam: Domyos 500

SHOP

The Domyos 500 is powered by your pedalling, so you don’t need to search out a plug socket or stockpile batteries to get started. You could even drag it outside to make the most of that elusive patch of sunlight in the garden. Specs-wise, it packs a 6kg flywheel with 15 levels of resistance, which should be more than enough for the beginner. There’s also a heart rate monitor in the handlebars, and you can partner up with the E-Connected app to set time, distance and calorie goals for your ride as well as tracking your workouts.

£279.99, decathlon.co.uk

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.argos.co.uk%2Fproduct%2F7360396%3FistCompanyId%3Da74d8886-5df9-4baa-b776-166b3bf9111c%26istFeedId%3Dc290d9a9-b5d6-423c-841d-2a559621874c%26istItemId%3Dixwliwpaw%26istBid%3Dt%26cmpid%3DGS001%26_%2524ja%3Dtsid%253A59157%257Cacid%253A629-618-1342%257Ccid%253A9663120928%257Cagid%253A102177026787%257Ctid%253Aaud-641224040337%253Apla-882933304776%257Ccrid%253A426394100101%257Cnw%253Ag%257Crnd%253A14569208828578400319%257Cdvc%253Ac%257Cadp%253A%257Cmt%253A%257Cloc%253A9044967%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw4871BRAjEiwAbxXi27RKWwCQSBeeIMLppFBEyLg1IUGn8KG8-2TWiSiE1oBtMKgxwmQjcxoCOT4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Flife%2Ffitness-wellbeing%2Fg32400165%2Fbest-exercise-bikes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The Marcy uses a magnet to control the level of resistance on the flywheel. In this instance, there are eight different settings which you can adapt to match your goals. There’s also an in-built LCD monitor which displays all those vital metrics including time, speed, distance and calories burned. You’ll see from the upright design that this is a bike made more for slower, more comfortable sessions than breaking records. That said, provided you can find a good place to balance your laptop, it’s absolutely ideal for binge-watching Netflix guilt-free. </p><p>£179.99, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.argos.co.uk%2Fproduct%2F7360396%3FistCompanyId%3Da74d8886-5df9-4baa-b776-166b3bf9111c%26istFeedId%3Dc290d9a9-b5d6-423c-841d-2a559621874c%26istItemId%3Dixwliwpaw%26istBid%3Dt%26cmpid%3DGS001%26_%2524ja%3Dtsid%253A59157%257Cacid%253A629-618-1342%257Ccid%253A9663120928%257Cagid%253A102177026787%257Ctid%253Aaud-641224040337%253Apla-882933304776%257Ccrid%253A426394100101%257Cnw%253Ag%257Crnd%253A14569208828578400319%257Cdvc%253Ac%257Cadp%253A%257Cmt%253A%257Cloc%253A9044967%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw4871BRAjEiwAbxXi27RKWwCQSBeeIMLppFBEyLg1IUGn8KG8-2TWiSiE1oBtMKgxwmQjcxoCOT4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Flife%2Ffitness-wellbeing%2Fg32400165%2Fbest-exercise-bikes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:argos.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">argos.co.uk</a></p>
2) Best Budget Buy: Marcy Start ME709 Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike

SHOP

The Marcy uses a magnet to control the level of resistance on the flywheel. In this instance, there are eight different settings which you can adapt to match your goals. There’s also an in-built LCD monitor which displays all those vital metrics including time, speed, distance and calories burned. You’ll see from the upright design that this is a bike made more for slower, more comfortable sessions than breaking records. That said, provided you can find a good place to balance your laptop, it’s absolutely ideal for binge-watching Netflix guilt-free.

£179.99, argos.co.uk

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.onepeloton.co.uk/shop/bike/the-intl-bike-package" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The Peloton bike is the Ferrari of the spin bike world, with a price tag to match. Made of carbon steel, it’s a near silent machine and endlessly customisable to help you get the most comfortable ride possible. Where it really excels, though, is the ability to link up with studio classes 24 hours a day. In other words, you’ll get all the benefits/sweat/tears of a brutal spin class but from the comfort of your own front room. Handy if you’re afraid your competitive edge is getting rusty during lockdown. </p><p>£1990, <a href="https://www.onepeloton.co.uk/shop/bike/the-intl-bike-package" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:onepeloton.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">onepeloton.co.uk</a></p>
3) Best For Leading The Pack: The Peloton

SHOP

The Peloton bike is the Ferrari of the spin bike world, with a price tag to match. Made of carbon steel, it’s a near silent machine and endlessly customisable to help you get the most comfortable ride possible. Where it really excels, though, is the ability to link up with studio classes 24 hours a day. In other words, you’ll get all the benefits/sweat/tears of a brutal spin class but from the comfort of your own front room. Handy if you’re afraid your competitive edge is getting rusty during lockdown.

