The Best Dutch Ovens for Every Kind of Cooking

  • <p>The Dutch oven is a deeply under-appreciated <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooking tool" class="link ">cooking tool</a>, especially in small kitchens. The thick-walled metal pot, with two handles and a tight-fitting lid, can stand in for pots and pans as varied as a deep fryer, slow cooker, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/a28493008/best-cast-iron-skillets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frying pan" class="link ">frying pan</a>, and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g25095270/best-turkey-roaster-ovens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roaster" class="link ">roaster</a>. It even does nicely as a low-fuss <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g37103608/best-bread-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bread maker" class="link ">bread maker</a>. “We have a small kitchen and not a lot of room for different pots and pans,” says Matt Clifton, who with his wife, Emily, runs cooking site <a href="https://nerdswithknives.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nerds With Knives" class="link ">Nerds With Knives</a> and wrote <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Easy-Dutch-Oven-Cookbook-Delicious/dp/164567231X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook" class="link "><em>The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook</em></a>. “We found we could adapt a lot of different cooking techniques to just the one pot.”</p><p>Dutch ovens come into their own during long and slow cooking processes like casseroles, stews, roasts and especially braising. Enameled cast iron works on <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36143207/best-gas-stoves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gas" class="link ">gas</a>, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36291823/best-electric-stoves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conventional electric" class="link ">conventional electric</a>, even induction stovetops, and most of these are oven-safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Good ones cost a bit, but consider it an investment. Treat one of these Dutch ovens with care, and it will last a lifetime.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Best Dutch Ovens</h3><blockquote class="body-blockquote"><strong>The Expert:</strong> I inherited my first Dutch oven from my grandmother, who received it for her wedding decades before. Even all those years later, the pot was in excellent shape (which isn’t a huge surprise given my grandmother’s preference for reservations over recipes). I’ve always appreciated the pot’s versatility and regularly use mine for everything from bread to braises. I even have Dutch ovens in several sizes now so I can feed two or a crowd. This is the kind of multi-use piece of cookware that cooks of all skill levels can find a use for, whether you’re cooking on a stovetop, in the oven, or over an open flame.</blockquote><h3 class="body-h3">Types of Dutch Ovens</h3><p>The original Dutch oven was the result of an 18th century pot maker adapting a Dutch sand-casting technique to English iron. But similar robust pots exist in many cultures, including South Africa’s <em>potjie</em> to the Russian <em>chugunok</em>. They all work the same: The thick metal distributes heat even throughout the pot and dissipates it slowly, ideal traits for concentrating flavors and turning tough cuts of meat to tender, luscious stews and braises. </p><p>The standard form is deep and round with a flat bottom, which allows for frying stew meat and then filling high with stock, vegetables, and sauce. But there are different shapes and features for specific purposes. Shallower models are ideal for when the recipe requires less volume, like braising a roast and casseroles. Big 14-quart behemoths can cook up enough chili for the whole family. A conical lid creates convective air circulation, which helps concentrate flavors in bone broth and chicken stock. And camping Dutch ovens have legs for stability when heating directly in the fire, and a flat or concave lid for holding coals to heat from the top.</p><p>The other differentiation among Dutch ovens is construction. The best Dutch ovens are iron with a porcelain enamel finish. To create this coating, manufacturers apply glass particles to the surface of a new cast iron pot, then bake the pot at more than 1,000 degrees to fuse the glass into the surface of the metal. The protective layer keeps the pot from absorbing flavors or stains and makes it easier to clean and maintain. The quality of the enamel separates budget models from higher priced ones. Un-enameled aluminum is also sometimes used. This produces a much lighter weight pot, but one that doesn’t hold heat as well as its iron counterparts. Reserve it for <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/camping-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camping" class="link ">camping</a>. And pay attention to the construction of the lid. Although the body of most Dutch ovens can handle high oven heats, not all lids can. Keep that in mind, particularly if bread and broiled meat is on the menu.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Though the general shape of Dutch ovens is largely the same, not all are created equal. To find the best Dutch ovens for various kitchens and cooks, we surveyed products from the top brands on Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. We considered customer ratings and written reviews, product descriptions, and personal experiences using the pots. We narrowed down this list, which includes Dutch ovens in a range of sizes, materials, colors, and price points to ensure there’s a pot for every kind of cook. </p>
    1/9

    The Best Dutch Ovens for Every Kind of Cooking

    The Dutch oven is a deeply under-appreciated cooking tool, especially in small kitchens. The thick-walled metal pot, with two handles and a tight-fitting lid, can stand in for pots and pans as varied as a deep fryer, slow cooker, frying pan, and roaster. It even does nicely as a low-fuss bread maker. “We have a small kitchen and not a lot of room for different pots and pans,” says Matt Clifton, who with his wife, Emily, runs cooking site Nerds With Knives and wrote The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook. “We found we could adapt a lot of different cooking techniques to just the one pot.”

