The Best-Dressed Men at The Brit Awards 2023

Town & Country

It's called "royal blue" for a reason, after all. The royal family are big fans of a colorful look across the board, but if there's one shade that seems to capture their attention—and their closet space—more than others, it has to be blue. From the Wales's family-wide affection for the cool-toned hues to the late Queen Elizabeth's vast catalog of blue monochrome ensembles, here are some of the standout moments when the royals wore blue.