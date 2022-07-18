Toast to the Holidays with These Celebration-Ready Champagnes

  • <p> There are as many good reasons to pop a bottle of champagne as there are reasons to celebrate: birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, Fridays... Any time is a good time to sip a little bubbly if you ask us. And while we may be <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g25618518/best-sparkling-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fizz enthusiasts" class="link ">fizz enthusiasts</a>, we can also understand why some tipplers can feel overwhelmed at the plethora of options available when you want to pop a cork. Whether you're looking for the ideal bottle to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g13510312/best-champagne-for-mimosas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serve at brunch" class="link ">serve at brunch</a>, the right cuvée for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/news/g1774/gift-guide-for-the-ultimate-champagne-lover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifting" class="link ">gifting</a>, or a perfect sip to celebrate a special occasion, we've taken the guess work out of choosing. Below, find a few of our very favorite bottles that are sure to please every palate. </p>
    1/18

    Toast to the Holidays with These Celebration-Ready Champagnes

    There are as many good reasons to pop a bottle of champagne as there are reasons to celebrate: birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, Fridays... Any time is a good time to sip a little bubbly if you ask us. And while we may be fizz enthusiasts, we can also understand why some tipplers can feel overwhelmed at the plethora of options available when you want to pop a cork. Whether you're looking for the ideal bottle to serve at brunch, the right cuvée for gifting, or a perfect sip to celebrate a special occasion, we've taken the guess work out of choosing. Below, find a few of our very favorite bottles that are sure to please every palate.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Krug</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$224.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Fkrug-grande-cuvee-brut-champagne%2Fw%2F7122486&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who prefer a champagne with a rounder flavor profile, this cuvée, made with a blend of nearly 200 wines. Rich with stone fruit and citrus with just an edge of spice and hint of chocolate, this is a bottle that deserves to be appreciated entirely on its own. </p>
    2/18

    Krug Grande Cuvée Brut Champagne

    Krug

    vivino.com

    $224.99

    Shop Now

    For those who prefer a champagne with a rounder flavor profile, this cuvée, made with a blend of nearly 200 wines. Rich with stone fruit and citrus with just an edge of spice and hint of chocolate, this is a bottle that deserves to be appreciated entirely on its own.

    vivino.com
  • <p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwine%2Fchampagne-sparkling-wine%2Fchampagne%2Fbillecart-salmon-brut-reserve%2Fp60850&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bright, zesty champagne with notes of apricot, baked bread, and red fruit really wakes up the palate, making it a perfect sip to start a meal or to refresh the palate between the main course and dessert. After all, what says "celebration" more than a champagne course? </p>
    3/18

    Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve

    drizly.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    This bright, zesty champagne with notes of apricot, baked bread, and red fruit really wakes up the palate, making it a perfect sip to start a meal or to refresh the palate between the main course and dessert. After all, what says "celebration" more than a champagne course?

    drizly.com
  • <p><strong>Moet & Chandon</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$49.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FMoet-and-Chandon-Imperial%2Fwine%2F97557%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The bright acidity and red fruit zip of this bottle is offset by flavors of toasted nuts and baked bread thanks to the brand's mix of pinot noir and pinot meunier varietals in nearly equal portions. Pair it with a classic roast chicken to take your dinner party to a whole new level, or serve with dollops of fresh whipped cream and sliced stone fruit for an effortlessly decadent final course. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a30140286/best-champagne-food-pairings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Foods to Pair with Champagne" class="link ">The Best Foods to Pair with Champagne</a></p>
    4/18

    Moet & Chandon Imperial

    Moet & Chandon

    wine.com

    $49.97

    Shop Now

    The bright acidity and red fruit zip of this bottle is offset by flavors of toasted nuts and baked bread thanks to the brand's mix of pinot noir and pinot meunier varietals in nearly equal portions. Pair it with a classic roast chicken to take your dinner party to a whole new level, or serve with dollops of fresh whipped cream and sliced stone fruit for an effortlessly decadent final course.