    Dutch ovens come into their own during long and slow cooking processes like casseroles, stews, roasts and especially braising. Enameled cast iron works on gas, conventional electric, even induction stovetops, and most of these are oven-safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Good ones cost a bit, but consider it an investment. Treat one of these Dutch ovens with care, and it will last a lifetime.

    Best Dutch Ovens

    The Expert: I inherited my first Dutch oven from my grandmother, who received it for her wedding decades before. Even all those years later, the pot was in excellent shape (which isn’t a huge surprise given my grandmother’s preference for reservations over recipes). I’ve always appreciated the pot’s versatility and regularly use mine for everything from bread to braises. I even have Dutch ovens in several sizes now so I can feed two or a crowd. This is the kind of multi-use piece of cookware that cooks of all skill levels can find a use for, whether you’re cooking on a stovetop, in the oven, or over an open flame.

    Types of Dutch Ovens

    The original Dutch oven was the result of an 18th century pot maker adapting a Dutch sand-casting technique to English iron. But similar robust pots exist in many cultures, including South Africa’s potjie to the Russian chugunok. They all work the same: The thick metal distributes heat even throughout the pot and dissipates it slowly, ideal traits for concentrating flavors and turning tough cuts of meat to tender, luscious stews and braises.

    The standard form is deep and round with a flat bottom, which allows for frying stew meat and then filling high with stock, vegetables, and sauce. But there are different shapes and features for specific purposes. Shallower models are ideal for when the recipe requires less volume, like braising a roast and casseroles. Big 14-quart behemoths can cook up enough chili for the whole family. A conical lid creates convective air circulation, which helps concentrate flavors in bone broth and chicken stock. And camping Dutch ovens have legs for stability when heating directly in the fire, and a flat or concave lid for holding coals to heat from the top.

    The other differentiation among Dutch ovens is construction. The best Dutch ovens are iron with a porcelain enamel finish. To create this coating, manufacturers apply glass particles to the surface of a new cast iron pot, then bake the pot at more than 1,000 degrees to fuse the glass into the surface of the metal. The protective layer keeps the pot from absorbing flavors or stains and makes it easier to clean and maintain. The quality of the enamel separates budget models from higher priced ones. Un-enameled aluminum is also sometimes used. This produces a much lighter weight pot, but one that doesn’t hold heat as well as its iron counterparts. Reserve it for camping. And pay attention to the construction of the lid. Although the body of most Dutch ovens can handle high oven heats, not all lids can. Keep that in mind, particularly if bread and broiled meat is on the menu.

    How We Selected

    Though the general shape of Dutch ovens is largely the same, not all are created equal. To find the best Dutch ovens for various kitchens and cooks, we surveyed products from the top brands on Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. We considered customer ratings and written reviews, product descriptions, and personal experiences using the pots. We narrowed down this list, which includes Dutch ovens in a range of sizes, materials, colors, and price points to ensure there’s a pot for every kind of cook.

    Staff, Courtesy of Le Creuset
  • <p><strong>Lodge</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000N4WN08?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 6 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight: </strong>13.5 lb.<br></li></ul><p>If you don’t know which Dutch oven to buy, Clifton suggests starting with something like this Lodge. Six quarts is a versatile size. There’s enough volume to cook six to eight portions of soup or stew, enough floor space to brown a round of chicken breasts, and a snug-fitting lid for sucking all the good stuff out of bones. Rated to 500 degrees, it can handle any oven temperature. The handles are easy to grip, which is key with its nearly 14-pound weight. Finally, Lodge is known for making a long-lasting enamel, essential for longevity, easy cleaning, and low maintenance. </p>
    2/9

    Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    Lodge

    amazon.com

    $79.90

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Enameled cast iron
    • Size: 6 qt.
    • Weight: 13.5 lb.

