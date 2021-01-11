The best dog-friendly plants for your home

Pascal Siakam's game winner rims out as the Raptors lose another heartbreaker.
Cleveland punched Pittsburgh in the mouth early and averted disaster in the second half to end a 26-year drought without a playoff win.
Lamar Jackson had heard a lot about his playoff failures.
It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors. - Three stars: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry - Gerald Henderson award: Damion Lee
The decision to move away from the course came after a chaotic, deadly week in Washington.
Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.
A lock for the Hall of Fame, the quarterback's two-decade career could be in its final month.
How can Ohio State pull off an upset? We spoke to head coaches who faced or studied the Buckeyes this season to find the keys to slowing down Alabama.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek names her top five players for this year's draft now that the calendar has turned to 2021.
As one league source texted Sunday night about Roethllisberger: “He looks like Philip Rivers out there.”That’s not a flattering comparison in 2020.
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat on the bench, their 11th season together over. Their future uncertain. Their pain obvious.The end of the 2020 season wasn't supposed to come so quickly. Yet it barrelled down on the Pittsburgh Steelers from the first snap of a 48-37 wild-card loss to Cleveland on Sunday night, the one that Pouncey sent sailing over Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone. Cleveland's Karl Joseph fell on it for a touchdown.The mistakes, the one the Steelers had either avoided or survived during their 11-0 start, rapidly piled up. One Roethlisberger interception became two. Then three. Then eventually, four. A seven-point deficit quickly ballooned to 28. And the optimism of an unbeaten run through November faded into the reality of another playoff cameo in January.Three years ago, the Jaguars came into Heinz Field and stunned the AFC's second seed. This time, it was the resurgent Browns — making their first post-season appearance in 18 years — who provided the unexpected whipping. Cleveland players ran off the turf shouting “Same Old Browns” knowing they looked anything but while the 38-year-old Roethlisberger and the 31-year-old Pouncey pondered what comes next.“I hated that it ended the way it did," Roethlisberger said. "I wanted to win it for him.”Asked to clarify what was ending, Roethlisberger stressed it was just the season. Maybe, but there's a very real chance that a major shift is on the way for a franchise that typically does little more than tweak.“We are in uncharted territory, to say the least,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. "Changes have to be made.”The Steelers (12-5) hoped to put off the tough questions about what direction the club will head in 2021 for at least a month. Instead, they're here following a historic playoff meltdown. Cleveland's 48 points were the most ever allowed by the Steelers in the post-season. The defence that led the NFL in sacks for a fourth straight year and has a regular-season sack streak that dates back to 2016 failed to take Mayfield down once.“It was all terrible out there,” Heyward said.The offence that sputtered so much during the second half of the year didn't spring to life until the Steelers trailed by 28. By then it was too late. The closest Pittsburgh got to making it competitive came on the first play of the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Pittsburgh 46 and down just 35-23, head coach Mike Tomlin opted to punt.“I wanted to pin them down and maybe provide a short field for their offence,” Tomlin said. "I just wanted to keep the momentum going in terms of field positioning.”Like just about everything else the Steelers tried at a sparse Heinz Field, it didn't work. Jordan Berry's kick hit at the 2 and trickled into the end zone. Mayfield quickly guided the Browns 80 yards and the deficit was back up to 19. Roethlisberger's final pick with 3:16 remaining sealed it.“Obviously you can’t turn the ball over and it kills your team, kills your chances,” Roethlisberger said.The question is what comes next? Roethlisberger set an NFL playoff record by completing 47 passes. His 501 yards were the second-most ever in the post-season. A year removed from right elbow surgery, he led the Steelers to an AFC North title and threw it over 600 times.Tomlin believes Roethlisberger can still play at a high level. So does the only constant he's had in his 14 seasons on the job. The list of factors Roethlisberger will take into account while trying to decide whether to return next spring isn't short.“A lot of praying, a lot of talking,” Roethlisberger said. "I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back if that’s the way we go.”The economics, however, are tricky. Roethlisberger has a cap hit of over $41 million next year, nearly a quarter of the entire salary cap. The teams the Steelers are competing with in the AFC all have quarterbacks who are far younger and — with the exception of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes — far cheaper. That flexibility gives them chances to spend money elsewhere. The Steelers might not have that luxury.Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner and left tackle Al Villanueva are all impending free agents, among others. The holes on the roster Pittsburgh will have to fill next season could be many whether Roethlisberger returns or not.It was a discussion they hoped to put off for as long as possible. As Roethlisberger and Pouncey got up, slowly walked off the field and into the tunnel, that discussion is now here.“It’s tough to lose guys in our locker room who have done great things on and off the field,” Heyward said. “And you know, that unknown just kills me. To squander an opportunity like that and to know we didn’t play our brand of football.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press
He’ll never be handed a starting job again, but if he keeps working and signs with a run-dominant team, there’s a chance he can pull a Ryan Tannehill.
