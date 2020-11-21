The Best Christmas Gifts for Mom That'll Definitely Make Her Smile

  • <p>Why take extra care to find the best gifts for Mom this holiday season? Well, for starters, she's your <em>mom! </em>She's family—and she always supports you in all that you do, from when you were little and she was new at this whole mom thing until present day, so the least you can do is try to find the coolest, most <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g29314028/best-personalized-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personalized gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personalized gift</a> to delight her. From sweet <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g2190/stocking-stuffers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stocking stuffer</a> Christmas gift ideas for Mom to affordable presents, to more significant, special items she'll fa-la-la-love, we guarantee there's at least one thing here you'll love to wrap up for her. </p><p>Our best Christmas gifts for Mom aren't just beautiful and fun to look at—they're practical too. We've got at-home massagers to keep her feeling good, diffusers to keep her air fresh and clean, fresh herb "growhouses" perfect as <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1055/gardening-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gardening gift ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gardening gift ideas</a>, and warm blankets galore to keep happy and warm all season long. If you are, in fact, in the mood for something a bit more fanciful (or delicious—say, a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1059/homemade-food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade food gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade food gift</a>?) we can help you out there too. A chocolate-filled gift basket, a hot-sauce subscription, and even a wine delivery service (the perfect <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g24535479/wine-lover-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine lover gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wine lover gift</a>!) are just a few of the coolest "just for fun" ideas on our list. Pressed for time? You can always check out our favorite <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g5038/last-minute-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:last-minute presents" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">last-minute presents</a> and <a href="http://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/tips/g645/crafty-christmas-presents-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY gifts</a>, most of which can be ordered or made just days before Christmas. We have you covered, because whatever type of Mom you have, we know she is someone that will appreciate anything you give her just because it came from you. </p>
    Why take extra care to find the best gifts for Mom this holiday season? Well, for starters, she's your mom! She's family—and she always supports you in all that you do, from when you were little and she was new at this whole mom thing until present day, so the least you can do is try to find the coolest, most personalized gift to delight her. From sweet stocking stuffer Christmas gift ideas for Mom to affordable presents, to more significant, special items she'll fa-la-la-love, we guarantee there's at least one thing here you'll love to wrap up for her.

    Our best Christmas gifts for Mom aren't just beautiful and fun to look at—they're practical too. We've got at-home massagers to keep her feeling good, diffusers to keep her air fresh and clean, fresh herb "growhouses" perfect as gardening gift ideas, and warm blankets galore to keep happy and warm all season long. If you are, in fact, in the mood for something a bit more fanciful (or delicious—say, a homemade food gift?) we can help you out there too. A chocolate-filled gift basket, a hot-sauce subscription, and even a wine delivery service (the perfect wine lover gift!) are just a few of the coolest "just for fun" ideas on our list. Pressed for time? You can always check out our favorite last-minute presents and DIY gifts, most of which can be ordered or made just days before Christmas. We have you covered, because whatever type of Mom you have, we know she is someone that will appreciate anything you give her just because it came from you.

  • <p><strong>Compendium Publishing & Communications</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.86</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1938298551?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Having a hard time finding the right words? Here's a fun (and beautifully-designed!) take on the "fill-in-the-blank" journals we've been buying for years now.</p>
    Having a hard time finding the right words? Here's a fun (and beautifully-designed!) take on the "fill-in-the-blank" journals we've been buying for years now.

  • <p><strong>CaitlynMinimalist</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$25.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F209384686%2Fhandwriting-bracelet-custom-actual&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A one-of-a-kind bracelet featuring your actual handwriting is gift she'll never forget. Get all your siblings in on this one!</p>
    A one-of-a-kind bracelet featuring your actual handwriting is gift she'll never forget. Get all your siblings in on this one!

  • <p><strong>CREAM WARMIES Cozy Plush Body Slippers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NBMCGTJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These microwavable slippers will keep her feet toasty all winter long.</p>
    These microwavable slippers will keep her feet toasty all winter long.

