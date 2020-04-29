Best Comedies On Netflix: The 40 Funniest Films To Watch On Netflix UK Right Now

Get to know your Mistress America, Madagascar and everything in-between

<p>Lockdown life has made us realise just how much time we used to spend frequenting non-essential businesses that are now unavailable to us. Now, stuck at home without our flat whites and pilates classes, we're pushed to find other ways to occupy our time. Though a few of us have taken up crafting, most of us are sitting on the sofa surfing Netflix for things we haven't watched yet, or at least watched in a while.</p><p>While we know there are plenty of ways to stave off <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32029460/cabin-fever/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cabin fever" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cabin fever</a>, from baking to crafting, sometimes only some TV time will do.</p><p>Sometimes you're in the mood for a good, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/articles/g31668/8-tv-shows-that-will-make-you-ugly-cry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cathartic cry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cathartic cry</a>, or are looking for some <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g30515198/best-tv-shows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fresh TV shows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fresh TV shows</a>, but other times, you're keen to work your way back through things you've not seen for a while. May we suggest staring with the best Netflix comedies? </p><p>From Greta Gerwig's Mistress America to Steve Martin's Roxanne, here are 40 of the best comedies to be found on Netflix UK...</p>
<p>One of Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig's lesser-known films, Mistress America sees the birth of a female friendship in New York City. Starring Gerwig, being typically rib-tickling, opposite then-newcomer Lola Kirke.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z8MCW16uZY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
1) Mistress America

One of Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig's lesser-known films, Mistress America sees the birth of a female friendship in New York City. Starring Gerwig, being typically rib-tickling, opposite then-newcomer Lola Kirke.

<p>Written by and starring the hilarious Ali Wong and Randall Park, this 2019 rom-com sees childhood friends reunited after taking wildly different paths in life. Always Be My Maybe also comes complete with an epic cameo from Keanu Reeves and a spot-on soundtrack.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHBcWHY9lN4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
2) Always Be My Maybe

Written by and starring the hilarious Ali Wong and Randall Park, this 2019 rom-com sees childhood friends reunited after taking wildly different paths in life. Always Be My Maybe also comes complete with an epic cameo from Keanu Reeves and a spot-on soundtrack.

<p>You never knew you needed New York City Zoo Animals voiced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and David Schwimmer so much, until you've seen Madagascar. Technically a children's film, this animated flick is actually one for the whole family, and by family, we mean you, your flatmate, and a bottle of wine. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orAqhC-Hp_o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
3) Madagascar

You never knew you needed New York City Zoo Animals voiced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and David Schwimmer so much, until you've seen Madagascar. Technically a children's film, this animated flick is actually one for the whole family, and by family, we mean you, your flatmate, and a bottle of wine.

<p>Murder Mystery - that sees the return of Just Go With It co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler - came out to pretty <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/film/2019/jun/29/murder-mystery-adam-sadler-jennifer-aniston" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:terrible reviews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">terrible reviews</a> in 2019. But if you're looking for a decidedly silly whodunnit, we say go for it.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YEVQDr2f3Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
4) Murder Mystery

Murder Mystery - that sees the return of Just Go With It co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler - came out to pretty terrible reviews in 2019. But if you're looking for a decidedly silly whodunnit, we say go for it.

<p>Melissa McCarthy reaffirms her leading lady status in 2015 comedy Spy, where a behind-the-scenes CIA analyst takes centre stage for once in her life.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrY3v1eDmQY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
5) Spy

Melissa McCarthy reaffirms her leading lady status in 2015 comedy Spy, where a behind-the-scenes CIA analyst takes centre stage for once in her life.

<p>Adapted by and starring Steve Martin, Roxanne is a modern retelling of the 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac - which gave us the word 'panache'. And this film, following the story of a big-nosed Martin yearning for Daryl Hannah's character, certainly has panache.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QrH20A5av44" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
6) Roxanne

Adapted by and starring Steve Martin, Roxanne is a modern retelling of the 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac - which gave us the word 'panache'. And this film, following the story of a big-nosed Martin yearning for Daryl Hannah's character, certainly has panache.

<p>Following one day in New York City, the ending of a nine year relationship, and three friends' night on the town, Someone Great is one to watch after a big break-up, or with your closest pals.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBd9gcrj2Wk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
7) Someone Great

Following one day in New York City, the ending of a nine year relationship, and three friends' night on the town, Someone Great is one to watch after a big break-up, or with your closest pals.