    If you don’t know which Dutch oven to buy, Clifton suggests starting with something like this Lodge. Six quarts is a versatile size. There’s enough volume to cook six to eight portions of soup or stew, enough floor space to brown a round of chicken breasts, and a snug-fitting lid for sucking all the good stuff out of bones. Rated to 500 degrees, it can handle any oven temperature. The handles are easy to grip, which is key with its nearly 14-pound weight. Finally, Lodge is known for making a long-lasting enamel, essential for longevity, easy cleaning, and low maintenance.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B4W7X81?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size: </strong>6 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 13 lb.</li></ul><p>Clifton usually recommends spending closer to $100, but the Amazon Basics Dutch oven is a good deal if you plan to stick with traditional low-and-slow stovetop techniques. At 13 pounds, it’s heavy enough to distribute heat away from the base to prevent burning, but it is only rated to 400 degrees, which is not enough for a lot of oven work. The enameled cast iron helps with maintenance and clean up, but it’s not as high quality a construction as the other ovens here—it will take a little more care to keep it cooking for decades. With a 4.8-star rating from more than 14,000 shoppers, it’s a solid choice, especially for those not totally sold on Dutch oven cooking. </p>
    3/9

    Amazon Basics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    Amazon Basics

    amazon.com

    $53.29

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Enameled cast iron
    • Size: 6 qt.
    • Weight: 13 lb.

    Clifton usually recommends spending closer to $100, but the Amazon Basics Dutch oven is a good deal if you plan to stick with traditional low-and-slow stovetop techniques. At 13 pounds, it’s heavy enough to distribute heat away from the base to prevent burning, but it is only rated to 400 degrees, which is not enough for a lot of oven work. The enameled cast iron helps with maintenance and clean up, but it’s not as high quality a construction as the other ovens here—it will take a little more care to keep it cooking for decades. With a 4.8-star rating from more than 14,000 shoppers, it’s a solid choice, especially for those not totally sold on Dutch oven cooking.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$439.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0076NOI7A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size: </strong>7.25 qt</li><li><strong>Weight: </strong>15 lb.<br></li></ul><p>A Dutch oven is one of the most popular wedding registry gifts because it can last a lifetime—and Le Creuset is one of the best names in the niche. They are known for their handsome and tough pots with shock-resistant treatment on the enamel resists chipping and cracking. Oven-safe up to 500 degrees, this dutch oven is ideal for braising meat, crisping twice-baked pasta, and achieving perfectly crusted bread. </p>
    4/9

    Le Creuset Round 7.25-Qt. Dutch Oven

    Le Creuset

    amazon.com

    $439.95

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Enameled cast iron
    • Size: 7.25 qt
    • Weight: 15 lb.

    A Dutch oven is one of the most popular wedding registry gifts because it can last a lifetime—and Le Creuset is one of the best names in the niche. They are known for their handsome and tough pots with shock-resistant treatment on the enamel resists chipping and cracking. Oven-safe up to 500 degrees, this dutch oven is ideal for braising meat, crisping twice-baked pasta, and achieving perfectly crusted bread.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Camp Chef</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000H87MEM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Cast Iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 4 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 14 lb.</li></ul><p>Camp Chef’s Classic Dutch Oven, available in 10- and 12-inch models, is purpose-built for camping. The oven sits in or hangs directly over an open camp fire and is great for baking cakes, frying crispy chicken wings, stewing chili, searing quesadillas, and more. The long hanging metal handle, inset thermometer notch, and cast iron feet make this the ideal companion for an RV or camping trip. The cast iron is preseasoned, so you can pack less oil, and the lid has a low ridge around the perimeter that allows you to place coals on top and apply heat from all directions, without worrying about embers falling into your dinner.</p>
    5/9

    Camp Chef Classic 10-In. Dutch Oven

    Camp Chef

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Cast Iron
    • Size: 4 qt.
    • Weight: 14 lb.

