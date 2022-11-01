The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix To Watch This Holiday Season

  No matter your taste in movies, something is bound to put you in the holiday spirit. And that something is probably on Netflix. There's so much seasonal fare on the streaming service, ranging from goofy romances to animated features, naughty adults living for their inner child, hit-filled musicals, and a healthy dose of supernatural events. It's true that Christmas is with us all year long, especially with the list below to keep you binge-watching.
    No matter your taste in movies, something is bound to put you in the holiday spirit. And that something is probably on Netflix. There's so much seasonal fare on the streaming service, ranging from goofy romances to animated features, naughty adults living for their inner child, hit-filled musicals, and a healthy dose of supernatural events. It's true that Christmas is with us all year long, especially with the list below to keep you binge-watching.

  Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey of Hacksaw Ridge, Holidate is about two people who aren't in relationships but really need a plus one. They eventually agree to be each other's platonic dates for every holiday for a whole year, but that's a lot of time to spend between two such attractive people without falling in love.
    Holidate

    Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey of Hacksaw Ridge, Holidate is about two people who aren't in relationships but really need a plus one. They eventually agree to be each other's platonic dates for every holiday for a whole year, but that's a lot of time to spend between two such attractive people without falling in love.

  A Christmas Prince is just the first installment in an entire series, so you can always watch more of them if you're into it. The movie is very Hallmark, but that seems to be its appeal. In the first film, an American magazine journalist name Amber Moore heads to the (imaginary) kingdom of Aldovia to write a story about their Prince Richard, only to find he's her handsome prince.
    A Christmas Prince

    A Christmas Prince is just the first installment in an entire series, so you can always watch more of them if you're into it. The movie is very Hallmark, but that seems to be its appeal. In the first film, an American magazine journalist name Amber Moore heads to the (imaginary) kingdom of Aldovia to write a story about their Prince Richard, only to find he's her handsome prince.

  In this story, Nina Dobrev is catfished by Jimmy O. Yang with photos of Darren Barnet, which she would never have known if she didn't impulsively fly 3,000 miles to meet him after they matched on a dating app. In the end, she rejects her shallowness and embraces the liar.
    Love Hard

    In this story, Nina Dobrev is catfished by Jimmy O. Yang with photos of Darren Barnet, which she would never have known if she didn't impulsively fly 3,000 miles to meet him after they matched on a dating app. In the end, she rejects her shallowness and embraces the liar.

  This rom-com stars Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers as two gay best friends who fall in love while pretending to be in a relationship. Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge bring the laughs.
    Single All the Way

    This rom-com stars Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers as two gay best friends who fall in love while pretending to be in a relationship. Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge bring the laughs.

  In a classic Christmas scenario, David E. Talbert's musical stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as a grumpy toymaker whose cheerful young granddaughter, Madalen Mills, brings some joy back into his life for the season.
    Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

    In a classic Christmas scenario, David E. Talbert's musical stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as a grumpy toymaker whose cheerful young granddaughter, Madalen Mills, brings some joy back into his life for the season.

  Nothing says Christmas like a crooning Dolly Parton. Once again striking back against the rich, this family dramedy teaches a businesswoman the true meaning of Christmas. In addition to the iconic Parton, the movie stars Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Treat Williams, and it was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen.
    Dolly Parton's Christmas On the Square

    Nothing says Christmas like a crooning Dolly Parton. Once again striking back against the rich, this family dramedy teaches a businesswoman the true meaning of Christmas. In addition to the iconic Parton, the movie stars Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Treat Williams, and it was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen.

  Based on a novel by John Green, a blizzard changes the fates of high school kids living in a small town. Let It Snow is sort of a teen movie with a bit of Christmas cheer poured on top, like maple syrup in snow.
    Let It Snow

    Based on a novel by John Green, a blizzard changes the fates of high school kids living in a small town. Let It Snow is sort of a teen movie with a bit of Christmas cheer poured on top, like maple syrup in snow.

  Vanessa Hudgens stars as her own doppelgänger in this Prince and the Pauper-inspired film, where a duchess and a baker from Chicago switch places only to fall in love with each other's boyfriends. (There are parts 2 and 3 to this campy holiday saga too.)
    The Princess Switch

    Vanessa Hudgens stars as her own doppelgänger in this Prince and the Pauper-inspired film, where a duchess and a baker from Chicago switch places only to fall in love with each other's boyfriends. (There are parts 2 and 3 to this campy holiday saga too.)