<p>You can't get much more stoner buddy comedy than Pineapple Express, which sees dealer and smoker (James Franco and Seth Rogan) get themselves into a real pickle, and have to get themselves out of it, all while being really, really high. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWZt4v6b1hI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
8) Pineapple Express

You can't get much more stoner buddy comedy than Pineapple Express, which sees dealer and smoker (James Franco and Seth Rogan) get themselves into a real pickle, and have to get themselves out of it, all while being really, really high.

<p>A British romantic comedy that reminds one vaguely of Four Weddings And A Funeral, Love Wedding Repeat sees an ill-fated but beautiful Italian wedding go through multiple eventualities with funny mishaps along the way.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6CyqhYsLqo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
9) Love Wedding Repeat

A British romantic comedy that reminds one vaguely of Four Weddings And A Funeral, Love Wedding Repeat sees an ill-fated but beautiful Italian wedding go through multiple eventualities with funny mishaps along the way.

<p>Charlize Theron and Seth Rogan star in this super charming and very funny rom-com which sees an idealistic but chippy journalist (Rogan) and accomplished yet uptight Secretary of State (Theron) fall in love. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5jiaHvx-kY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
10) Long Shot

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogan star in this super charming and very funny rom-com which sees an idealistic but chippy journalist (Rogan) and accomplished yet uptight Secretary of State (Theron) fall in love.

<p>An iconic piece of noughties pop culture, Reese Witherspoon proves her comedic chops in the ultimate tale of not judging a book by its cover Legally Blonde.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8I-Qzmbqnc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
11) Legally Blonde

An iconic piece of noughties pop culture, Reese Witherspoon proves her comedic chops in the ultimate tale of not judging a book by its cover Legally Blonde.

<p>Greta Gerwig-directed bildungsroman Lady Bird has an impressive <a href="https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/lady_bird" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:99% on Rotten Tomatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">99% on Rotten Tomatoes</a>, and for good reason. Starring Saoirse Ronan, with supporting roles by Beanie Feldstein, Timothée Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf and Lucas Hedges, this is a perfect portrayal of uncomfortable and largely uneventful adolescence.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNi_HC839Wo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
12) Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig-directed bildungsroman Lady Bird has an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason. Starring Saoirse Ronan, with supporting roles by Beanie Feldstein, Timothée Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf and Lucas Hedges, this is a perfect portrayal of uncomfortable and largely uneventful adolescence.

<p>A Judd Appatow classic, Knocked Up follows the unlikely union of clean-cut Katherine Heigl and stoner Seth Rogan as they experience an unexpected pregnancy.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv01Mcdf8rI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
13) Knocked Up

A Judd Appatow classic, Knocked Up follows the unlikely union of clean-cut Katherine Heigl and stoner Seth Rogan as they experience an unexpected pregnancy.

<p>In the vein of your classic 'lost weekend' movie structure, Ibiza follows a one woman (Gillian Jacobs) take her two friends (Phoebe Robinson and Vanessa Bayer) on a work trip to Barcelona, and then to Ibiza where the clubbing scene swallows them whole.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aw27eMJH3H4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
14) Ibiza

In the vein of your classic 'lost weekend' movie structure, Ibiza follows a one woman (Gillian Jacobs) take her two friends (Phoebe Robinson and Vanessa Bayer) on a work trip to Barcelona, and then to Ibiza where the clubbing scene swallows them whole.

<p>Superbad is to noughties kids what American Pie was to '90s kids: a horny, hilarious, coming-of-age tale to be quoted for eternity. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eaZ_48ZYog" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
15) Superbad

Superbad is to noughties kids what American Pie was to '90s kids: a horny, hilarious, coming-of-age tale to be quoted for eternity.

<p>A totally obnoxious, and politically incorrect, comedy that sees two men (Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn) crash weddings to sleep with women (we did say it was politically incorrect). If you can gloss over this dubious set up, you'll find some laughs, particularly from Isla Fisher. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeUSo8voIXM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
16) Wedding Crashers

A totally obnoxious, and politically incorrect, comedy that sees two men (Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn) crash weddings to sleep with women (we did say it was politically incorrect). If you can gloss over this dubious set up, you'll find some laughs, particularly from Isla Fisher.