    Camp Chef’s Classic Dutch Oven, available in 10- and 12-inch models, is purpose-built for camping. The oven sits in or hangs directly over an open camp fire and is great for baking cakes, frying crispy chicken wings, stewing chili, searing quesadillas, and more. The long hanging metal handle, inset thermometer notch, and cast iron feet make this the ideal companion for an RV or camping trip. The cast iron is preseasoned, so you can pack less oil, and the lid has a low ridge around the perimeter that allows you to place coals on top and apply heat from all directions, without worrying about embers falling into your dinner.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Crock-Pot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0844N98SW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 3 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 9.18 lb.</li></ul><p>This 3-quart Dutch oven is a great all-purpose pan, especially for small households. On the stovetop, this smaller model doubles as a 10-inch frying pan or stock pot. The steep sides help keep veggies from flying out, even if you’re making a stir fry. Plus, they’re great for safely deep frying tempura or chicken without a splattery mess. The pot is broiler-safe and oven-safe to 500 degrees, and the shiny and colorful porcelain finish acts as a non-stick coating so you can use less oil to saute and sear. The pot still has just enough room to handle a meaty roast, and with less volume to heat up, things cook even faster.</p>
    6/9

    Crock-Pot Artisan Enameled Dutch Oven

    Crock-Pot

    amazon.com

    $36.97

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Enameled cast iron
    • Size: 3 qt.
    • Weight: 9.18 lb.

    This 3-quart Dutch oven is a great all-purpose pan, especially for small households. On the stovetop, this smaller model doubles as a 10-inch frying pan or stock pot. The steep sides help keep veggies from flying out, even if you’re making a stir fry. Plus, they’re great for safely deep frying tempura or chicken without a splattery mess. The pot is broiler-safe and oven-safe to 500 degrees, and the shiny and colorful porcelain finish acts as a non-stick coating so you can use less oil to saute and sear. The pot still has just enough room to handle a meaty roast, and with less volume to heat up, things cook even faster.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Tramontina</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$71.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009HBK0U8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size</strong><strong>:</strong> 5.5 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight</strong><strong>:</strong> 12 lb.<br></li></ul><p>All the other Dutch ovens here are round, which works great until you have a chicken or leg shank that is anything but. Instead of cutting or cramming in the meat to fit, Clifton likes to use an oval Dutch oven. The porcelain enamel thick iron walls allow for consistent browning from end to end, even over a medium-sized burner. For oven finishing, the stainless steel knob can handle the heat and ridges on the lid work like self-basters: collecting condensation and directing vapors and drips onto the food for moist, delicious results. It’s oven-safe to 450 degrees, so it’ll work for almost all your cooking except high-heat baking or broiling.</p>
    7/9

    Tramontina 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven

    Tramontina

    amazon.com

    $71.97

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Enameled cast iron
    • Size: 5.5 qt.
    • Weight: 12 lb.

    All the other Dutch ovens here are round, which works great until you have a chicken or leg shank that is anything but. Instead of cutting or cramming in the meat to fit, Clifton likes to use an oval Dutch oven. The porcelain enamel thick iron walls allow for consistent browning from end to end, even over a medium-sized burner. For oven finishing, the stainless steel knob can handle the heat and ridges on the lid work like self-basters: collecting condensation and directing vapors and drips onto the food for moist, delicious results. It’s oven-safe to 450 degrees, so it’ll work for almost all your cooking except high-heat baking or broiling.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007JF8TRA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 8 oz.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 0.8 lb.</li></ul><p>This small cocotte, the French term for Dutch oven, by Le Creuset is an adorable dish and the ideal size for serving individual portions. The timeless design features a shiny cream enameled interior, a round enamel top knob, and tight-fitting lid that traps in heat and moisture. These pretty dishes make a stunning presentation for a molten chocolate cake, and many customers use them to store butter at room temperature or as a covered dish for salt that’s easy to pinch while you cook.</p>
    8/9

    Le Crueset Mini Round Cocotte

    Le Creuset

    amazon.com

    $19.95

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Enameled cast iron
    • Size: 8 oz.
    • Weight: 0.8 lb.

