The Best Dutch Ovens for Every Kind of Cooking

The Dutch oven is a deeply under-appreciated cooking tool, especially in small kitchens. The thick-walled metal pot, with two handles and a tight-fitting lid, can stand in for pots and pans as varied as a deep fryer, slow cooker, frying pan, and roaster. It even does nicely as a low-fuss bread maker. “We have a small kitchen and not a lot of room for different pots and pans,” says Matt Clifton, who with his wife, Emily, runs cooking site Nerds With Knives and wrote The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook. “We found we could adapt a lot of different cooking techniques to just the one pot.”
Dutch ovens come into their own during long and slow cooking processes like casseroles, stews, roasts and especially braising. Enameled cast iron works on gas, conventional electric, even induction stovetops, and most of these are oven-safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Good ones cost a bit, but consider it an investment. Treat one of these Dutch ovens with care, and it will last a lifetime.
Best Dutch Ovens
The Expert: I inherited my first Dutch oven from my grandmother, who received it for her wedding decades before. Even all those years later, the pot was in excellent shape (which isn’t a huge surprise given my grandmother’s preference for reservations over recipes). I’ve always appreciated the pot’s versatility and regularly use mine for everything from bread to braises. I even have Dutch ovens in several sizes now so I can feed two or a crowd. This is the kind of multi-use piece of cookware that cooks of all skill levels can find a use for, whether you’re cooking on a stovetop, in the oven, or over an open flame.
Types of Dutch Ovens
The original Dutch oven was the result of an 18th century pot maker adapting a Dutch sand-casting technique to English iron. But similar robust pots exist in many cultures, including South Africa’s potjie to the Russian chugunok. They all work the same: The thick metal distributes heat even throughout the pot and dissipates it slowly, ideal traits for concentrating flavors and turning tough cuts of meat to tender, luscious stews and braises.
The standard form is deep and round with a flat bottom, which allows for frying stew meat and then filling high with stock, vegetables, and sauce. But there are different shapes and features for specific purposes. Shallower models are ideal for when the recipe requires less volume, like braising a roast and casseroles. Big 14-quart behemoths can cook up enough chili for the whole family. A conical lid creates convective air circulation, which helps concentrate flavors in bone broth and chicken stock. And camping Dutch ovens have legs for stability when heating directly in the fire, and a flat or concave lid for holding coals to heat from the top.
The other differentiation among Dutch ovens is construction. The best Dutch ovens are iron with a porcelain enamel finish. To create this coating, manufacturers apply glass particles to the surface of a new cast iron pot, then bake the pot at more than 1,000 degrees to fuse the glass into the surface of the metal. The protective layer keeps the pot from absorbing flavors or stains and makes it easier to clean and maintain. The quality of the enamel separates budget models from higher priced ones. Un-enameled aluminum is also sometimes used. This produces a much lighter weight pot, but one that doesn’t hold heat as well as its iron counterparts. Reserve it for camping. And pay attention to the construction of the lid. Although the body of most Dutch ovens can handle high oven heats, not all lids can. Keep that in mind, particularly if bread and broiled meat is on the menu.
How We Selected
Though the general shape of Dutch ovens is largely the same, not all are created equal. To find the best Dutch ovens for various kitchens and cooks, we surveyed products from the top brands on Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. We considered customer ratings and written reviews, product descriptions, and personal experiences using the pots. We narrowed down this list, which includes Dutch ovens in a range of sizes, materials, colors, and price points to ensure there’s a pot for every kind of cook.