<p>Monty Python's most famous output, Life Of Brian echoes the Christian story of Jesus of Nazareth, replaced by the decidedly normal, and un-Godly Brian. As Brian's mother says, 'He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy'. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKPmGjVFbrY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
17) Life Of Brian

Monty Python's most famous output, Life Of Brian echoes the Christian story of Jesus of Nazareth, replaced by the decidedly normal, and un-Godly Brian. As Brian's mother says, 'He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy'.

<p>Date Doctor Hitch (Will Smith) finds out his moves aren't so smooth once he unearths real love with Sara (Eva Mendes), with lots of bad dancing, silly face-swellings, and unfortunate physical altercations along the way.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYrrEUgnT6s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
18) Hitch

Date Doctor Hitch (Will Smith) finds out his moves aren't so smooth once he unearths real love with Sara (Eva Mendes), with lots of bad dancing, silly face-swellings, and unfortunate physical altercations along the way.

<p>When a frat house (led by Zac Efron and Dave Franco) moves next door to a new young family, a war begins. Prepare to laugh a lot and also be thankful that the worst your neighbours do is vacuum loudly at 7am on Saturday morning.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zEUuzj3a2g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
19) Bad Neighours

When a frat house (led by Zac Efron and Dave Franco) moves next door to a new young family, a war begins. Prepare to laugh a lot and also be thankful that the worst your neighbours do is vacuum loudly at 7am on Saturday morning.

<p>Topping the list of a lot of people's favourite films of all time, this '80s classic tells the story of seemingly untouchable Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) play hooky from his Chicago high school with his best friend and girlfriend along for the (1961 Ferrari 250 GT California) ride. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6gABQFR94U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
20) Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Topping the list of a lot of people's favourite films of all time, this '80s classic tells the story of seemingly untouchable Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) play hooky from his Chicago high school with his best friend and girlfriend along for the (1961 Ferrari 250 GT California) ride.

<p>The Fundamentals Of Caring is a dark comedy, starring Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts and Selena Gomez. But despite the tough content and personal tragedy of the characters, it's an uplifting watch, with plenty to giggle about. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSXn-lIs4Y0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
21) The Fundamentals Of Caring

The Fundamentals Of Caring is a dark comedy, starring Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts and Selena Gomez. But despite the tough content and personal tragedy of the characters, it's an uplifting watch, with plenty to giggle about.

<p>Emma Stone's breakout teen comedy, a modern retelling of The Scarlet Letter, Easy A feels as fresh today as it did when it was released ten years ago. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNbPnqyvItk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
22) Easy A

Emma Stone's breakout teen comedy, a modern retelling of The Scarlet Letter, Easy A feels as fresh today as it did when it was released ten years ago.

<p>We don't know what's better about Horrible Bosses, the fact that it's Jennifer Aniston's best role since she was Rachel (not even kidding) or Meghan Markle's cameo?</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpUeQV8sdOc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
23) Horrible Bosses

We don't know what's better about Horrible Bosses, the fact that it's Jennifer Aniston's best role since she was Rachel (not even kidding) or Meghan Markle's cameo?

<p>Scandalously overlooked during awards season, Dolemite Is My Name (2019) is the true story of blacksploitation star Rudy Ray Moore.And Eddie Murphy's performance is only topped by the fabulous costume design.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws1YIKsuTjQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
24) Dolemite Is My Name

Scandalously overlooked during awards season, Dolemite Is My Name (2019) is the true story of blacksploitation star Rudy Ray Moore.And Eddie Murphy's performance is only topped by the fabulous costume design.

<p>A comedy as dark as the alleged crime it centres around, Margot Robbie plays disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in Brechtian biopic I, Tonya.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXZQ5DfSAAc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
25) I, Tonya

A comedy as dark as the alleged crime it centres around, Margot Robbie plays disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in Brechtian biopic I, Tonya.

<p>One of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, this Nora Ephron-written classic features the iconic fake orgasm scene that stands the humorous test of time. When Harry Met Sally is one for the true romantics out there. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmSpCLefjnw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
26) When Harry Met Sally

One of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, this Nora Ephron-written classic features the iconic fake orgasm scene that stands the humorous test of time. When Harry Met Sally is one for the true romantics out there.

<p>Two rom-com titans, Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock, play to their strengths as charming, bumbling Brit and bolshy, geeky New Yorker in Two Weeks Notice.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YG-vYfz8yM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
27) Two Weeks Notice

Two rom-com titans, Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock, play to their strengths as charming, bumbling Brit and bolshy, geeky New Yorker in Two Weeks Notice.

