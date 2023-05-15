The Best-Dressed Men at the Bafta TV Awards 2023 Kept it Simple

  • <p>Thought award season was over? Think again. The biggest night in British television took place in London on Sunday, where familiar faces off the telly congregated at the Royal Albert Hall for the Bafta TV awards. Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett took to the stage to host the show, which saw Ben Whishaw win leading actor for his part in This Is Going To Hurt, as well as an emotional best documentary win for Mo Farah, in which he revealed he was smuggled into the UK as a child.</p><p>Of course, whenever there's a red carpet rolled out, you can expect trophy-worthy outfits to follow. This year was no exception, but the standard tuxedo attire was worn a little differently. Plenty of men opted for old-school bow-ties while others modernised their looks with tinted sunnies. The consensus: it might actually be time to pull out your summer tailoring. </p><p>Take some inspiration for dapper alfresco 'dos from the likes of Taron Egerton, Martin Freeman and Will Sharpe below. </p>
    1) Ben Whishaw

    2) Cillian Murphy

  • <p>Wearing Fendi</p>
    3) Will Sharpe

    Wearing Fendi

    4) Jack Lowden

    5) Martin Freeman

  • <p>Wearing Giorgio Armani</p>
    6) Taron Egerton

    Wearing Giorgio Armani

    7) Russell Tovey

    8) Sir Mo and Tania Farah

    9) Gary Oldman

