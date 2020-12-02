The Best Champagne Bottles to Pop This New Years

  • <p>Like everything else in 2020, New Years Eve is poised to look a little different this year. While we may not be gathering for all night parties or packing into Times Square to watch the ball drop, there is one NYE tradition that you can count on no matter how you're ringing in 2021—<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/champagne" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:champagne" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">champagne</a>. Whether you're looking for an option you can keep pouring up all night long for a select group of friends or one special bottle to splurge on for a more low key celebration, we've found the perfect bottles that are sure to send 2020 out in style. </p>
    The Best Champagne Bottles to Pop This New Years

    Like everything else in 2020, New Years Eve is poised to look a little different this year. While we may not be gathering for all night parties or packing into Times Square to watch the ball drop, there is one NYE tradition that you can count on no matter how you're ringing in 2021—champagne. Whether you're looking for an option you can keep pouring up all night long for a select group of friends or one special bottle to splurge on for a more low key celebration, we've found the perfect bottles that are sure to send 2020 out in style.

  • <p><strong>Moet \u0026 Chandon</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fmoet-and-chandon-imperial-brut&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Moët & Chandon remains one of the biggest names in champagne for a reason. The bright acidity and lush palate of red berries gets a luxe boost by no of this bottle is offset by notes of hazelnut and toasted brioche—a timeless flavor profile that's perfect for ringing in a new year. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g25577304/best-champagne-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Champagne Brands for Every Celebration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Champagne Brands for Every Celebration</a></p>
    1) Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

    Moët & Chandon remains one of the biggest names in champagne for a reason. The bright acidity and lush palate of red berries gets a luxe boost by no of this bottle is offset by notes of hazelnut and toasted brioche—a timeless flavor profile that's perfect for ringing in a new year.

  • <p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Fbollinger-la-grande-annee-brut-2012%2F592841&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    2) Bollinger La Grande Annee Brut 2012

  • <p><strong>Champagne Pol Roger</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fchampagne-pol-roger-brut-reserve-nv-white-foil&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ring in the Celebrate like a royal with this champagne, which was the official bubbly of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/the-scene/weddings/a9936314/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry and Meghan's wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harry and Meghan's wedding</a> as well as William and Kate's (it's also said to have been the top pick of Winston Churchill.) This fruit-forward champagne boasts notes of berries and citrus, with just enough minerality to keep it crisp.</p>
    3) Champagne Pol Roger Brut Réserve NV "White Foil"

    Ring in the Celebrate like a royal with this champagne, which was the official bubbly of Harry and Meghan's wedding as well as William and Kate's (it's also said to have been the top pick of Winston Churchill.) This fruit-forward champagne boasts notes of berries and citrus, with just enough minerality to keep it crisp.

  • <p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$199.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Fveuve-clicquot-la-grande-dame-yayoi-kusama-limited-edition-in-gift-box-2012%2F667387&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    4) Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Yayoi Kusama Limited Edition in Gift Box 2012

  • <p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FBillecart-Salmon-Brut-Reserve%2Fwine%2F29135%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    5) Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve

  • <p><strong>G.H.Mumm</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fgh-mumm-grand-cordon&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Feeling ready to race to the end of the year? This eye-catching bubbly is a longtime partner with the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/how-to/g1261/kentucky-derby-party-southern-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kentucky Derby" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kentucky Derby</a>, so it's sure to make your countdown go faster. Notes of citrus and stonefruit keep it fresh and easy-drinking, and that red sash? You have to love a bottle that comes dressed for the party. </p>
    6) G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon

    Feeling ready to race to the end of the year? This eye-catching bubbly is a longtime partner with the Kentucky Derby, so it's sure to make your countdown go faster. Notes of citrus and stonefruit keep it fresh and easy-drinking, and that red sash? You have to love a bottle that comes dressed for the party.

  • <p><strong>Dom Pérignon</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$215.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fdom-perignon-vintage-2010&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many champagne house produce special vintage bottles, but few exclusively craft vintage champagne. Dom Perignon, is the exception. Named for the Benedictine monk who (according to legend) was the father of the champagne style, this bottling has a decadent, creamy flavor with notes of white flowers, berries, and toasted pastry. Because really, what better time to indulge than NYE? </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a25380745/brut-champagne-guide" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything You Need to Know About Brut Champagne" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everything You Need to Know About Brut Champagne</a></p>
    7) Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010

    Many champagne house produce special vintage bottles, but few exclusively craft vintage champagne. Dom Perignon, is the exception. Named for the Benedictine monk who (according to legend) was the father of the champagne style, this bottling has a decadent, creamy flavor with notes of white flowers, berries, and toasted pastry. Because really, what better time to indulge than NYE?

    More: Everything You Need to Know About Brut Champagne

  • <p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwine%2Fchampagne-sparkling-wine%2Fother-sparkling-wine%2Fayala-brut-nv%2Fp8953&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    8) Ayala Brut NV

  • <p><strong>Ruinart</strong></p><p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reservebar.com%2Fproducts%2Fruinart-rose&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to versatility, it's hard to go wrong with a rosé champagne. Not only is the blushing bubbly a crowd-pleaser, it's also a sommelier favorite for all sorts of food pairings. Cap off the year with a historic taste; Ruinart launched the first rosé champagne on the market in 1764. </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g13454040/rose-champagne-bottles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Rosé Champagnes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Rosé Champagnes</a></p>
    9) Ruinart Rosé

    When it comes to versatility, it's hard to go wrong with a rosé champagne. Not only is the blushing bubbly a crowd-pleaser, it's also a sommelier favorite for all sorts of food pairings. Cap off the year with a historic taste; Ruinart launched the first rosé champagne on the market in 1764.

    More: The Best Rosé Champagnes

  • <p><strong>SEGURA VIUDAS</strong></p><p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fv6%2FSegura-Viudas-Brut-Cava%2Fwine%2F4104%2FDetail.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    10) Segura Viudas Brut Reserva 750ml

  • <p>wine.com</p><p><strong>$88.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wine.com%2Fproduct%2Fchampagne-palmer-blanc-de-blancs%2F513710&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg34847855%2Fbest-champagne-for-new-years%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For true francophiles, this French favorite is finally becoming readily available in the US. You may not be traveling to Paris for the New Year this year, but this citrus and pear accented palate will make you feel like you're in the city of lights. </p>
    11) Champagne Palmer Blanc de Blancs

    For true francophiles, this French favorite is finally becoming readily available in the US. You may not be traveling to Paris for the New Year this year, but this citrus and pear accented palate will make you feel like you're in the city of lights.