    This small cocotte, the French term for Dutch oven, by Le Creuset is an adorable dish and the ideal size for serving individual portions. The timeless design features a shiny cream enameled interior, a round enamel top knob, and tight-fitting lid that traps in heat and moisture. These pretty dishes make a stunning presentation for a molten chocolate cake, and many customers use them to store butter at room temperature or as a covered dish for salt that’s easy to pinch while you cook.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong><em>PM</em>: What is a Dutch oven good for?</strong></p><p><strong>EB:</strong> The high sides and tight-fitting lid of a Dutch oven make it the ideal environment to trap in heat and moisture for stews and braises. These dishes require a long, slow cook, and benefit from the great heat retention of heavy-duty cast iron. Dutch ovens can also be used to bake crusty bread, as the high heat capacity on all sides can shape a loaf and crisp up the exterior. The high sides also hold plenty of liquid, so you can deep-fry and make soups and sauces in your Dutch oven.</p><p><strong><em>PM</em>: Why is it called a Dutch oven?</strong></p><p><strong>EB:</strong> The name for these hefty pots comes from an Englishman named Abraham Darby, who discovered people cooking with high-sided, lidded “ovens” in the Netherlands. When he introduced the vessel back in England, he named it a Dutch oven.</p><p><strong><em>PM</em>: What size Dutch oven should I get?</strong></p><p><strong>EB:</strong> The right size for you depends on what you plan to make in your new pot. In general, larger vessels will be more versatile, as you can fit larger cuts of meat and more volume inside. However, if you usually cook for one or two people, a smaller 3-quart pot will be sufficient and easier to store.</p><p><em>Editor's Note: Freelance writer Ryan Stuart contributed to this article.</em></p>
    9/9

    Deep-fry, Braise, and Much More with a Dutch Oven. Expert Chef Elizabeth Briskin Tells You Why This is a Kitchen Must-Have!

    PM: What is a Dutch oven good for?

    EB: The high sides and tight-fitting lid of a Dutch oven make it the ideal environment to trap in heat and moisture for stews and braises. These dishes require a long, slow cook, and benefit from the great heat retention of heavy-duty cast iron. Dutch ovens can also be used to bake crusty bread, as the high heat capacity on all sides can shape a loaf and crisp up the exterior. The high sides also hold plenty of liquid, so you can deep-fry and make soups and sauces in your Dutch oven.

    PM: Why is it called a Dutch oven?

    EB: The name for these hefty pots comes from an Englishman named Abraham Darby, who discovered people cooking with high-sided, lidded “ovens” in the Netherlands. When he introduced the vessel back in England, he named it a Dutch oven.

    PM: What size Dutch oven should I get?

    EB: The right size for you depends on what you plan to make in your new pot. In general, larger vessels will be more versatile, as you can fit larger cuts of meat and more volume inside. However, if you usually cook for one or two people, a smaller 3-quart pot will be sufficient and easier to store.

    Editor's Note: Freelance writer Ryan Stuart contributed to this article.