£1990, onepeloton.co.uk

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07SSCBK5Z/ref=as_li_ss_tl?SubscriptionId=AKIAJO7E5OLQ67NVPFZA&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1923.g.32400165%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-uk&tag=hearstuk-yahoo-21" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The Nero Sports Upright Exercise Bike Indoor Studio Cycles Aerobic Training Fitness Cardio Bike may have an unnecessarily lengthy moniker, but it is a solid piece of kit nonetheless. With an adjustable seat and handlebars as well as a three-piece crank and 12kg flywheel, it has everything you need to push yourself at a decent, mid-range price. Like other bikes you can adjust the resistance manually but what really stands out is the in-build Pulse Sensors and heart rate monitor which allow you to keep track of your vital signs. If one too many home HIIT sessions have taken their toll, spending an hour getting to grips with this bike would be a dependable, low-impact way to aid recovery.</p><p>£449.99 <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07SSCBK5Z/ref=as_li_ss_tl?SubscriptionId=AKIAJO7E5OLQ67NVPFZA&ascsubtag=610263324-311-1909829824.1586517379&tag=best_reviews_uk_3-21" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.co.uk</a></p>
4) Best For Recovery: Nero Sports Upright Exercise Bike

SHOP

The Nero Sports Upright Exercise Bike Indoor Studio Cycles Aerobic Training Fitness Cardio Bike may have an unnecessarily lengthy moniker, but it is a solid piece of kit nonetheless. With an adjustable seat and handlebars as well as a three-piece crank and 12kg flywheel, it has everything you need to push yourself at a decent, mid-range price. Like other bikes you can adjust the resistance manually but what really stands out is the in-build Pulse Sensors and heart rate monitor which allow you to keep track of your vital signs. If one too many home HIIT sessions have taken their toll, spending an hour getting to grips with this bike would be a dependable, low-impact way to aid recovery.

£449.99 amazon.co.uk

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.technogym.com/gb/bike-personal.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>You’ll know the brand TechnoGym from the equipment in your local pain cave. From Smith machines to cross trainers, the Italian company excels in high end fitness apparatus. Designed by acclaimed Italian architect Antonio Citterio, this is one of the best looking bikes around (and at just over 1m in length one of the most compact, too). It’s also one of the most ergonomically designed with advanced biomechanics and reduced distance between the pedals more accurately mimicking the experience of getting out on a road bike. A standout feature is the CPR training mode which automatically adjusts the intensity of your ride based on your pulse. Meanwhile, the built-in Unity software system allows internet, social media, TV and Netflix access without the need for any external screens. </p><p>£8250, <a href="https://www.technogym.com/gb/bike-personal.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:technogym.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">technogym.com</a></p>
5) Best For Gym Standard Fitness: TechnoGym Bike Personal

SHOP

You’ll know the brand TechnoGym from the equipment in your local pain cave. From Smith machines to cross trainers, the Italian company excels in high end fitness apparatus. Designed by acclaimed Italian architect Antonio Citterio, this is one of the best looking bikes around (and at just over 1m in length one of the most compact, too). It’s also one of the most ergonomically designed with advanced biomechanics and reduced distance between the pedals more accurately mimicking the experience of getting out on a road bike. A standout feature is the CPR training mode which automatically adjusts the intensity of your ride based on your pulse. Meanwhile, the built-in Unity software system allows internet, social media, TV and Netflix access without the need for any external screens.