    More: The Best Foods to Pair with Champagne

    wine.com
  • <p><strong>VEUVE CLICQUOT</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$59.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FVeuve-Clicquot-Brut-Yellow-Label%2Fwine%2F528%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Named for the Grande Dame of Champagne, Veuve Clicquot ("veuve" in French means widow, a nod to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a26592142/women-champagne-history-veuve-cliquot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madame Barbe-Nicole Clicquot" class="link ">Madame Barbe-Nicole Clicquot</a> who took over the family's champagne house after her husband's death in the early 19th century and transformed the brand into an international powerhouse) justifies its iconic status with a well-balanced, pinot noir-forward wine that suits as well with a first course as it does on its own. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a26592142/women-champagne-history-veuve-cliquot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Founding Mothers of Champagne" class="link ">The Founding Mothers of Champagne</a></p>
    5/18

    Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

    VEUVE CLICQUOT

    wine.com

    $59.97

    Shop Now

    Named for the Grande Dame of Champagne, Veuve Clicquot ("veuve" in French means widow, a nod to Madame Barbe-Nicole Clicquot who took over the family's champagne house after her husband's death in the early 19th century and transformed the brand into an international powerhouse) justifies its iconic status with a well-balanced, pinot noir-forward wine that suits as well with a first course as it does on its own.

    More: The Founding Mothers of Champagne

    wine.com
  • <p><strong>Pol Roger</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$58.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FPol-Roger-Brut%2Fwine%2F6124%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrate like a royal with this champagne, which was the official bubbly of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/a9936314/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry and Meghan's wedding" class="link ">Harry and Meghan's wedding</a> as well as William and Kate's (it's also said to have been the top pick of Winston Churchill.) This fruit-forward champagne boasts notes of berries and citrus, with just enough minerality to keep it crisp. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g37244008/queen-elizabeth-royal-family-favorite-drinks-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Royal Family's Favorite Wine and Spirits" class="link ">The Royal Family's Favorite Wine and Spirits</a></p>
    6/18

    Pol Roger Brut Champagne

    Pol Roger

    wine.com

    $58.99

    Shop Now

    Celebrate like a royal with this champagne, which was the official bubbly of Harry and Meghan's wedding as well as William and Kate's (it's also said to have been the top pick of Winston Churchill.) This fruit-forward champagne boasts notes of berries and citrus, with just enough minerality to keep it crisp.

    More: The Royal Family's Favorite Wine and Spirits

    wine.com
  • <p><strong>Bollinger</strong></p><p><strong>$74.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FBollinger-Brut-Special-Cuvee%2Fwine%2F513%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>007 may be British, but his go-to bubbly is decidedly French. In addition to being the official champagne brand of James Bond, this bottle boasts complex notes of stonefruit and sultry spice that make it an ideal partner for seafood courses, cheese plates—even festive turkey dinner.</p>
    7/18

    Bollinger Brut Special Cuvee

    Bollinger

    $74.57

    Shop Now

    007 may be British, but his go-to bubbly is decidedly French. In addition to being the official champagne brand of James Bond, this bottle boasts complex notes of stonefruit and sultry spice that make it an ideal partner for seafood courses, cheese plates—even festive turkey dinner.

  • <p><strong>Ruinart</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fruinart-blanc-de-blancs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 100% chardonnay bottle offers a beautiful expression of blanc de blancs for fans of the style (and for those who just don't know they're fans yet.) Its full-bodied mousse and toasty profile gives way to notes of honey, almond, and fragrant fruits like peach and green apple. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a25380745/brut-champagne-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything You Need to Know About Champagne" class="link ">Everything You Need to Know About Champagne</a></p>
    8/18

    Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

    Ruinart

    reservebar.com

    $89.00

    Shop Now

    This 100% chardonnay bottle offers a beautiful expression of blanc de blancs for fans of the style (and for those who just don't know they're fans yet.) Its full-bodied mousse and toasty profile gives way to notes of honey, almond, and fragrant fruits like peach and green apple.

    More: Everything You Need to Know About Champagne

    reservebar.com
  • <p><strong>TAITTINGER</strong></p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FTaittinger-Brut-La-Francaise%2Fwine%2F526%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a higher proportion of chardonnay than your typical non-vintage champagne, this bottle provides a fresh, crisp palate of citrus and mineral notes that would be the perfect compliment to fresh seafood—because nothing says "party" like champagne and oysters. </p>
    9/18

    Taittinger Brut Champagne

    TAITTINGER

    $64.99

    Shop Now

    With a higher proportion of chardonnay than your typical non-vintage champagne, this bottle provides a fresh, crisp palate of citrus and mineral notes that would be the perfect compliment to fresh seafood—because nothing says "party" like champagne and oysters.