    Photo courtesy Crock-pot // This design features steep sides to help keep veggies from flying out, even if you’re making a stir fry, and it's perfect for soups and stews.
<p>The Dutch oven is a deeply under-appreciated <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooking tool" class="link ">cooking tool</a>, especially in small kitchens. The thick-walled metal pot, with two handles and a tight-fitting lid, can stand in for pots and pans as varied as a deep fryer, slow cooker, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/a28493008/best-cast-iron-skillets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frying pan" class="link ">frying pan</a>, and <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g25095270/best-turkey-roaster-ovens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roaster" class="link ">roaster</a>. It even does nicely as a low-fuss <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/food-drink/g37103608/best-bread-makers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bread maker" class="link ">bread maker</a>. “We have a small kitchen and not a lot of room for different pots and pans,” says Matt Clifton, who with his wife, Emily, runs cooking site <a href="https://nerdswithknives.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nerds With Knives" class="link ">Nerds With Knives</a> and wrote <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Easy-Dutch-Oven-Cookbook-Delicious/dp/164567231X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook" class="link "><em>The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook</em></a>. “We found we could adapt a lot of different cooking techniques to just the one pot.”</p><p>Dutch ovens come into their own during long and slow cooking processes like casseroles, stews, roasts and especially braising. Enameled cast iron works on <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36143207/best-gas-stoves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gas" class="link ">gas</a>, <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36291823/best-electric-stoves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:conventional electric" class="link ">conventional electric</a>, even induction stovetops, and most of these are oven-safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Good ones cost a bit, but consider it an investment. Treat one of these Dutch ovens with care, and it will last a lifetime.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Best Dutch Ovens</h3><blockquote class="body-blockquote"><strong>The Expert:</strong> I inherited my first Dutch oven from my grandmother, who received it for her wedding decades before. Even all those years later, the pot was in excellent shape (which isn’t a huge surprise given my grandmother’s preference for reservations over recipes). I’ve always appreciated the pot’s versatility and regularly use mine for everything from bread to braises. I even have Dutch ovens in several sizes now so I can feed two or a crowd. This is the kind of multi-use piece of cookware that cooks of all skill levels can find a use for, whether you’re cooking on a stovetop, in the oven, or over an open flame.</blockquote><h3 class="body-h3">Types of Dutch Ovens</h3><p>The original Dutch oven was the result of an 18th century pot maker adapting a Dutch sand-casting technique to English iron. But similar robust pots exist in many cultures, including South Africa’s <em>potjie</em> to the Russian <em>chugunok</em>. They all work the same: The thick metal distributes heat even throughout the pot and dissipates it slowly, ideal traits for concentrating flavors and turning tough cuts of meat to tender, luscious stews and braises. </p><p>The standard form is deep and round with a flat bottom, which allows for frying stew meat and then filling high with stock, vegetables, and sauce. But there are different shapes and features for specific purposes. Shallower models are ideal for when the recipe requires less volume, like braising a roast and casseroles. Big 14-quart behemoths can cook up enough chili for the whole family. A conical lid creates convective air circulation, which helps concentrate flavors in bone broth and chicken stock. And camping Dutch ovens have legs for stability when heating directly in the fire, and a flat or concave lid for holding coals to heat from the top.</p><p>The other differentiation among Dutch ovens is construction. The best Dutch ovens are iron with a porcelain enamel finish. To create this coating, manufacturers apply glass particles to the surface of a new cast iron pot, then bake the pot at more than 1,000 degrees to fuse the glass into the surface of the metal. The protective layer keeps the pot from absorbing flavors or stains and makes it easier to clean and maintain. The quality of the enamel separates budget models from higher priced ones. Un-enameled aluminum is also sometimes used. This produces a much lighter weight pot, but one that doesn’t hold heat as well as its iron counterparts. Reserve it for <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/camping-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:camping" class="link ">camping</a>. And pay attention to the construction of the lid. Although the body of most Dutch ovens can handle high oven heats, not all lids can. Keep that in mind, particularly if bread and broiled meat is on the menu.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Though the general shape of Dutch ovens is largely the same, not all are created equal. To find the best Dutch ovens for various kitchens and cooks, we surveyed products from the top brands on Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. We considered customer ratings and written reviews, product descriptions, and personal experiences using the pots. We narrowed down this list, which includes Dutch ovens in a range of sizes, materials, colors, and price points to ensure there’s a pot for every kind of cook. </p>
<p><strong>Lodge</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000N4WN08?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 6 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight: </strong>13.5 lb.<br></li></ul><p>If you don’t know which Dutch oven to buy, Clifton suggests starting with something like this Lodge. Six quarts is a versatile size. There’s enough volume to cook six to eight portions of soup or stew, enough floor space to brown a round of chicken breasts, and a snug-fitting lid for sucking all the good stuff out of bones. Rated to 500 degrees, it can handle any oven temperature. The handles are easy to grip, which is key with its nearly 14-pound weight. Finally, Lodge is known for making a long-lasting enamel, essential for longevity, easy cleaning, and low maintenance. </p>