  • <p><strong>QI-EU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YZ5H47D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll have all of her devices at the ready with this handy wireless charger.</p>
    She'll have all of her devices at the ready with this handy wireless charger.

  • <p><strong>MoCuishle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G142F9Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every mom deserves a massage for all the hard work they do. This massager is the next best thing to a real-life masseuse, and she can use it whenever she pleases! </p>
    Every mom deserves a massage for all the hard work they do. This massager is the next best thing to a real-life masseuse, and she can use it whenever she pleases!

  • <p><strong>Aokinle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YFSFH16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We always love a gift that can turn into a special activity shared between you and mom! </p>
    We always love a gift that can turn into a special activity shared between you and mom!

  • <p><strong>Sodilly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081QQ6QV7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A box catered to mom's to promote wellness and relaxation, we all know someone who deserves this! </p>
    A box catered to mom's to promote wellness and relaxation, we all know someone who deserves this!

  • <p>madebymary.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madebymary.com%2Fcollections%2Fdisc-necklaces%2Fproducts%2Fnovember-birth-flower-chrysanthemum&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pick out a sweet necklace stamped with the flower from her birth month.</p>
    Pick out a sweet necklace stamped with the flower from her birth month.

  • <p>countryliving.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/country-living-magazine.html?source=clg_edit_giftguide" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her a gift that lasts all year long with a subscription to Country Living. Every issue will leave her with interior, style, and recipe inspiration. Plus, she'll get a sneak peek at our new <em>Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas </em>book! Pair it with one of our <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/giveaways/news/a40452/country-living-gift-subscription-2016/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:printable gift tags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">printable gift tags</a>.</p>
    Give her a gift that lasts all year long with a subscription to Country Living. Every issue will leave her with interior, style, and recipe inspiration. Plus, she'll get a sneak peek at our new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas book! Pair it with one of our printable gift tags.

  • <p>snapfish.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snapfish.com%2Fphoto-coffee-mug-20oz-details%23%21%2Fpdpview&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A photo mug is a sweet way for her see her favorite faces every morning! </p>
    A photo mug is a sweet way for her see her favorite faces every morning!

  • <p><strong>Joyaria</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D7YLV5P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These pajamas are made from soft, breathable bamboo and are the perfect thing for another great mom gift: breakfast in bed. </p>
    These pajamas are made from soft, breathable bamboo and are the perfect thing for another great mom gift: breakfast in bed.

  • <p><strong>AURA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088C2RNK6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll feel connected to all of her family members with this easy-to-use digital picture frame.</p>
    She'll feel connected to all of her family members with this easy-to-use digital picture frame.

  • <p><strong>MyGift</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071GD85K1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cutting-board stand allows for easy recipe reference, whether cooking from a book or iPad. </p>
    This cutting-board stand allows for easy recipe reference, whether cooking from a book or iPad.

  • <p><strong>Brouk and Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YCV99LZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll look forward to packing for future trips together with this jewelry and toiletries organizer made from vegan leather and available in seven colors. </p>
    She'll look forward to packing for future trips together with this jewelry and toiletries organizer made from vegan leather and available in seven colors.

  • <p><strong>Hearst Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950785246?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she's a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/search/?q=hallmark" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hallmark" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hallmark</a> movie fan she'll love this new book that takes readers behind-the-scenes of favorite holiday films. There's also recipes, fun Christmas trivia, and more. </p>
    If she's a Hallmark movie fan she'll love this new book that takes readers behind-the-scenes of favorite holiday films. There's also recipes, fun Christmas trivia, and more.

  • <p><strong>Zink</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$141.93</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TE8XKIS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your favorite person can scrapbook to her heart's desire with this easy-to-use photo printer that connects directly to your smartphone.</p>
    Your favorite person can scrapbook to her heart's desire with this easy-to-use photo printer that connects directly to your smartphone.

  • <p>riflepaperco.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Friflepaperco.com%2F2021-strawberry-fields-17-month-planner&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep her organized with a pretty 2021 planner. </p>
    Keep her organized with a pretty 2021 planner.