  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$424.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fdom-perignon-p2-plenitude-brut-champagne%2Fw%2F3102815%3Fyear%3D2003&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're going to go for vintage (the only type of wines that renowned champagne house Dom Pérignon produces) don't skimp. This bottling, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a25380745/brut-champagne-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:named for the Benedictine monk" class="link ">named for the Benedictine monk </a>who (according to legend) was the father of the champagne style, is part of the brands ultra-rare Plénitude 2 program, which allows the vintage extra aging to produce a truly unique flavor experience.</p>
    10/18

    Dom Pérignon P2 Plénitude Brut Champagne

    vivino.com

    $424.99

    Shop Now

    If you're going to go for vintage (the only type of wines that renowned champagne house Dom Pérignon produces) don't skimp. This bottling, named for the Benedictine monk who (according to legend) was the father of the champagne style, is part of the brands ultra-rare Plénitude 2 program, which allows the vintage extra aging to produce a truly unique flavor experience.

    vivino.com
  • <p><strong>G.H.Mumm</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fgh-mumm-grand-cordon&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For racing fans, this eye-catching bubbly—a longtime partner with the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/how-to/g1261/kentucky-derby-party-southern-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kentucky Derby" class="link ">Kentucky Derby</a>—is just the ticket. The palette keeps things fresh with a healthy dose of citrus and juicy stonefruit, balanced out by a rich, toasty hit of fresh baked bread—the perfect champagne for sipping all day long. </p>
    11/18

    G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon

    G.H.Mumm

    reservebar.com

    $52.00

    Shop Now

    For racing fans, this eye-catching bubbly—a longtime partner with the Kentucky Derby—is just the ticket. The palette keeps things fresh with a healthy dose of citrus and juicy stonefruit, balanced out by a rich, toasty hit of fresh baked bread—the perfect champagne for sipping all day long.

    reservebar.com
  • <p><strong>Perrier-Jouët</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fperrier-jouet-grand-brut-nv&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As the delicate blooms on its label suggest, this bottle strikes a delicate nose of white florals that give way to a more vivacious palate marked by lemon, apricot, honey, and butter. If that sounds like a decadent dessert, then take that as a cue and serve it alongside one—you won't miss the coffee service at all. </p>
    12/18

    Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV

    Perrier-Jouët

    reservebar.com

    $64.00

    Shop Now

    As the delicate blooms on its label suggest, this bottle strikes a delicate nose of white florals that give way to a more vivacious palate marked by lemon, apricot, honey, and butter. If that sounds like a decadent dessert, then take that as a cue and serve it alongside one—you won't miss the coffee service at all.

    reservebar.com
  • <p><strong>Pommery</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$46.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Fpommery-royal-brut-champagne%2Fw%2F1178210&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you love a brut champagne, why not try the original? Pommery is credited with popularizing the drier, brut-style champagne, inspired by the owner, Madame Pommery's, insight that the English market would respond to a less sweet sip. Today, the style makes up the majority of the champagne market, so why not raise a glass to her innovation? </p>
    13/18

    Pommery Royal Brut Champagne N.V.

    Pommery

    vivino.com

    $46.99

    Shop Now

    If you love a brut champagne, why not try the original? Pommery is credited with popularizing the drier, brut-style champagne, inspired by the owner, Madame Pommery's, insight that the English market would respond to a less sweet sip. Today, the style makes up the majority of the champagne market, so why not raise a glass to her innovation?

    vivino.com
  • <p><strong>Piper-Heidsieck</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FPiper-Heidsieck-Brut-Cuvee%2Fwine%2F20128%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blended primarily from pinot noir grapes, with a smaller proportion of chardonnay and pinot meunier, this cuvée carries toasty notes of freshly-baked brioche and rich stone fruit, pear, and apple. The fine mousse contributes to a juicy quality that makes it a good pairing for party noshing. </p>
    14/18

    Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut

    Piper-Heidsieck

    wine.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    Blended primarily from pinot noir grapes, with a smaller proportion of chardonnay and pinot meunier, this cuvée carries toasty notes of freshly-baked brioche and rich stone fruit, pear, and apple. The fine mousse contributes to a juicy quality that makes it a good pairing for party noshing.

    wine.com
  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Flouis-roederer-cristal-brut-champagne-millesime%2Fw%2F74304&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat yourself like a king with a bottle of this champagne which was originally designed in 1876 specifically to suit the tastes of Tsar Alexander II. The vintage has earned rave reviews for its balanced intensity and crispness with notes of citrus, fresh bread, subtle warm spices, and a brisk mineral finish. </p>
    15/18

    Cristal Brut Champagne

    vivino.com

    $279.99

    Shop Now

    Treat yourself like a king with a bottle of this champagne which was originally designed in 1876 specifically to suit the tastes of Tsar Alexander II. The vintage has earned rave reviews for its balanced intensity and crispness with notes of citrus, fresh bread, subtle warm spices, and a brisk mineral finish.

    vivino.com
  • <p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$42.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Fayala-brut-majeur-ay-champagne%2Fw%2F12318%3Fyear%3DN.V.&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Crafted by the same family that operates Bollinger, this non-vintage champagne is made with 45% chardonnay, 35% pinot noir, and 20% pinot meunier for a complex yet balanced flavor profile that could belong to a more expensive champagne. </p>
    16/18

    Champagne Ayala Brut Majeur

    vivino.com

    $42.83

    Shop Now

    Crafted by the same family that operates Bollinger, this non-vintage champagne is made with 45% chardonnay, 35% pinot noir, and 20% pinot meunier for a complex yet balanced flavor profile that could belong to a more expensive champagne.

    vivino.com
  • <p><strong>Nicolas Feuillatte</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fnicolas-feuillatte-brut-reserve-champagne-brut&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A light, clean-tasting champagne, this bottle puts the emphasis on stonefruit flavors and aromatic spice for a sip that plays particularly well with fish and shellfish. </p>
    17/18

    Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve Champagne Brut

    Nicolas Feuillatte

    reservebar.com

    $51.00

    Shop Now

    A light, clean-tasting champagne, this bottle puts the emphasis on stonefruit flavors and aromatic spice for a sip that plays particularly well with fish and shellfish.

    reservebar.com
  • <p>wineaccess.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wineaccess.com%2Fcatalog%2Fbarons-de-rothschild-brut-champagne_842c257d-7bd2-4fd5-bfb5-a6c4076a6f96%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Rothschild name is synonymous with quality wines, so it's hardly a surprise that their champagne is no exception—just as the Hotel Ritz in Paris: it's their go-to bottle. </p>
    18/18

    Barons de Rothschild Brut Champagne

    wineaccess.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    The Rothschild name is synonymous with quality wines, so it's hardly a surprise that their champagne is no exception—just as the Hotel Ritz in Paris: it's their go-to bottle.

