The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Emmys

  • <p>pops on the carpet in her highlighter yellow Vera Wang gown featuring a center split, ruched bodice and floral appliqués at the sleeves, paired with matching sandals and De Beers jewels.</p>
    Kaley Cuoco

    pops on the carpet in her highlighter yellow Vera Wang gown featuring a center split, ruched bodice and floral appliqués at the sleeves, paired with matching sandals and De Beers jewels.

  • <p>wears a bright red spaghetti-strap gown with ruffled tulle skirt.</p>
    Mandy Moore

    wears a bright red spaghetti-strap gown with ruffled tulle skirt.

  • <p>looks ladylike in her off-the-shoulder Dior tea-length gown, accessorized with a thin matching belt, plus a collar necklace, statement earrings and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.</p>
    Yara Shahidi

    looks ladylike in her off-the-shoulder Dior tea-length gown, accessorized with a thin matching belt, plus a collar necklace, statement earrings and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

  • <p>wows in her white Louis Vuitton custom leather tank dress with multicolor feathery mermaid skirt, accessorized with a ribbon necklace.</p>
    Cynthia Erivo

    wows in her white Louis Vuitton custom leather tank dress with multicolor feathery mermaid skirt, accessorized with a ribbon necklace.

  • <p>teams his black long-sleeve top and high-waisted trousers with <a href="https://people.com/style/billy-porter-walks-2021-emmy-awards-red-carpet-black-wings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dramatic black wings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dramatic black wings</a> and tons of jewels. </p>
    Billy Porter

    teams his black long-sleeve top and high-waisted trousers with dramatic black wings and tons of jewels.

  • <p>in a cream-colored V-neck gown with draped sleeves by The Row (designed by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) with Chopard chandelier earrings and rings. </p>
    Elizabeth Olsen

    in a cream-colored V-neck gown with draped sleeves by The Row (designed by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) with Chopard chandelier earrings and rings.

  • <p>looks dapper in a teal velvet tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie.</p>
    Jason Sudeikis

    looks dapper in a teal velvet tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie.

  • <p>in a sexy custom Etro slip dress with corset-style bodice and cowl neckline. </p>
    Kerry Washington

    in a sexy custom Etro slip dress with corset-style bodice and cowl neckline.

  • <p>in a strapless maroon ruched gown with thigh-high slit, paired with matching Christian Louboutin pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.</p>
    Catherine Zeta-Jones

    in a strapless maroon ruched gown with thigh-high slit, paired with matching Christian Louboutin pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

  • <p>accessorizes his black suit with a star brooch and metallic silver platform shoes.</p>
    Bowen Yang

    accessorizes his black suit with a star brooch and metallic silver platform shoes.

  • <p>in an elegant Ralph Lauren Collection turtleneck gown, with sheer sleeves and neckline.</p>
    Jean Smart

    in an elegant Ralph Lauren Collection turtleneck gown, with sheer sleeves and neckline.

  • <p>has fun with his embellished black suit and wide-collared shirt, paired with David Yurman accessories. </p>
    Leon Bridges

    has fun with his embellished black suit and wide-collared shirt, paired with David Yurman accessories.

  • <p>in a sparkly teal Atelier Versace one-shoulder gown with ruched bodice, plus Bulgari jewelry. </p>
    Mj Rodriguez

    in a sparkly teal Atelier Versace one-shoulder gown with ruched bodice, plus Bulgari jewelry.

  • <p>in a high-shine pink metallic pleated tea-length dress with matching belt, jewelry from Melissa Kaye and Briony Raymond and Christian Louboutin platform heels. </p>
    Beanie Feldstein

    in a high-shine pink metallic pleated tea-length dress with matching belt, jewelry from Melissa Kaye and Briony Raymond and Christian Louboutin platform heels.

  • <p>opts for a black coat with tails, and trades a bow tie for black flower. </p>
    Josh O'Connor

    opts for a black coat with tails, and trades a bow tie for black flower.

  • <p>in an Azzi & Osta belted peplum suit jacket, full length skirt and embellished shawl with tassels at the hem, plus statement earrings and white clutch.</p>
    Allison Janney

    in an Azzi & Osta belted peplum suit jacket, full length skirt and embellished shawl with tassels at the hem, plus statement earrings and white clutch.

  • <p>brings the fun in a pink tuxedo with matching bow tie. </p>
    Kenan Thompson

    brings the fun in a pink tuxedo with matching bow tie.

Colleen Kratofil

The red carpet is back — and so is the glitz and glamour! See the gorgeous gowns, tailored tuxes and more must-see looks from TV's biggest night