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Wild Card Weekend.
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic could miss extended time after fracturing his right knee.The Hawks announced Sunday that MRI found Bogdanovic sustained an avulsion fracture the previous night when he went down awkwardly in a loss to Charlotte. Soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise also was diagnosed.According to the Mayo Clinic, an avulsion fracture is when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone. In most cases, it is treated with icing and rest, followed by controlled exercises to strengthen the knee and improve the range of motion.Surgery can be required in more serious cases, which would lengthen the recovery period.The Hawks have not determined how long Bogdanovic will be out. His treatment plan was being reviewed and will be updated later in the week.Bogdanovic was one of the major off-season acquisitions for the rebuilding Hawks, signing a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency. He was averaging 9.9 points a game while shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.The Hawks have been hit by a rash of injuries and are mired in a four-game losing streak after starting the season 4-1.The team is also without forward Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain), point guard Rajon Rondo (right knee injury maintenance), guard Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) and top draft pick Onyeka Okongwu (left foot inflammation).Okongwu, a 6-foot-9 centre who is expected to bolster Atlanta's interior defence, has yet to play this season. But he could be close to returning after getting cleared for full-scale practices last week.The Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SCOREBOARDSaturday, Jan. 16Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 4:35 p.m. ET, Fox. The Rams (11-6) stunned the Seahawks in Seattle in the wild-card round, with Jared Goff stepping in for injured starter John Wolford less than two weeks after having three pins surgically inserted into his broken right thumb. Goff's health will be closely monitored throughout the week, leading into the showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the NFC's top-seeded Packers (13-3). Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, whose team had a first-round bye, was Rams coach Sean McVay's offensive co-ordinator during the 2017 season.Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (12-5) rallied from 10 points down and beat Tennessee in their AFC wild-card game Sunday. It was Jackson's first playoff victory and he did it with his legs — 136 yards rushing, including a 48-yard touchdown — and his arm — 179 more yards. Josh Allen and the Bills (14-3) delivered Buffalo its first playoff victory since December 1995 by defeating Indianapolis. They'll go into the divisional round on a seven-game winning streak. The Bills will take on Baltimore.__STARSPassing— Josh Allen, Bills, was 26 of 35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score while leading Buffalo to its first playoff victory in 25 years, 27-24 over Indianapolis on Saturday.— Baker Mayfield, Browns, threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cleveland past Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night for its first post-season triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year’s Day 1995.— Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tampa Bay past Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game Saturday night for the franchise's first playoff victory since 2002.— Drew Brees, Saints, completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead New Orleans past Chicago 21-9 on Sunday.— Jared Goff, Rams, stepped in for injured starter John Wolford less than two weeks since he had three pins surgically inserted into his broken right thumb and went 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 victory at Seattle on Saturday.___Rushing— Lamar Jackson, Ravens, ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as Baltimore rallied from 10 points down and beat Tennessee 20-13 on Sunday.— Cam Akers, Rams, ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle on Saturday.— Alvin Kamara, Saints, rushed for 99 yards and a TD in New Orleans' 21-9 win over Chicago on Sunday after not practicing all week because of COVID-19 protocols.— Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, Browns. Hunt had two touchdown runs and Chubb ran for 76 yards on 18 carries, adding a TD catch, in Cleveland's 48-37 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday night.— Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, had 93 yards and a score on 19 carries to help Tampa Bay top Washington 31-23 on Saturday night.___Receiving— Stefon Diggs, Bills, caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday.— DK Metcalf, Seahawks, had two touchdown catches in a losing cause as Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20 on Saturday.— Jarvis Landry, Browns, had 92 yards receiving and a touchdown on five receptions in Cleveland's 48-37 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday night.___Special Teams— Tyler Bass, Bills, accounted for the decisive points as the rookie kicker hit a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining en route to a 27-24 win Saturday.