    wineaccess.com
<p> There are as many good reasons to pop a bottle of champagne as there are reasons to celebrate: birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, Fridays... Any time is a good time to sip a little bubbly if you ask us. And while we may be <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g25618518/best-sparkling-wine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fizz enthusiasts" class="link ">fizz enthusiasts</a>, we can also understand why some tipplers can feel overwhelmed at the plethora of options available when you want to pop a cork. Whether you're looking for the ideal bottle to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g13510312/best-champagne-for-mimosas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serve at brunch" class="link ">serve at brunch</a>, the right cuvée for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/news/g1774/gift-guide-for-the-ultimate-champagne-lover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifting" class="link ">gifting</a>, or a perfect sip to celebrate a special occasion, we've taken the guess work out of choosing. Below, find a few of our very favorite bottles that are sure to please every palate. </p>
<p><strong>Krug</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$224.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Fkrug-grande-cuvee-brut-champagne%2Fw%2F7122486&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who prefer a champagne with a rounder flavor profile, this cuvée, made with a blend of nearly 200 wines. Rich with stone fruit and citrus with just an edge of spice and hint of chocolate, this is a bottle that deserves to be appreciated entirely on its own. </p>
<p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwine%2Fchampagne-sparkling-wine%2Fchampagne%2Fbillecart-salmon-brut-reserve%2Fp60850&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bright, zesty champagne with notes of apricot, baked bread, and red fruit really wakes up the palate, making it a perfect sip to start a meal or to refresh the palate between the main course and dessert. After all, what says "celebration" more than a champagne course? </p>
<p><strong>Moet & Chandon</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$49.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FMoet-and-Chandon-Imperial%2Fwine%2F97557%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The bright acidity and red fruit zip of this bottle is offset by flavors of toasted nuts and baked bread thanks to the brand's mix of pinot noir and pinot meunier varietals in nearly equal portions. Pair it with a classic roast chicken to take your dinner party to a whole new level, or serve with dollops of fresh whipped cream and sliced stone fruit for an effortlessly decadent final course. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a30140286/best-champagne-food-pairings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Foods to Pair with Champagne" class="link ">The Best Foods to Pair with Champagne</a></p>
<p><strong>VEUVE CLICQUOT</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$59.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FVeuve-Clicquot-Brut-Yellow-Label%2Fwine%2F528%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Named for the Grande Dame of Champagne, Veuve Clicquot ("veuve" in French means widow, a nod to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a26592142/women-champagne-history-veuve-cliquot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madame Barbe-Nicole Clicquot" class="link ">Madame Barbe-Nicole Clicquot</a> who took over the family's champagne house after her husband's death in the early 19th century and transformed the brand into an international powerhouse) justifies its iconic status with a well-balanced, pinot noir-forward wine that suits as well with a first course as it does on its own. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a26592142/women-champagne-history-veuve-cliquot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Founding Mothers of Champagne" class="link ">The Founding Mothers of Champagne</a></p>
<p><strong>Pol Roger</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$58.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FPol-Roger-Brut%2Fwine%2F6124%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrate like a royal with this champagne, which was the official bubbly of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/a9936314/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry and Meghan's wedding" class="link ">Harry and Meghan's wedding</a> as well as William and Kate's (it's also said to have been the top pick of Winston Churchill.) This fruit-forward champagne boasts notes of berries and citrus, with just enough minerality to keep it crisp. </p><p><strong>More: </strong><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g37244008/queen-elizabeth-royal-family-favorite-drinks-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Royal Family's Favorite Wine and Spirits" class="link ">The Royal Family's Favorite Wine and Spirits</a></p>
<p><strong>Bollinger</strong></p><p><strong>$74.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FBollinger-Brut-Special-Cuvee%2Fwine%2F513%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>007 may be British, but his go-to bubbly is decidedly French. In addition to being the official champagne brand of James Bond, this bottle boasts complex notes of stonefruit and sultry spice that make it an ideal partner for seafood courses, cheese plates—even festive turkey dinner.</p>
<p><strong>Ruinart</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fruinart-blanc-de-blancs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 100% chardonnay bottle offers a beautiful expression of blanc de blancs for fans of the style (and for those who just don't know they're fans yet.) Its full-bodied mousse and toasty profile gives way to notes of honey, almond, and fragrant fruits like peach and green apple. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a25380745/brut-champagne-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything You Need to Know About Champagne" class="link ">Everything You Need to Know About Champagne</a></p>
<p><strong>TAITTINGER</strong></p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FTaittinger-Brut-La-Francaise%2Fwine%2F526%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a higher proportion of chardonnay than your typical non-vintage champagne, this bottle provides a fresh, crisp palate of citrus and mineral notes that would be the perfect compliment to fresh seafood—because nothing says "party" like champagne and oysters. </p>
