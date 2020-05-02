The Best Drugstore Mascaras for Long, Clump-Free Lashes

The Best Drugstore Mascaras for Long, Clump-Free LashesAllureMay 2, 2020, 9:11 p.m. UTCYou can get long, luscious lashes on a budget.Originally Appeared on AllureMaybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift Washable MascaraMaybelline is basically the brand to look to for incredible, affordable mascara, which is why it seems every Allure editor has their own favorite pick from the brand. The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara has made a major impression on digital beauty editor Devon Abelman. And how could it not with its fibers that mimic the look of, as the name suggests, a lash lift. $10 (Shop Now)L'Oréal Paris Bambi Eye MascaraYou've heard of doe eyes? Consider L'Oréal's Bambi Eye Mascara a shortcut to them. And that's the only thing short about this mascara — available in both black and brown, it promises to elongate lashes to create a wider-eyed look. $11 (Shop Now)Rimmel Wonder'Luxe Volume MascaraWe don't just love Rimmel Wonder'Luxe Volume Mascara for the way it makes our lashes look — which is amazing, just FYI — but also for the way it feels. Never crusty or gluey, it goes on super-smooth (and feels super-expensive) thanks to argan, maracuja, marula, and camellia oils. $9 (Shop Now)Scroll to continue with contentAdEssence What The Fake MascaraYou can always rely on Essence to give you a false-lash look without actually having to apply false lashes. With the cheekily named What The Fake Mascara, it achieves its drama with volumizing nylon fibers, and it does so for only about five bucks. $5 (Shop Now)Wet N Wild Mega Volume MascaraYou might expect the kind of thickening formula in Wet N Wild's Mega Volume Mascara to be Clump City, but thanks to the spiral fiber brush, the rich, black pigment is distributed evenly. All you get is volume, with no lumps or flakes. $3 (Shop Now)Joah Lash Uprising MascaraIf you're not yet familiar with Joah, its Lash Uprising Mascara is a fantastic place to start. It's a do-it-all formula that promises well-defined, longer, thicker lashes, all while being undetectably lightweight. Don't be surprised if, after using it, you suddenly need to try everything in the K-beauty-inspired line. $10 (Shop Now)Physicians Formula Rosé All Day MascaraAs prolific as Physicians Formula's Rosé All Day collection is — it contains lots of skin-care products and rose-inspired makeup — we really didn't see a Rosé All Day Mascara coming. But we're glad it did because the formula, full of botanical ingredients (including rose water, of course), serves to condition lashes as it lifts and lengthens. $11 (Shop Now)Burt's Bees All Aflutter Multi-Benefit MascaraWhen natural ingredients are a priority, Burt's Bees comes through, even with mascara. The brand says All Aflutter Multi-Benefit Mascara's ingredients are 100 percent of natural origin, including jojoba oil to let the lengthening, volumizing formula glide right on. $13 (Shop Now)Flower Beauty Warrior Princess MascaraFor a feathery, fanned-out look, look no further than Flower Beauty's Warrior Princess Mascara. The buildable formula simply refuses to clump, instead creating a silky, soft finish with an incredibly dark pigment. $10 (Shop Now)L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original MascaraWe've lost track of how many professional makeup artists have told us they swear by L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara. Even Kardashian go-to makeup artists Mario Dedivanovic and Ariel Tejada keep it in their kits. Reason being? "It's probably the darkest black mascara I've used, which is very hard to find in other mascaras," Tejada explains. "It provides clump-free, intensely thick-looking lashes, and it happens to be very affordable." Mai Quynh, who's worked with Chloë Grace Moretz and Alison Brie, agrees: "It adds volume to the lashes and doesn’t flake or smudge." $9 (Shop Now)CoverGirl LashBlast Volume MascaraMakeup artist Benjamin Puckey and Allure editors alike reach for CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara when they don't want to deal with clumps. This wand separates lashes as you comb it through, while making them lush and thick at the same time. $10 (Shop Now)Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect MascaraThe Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is the viral sensation of drugstore mascaras. In September 2017, a Redditor shared before-and-after photos using the $5 find, and people on the makeup side of the Internet freaked out. Her lashes were dramatically lengthened to false-lash proportions. $5 (Shop Now)