<p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$53.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B4W7X81?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size: </strong>6 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 13 lb.</li></ul><p>Clifton usually recommends spending closer to $100, but the Amazon Basics Dutch oven is a good deal if you plan to stick with traditional low-and-slow stovetop techniques. At 13 pounds, it’s heavy enough to distribute heat away from the base to prevent burning, but it is only rated to 400 degrees, which is not enough for a lot of oven work. The enameled cast iron helps with maintenance and clean up, but it’s not as high quality a construction as the other ovens here—it will take a little more care to keep it cooking for decades. With a 4.8-star rating from more than 14,000 shoppers, it’s a solid choice, especially for those not totally sold on Dutch oven cooking. </p>
<p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$439.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0076NOI7A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size: </strong>7.25 qt</li><li><strong>Weight: </strong>15 lb.<br></li></ul><p>A Dutch oven is one of the most popular wedding registry gifts because it can last a lifetime—and Le Creuset is one of the best names in the niche. They are known for their handsome and tough pots with shock-resistant treatment on the enamel resists chipping and cracking. Oven-safe up to 500 degrees, this dutch oven is ideal for braising meat, crisping twice-baked pasta, and achieving perfectly crusted bread. </p>
<p><strong>Camp Chef</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000H87MEM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Cast Iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 4 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 14 lb.</li></ul><p>Camp Chef’s Classic Dutch Oven, available in 10- and 12-inch models, is purpose-built for camping. The oven sits in or hangs directly over an open camp fire and is great for baking cakes, frying crispy chicken wings, stewing chili, searing quesadillas, and more. The long hanging metal handle, inset thermometer notch, and cast iron feet make this the ideal companion for an RV or camping trip. The cast iron is preseasoned, so you can pack less oil, and the lid has a low ridge around the perimeter that allows you to place coals on top and apply heat from all directions, without worrying about embers falling into your dinner.</p>
<p><strong>Crock-Pot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0844N98SW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 3 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 9.18 lb.</li></ul><p>This 3-quart Dutch oven is a great all-purpose pan, especially for small households. On the stovetop, this smaller model doubles as a 10-inch frying pan or stock pot. The steep sides help keep veggies from flying out, even if you’re making a stir fry. Plus, they’re great for safely deep frying tempura or chicken without a splattery mess. The pot is broiler-safe and oven-safe to 500 degrees, and the shiny and colorful porcelain finish acts as a non-stick coating so you can use less oil to saute and sear. The pot still has just enough room to handle a meaty roast, and with less volume to heat up, things cook even faster.</p>
<p><strong>Tramontina</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$71.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009HBK0U8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material</strong><strong>:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size</strong><strong>:</strong> 5.5 qt.</li><li><strong>Weight</strong><strong>:</strong> 12 lb.<br></li></ul><p>All the other Dutch ovens here are round, which works great until you have a chicken or leg shank that is anything but. Instead of cutting or cramming in the meat to fit, Clifton likes to use an oval Dutch oven. The porcelain enamel thick iron walls allow for consistent browning from end to end, even over a medium-sized burner. For oven finishing, the stainless steel knob can handle the heat and ridges on the lid work like self-basters: collecting condensation and directing vapors and drips onto the food for moist, delicious results. It’s oven-safe to 450 degrees, so it’ll work for almost all your cooking except high-heat baking or broiling.</p>
<p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007JF8TRA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.36602074%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Enameled cast iron</li><li><strong>Size:</strong> 8 oz.</li><li><strong>Weight:</strong> 0.8 lb.</li></ul><p>This small cocotte, the French term for Dutch oven, by Le Creuset is an adorable dish and the ideal size for serving individual portions. The timeless design features a shiny cream enameled interior, a round enamel top knob, and tight-fitting lid that traps in heat and moisture. These pretty dishes make a stunning presentation for a molten chocolate cake, and many customers use them to store butter at room temperature or as a covered dish for salt that’s easy to pinch while you cook.</p>
<p><strong><em>PM</em>: What is a Dutch oven good for?</strong></p><p><strong>EB:</strong> The high sides and tight-fitting lid of a Dutch oven make it the ideal environment to trap in heat and moisture for stews and braises. These dishes require a long, slow cook, and benefit from the great heat retention of heavy-duty cast iron. Dutch ovens can also be used to bake crusty bread, as the high heat capacity on all sides can shape a loaf and crisp up the exterior. The high sides also hold plenty of liquid, so you can deep-fry and make soups and sauces in your Dutch oven.</p><p><strong><em>PM</em>: Why is it called a Dutch oven?</strong></p><p><strong>EB:</strong> The name for these hefty pots comes from an Englishman named Abraham Darby, who discovered people cooking with high-sided, lidded “ovens” in the Netherlands. When he introduced the vessel back in England, he named it a Dutch oven.</p><p><strong><em>PM</em>: What size Dutch oven should I get?</strong></p><p><strong>EB:</strong> The right size for you depends on what you plan to make in your new pot. In general, larger vessels will be more versatile, as you can fit larger cuts of meat and more volume inside. However, if you usually cook for one or two people, a smaller 3-quart pot will be sufficient and easier to store.</p><p><em>Editor's Note: Freelance writer Ryan Stuart contributed to this article.</em></p>

For braising meats or baking bread, you can do it all in one of these versatile and expert-approved Dutch ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, Tramontina, and more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wraps up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 has reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • De Grasse narrowly advances to world 100-metre semifinals with late surge

    EUGENE, Ore. — For much of Andre De Grasse's 100-metre heat on Friday night, the rust from not racing and the ravages of COVID-19 seemed apparent. But with about 20 metres to go, the six-time Olympic medallist found another gear to surge into second place, automatically qualifying for Saturday's semifinals at the world track and field championships. "Good to just kind of get the rust off today," De Grasse said. "So, now I can just … let it all out (Saturday) in the semifinals. It's going to be a