<p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$424.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fdom-perignon-p2-plenitude-brut-champagne%2Fw%2F3102815%3Fyear%3D2003&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're going to go for vintage (the only type of wines that renowned champagne house Dom Pérignon produces) don't skimp. This bottling, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a25380745/brut-champagne-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:named for the Benedictine monk" class="link ">named for the Benedictine monk </a>who (according to legend) was the father of the champagne style, is part of the brands ultra-rare Plénitude 2 program, which allows the vintage extra aging to produce a truly unique flavor experience.</p>
<p><strong>G.H.Mumm</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fgh-mumm-grand-cordon&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For racing fans, this eye-catching bubbly—a longtime partner with the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/how-to/g1261/kentucky-derby-party-southern-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kentucky Derby" class="link ">Kentucky Derby</a>—is just the ticket. The palette keeps things fresh with a healthy dose of citrus and juicy stonefruit, balanced out by a rich, toasty hit of fresh baked bread—the perfect champagne for sipping all day long. </p>
<p><strong>Perrier-Jouët</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fperrier-jouet-grand-brut-nv&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As the delicate blooms on its label suggest, this bottle strikes a delicate nose of white florals that give way to a more vivacious palate marked by lemon, apricot, honey, and butter. If that sounds like a decadent dessert, then take that as a cue and serve it alongside one—you won't miss the coffee service at all. </p>
<p><strong>Pommery</strong></p><p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$46.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Fpommery-royal-brut-champagne%2Fw%2F1178210&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you love a brut champagne, why not try the original? Pommery is credited with popularizing the drier, brut-style champagne, inspired by the owner, Madame Pommery's, insight that the English market would respond to a less sweet sip. Today, the style makes up the majority of the champagne market, so why not raise a glass to her innovation? </p>
<p><strong>Piper-Heidsieck</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FPiper-Heidsieck-Brut-Cuvee%2Fwine%2F20128%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blended primarily from pinot noir grapes, with a smaller proportion of chardonnay and pinot meunier, this cuvée carries toasty notes of freshly-baked brioche and rich stone fruit, pear, and apple. The fine mousse contributes to a juicy quality that makes it a good pairing for party noshing. </p>
<p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Flouis-roederer-cristal-brut-champagne-millesime%2Fw%2F74304&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Treat yourself like a king with a bottle of this champagne which was originally designed in 1876 specifically to suit the tastes of Tsar Alexander II. The vintage has earned rave reviews for its balanced intensity and crispness with notes of citrus, fresh bread, subtle warm spices, and a brisk mineral finish. </p>
<p>vivino.com</p><p><strong>$42.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivino.com%2FUS-NY%2Fen%2Fayala-brut-majeur-ay-champagne%2Fw%2F12318%3Fyear%3DN.V.&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Crafted by the same family that operates Bollinger, this non-vintage champagne is made with 45% chardonnay, 35% pinot noir, and 20% pinot meunier for a complex yet balanced flavor profile that could belong to a more expensive champagne. </p>
<p><strong>Nicolas Feuillatte</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fnicolas-feuillatte-brut-reserve-champagne-brut&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A light, clean-tasting champagne, this bottle puts the emphasis on stonefruit flavors and aromatic spice for a sip that plays particularly well with fish and shellfish. </p>
<p>wineaccess.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wineaccess.com%2Fcatalog%2Fbarons-de-rothschild-brut-champagne_842c257d-7bd2-4fd5-bfb5-a6c4076a6f96%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg25577304%2Fbest-champagne-brands%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Rothschild name is synonymous with quality wines, so it's hardly a surprise that their champagne is no exception—just as the Hotel Ritz in Paris: it's their go-to bottle. </p>

Whether you're looking for the ideal champagne to pair with a holiday dinner, the right cuvée for gifting, or a perfect sip to ring in the New Year, we've taken the guess-work out of choosing. Here are our very favorite champagne brands that are sure to please every palate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Nova Scotians turned to tennis when the pandemic arrived. The numbers continue to soar

    Jorge Montes frequently plays tennis at the Halifax Common, but he often waits 30 minutes for a court. "Tennis is honestly becoming more and more popular from when I started," said Montes, who stopped playing the sport as a child but picked it up again when the pandemic hit. "It's good to see that." Only a few activities were allowed under the public health rules. "That's one of the main reasons I chose to play tennis again," Montes said. There are approximately 110 courts over 72 sites across t

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Trial begins for Jake Virtanen, former Canucks forward charged with sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jake Virtanen says she never had any intention of going to the former Vancouver Canucks forward's hotel room. The woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, saying she had no desire to have sex with Virtanen when he picked her up from a friend's house on Sept. 26, 2017. "If I wanted to have a sexual encounter, even if there was part of me that wanted to, I’d been travelling all da

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si