— Ryan Succop, Buccaneers, kicked four field goals in Tampa Bay's 31-23 victory over Washington on Saturday night.___Defence— Darious Williams, Rams, returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle on Saturday.— Micah Hyde, Bills, batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to seal Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday.— Marcus Peters, Ravens, intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left to help seal Baltimore's 20-13 victory at Tennessee.— Karl Joseph, Browns, recovered a botched snap in the end zone for a touchdown on Pittsburgh's first offensive play and Cleveland went on to a 48-37 win Sunday night.___MILESTONESAt 43 years and 159 days, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady passed George Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. Brady had three touchdown tosses in the Buccaneers' 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night. ... With his 5-yard TD run and two TD passes in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday, Josh Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago. Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman to accomplish the feat. ... Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has eight road playoff victories, surpassing the career mark of Hall of Famer Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin. ... New Orleans' Drew Brees became the sixth player in NFL history with 35 or more TD passes in the playoffs, joining Brady (75), Joe Montana (45), Brett Favre (44), Peyton Manning (40) and Aaron Rodgers (40). ... Cleveland raced to a 28-0 lead against Pittsburgh, the biggest first half by a road team in NFL playoff history, before hanging on Sunday night for a 48-37 victory.STREAKS & STATSCleveland's 48-37 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday night was its first post-season triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year’s Day 1995 — three months before quarterback Baker Mayfield was born — and the Browns' first playoff win on the road since Dec. 28, 1969. ... Cleveland also ended a 17-game skid at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field. ... The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger ended his comeback season by throwing for 501 yards on an NFL-record 47 completions with four touchdowns, but also had four interceptions. ... Buffalo snapped an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since 1995 by defeating Indianapolis 27-24 on Saturday. The Bills' last playoff victory came against Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. This one came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years. ... Buffalo has won seven straight games. ... The Los Angeles Rams ended Seattle’s 10-game home winning streak in the playoffs with a 30-20 victory Saturday. The Seahawks' last home playoff loss came in January 2005 to the St. Louis Rams. ... Los Angeles' Cam Akers ran for 131 yards against Seattle, the best rushing day by a Rams running back since Marshall Faulk went for 159 against Philadelphia in January 2002. Akers' 176 yards from scrimmage were the second most by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era, surpassed only by Timmy Smith's 213 for Washington in the 1988 Super Bowl. ... Baltimore's Justin Tucker missed a 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 20-13 win at Tennessee on Sunday, only the second playoff miss of his career in 14 tries. He had converted his previous 48 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter or overtime in the regular season and playoffs. ... The Ravens snapped a string of 21 straight games lost by the franchise in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more. ... With Baltimore's win over Tennessee, the road team has won each of the five playoff meetings between the franchises.STILL SLINGIN' ITTampa Bay's Tom Brady and New Orleans' Drew Brees will square off next Sunday in the NFC divisional round, a matchup of the NFL's top two career leaders in both touchdown passes and yards passing — the first such playoff game since at least 1950, according to NFL Research. It's the second post-season game in that span to feature the top two leaders in yards passing, joining the 1998 AFC divisional round when Denver and John Elway (No. 2) beat Miami and Dan Marino (No. 1) 38-3. This is the third meeting this season between the NFC South rivals and their over-40 star QBs, with the Saints having won each regular-season matchup by double digits.RESILIENT BROWNSCleveland earned its first playoff victory since New Year's Day by beating Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night. The Browns did it despite practicing just once over the last two weeks and having lost 17 straight at Heinz Field. Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer filled in for coach Kevin Stefanski, who was away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19, and with offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt taking over the play-calling duties. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward were also back in Cleveland after they had positive tests.RAM TOUGHThe Los Angeles Rams' top-ranked defence carried its dominance into the playoffs with a 30-20 victory at Seattle on Saturday. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were held to just 278 yards and 11 first downs against a unit missing injured unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. Donald and Leonard Floyd each had two of the Rams' five sacks of Wilson.OLDIES BUT GOODIESTampa Bay's Tom Brady and Indianapolis' Philip Rivers joined Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda as the only players 39 or older to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff game since 1950. At 43 years, 159 days, Brady also passed Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. Brady had two touchdown tosses in the Buccaneers’ 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night. The 39-year-old Rivers tossed two scoring passes in the Colts' 27-24 loss at Buffalo earlier Saturday. Blanda also had two TD throws with the Raiders against the Baltimore Colts in the 1970 AFC championship at 43 years old.STEPPING INWith Alex Smith out because of a strained right calf, Taylor Heinicke started for Washington and threw for 306 yards and a score, and added 46 yards rushing and a TD in a 31-23 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Heinicke had only appeared in eight games and started one in the NFL before Saturday and was taking online math classes at Old Dominion when coach Ron Rivera called him to be Washington’s “quarantine quarterback.” He set Washington's single-game franchise rushing record for quarterbacks and raised the question of whether he should be considered the team's QB of the future.NO, HENRYAfter Tennessee's Derrick Henry ran all over Baltimore with 328 yards rushing combined in the teams' past two meetings, the Ravens were able to shut down the All-Pro running back with an impressive performance in a 20-13 win Sunday. With both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore D-line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.SIDELINEDRams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald left in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle on Saturday with a rib injury. ... Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp limped off grabbing at his right knee in the closing minutes. ... Rams starting QB John Wolford was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and had one run for 2 yards before injuring his neck. ... Tampa Bay right guard Alex Cappa left late in the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Titans wide receiver Corey Davis was seen on the sideline during Tennessee's 20-13 loss to Baltimore without a helmet, but there was no report on his condition. Coach Mike Vrabel said only Davis wasn’t able to go.SPEAKING— “We finished finally. We finally finished.” — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who got his first post-season victory by leading Baltimore past Tennessee 20-13 on Sunday.— “We come up here, and all week we were told how good they are and how we snuck into the playoffs. Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us, and winning the division, and we were able to come up here and beat them.” — Rams quarterback Jared Goff after Los Angeles defeated the Seahawks in Seattle 30-20 on Saturday.— “I haven’t had time to celebrate and take it in, but this is awesome for the Bills organization, the city, to be able to play a home game and get a victory. Since 2017, we’ve been working at this, but a day like today, to come out on top, we worked so hard.” — Bills safety Jordan Poyer after Buffalo beat Indianapolis 27-24 on Saturday for the franchise's first playoff win in 25 years.— “We believed. People on the outside don’t matter to us. It’s on the inside and we believed the whole time, and that’s all that matters.” — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield after Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night for its first post-season victory since New Year's Day 1995.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees.Possibly the final one.The AFC matchups, meanwhile, will include the Cleveland Browns for the first time since they re-entered the NFL in 1999, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.Brees assured that the NFC South rival Saints and Buccaneers will meet once more, throwing for two touchdowns in a 21-9 victory over Chicago. The New Orleans quarterback, who turns 42 on Friday — one year younger than Tampa Bay's star — is toying with retirement, but with the way the Saints defence is playing, a second trip to the Super Bowl is not a long shot.Tampa Bay (12-5) defeated Washington 31-23 on Saturday. The Bucs will travel to New Orleans (13-4) next Sunday night.“The minute that he signed with the Bucs and came to the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that would have playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us,” Brees said of meeting Brady in the playoffs for the first time. “So, I guess it was inevitable.”The other NFC game next weekend will be on Saturday as Green Bay (13-3 and coming off a bye) hosts the Los Angeles Rams (11-6), who downed Seattle this weekend.In the AFC, Cleveland's return to the post-season for the first time in 18 years went very well. The Browns not only snapped a 17-game skid at Heinz Field, they manhandled the mistake-prone archrival Steelers 48-37 Sunday night. On to face reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City (14-2 and coming off a bye) next Sunday.After two post-season flops, Jackson was his usual dynamic and decisive self in leading the Ravens to a 20-13 wild-card victory at Tennessee. That sends them to Buffalo on Saturday night.Browns 48, Steelers 37In their first playoff road victory since 1969, the Browns (12-5) overcame all sorts of problems and history.Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and the Browns got their first playoff win in 26 years. Kareem Hunt added two touchdown runs for Cleveland, playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski due to COVID-19.It hardly mattered as the Browns raced to a quick 28-0 lead then turned aside Pittsburgh's second-half rally. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns but also threw four interceptions.Saints 21, Bears 9Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray caught Brees' touchdown passes, and Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards and a 3-yard scoring run after sitting out the regular-season finale and not practicing this past week because of COVID-19 protocols.New Orleans (13-4) held Chicago (8-9) to 239 yards, just 48 rushing.“Our defence played outstanding,” coach Sean Payton said. “We tackled well in space. ... Ultimately we forced them to become one-dimensional, and when you do that you’re going to win a lot of games.”The Saints won both meetings with the Bucs during the regular season.Ravens 20, Titans 13Some first steps are far longer than others. Such as what Jackson achieved Sunday.He isn't in any way the only reason Baltimore is advancing — the defence shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry like no other team has come close to doing. But he was a positive contributor, unlike in losses to the Chargers and Titans in his other playoff appearances.Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more, rallying the Ravens from a 10-0 hole. The Ravens (12-5) went 21 straight losses in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more points.Despite being sacked five times and throwing an interception, Jackson turned in the sixth 100-yard rushing game by a quarterback in the post-season, and joined Colin Kaepernick with two.“We stayed focused. We didn’t get rattled. Our coaches didn’t get rattled. We had to put points on the board," Jackson said. “I throw an interception, a dumb interception. We just kept fighting.”Especially the defence: Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans (11-6) were held to their fewest points of the season.“Our defence was tired of hearing the noise,” Jackson said. "And they did what they were supposed to do.”SATURDAYBuccaneers 31, Washington 23In his first post-season game wearing a uniform other than New England's, Brady showed why he was so responsible for the Patriots' two-decade dynasty. While leading his new team, the Buccaneers (12-5), to their first playoff win since Tampa Bay won the 2002 championship, Brady extended his record for playoff victories to 31. He threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in his 42nd post-season start.“You could win 100-0 and it’s going to be the same result in the end," Brady said. “You’d love to play great every game; I think it’s good to win and advance. If we don’t play well next week, we’re not going to be happy. Glad we won, glad we have another week of work.”Bills 27, Colts 24At Buffalo, there actually was a playoff game played, for the first time in 15 years. And won by the Bills, the AFC East champions for the first time since 1995. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing, and the Bills (14-3) knocked down a desperation pass by Philip Rivers to end the game.The Bills have won seven in a row.“We understand that whatever’s going on in the game, we feel like we’ve got a chance,” Allen said. “That’s just based on how we play, how we trust one another, how we care for one another, how we practice. Just the foundation. ... It is a family-like atmosphere here and we want to do everything in our power not to let each other down.”Rams 30, Seahawks 20At Seattle, a staunch defensive performance by the league's top-ranked unit lifted Los Angeles (11-6) into the divisional round. The Rams, even with unanimous All-Pro DT Aaron Donald sitting out much of the second half with a rib injury, rattled Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, sacking him five times and getting a pick-6 from Darious Williams. LA also shut down the Seattle rushing attack."We expected to do this," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Nobody acted surprised.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more and the Baltimore Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 Sunday in their AFC wild-card game.Baltimore also shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and held Tennessee to its fewest points all season.The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left.The Ravens (12-5) snapped a string of 21 straight games lost by the franchise in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more.Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards. The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years and now have had three of their past eight postseasons ended on their own field by Baltimore.Jackson turned in the sixth 100-yard rushing game by a quarterback in the post-season, and joined Colin Kaepernick with two.BROWNS 48, STEELERS 37PITTSBURGH (AP) — Playing with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward back in Cleveland after all tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland (12-5) raced to the biggest first half by a road team in NFL playoff history, then held on.Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, including a screen pass that Nick Chubb turned into a 40-yard score that halted Pittsburgh’s momentum after the Steelers pulled within 12. Kareem Hunt added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Cleveland’s defence forced five turnovers to hand the Steelers (12-5) a staggering loss.The victory was the Browns’ first post-season triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year’s Day 1995 — three months before Mayfield was born — and their first playoff win on the road since Dec. 28, 1969.They did it despite practicing just once over the last two weeks and having lost 17 straight at Heinz Field.The Steelers (12-5) certainly helped, ending a season in which they started 11-0 with a thud that could reverberate for years. Ben Roethlisberger ended his comeback season by throwing for 501 yards on an NFL-record 47 completions with four touchdowns and four interceptions.The 48 points were the most the Steelers have given up in the playoffs, surpassing the 45 they gave up to Jacksonville in the 2017 playoffs.SAINTS 21, BEARS 9NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards, connecting with Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray for touchdowns, and New Orleans defeated Chicago in an NFC wild-card game.Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter after sitting out the regular-season finale and not practicing this past week because of COVID-19 protocols.The victory for the Saints (13-4) and Brees, who turns 42 on Friday, sets up a divisional-round meeting next weekend in the Superdome with Tampa Bay and 43-year-old QB Tom Brady.The Bears (8-9) put forth a scrappy performance defensively that prevented the Saints from building more than a one-touchdown lead until Murray’s 6-yard catch-and-run score made it 14-3 late in the third quarter.But the Chicago offence struggled most of the game against a defence that ranked fourth in the NFL. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 19 of 29 passes for 199 yards and one inconsequential TD pass to tight end Jimmy Graham as time expired. The Bears were held to 48 yards rushing.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Damion Lee converted the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.3 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors withstood a rough fourth quarter to hold off the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Sunday night despite uncharacteristic struggles by Stephen Curry.Pascal Siakam missed a jumper as the buzzer sounded but finished with 25 points, and Fred VanVleet scored 21 for Toronto in a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals won in six games by the Raptors.The Raptors challenged a foul call on Kyle Lowry beyond the right side of the arc that originally would have given Lee three shots. It was determined on review the foul was before the shot — the third play that went to replay in the final 34.4 seconds. All three calls were confirmed.Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and matched his career high with four blocked shots as Golden State nearly squandered away a game it led by 17.Curry shot 2 of 16 and missed nine of his 10 3s for 11 points after scoring 143 over his previous four games, including a career-high 62 one week earlier against Portland.Kent Bazemore made a go-ahead lay-in with 1:06 to play for Golden State before VanVleet knocked down a jumper on the other end.Curry turned the ball over with 34.4 seconds remaining and that went to review. Lowry missed a 3-point try and Golden State got one more chance with 7.6 ticks on the clock — another review that stood determining it was Warriors ball.Lowry missed Friday’s game for personal reasons but returned and contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. His layup with 7:13 remaining pulled the Raptors within 94-90. VanVleet's basket at 4:05 made it a one-point game before Kelly Oubre Jr. hit his first 3-pointer of the night moments later.Warriors rookie James Wiseman made 5 of 7 shots and added 10 points and seven rebounds. Eric Paschall scored 15 points off the bench on a night the reserves produced 46 points. Lee had 13 with three 3s.Late in the third, Golden State's defence showed just how much it is doing for the Warriors: drawing a 24-second violation by Toronto one possession then Yuta Watanabe stepped out of bounds the next. Toronto committed another shot-clock turnover in the fourth.Curry didn't take his first shot until sinking a 12-foot jumper with 2:50 left in the first.The Warriors' starters are still working to get in sync with so many new faces added to the mix."If I play better, that lineup will play better,” Green said of Golden State's starting five finding a groove.He added 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.Toronto had won three straight in the series, most recently beating the Warriors to clinch a playoff berth in March 2020.Honouring EDUCATORSFor their “Educators Night,” the Warriors hosted 50 fans from the Oakland and San Francisco Unified School Districts to watch from their virtual fan section at Chase Center, recognizing them for their essential work. Kaiser Permanente donated $40,000 to be split evenly between districts.TIP-INSRaptors: Chris Boucher had six blocks before fouling out against his former team. ... Toronto missed its first nine shots and initial five 3s. ... The Raptors are 1-5 on the road.Warriors: Wiggins didn't practice in Saturday's light shootaround session but was probable despite a sore left quad — and Wiggins has still scored in double figures every game.QUOTEABLE“I spilled a little spaghetti sauce on my box-and-1 sweatshirt today in pregame so out of luck there," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of defending Curry.UP NEXTRaptors: At Portland on Monday in Toronto's first set of back-to-back games.Warriors: Host Pacers on Wednesday to conclude a season-long seven-game homestand over 12 days.