  • <p><strong>THE COMFY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DKSY26D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll love curling up on the couch in this super-soft wearable blanket. </p>
    She'll love curling up on the couch in this super-soft wearable blanket.

  • <p><strong>Minted</strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fwall-art-prints%2FMIN-ZRR-GCP%2Fheart-snapshot-mix-photo-art&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Design a work of art she'll cherish forever. This sweet, heart-shaped print is fully customizable.</p>
    Design a work of art she'll cherish forever. This sweet, heart-shaped print is fully customizable.

  • <p><strong>Wander Puzzle Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089S72P31?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bright, nostalgic puzzle will satisfy her wanderlust (at least temporarily!). </p>
    This bright, nostalgic puzzle will satisfy her wanderlust (at least temporarily!).

  • <p>frenchknot.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://frenchknot.com/collections/handwarmers/products/iris?variant=31625307455606" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These beautiful fleece-lined hand warmers, handmade by women in Nepal and Peru, will keep her cozy throughout the winter. </p>
    These beautiful fleece-lined hand warmers, handmade by women in Nepal and Peru, will keep her cozy throughout the winter.

  • <p><strong>707 review(s)</strong></p><p>laylasleep.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Flayla-weighted-blanket%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This super-soft weighted blanket is exactly what she needs to get her through the end of 2020. Bonus: Unlike most weighted blankets, it's machine-washable.</p>
    This super-soft weighted blanket is exactly what she needs to get her through the end of 2020. Bonus: Unlike most weighted blankets, it's machine-washable.

  • <p><strong>Small-Batch</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3081-small-batch-quarterly-hot-sauce-subscription&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom loves to try new foods (and tends to like things on the spicy side) sign her up for a quarterly hot sauce subscription. Food 52 offers other subscriptions or sets of small-batch foods too, like <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/4176-genius-desserts-small-batch-organic-chocolate-w-subscription-option" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chocolate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chocolate</a> or <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/6502-small-batch-sweet-jam-set-of-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jam</a>.</p>
    If your mom loves to try new foods (and tends to like things on the spicy side) sign her up for a quarterly hot sauce subscription. Food 52 offers other subscriptions or sets of small-batch foods too, like chocolate or jam.

  • <p>buybagbranch.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://buybagbranch.com/collections/essentails-bag-branch/products/the-ultimate-branch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No more digging around in an oversize purse! This handy organizer clips to the side of her bag to keep all of her essentials in easy reach. </p>
    No more digging around in an oversize purse! This handy organizer clips to the side of her bag to keep all of her essentials in easy reach.

  • <p>wolventhreads.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwolventhreads.com%2Fcollections%2Fleggings%2Fproducts%2Findigo-legging&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These super-soft leggings will be her new go-to pants. They're high-wasted and made from a breathable fabric, so they're perfect for working out or lounging around. Did we mention they have pockets?</p>
    These super-soft leggings will be her new go-to pants. They're high-wasted and made from a breathable fabric, so they're perfect for working out or lounging around. Did we mention they have pockets?

  • <p><strong>Country Living</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950099520?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start off her new year on a crafty note with our very first calendar!Inside you'll get 12 cute cross-stitch patterns plus seasonal ideas for cooking, crafting, and collecting. Plus it includes distinctly country holidays (Dolly Parton’s Birthday, anyone?)</p>
    Start off her new year on a crafty note with our very first calendar!Inside you'll get 12 cute cross-stitch patterns plus seasonal ideas for cooking, crafting, and collecting. Plus it includes distinctly country holidays (Dolly Parton’s Birthday, anyone?)

  • <p><strong>Instant Pot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y1MP2PY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B1VC13K?tag=countryliving_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10050.a.41579[src|" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot DUO" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot DUO</a> has earned a frenzy of five-star ratings and nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews, but the company also just introduced a new model, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-Multi-Use-Programmable-Stainless/dp/B06Y1MP2PY/?tag=countryliving_auto-append-20&ascsubtag=[artid|10050.a.41579[src|" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot Ultra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot Ultra</a>, which comes with a fancy digital display screen.</p>
    The Instant Pot DUO has earned a frenzy of five-star ratings and nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews, but the company also just introduced a new model, the Instant Pot Ultra, which comes with a fancy digital display screen.

