9 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Testing

  • <p><em>We updated this article in January 2023 to ensure all products tested and vetted by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab were in stock and correctly priced. </em></p><hr><p>The best home espresso machines can help you get your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a35952377/how-to-make-espresso/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:espresso" class="link ">espresso</a>, Americano, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a32896369/how-to-make-a-latte/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latte" class="link ">latte</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a38150823/how-to-make-a-cappucino-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cappuccino" class="link ">cappuccino</a> fix right in the comfort of your own kitchen. Traditional coffee shop machines can seem like huge, unknowable beasts, but home espresso machines can have you pulling a shot with a good "crema" (the creamy, light-colored surface of an espresso) in no time. Some espresso makers will grind beans for you, pack the grounds and make your cup with just the push of a button, while others will require you to learn to fill a hopper (known as a portafilter) with grounds and tamp them (which means to compress the grounds into a puck so the hot, pressurized water can extract a lot of flavor as it passes through quickly). </p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab has a century-plus history of testing kitchen appliances and all <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/a29554331/types-of-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:types of coffee makers" class="link ">types of coffee makers</a>, including <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g34032026/best-pour-over-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pour over coffee makers" class="link ">pour over coffee makers</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g350/best-single-serve-coffee-maker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:single-cup brewers" class="link ">single-cup brewers</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g30679911/best-french-press/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:French presses" class="link ">French presses</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g37432967/best-drip-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drip coffee makers" class="link ">drip coffee makers</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g35263507/best-camping-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:portable coffee makers for camping" class="link ">portable coffee makers for camping</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g21564299/best-cold-brew-coffee-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cold brew coffee makers" class="link ">cold brew coffee makers</a> and so much more. To find the best home espresso machine, we tested a mix of super-automatic, automatic, semi-automatic and capsule machines, selected based on popular brands, best-selling machines and attributes like built-in <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/g27197803/best-milk-frothers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milk frothers" class="link ">milk frothers</a> and/or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g30986295/best-coffee-grinders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee bean grinders" class="link ">coffee bean grinders</a>. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks: </h2><p>Read on for notes on how we test espresso machines. We also share our Kitchen Lab's top tips on what to consider when shopping for an espresso machine as well as a guide to the different types, so you can figure out which is right for you. If you're looking for more espresso content, check out our guides on the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g32588358/best-latte-machines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best latte machines" class="link ">best latte machines</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/coffee-maker-reviews/g35941582/best-nespresso-machines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best Nespresso machines" class="link ">best Nespresso machines</a>. </p>
  De'Longhi EC9355M La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine
    1) De'Longhi EC9355M La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine , Stainless Steel

  2) VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

First, we love how easy the Nespresso VertuoPlus is to use. The lid opens and closes with a light press of the lever, and you can start brewing with the push of a single button. It's also rather foolprooof: The capsule machine uses a special system to detect the barcode on the capsule and then brews the drink exactly how it's supposed to brew. Choose from five drink types: espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, mug and alto (perfect for your travel mugs).

In our tests, every cup of espresso and coffee came out hot and well-rounded with a luxurious crema. We also like that the position of the water tank can be moved around to accommodate your counter space. Another noteworthy perk is that Nespresso recycles used pods if you send them back to the company, and the brand's newest Vertuo machine is made with 54% recycled plastic. Finally, you can't beat the price, and it requires barely any cleanup.
    2) VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

  3) Barista Pro

If you're very particular about your coffee, this is the automatic espresso machine with built-in grinder for you. The Barista Pro allows you to choose from 30 grind sizes and five temperatures. The steam wand is basic, so you can froth your milk exactly how you like it. It also comes with four filter baskets, two for pre-ground coffee and two for whole coffee beans. We recommend playing around with the settings, starting with the default settings, to create your perfect espresso. All parts are easy to wash and wipe down.
    3) Barista Pro

  4) Bambino Plus

The Breville Bambino Plus is the perfect compact machine for those who crave the traditional espresso-making experience. It comes with two dual-wall filter baskets for pre-ground coffee beans, a trimming tool, tamper and a milk jug to be used with the attached steam wand. Choose between a single espresso or a double espresso, plus steamy, frothy or very frothy milk. In our tests, this machine made espresso that was strong with a crema that wasn't overbearing. We also appreciated that this machine heats quickly, wasn't too loud, has a small footprint and can be wiped down easily.
    4) Bambino Plus

  5) K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

If you're looking for a Keurig upgrade, a special gift or the option to froth milk with a capsule machine, look no further than the Keurig K-Cafe. Four coffee size options (6 oz, 8 oz, 10 oz and 12 oz), plus a "strong" option make it easy to enjoy your favorite K-cup exactly how you like it. Opt for an Espresso Roast K-cup capsule and the "shot" size option for a fine cup of espresso.

While the Espresso Roast K-cup doesn't quite deliver on crema, a built-in frother (with lid, which helps for storage) allows you to froth milk quickly and easily for cappuccinos (less milk) and lattes (more milk); there's also a "cold" option if you'd like to enjoy your frothy milk drink over ice. In our tests, this capsule machine was very consistent when it came to preheat time, brew time, coffee temperature and volume. The used pod needs to be manually removed before the next brew, and the milk frothing container is easy to wash.
    5) K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

  6) Carezza De Luxe Espresso Machine

The Gaggia Carezza Deluxe is made in Italy and has classic Italian styling that suits upscale kitchens (at a reasonable price for an automatic espresso machine). While we have not tested this machine in our labs, reviewers comment that the machine makes great coffee — once you get to know its quirks, such as finding the grind size, tamping and timing that will produce the cup you want. We like the front-loading water reservoir with viewing window for easy access, though some reviewers comment that you have to refill it frequently.
    6) Carezza De Luxe Espresso Machine

  7) Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine

This super-automatic espresso maker grinds your beans and turns out excellent, hot espresso with a thin but creamy crema. Our experts were particularly impressed with the unique milk hopper and frothing capabilities: It's easy to fill, attach, detach and clean. When you choose a drink that incorporates milk, the machine indicates the frother setting and gives you time to select it from three options before frothing begins. It also reminds you to run the cleaning stage for the milk container.

The Dinamica has a touchscreen that's highly responsive and easy to operate. You can also save your favorite drink settings so that you can bypass the selections for one-touch brewing.
    7) Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine

  8) 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

The super-automatic LatteGo espresso machine from Phillips has a large, intuitive touchscreen control panel that makes it easy to select and brew drinks. It grinds whole beans for five different drinks: espresso, cappuccino and latte macchiato as well as black coffee and Americano. It has a removable, dishwasher-safe milk hopper rather than a wand, so frothing milk is simple, hands-free and easy to clean up. Our testers found the drinks flavorful but light-bodied.
    8) 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

  9) Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

Not much beats this capsule espresso machine's small size and power: With 19 bars of pressure, it makes a good, full-bodied espresso with a creamy crema. Choose from espresso or lungo (which translates to "long" in Italian and produces a slower, larger espresso), with the option to use or remove the drip base for a bigger cup.

The water container seems small at first glance, but we didn't mind refilling it for the freshest tasting cups. If you enjoy milk-based drinks, you can purchase this machine in a bundle with a separate milk frother or consider a similar espresso machine we tested with a built-in frother that uses the same type of original pods.
    9) Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