  A young boy sets out on a journey through the cold and frost to find his father, accompanied only by a reindeer and a pet mouse. Beautifully animated and full of pathos, it's perfect for the whole family.
    A Boy Called Christmas

    A young boy sets out on a journey through the cold and frost to find his father, accompanied only by a reindeer and a pet mouse. Beautifully animated and full of pathos, it's perfect for the whole family.

  For a little reality in all this fantasy, check out the Shondaland documentary about choreographer Debbie Allen and a group of young dance students who are preparing for their production of Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.
    Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

    For a little reality in all this fantasy, check out the Shondaland documentary about choreographer Debbie Allen and a group of young dance students who are preparing for their production of Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

  If you thought you'd never see Vanessa Hudgens fall in love with a 14th century knight, you'd be wrong. Because it happens in this rom-com, and you just might end up enjoying it.
    The Knight Before Christmas

    If you thought you'd never see Vanessa Hudgens fall in love with a 14th century knight, you'd be wrong. Because it happens in this rom-com, and you just might end up enjoying it.

  Holiday Rush follows a widowed DJ with four kids who is struggling to give them the Christmas they deserve, even though they're in financial trouble. Time to pray for a Christmas miracle to fill those stockings.
    Holiday Rush

    Holiday Rush follows a widowed DJ with four kids who is struggling to give them the Christmas they deserve, even though they're in financial trouble. Time to pray for a Christmas miracle to fill those stockings.

  Kristen Davis stars in this holiday rom-com about a divorcée who heads to Africa for a change of pace, and she sure finds it. (Rob Lowe also stars!)
    Holiday In the Wild

    Kristen Davis stars in this holiday rom-com about a divorcée who heads to Africa for a change of pace, and she sure finds it. (Rob Lowe also stars!)

  This Oscar-nominated film by Sergio Pablos is a comedy in 2-D about a postman who is running to reach Mr. Santa Klaus. It lost to Toy Story 4, but won the BAFTA and Annie Awards for Best Animated Feature.
    Klaus

    This Oscar-nominated film by Sergio Pablos is a comedy in 2-D about a postman who is running to reach Mr. Santa Klaus. It lost to Toy Story 4, but won the BAFTA and Annie Awards for Best Animated Feature.

  Moms Amy, Kiki, and Carla have had it with Christmas expectations from their family, and now their mother-in-laws are coming to visit. How will these bad gals rebel?
    A Bad Moms Christmas

    Moms Amy, Kiki, and Carla have had it with Christmas expectations from their family, and now their mother-in-laws are coming to visit. How will these bad gals rebel?

  Brooke Shields stars as a bestselling author who heads to Scotland where she discovers her dream castle. There she meets sexy Cary Elwes, making this a real enemies-to-lovers slow burn set in the heathery hills.
    A Castle For Christmas

    Brooke Shields stars as a bestselling author who heads to Scotland where she discovers her dream castle. There she meets sexy Cary Elwes, making this a real enemies-to-lovers slow burn set in the heathery hills.

  This movie deserves an award for the title alone, but it's actually a spinoff of the series Free Rein about an American girl who finds herself bonding with a mysterious horse in a small English town. This holiday-centric story centers around a Mistletoe Ball and lots more horses.
    Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

    This movie deserves an award for the title alone, but it's actually a spinoff of the series Free Rein about an American girl who finds herself bonding with a mysterious horse in a small English town. This holiday-centric story centers around a Mistletoe Ball and lots more horses.

  This animated short is apparently based on the novel Angela's Ashes by Frank McCourt, a grim tale of poverty in Ireland, except this tells the story of a young girl who goes with her family to church. There's also a sequel if you want some more holy inspiration.
    Angela's Christmas

    This animated short is apparently based on the novel Angela's Ashes by Frank McCourt, a grim tale of poverty in Ireland, except this tells the story of a young girl who goes with her family to church. There's also a sequel if you want some more holy inspiration.