  • <p><strong>UnearthedPaperCo</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$35.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F575389136%2Fcustom-pet-portrait-dog-portrait-pet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>She's not just your mom, after all—she's his (or her!) mom too! Let her know you care about <em>all</em> of her children with a cute portrait.</p>
    She's not just your mom, after all—she's his (or her!) mom too! Let her know you care about all of her children with a cute portrait.

  • <p><strong>Haute Soiree</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LBUG9CK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whose mom doesn't love wine? These socks will help her get the point across.</p>
    Whose mom doesn't love wine? These socks will help her get the point across.

  • <p><strong>BakersStreetCutters</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F656117215%2Fcustom-portrait-cookie-cutter-l&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Come <em>on</em>—custom cookie cutters? There's no way you've seen a cuter gift for Mom this year! </p>
    Come on—custom cookie cutters? There's no way you've seen a cuter gift for Mom this year!

  • <p><strong>Amazon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0719C5P56?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you really can't decide what to get her this year, a gift card's an excellent choice—particularly when it it's for the "Everything Store." We like the idea of using this as a stocking stuffer.</p>
    If you really can't decide what to get her this year, a gift card's an excellent choice—particularly when it it's for the "Everything Store." We like the idea of using this as a stocking stuffer.

  • <p><strong>Brimma</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010EAR6YI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her out on her journey to better health with this fruit-infuser. It's leak-proof, so she won't have to worry about spills.</p>
    Help her out on her journey to better health with this fruit-infuser. It's leak-proof, so she won't have to worry about spills.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmama-bear-necklaces&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What'll it be? Two cubs, three cubs, four cubs, or more? You can totally customize this sweet necklace.</p>
    What'll it be? Two cubs, three cubs, four cubs, or more? You can totally customize this sweet necklace.

  • <p><strong>Paderno World Cuisine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.55</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AW3CKGC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any way you slice (er, or spiralize!) it, this gadget is a winner. It's also small enough to make personal-sized portions.</p>
    Any way you slice (er, or spiralize!) it, this gadget is a winner. It's also small enough to make personal-sized portions.

  • <p><strong>WYZE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076H3SRXG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your mom's always worrying, this is the gift for her. It's an easy-to-use indoor camera that relays insights to an iPhone or Android app.</p>
    If your mom's always worrying, this is the gift for her. It's an easy-to-use indoor camera that relays insights to an iPhone or Android app.

  • <p><strong>'</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1976436184?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her cultivate an "attitude of gratitude" with these fun journal. It offers prompts and weekly checkpoints to keep her on track.</p>
    Help her cultivate an "attitude of gratitude" with these fun journal. It offers prompts and weekly checkpoints to keep her on track.

  • <p><strong>C&M Personal Gifts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CQCPYAA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We got a good laugh out of this one, and we guarantee Mom will too. (P.S. There's also a cat option!)</p>
    We got a good laugh out of this one, and we guarantee Mom will too. (P.S. There's also a cat option!)

  • <p><strong>Keurig</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018UQ5AMS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>8,000 Amazon reviews (and counting) can't be wrong. If she doesn't already own a Keurig, now's the time to upgrade her!</p>
    8,000 Amazon reviews (and counting) can't be wrong. If she doesn't already own a Keurig, now's the time to upgrade her!

  • <p><strong>BS-MALL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LZ3RLPC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This makeup brush set comes with 14 pieces for just about $10. Now that's a good deal!</p>
    This makeup brush set comes with 14 pieces for just about $10. Now that's a good deal!

  • <p><strong>Case Charming</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H5SQ4NB/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everyone needs a new phone case—and Mom's no exception. Give her the gift of personalization! </p>
    Everyone needs a new phone case—and Mom's no exception. Give her the gift of personalization!

