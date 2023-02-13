The Best-Dressed Men at The Brit Awards 2023

  • <p>You can hardly walk anywhere right now without tripping over a red carpet, which means one thing: award season is well underway. Our latest stop on the circuit? The Brits at the O2 arena on Saturday night. There were plenty of memorable moments throughout the night, from Harry Styles paying recognition to all the women that weren't nominated to Wet Leg's (criminally underappreciated) ode to the Arctic Monkey and that rock'n'roll, as well Mo Gilligan getting Lewis Capaldi's name wrong during his performance intro. But as always, it was the red carpet ensembles that were the main topic of conversation.</p><p>Unlike the Grammys, guests favoured a classic suit instead of the brash colour-palate seen a week earlier. Yet their simplicity shouldn't be downplayed; bold necklaces and unique lapel details brought a fresh take to seemingly traditional tailoring. Need some inspo to spice up your suits? Look to our selection of the best-dressed men below. </p>
    1/10

    The Best-Dressed Men at The Brit Awards 2023

    You can hardly walk anywhere right now without tripping over a red carpet, which means one thing: award season is well underway. Our latest stop on the circuit? The Brits at the O2 arena on Saturday night. There were plenty of memorable moments throughout the night, from Harry Styles paying recognition to all the women that weren't nominated to Wet Leg's (criminally underappreciated) ode to the Arctic Monkey and that rock'n'roll, as well Mo Gilligan getting Lewis Capaldi's name wrong during his performance intro. But as always, it was the red carpet ensembles that were the main topic of conversation.

    Unlike the Grammys, guests favoured a classic suit instead of the brash colour-palate seen a week earlier. Yet their simplicity shouldn't be downplayed; bold necklaces and unique lapel details brought a fresh take to seemingly traditional tailoring. Need some inspo to spice up your suits? Look to our selection of the best-dressed men below.

    Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images
  • <p>Wearing Nina Ricci</p>
    2/10

    Harry Styles

    Wearing Nina Ricci

    Jo Hale - Getty Images
  • 3/10

    Kojey Radical

    JMEnternational - Getty Images
  • <p>Wearing Dior</p>
    4/10

    Loyle Carner

    Wearing Dior

    Karwai Tang - Getty Images
  • 5/10

    Dave

    Mike Marsland - Getty Images
  • <p>Wearing in Altar</p>
    6/10

    Ben Aldridge

    Wearing in Altar

    ISABEL INFANTES - Getty Images
  • 7/10

    Lucien Laviscount

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • 8/10

    Mo Gilligan

    Mike Marsland - Getty Images
  • 9/10

    Sam Ryder

    Jo Hale - Getty Images
  • 10/10

    Stormzy

    Jo Hale - Getty Images
<p>You can hardly walk anywhere right now without tripping over a red carpet, which means one thing: award season is well underway. Our latest stop on the circuit? The Brits at the O2 arena on Saturday night. There were plenty of memorable moments throughout the night, from Harry Styles paying recognition to all the women that weren't nominated to Wet Leg's (criminally underappreciated) ode to the Arctic Monkey and that rock'n'roll, as well Mo Gilligan getting Lewis Capaldi's name wrong during his performance intro. But as always, it was the red carpet ensembles that were the main topic of conversation.</p><p>Unlike the Grammys, guests favoured a classic suit instead of the brash colour-palate seen a week earlier. Yet their simplicity shouldn't be downplayed; bold necklaces and unique lapel details brought a fresh take to seemingly traditional tailoring. Need some inspo to spice up your suits? Look to our selection of the best-dressed men below. </p>
<p>Wearing Nina Ricci</p>
<p>Wearing Dior</p>
<p>Wearing in Altar</p>

These looks prove that a simple suit is a failsafe choice

Latest Stories