<p>Amy Schumer's big-screen breakout film, that she wrote, follows the emotional epiphany of one journalist who decides to shake off her cynicism and try trying. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_KP9x80Z9Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
28) Trainwreck

Amy Schumer's big-screen breakout film, that she wrote, follows the emotional epiphany of one journalist who decides to shake off her cynicism and try trying.

<p>Up there with Anchorman and Step Brothers, Talladega Nights features Will Ferrell's special brand of 'so stupid it's genius' comedy. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zPcMma_C7A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
29) Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Up there with Anchorman and Step Brothers, Talladega Nights features Will Ferrell's special brand of 'so stupid it's genius' comedy.

<p>Take Zach Galifianakis' belligerent TV host persona, endless painfully awkward celebrity interviews, throw in some cringe-worthy hijinks and a classic American road trip and you've got this feature length episode of 'Between Two Ferns'.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjljgkCQv5c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
30) Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Take Zach Galifianakis' belligerent TV host persona, endless painfully awkward celebrity interviews, throw in some cringe-worthy hijinks and a classic American road trip and you've got this feature length episode of 'Between Two Ferns'.

<p>Ricky Gervais returns as cringeworthy boss off The Office in David Brent: Life On The Road.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0z6-TK07SF8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
31) David Brent: Life On The Road

Ricky Gervais returns as cringeworthy boss off The Office in David Brent: Life On The Road.

<p>Will Ferrell and John C Reilly reunite for another supremely stupid comedy that is eminently quotable. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CewglxElBK0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
32) Step Brothers

Will Ferrell and John C Reilly reunite for another supremely stupid comedy that is eminently quotable.

<p>Oft cited for its iconic costume design, Emma remake Clueless is as sharply witty as it is visually spectacular. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RS0KyTZ3Ie4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
33) Clueless

Oft cited for its iconic costume design, Emma remake Clueless is as sharply witty as it is visually spectacular.

<p>Despite an underwhelming <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/reviews/spy-who-dumped-me-review-cast-trailer-mila-kunis-kate-mckinnon-a8502686.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:critical response" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">critical response</a>, we think this comedic spy thriller is a hoot, mainly because of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon's chemistry as they find themselves in the middle of an assassin's mission.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXkUaaVrB_s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
34) The Spy Who Dumped Me

Despite an underwhelming critical response, we think this comedic spy thriller is a hoot, mainly because of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon's chemistry as they find themselves in the middle of an assassin's mission.

<p>Kiwi comic duo Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek front this bonkers story of two women who've made a business out of breaking up with people. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKAjnXG3m4A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
35) The Breaker Upperers

Kiwi comic duo Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek front this bonkers story of two women who've made a business out of breaking up with people.

<p>So quotable one of its most famous lines is sampled in Kanye West and Jay-Z's '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG_dA32oH44" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:N****s In Paris" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">N****s In Paris</a>', Blades Of Glory is the tale of two male ice skaters making history. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFE-6XlAAmE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
36) Blades Of Glory

So quotable one of its most famous lines is sampled in Kanye West and Jay-Z's 'N****s In Paris', Blades Of Glory is the tale of two male ice skaters making history.

<p>Explicit, arguably sexist, but still pretty fun comedy, for better of for worse, American Pie shaped an era of teen attitudes towards sex. On rewatching, we're pleasantly surprised by the sex-positive band geek Michelle getting the guy.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUZ3Yxok6N8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
37) American Pie

Explicit, arguably sexist, but still pretty fun comedy, for better of for worse, American Pie shaped an era of teen attitudes towards sex. On rewatching, we're pleasantly surprised by the sex-positive band geek Michelle getting the guy.

<p>'80s remake, 21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, is a wild ride of drugs, car chases, and improbable scenarios. We came for the high-jinx and stayed for a young Brie Larson. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLoKtb4c4W0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
38) 21 Jump Street

'80s remake, 21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, is a wild ride of drugs, car chases, and improbable scenarios. We came for the high-jinx and stayed for a young Brie Larson.

<p>Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore of The Wedding Singer reunite in 50 First Dates, in which short-term memory loss is no match for true love.Suspend your disbelief, and you'll have a good time.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_2AbjYeSMI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
39) 50 First Dates

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore of The Wedding Singer reunite in 50 First Dates, in which short-term memory loss is no match for true love.Suspend your disbelief, and you'll have a good time.