  • <p><strong>Furbo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$198.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FXC7JWQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mom and her spouse can head out for date night without a worry if one of these Furbo cameras is in their home. Two-way audio, a camera, and a "treat tossing" function make it fun for any passionate pet owner.</p>
    Mom and her spouse can head out for date night without a worry if one of these Furbo cameras is in their home. Two-way audio, a camera, and a "treat tossing" function make it fun for any passionate pet owner.

  • <p><strong>Totally Bamboo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FDN73H2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mom will savor this gift—especially if you pair it with a cookbook or two! May we suggest <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Delish-Like-Every-Days-Weekend/dp/1328498867/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish: Eat Like Every Day's the Weekend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish: Eat Like Every Day's the Weekend</a>—</em>or Joanna Gaines's new <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Magnolia-Table-Collection-Recipes-Gathering/dp/006282015X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magnolia Table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Magnolia Table</a></em>?</p>
    Mom will savor this gift—especially if you pair it with a cookbook or two! May we suggest Delish: Eat Like Every Day's the Weekendor Joanna Gaines's new Magnolia Table?

  • <p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F3421-brass-grow-anywhere-growhouse&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether she prefers <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g19623922/indoor-vegetable-garden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fresh herbs for her cooking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fresh herbs for her cooking</a>, homegrown flowers for her table, or just wants something green around, this little growhouse will let her cultivate it all—no matter what the weather is like outside. </p>
    Whether she prefers fresh herbs for her cooking, homegrown flowers for her table, or just wants something green around, this little growhouse will let her cultivate it all—no matter what the weather is like outside.

  • <p><strong>VicTsing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018CLNEOM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A few sniffs of this relaxing diffuser and mom will be in zen heaven. </p>
    A few sniffs of this relaxing diffuser and mom will be in zen heaven.

  • <p><strong>OXO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ABH0PYI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The baking queen can whip up a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g647/holiday-cookies-1208/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:batch of cookies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">batch of cookies</a> even faster now thanks to this cookie press, which features various shapes she can snap in and out.</p>
    The baking queen can whip up a batch of cookies even faster now thanks to this cookie press, which features various shapes she can snap in and out.

  • <p><strong>SouthernPaperAndInk</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$42.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F494475862%2Fpersonalized-chicken-stamp-chicken&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make it easy for Mom to keep in touch with her flock with this country-chic address stamp.</p>
    Make it easy for Mom to keep in touch with her flock with this country-chic address stamp.

  • <p><strong>Wissotzky Tea</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B000S6CCJ8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mom can treat herself to a delicious cup of tea whenever she wants with this tea-rrific collection, which comes in a beautiful box she can use to organize her favorites even after this set is used.</p>
    Mom can treat herself to a delicious cup of tea whenever she wants with this tea-rrific collection, which comes in a beautiful box she can use to organize her favorites even after this set is used.

  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F605278241%2Ftreat-yo-self-self-care-kit-care-package&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a soy candle, loose leaf tea blend, soaking salts, and a sweet card, this package has everything your mom needs to indulge in a little me time.</p>
    With a soy candle, loose leaf tea blend, soaking salts, and a sweet card, this package has everything your mom needs to indulge in a little me time.

  • <p>worldmarket.com</p><p><strong>$20.23</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fproduct%2Fblush-pink-striped-reversible-wrap.do&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pretty-in-pink wrap will keep Mama warm and cozy all winter long. </p>
    This pretty-in-pink wrap will keep Mama warm and cozy all winter long.

  • <p>worldmarket.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fproduct%2Ffloral%2Bbouquet%2Bsoap%2Bpetals%252C%2B20-piece.do&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These soaps shaped and scented like roses are a pretty way to freshen up her bathroom.</p>
    These soaps shaped and scented like roses are a pretty way to freshen up her bathroom.