£8250, technogym.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.fitness-superstore.co.uk/schwinn-full-commercial-airdyne-ad8-dual-action-air-cycle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Contrary to the name, the Schwinn Airdyne AD8 isn’t a vacuum cleaner, but a dual action exercise bike sent from the future to demolish your body, resolve and willpower. Unlike the other bikes on this list, the Schwinn uses belt drive fan resistance which essentially means the resistance gets harder the harder you work. It’s LCD console will lure you in with all the usual calorie, watts, time and distance information before hitting you with a whole range of lung-bursting training programmes including interval training and aerobic and anaerobic programmes. With cross-trainer like handles, you’ll be required to bring your arms into the equation too, stimulating a full-body workout hitting legs, core, chest, back, biceps, and your mental resolve.</p><p>£999, <a href="https://www.fitness-superstore.co.uk/schwinn-full-commercial-airdyne-ad8-dual-action-air-cycle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fitness-superstore.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fitness-superstore.co.uk</a></p>
6) Best For Full-Body Punishment: Schwinn Airdyne AD8 Dual Action Air Cycle

SHOP

Contrary to the name, the Schwinn Airdyne AD8 isn’t a vacuum cleaner, but a dual action exercise bike sent from the future to demolish your body, resolve and willpower. Unlike the other bikes on this list, the Schwinn uses belt drive fan resistance which essentially means the resistance gets harder the harder you work. It’s LCD console will lure you in with all the usual calorie, watts, time and distance information before hitting you with a whole range of lung-bursting training programmes including interval training and aerobic and anaerobic programmes. With cross-trainer like handles, you’ll be required to bring your arms into the equation too, stimulating a full-body workout hitting legs, core, chest, back, biceps, and your mental resolve.

£999, fitness-superstore.co.uk

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://wattbike.com/gb/product/atom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Gym-heads love to shout out the Wattbike as the ultimate in two-wheeled revolutions. And for good reason. Sure the Atom is lightweight, offers multiple resistance options, and be adjusted to suit your riding style. But where it really excels is its digital skills. The Climb Mode feature will automatically adjust the bike’s resistance to match any hills you might encounter on external apps like Zwift. Meanwhile, Wattbike’s own app measures an incredible 37 different riding metrics, with an accuracy of +/-2%. Sure, this might be more data that you’d ever want or need, but if you really want to go for broke, it might just help you stand out from the pack. </p><p>£1599, <a href="https://wattbike.com/gb/product/atom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wattbike.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wattbike.com</a></p>
7) Best For Serious Riders: Wattbike Atom

SHOP

Gym-heads love to shout out the Wattbike as the ultimate in two-wheeled revolutions. And for good reason. Sure the Atom is lightweight, offers multiple resistance options, and be adjusted to suit your riding style. But where it really excels is its digital skills. The Climb Mode feature will automatically adjust the bike’s resistance to match any hills you might encounter on external apps like Zwift. Meanwhile, Wattbike’s own app measures an incredible 37 different riding metrics, with an accuracy of +/-2%. Sure, this might be more data that you’d ever want or need, but if you really want to go for broke, it might just help you stand out from the pack.

£1599, wattbike.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evanscycles.com%2Fsaris-h3-silent-smart-trainer-EV375956&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Flife%2Ffitness-wellbeing%2Fg32400165%2Fbest-exercise-bikes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP </a></p><p>With your partner and the kids/ your dog all stuck at home for the foreseeable, owning your own exercise bike can provide a degree of escapism from the daily grind. That said, having to listen to the bike clunking along like a bag of broken spanners for 45 minutes each time you use it isn’t what it’s about. Thankfully, with the H3 the Saris team set out to build the quietest option around, resulting in a turbo trainer with a maximum output of just 59 decibels at 20mph (your doorbell, for context, is around 70 decibels). Not only is the H3 five times quieter than previous generations, it’s as reliable and durable as some of the best upright and indoor cycles on the market. In other words, a trainer well worth shouting about. </p><p>£849, <a href="https://www.evanscycles.com/saris-h3-silent-smart-trainer-EV375956" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:evanscycles.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">evanscycles.com</a></p>
8) Best For A Silent Revolution: Saris H3 Silent Smart Trainer

SHOP

With your partner and the kids/ your dog all stuck at home for the foreseeable, owning your own exercise bike can provide a degree of escapism from the daily grind. That said, having to listen to the bike clunking along like a bag of broken spanners for 45 minutes each time you use it isn’t what it’s about. Thankfully, with the H3 the Saris team set out to build the quietest option around, resulting in a turbo trainer with a maximum output of just 59 decibels at 20mph (your doorbell, for context, is around 70 decibels). Not only is the H3 five times quieter than previous generations, it’s as reliable and durable as some of the best upright and indoor cycles on the market. In other words, a trainer well worth shouting about.

£849, evanscycles.com

What to Read Next