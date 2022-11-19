The best <em>Walking Dead</em> behind-the-scenes photos through the years
Andrew Lincoln meets zombie girl Addy Miller
Greg Nicotero with zombie girl Addy Miller
Greg Nicotero puts zombie guts on Andrew Lincoln
Greg Nicotero instructs the season 2 herd
Norman Reedus takes a breather
Robert Kirkman meets the Governor (David Morrissey)
David Morrissey takes his shot as the Governor
Scott Wilson and Co. before Hershel loses his head
David Morrissey and Scott Wilson shake on it
Greg Nicotero goes undercover as a walker
Danai Gurira has the last laugh on Chad Coleman
Lauren Cohan living in the upside down
Christian Serratos and Michael Cudlitz are all smiles
Greg Nicotero directs Andrew Lincoln
Michael Cudlitz and Josh McDermitt gear up
Norman Reedus and a baby. You're welcome.
Steven Yeun plants one on exec producer Denise Huth
Greg Nicotero proves that zombies can do it all!
Danai Gurira sporting shades
Merritt Wever and Norman Reedus hug it out
Merritt Wever gets the point
The gang's all here… but not for long
Lennie James sticks to it
OGs Lennie James and Andrew Lincoln walk and talk
Filming the season 8 finale
Alanna Masterson sticks her tongue out and says "Ahhhhh!"
Lauren Cohan shows Greg Nicotero some love
Rick and Negan in an alternate universe
Sasha's revenge!
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Sonequa Martin-Green before the end
Jeffery Dean Morgan and Steven Ogg get a grip
Smile if you're going to war!
The Bromance lives!
Josh McDermitt is on the move
Whisperers stay warm in between takes
Khary Payton goes singin' in the rain
Norman Reedus stays sharp on set
Cailey Fleming gives it a twirl
Director Laura Belsey and cast are framed
Negan and Maggie have never looked happier!
Cailey Fleming gets the shot
Jeffrey Dean Morgan peruses his script
Norman Reedus waits for "Action!"
Christian Serratos looking sweet
Michael James Shaw adopts an umbrella policy
Teo Rapp-Olsson is all thumbs up
Josh Hamilton is left speechless
Teo Rapp-Olsson has a bloody good time
Eleanor Matsuura and Lauren Ridloff hold on tight
Seth Gilliam and Christian Serratos have a laugh
Greg Nicotero joins the Commonwealth
Lauren Cohan kids around
Jeffrey Dean Morgan warms things up
Director Tawnia McKiernan joins the power trio
A captive audience
Dalton Ross
With the series finale looming, we look back at The Walking Dead's best behind-the-scenes photos throughout its 12-year run.