  • <p><strong>Voluspa Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fvoluspa-boxed-candles-set-of-3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mom will burn right through these popular candles, which have a cult-like following. This set features three scents—Crane Flower, Japanese Plum Bloom, and Mokara—in pretty, sparkling votives. </p>
    Mom will burn right through these popular candles, which have a cult-like following. This set features three scents—Crane Flower, Japanese Plum Bloom, and Mokara—in pretty, sparkling votives.

  • <p><strong>The Spice Lab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B071FNR5N4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Spice Lab's gourmet sea salt collection includes seven distinctive varieties to add oomph to dishes, from Cyprus white flake to apple wood smoked.</p>
    The Spice Lab's gourmet sea salt collection includes seven distinctive varieties to add oomph to dishes, from Cyprus white flake to apple wood smoked.

  • <p><strong>Studebaker</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HUZX9QY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In a retro teal, this lightweight, smartphone-compatible, AM/FM soundpiece is a pitch-perfect pick for music lovers.</p>
    In a retro teal, this lightweight, smartphone-compatible, AM/FM soundpiece is a pitch-perfect pick for music lovers.

  • <p><strong>Tiny Kitchen Soap Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B076ZQKGS3/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the gift of an hour alone in the bath to relax in all the skin-soothing goodness of this organic botanical blend.</p>
    Give her the gift of an hour alone in the bath to relax in all the skin-soothing goodness of this organic botanical blend.

  • <p>This wine service finds out her taste preferences before delivering four hand-picked bottles right to her door. How cool is that?</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winc.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    This wine service finds out her taste preferences before delivering four hand-picked bottles right to her door. How cool is that?

  • <p>This subscription services allows her to try three pieces of jewelry out at a time before swapping them for different pieces, with the option to keep items she really loves.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rocksbox.com%2Fgifts%3Firgwc%3D1%26clickid%3D3uxQRe1SuQyeW2710pQ3TT0hUkmUT3SlMUy2yU0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    This subscription services allows her to try three pieces of jewelry out at a time before swapping them for different pieces, with the option to keep items she really loves.

  • <p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F2858-ceramic-french-press&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For Mom, the best part of waking up is about to be this stunning ceramic French press with a shiny copper pull. Throw in a pound of delicious <a href="https://canyoncoffee.co/products/chochajau" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Canyon Coffee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Canyon Coffee</a>, with its gilded label, to match.</p>
    For Mom, the best part of waking up is about to be this stunning ceramic French press with a shiny copper pull. Throw in a pound of delicious Canyon Coffee, with its gilded label, to match.

  • <p>Mom will love pampering herself each month as her gift boxes bursting with beauty products arrive.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.birchbox.com%2Fgift%2Fwomen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
    Mom will love pampering herself each month as her gift boxes bursting with beauty products arrive.

  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fwanderlust-cross-stitch-map&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fuel her creativity and wanderlust with this fun find.</p>
    Fuel her creativity and wanderlust with this fun find.

  • <p><strong>DIANPEARL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MZ8SHQD/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the best friend or sister that lives miles and miles away, these silver- and gold-plated necklaces will help keep her close to your heart.</p>
    For the best friend or sister that lives miles and miles away, these silver- and gold-plated necklaces will help keep her close to your heart.

  • <p><strong>Sower's Source</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.89</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DF7Q148/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help her passion for gardening bloom.</p>
    Help her passion for gardening bloom.

  • <p><strong>Sweetzer & Orange</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B078Z5TLGT/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the family cook these fun recipe cards.</p>
    Give the family cook these fun recipe cards.

  • <p><strong>Puffin Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.46</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0147518741/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.34747140%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These books feature floral illustrations and gold leaf lettering from noted designer Anna Bond.</p>
    These books feature floral illustrations and gold leaf lettering from noted designer Anna Bond.

  • <p><strong>blackbirdletterpress</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F158004401%2Fletterpress-43-states-notebook-a-few&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Fhome%2Fg34747140%2Fchristmas-gifts-for-mom%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this set made from recycled materials, she can show her pride by writing in Blackbird Letterpress's notebook.</p>
    With this set made from recycled materials, she can show her pride by writing in Blackbird Letterpress's notebook.

