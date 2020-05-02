The Best Drugstore Mascaras for Long, Clump-Free Lashes

We've lost track of how many professional makeup artists have told us they swear by L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara. Even Kardashian go-to makeup artists Mario Dedivanovic and Ariel Tejada keep it in their kits. Reason being? "It's probably the darkest black mascara I've used, which is very hard to find in other mascaras," Tejada explains. "It provides clump-free, intensely thick-looking lashes, and it happens to be very affordable."

Mai Quynh, who's worked with Chloë Grace Moretz and Alison Brie, agrees: "It adds volume to the lashes and doesn’t flake or smudge."

$9 (Shop Now)