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.The Cleveland Browns overcame all of it, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-29 in the wild-card round Sunday night.It's the franchise’s first post-season victory in more than a quarter century and earned a trip to Kansas City next Sunday to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.Playing with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward back in Cleveland after all tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland (12-5) raced to the biggest first half by a road team in NFL playoff history then held on.Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, including a screen pass that Nick Chubb turned into a 40-yard score that halted Pittsburgh's momentum after the Steelers had pulled within 12. Kareem Hunt added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Cleveland's defence forced five turnovers to hand the Steelers (12-5) a staggering loss.The victory was the Browns' first post-season triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year's Day 1995 — three months before Mayfield was born — and their first playoff win on the road since Dec. 28, 1969.They did it despite practicing just once over the last two weeks and having lost 17 straight at Heinz Field. They did it with efficiency and a little bit of swagger. And they did it with special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer — a Cleveland native — filling in for Stefanski and with offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt — who played collegiately at Pitt — taking over the play-calling duties.The Steelers (12-5) certainly helped, ending a season in which they started 11-0 with a thud that could reverberate for years. Ben Roethlisberger ended his comeback season by throwing for 501 yards on an NFL-record 47 completions with four touchdowns and four interceptions.The 48 points were the most the Steelers have given up in the playoffs, surpassing the 45 they gave up to Jacksonville in the 2017 playoffs.Pittsburgh's problems started on the first play from scrimmage when centre Maurkice Pouncey's snap sailed by Roethlisberger all the way to the end zone. Cleveland's Karl Joseph fell on it for a touchdown. The miscues were just starting. Roethlisberger threw three first-half interceptions, two of which led directly to Browns scores.By the time the Steelers found their footing, they were down 28-0. Even when they did get it going on a 1-yard touchdown run by James Conner with 1:44 to go in the half, the Browns stormed right back. Mayfield capped a cathartic opening half with a masterful 64-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard toss to Austin Hooper that put Cleveland up 35-7 at the break.Pittsburgh — much as it did in its last playoff appearance three years ago, an upset defeat at home to Jacksonville — tried to claw back in it. The Steelers pulled within 35-23 at the end of the third quarter. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Pittsburgh 46, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opted to punt.It didn't work out. The kick bounced into the end zone for a touchback and Mayfield calmly took Cleveland 80 yards in six plays. The sideline erupted as Chubb streaked into the end zone.So much for the Browns being the Browns, a winking assessment Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made about Cleveland in the middle of the week. Regardless of the intent — Smith-Schuster's teammates insisted he was kidding — Mayfield and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett took it to heart.Then, in front of a mostly empty stadium and a national audience so accustomed to seeing them stumble, the Browns took out their frustration.INJURIESBrowns: All-Pro tackle Jake Conklin was cleared to play after being listed as questionable with an “illness” on Friday. His return didn't last long. He exited in the first half with a hamstring injury. Guard Michael Dunn, stepping in for Bitonio, left in the fourth quarter with a calf issue.Steelers: Rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith and defensive back Mike Hilton both sustained injuries in the second half and did not return.UP NEXTBrowns: Will make their first divisional-round appearance since the 1994 playoffs when they face the Chiefs.Steelers: Head into what will be a busy off-season. Several high-profile players, including Smith-Schuster and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, will become free agents. The 38-year-old Roethlisberger will also have to decide whether he wants to return for an 18th season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press