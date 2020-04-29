Best Comedies On Netflix: The 40 Funniest Films To Watch On Netflix UK Right Now

Lockdown life has made us realise just how much time we used to spend frequenting non-essential businesses that are now unavailable to us. Now, stuck at home without our flat whites and pilates classes, we're pushed to find other ways to occupy our time. Though a few of us have taken up crafting, most of us are sitting on the sofa surfing Netflix for things we haven't watched yet, or at least watched in a while.

While we know there are plenty of ways to stave off cabin fever, from baking to crafting, sometimes only some TV time will do.

Sometimes you're in the mood for a good, cathartic cry, or are looking for some fresh TV shows, but other times, you're keen to work your way back through things you've not seen for a while. May we suggest staring with the best Netflix comedies?

From Greta Gerwig's Mistress America to Steve Martin's Roxanne, here are 40 of the best comedies to be found on Netflix UK...