  A rich man pretends to be a ranch hand to manipulate a farmer to her family's land, but he learns a whole about about the meaning of Christmas instead. Twist!
    A California Christmas

    A rich man pretends to be a ranch hand to manipulate a farmer to her family's land, but he learns a whole about about the meaning of Christmas instead. Twist!

  Continuing the theme of the holidays decimating greed in the hearts of the wealthy, this film follows an heiress about to take over her father's business, only to be taught a little something about Christmas by a hunky dude.
    Christmas Inheritance

    Continuing the theme of the holidays decimating greed in the hearts of the wealthy, this film follows an heiress about to take over her father's business, only to be taught a little something about Christmas by a hunky dude.

  A short holiday special based on the Trolls series, this animated musical stars Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, and James Corden.
    Trolls Holiday

    A short holiday special based on the Trolls series, this animated musical stars Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, and James Corden.

  Straight from Canada, this romantic comedy is about a workplace entanglement: A ski resort restaurant manager falls for the house chef—but she has a mysterious past that need to get untangled.
    Christmas With a View

    Straight from Canada, this romantic comedy is about a workplace entanglement: A ski resort restaurant manager falls for the house chef—but she has a mysterious past that need to get untangled.

  This comedy is about four sisters who return to their family home in Yorkshire for the holidays, only to find they still don't get along. It stars Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, April Bowlby, Talulah Riley, and John Cleese.
    Father Christmas Is Back

    This comedy is about four sisters who return to their family home in Yorkshire for the holidays, only to find they still don't get along. It stars Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, April Bowlby, Talulah Riley, and John Cleese.

  This Nigerian film is about one mother's frustration with her three unmarried sons and her ultimatums to push them to propose. She plans the most beautiful Christmas dinner for them all, as long as they can show up with wives.
    A Naija Christmas

    This Nigerian film is about one mother's frustration with her three unmarried sons and her ultimatums to push them to propose. She plans the most beautiful Christmas dinner for them all, as long as they can show up with wives.

  Kurt Russell is a shockingly attractive Santa Claus in this 2018 holiday flick. He reaches out to a brother and sister who recently lost their father to make Christmas magic again.
    The Christmas Chronicles

    Kurt Russell is a shockingly attractive Santa Claus in this 2018 holiday flick. He reaches out to a brother and sister who recently lost their father to make Christmas magic again.

  Released as a bonus in between seasons of the cult favorite witchy show, this special puts a very spooky spin on the traditional holiday lore. Creep yourself out and get some ideas for pagan-themed decorations this Winter Solstice.
    The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas Special ("A Midwinter's Tale")

    Released as a bonus in between seasons of the cult favorite witchy show, this special puts a very spooky spin on the traditional holiday lore. Creep yourself out and get some ideas for pagan-themed decorations this Winter Solstice.

  This movie stars Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig as an odd couple doing their best to find some Christmas cheer while on deployment as the U.S. Defense Department attempts a humanitarian airlift operation.
    Operation Christmas Drop

    This movie stars Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig as an odd couple doing their best to find some Christmas cheer while on deployment as the U.S. Defense Department attempts a humanitarian airlift operation.

  Another classic, schmaltzy rom-com set during Christmas time, this country tale does indeed feature an incredibly fit musician and a career-oriented woman from a small town. Watch them discover how much they actually have in common.
    A Very Country Christmas

    Another classic, schmaltzy rom-com set during Christmas time, this country tale does indeed feature an incredibly fit musician and a career-oriented woman from a small town. Watch them discover how much they actually have in common.

  Kat Graham is back, this time in a movie with some supernatural elements. A photographer inherits an antique advent character, which they begin to think may predict the future. And what does it see? Happiness.
    The Holiday Calendar

    Kat Graham is back, this time in a movie with some supernatural elements. A photographer inherits an antique advent character, which they begin to think may predict the future. And what does it see? Happiness.

  Wallace and Gromit have been around for a long time, and watching their beloved sheep characters enjoy the holidays feels just as cozy as a flannel blanket and cup of hot chocolate on a snowy night.
    Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

    Wallace and Gromit have been around for a long time, and watching their beloved sheep characters enjoy the holidays feels just as cozy as a flannel blanket and cup of hot chocolate on a snowy night.

